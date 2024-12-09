- KFF Health News Original Stories 3
Aging alone, without a spouse, a partner, or children, requires careful planning. New programs for this growing population offer much-needed help. (Judith Graham, 12/9)
Former California social services head Will Lightbourne has come out of retirement to lead the state's mental health accountability commission following its executive director's resignation in the wake of conflict of interest allegations. (Molly Castle Work, 12/9)
KFF Health News staff made the rounds on national and local media in recent weeks to discuss topical stories. Here's a collection of their appearances. (12/7)
Here's today's health policy haiku:
DID SHE REALLY DIE?
Louise warns Thelma.
Never journey to Texas.
We can’t go that way.
- Barbara Skoglund
Survey Finds Nearly 80% Dissatisfied With Cost Of Health Care In US
In the lowest marks in over two decades, a Gallup poll finds that only 19% of Americans are satisfied with the costs of health care in 2024. Quality ratings suffer as well, with less than a majority of people giving "good" or "excellent." And a separate survey looks at Medicare Advantage plans.
Modern Healthcare:
Gallup: 19% Of Americans Are Satisfied With Healthcare Costs
The vast majority of people in the U.S. are dissatisfied with the cost of healthcare, according to researchers. Meanwhile, the percentage of those who would rate the quality of U.S. healthcare as excellent or good has hit its lowest point in more than two decades. Research and polling firm Gallup's annual Health and Healthcare poll, released Friday, found that 11% of Americans said healthcare quality was excellent and 33% said it was good. Additionally, nearly 80% of respondents said they were dissatisfied with the cost of healthcare. (DeSilva, 12/6)
The Wall Street Journal:
Medicare Patients Who Leave Private Insurers For Government Coverage Are Costlier Than Most, Study Finds
Patients who leave Medicare plans run by private insurance companies in favor of traditional Medicare end up costing the government much more than typical patients, according to a new analysis by health-policy nonprofit KFF, raising the prospect that the private insurers are denying coverage to patients with costly illnesses. Overall, the patients fleeing private insurance plans cost 27% more in 2022 than traditional Medicare beneficiaries. (Weaver, 12/6)
Forbes:
If You Want UnitedHealthcare To Cover Everything, Talk To Trump Or Your Employer
To be sure, health insurance companies indeed do “delay, deny and defend” when it comes to patients and doctors submitting claims for everything from surgeries and procedures to drugs and hospitalizations. But health insurers are typically doing the bidding of the employer who hires them or the government that pays them to administer a pool of money, which are premiums paid by consumers, taxpayers, workers or employers. (Japsen, 12/8)
North Carolina Health News:
Seniors Stuck Between Medicare Advantage And Health Systems
Marian Spicer, 72, was treated for a kidney stone at Duke Health in late October. During the procedure, the doctor accidentally tore her bladder, and she didn’t get out of the hospital until early November. The pain of the experience was compounded by stress over the possibility of losing her insurance coverage. (Vitaglione, 12/9)
CBS News:
New Colorado Medicaid Program Covers Children And Pregnant Women, No Matter Immigration Status
Starting January 1, 2025, a new law will help children and expecting moms get health coverage - no matter their immigration status. The program called "Cover All Coloradans" makes state Medicaid available for prenatal and postpartum care and covers physical, dental, vision and mental health care for children. Organizations serving immigrants are working to enroll families now, and to battle fears some may have about divulging information to the government. (Alejo, 12/6)
RFK Jr. Might Probe Whether Vaccines Cause Autism, Trump Indicates
Even though studies have repeatedly shown that no link exists, “I think somebody has to find out,” President-elect Donald Trump said on NBC’s “Meet The Press.” He also repeated that he doesn't expect access to abortion pills will change under his administration, but he acknowledged that "things change."
The New York Times:
Trump Suggests RFK Jr. Will Examine Debunked Link Between Vaccines And Autism
President-elect Donald J. Trump, who has promoted the debunked theory that vaccines cause autism for more than a decade, suggested on Sunday that he would have his choice for health secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., look into the issue. “I think somebody has to find out,” Mr. Trump said on NBC’s “Meet The Press,” after his interviewer, Kristen Welker, brought up autism in the context of a conversation about Mr. Kennedy’s skepticism of vaccines. (Gay Stolberg, 12/8)
Stat:
Trump: He Shares Some Of RFK Jr.'s Concerns About Kids' Vaccines
President-elect Donald Trump suggested in a television interview on Sunday that he shares some of the concerns voiced by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., his choice to be secretary of health and human services, about the safety of some common childhood vaccines. (Herper, 12/8)
The Hill:
Donald Trump: 'I Don't Think' Access To Abortion Pills Is Going To Change
President-elect Trump in a new interview signaled he would not move to restrict access to abortion pills upon taking office, even as he acknowledged “things change.” “I’ll probably stay with exactly what I’ve been saying for the last two years. And the answer is no,” Trump told Kristen Welker on “Meet the Press” when asked if he would restrict the availability of abortion pills. ... Trump added. “Things do change. But I don’t think it’s going to change at all.” (Samuels, 12/8)
The New York Times:
Elon Musk’s And Vivek Ramaswamy’s DOGE Is Being Guided By A Health Entrepreneur
The government-efficiency panel started by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy is being steered by a health care entrepreneur and former top health official in Mr. Trump’s first White House. That official, Brad Smith, has been leading the nascent Department of Government Efficiency, known as DOGE. He has been effectively running it during the Trump transition effort, according to four people with knowledge of his role who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the role has not been announced. (Schleifer and Weiland, 12/6)
KFF Health News:
KFF Health News senior correspondent Arthur Allen discussed the fragility of our vaccine infrastructure on The Atlantic's "Radio Atlantic" on Dec. 5. (12/7)
CBO Estimates Millions Will Lose Insurance If ACA Subsidies Expire; Biden Calls For Extension
Premiums will also rise if the subsidies are allowed to expire at the end of 2025, the new CBO report forecasts. President Joe Biden urged Congress to extend the tax credits now, and The Washington Post reports on a deal offered by Democrats to get it done.
The Hill:
Biden Makes Push To Extend Obamacare Subsidies After Gloomy CBO Report
President Biden called on Congress to extend the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, tax credits on Friday after a Congressional Budget Office (CBO) report highlighted national healthcare disparities. “A new report from the Congressional Budget Office underscores just how critical the legislation to bring down health care costs, enacted under my Administration, have been,” Biden said in the statement. (Fields, 12/7)
The Washington Post:
Democrats Propose Deal To GOP Extending Affordable Care Act Subsidies By A Year
Congressional Democrats have privately proposed a deal to Republicans that would extend expiring Affordable Care Act subsidies by one year, with lawmakers worried by new estimates that 2.2 million people will otherwise lose health coverage, according to five people who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the proposal. The move accompanied a broader package of health-care proposals submitted to Republicans on Thursday night ahead of year-end spending negotiations. (Diamond and Roubein, 12/6)
Fortune:
As UnitedHealth Shooting Puts Health Insurance In Focus, 4 Million People Could Get Priced Out Of Coverage If Congress Doesn’t Act
Far from the crime scene, inaction on Capitol Hill could soon make healthcare plans more expensive, potentially adding to the country’s uninsured rate amid rising premiums for the people who keep paying for coverage. The root of the problem is a tax subsidy that helps people buy coverage offered through the Affordable Care Act’s exchange. Approximately 20 million people are using the tax credit this year, according to one count. (Keshner, 12/7)
NBC News:
Trump Details Sweeping Changes He’ll Carry Out On Day One And Beyond In An Exclusive Interview
During Trump’s one debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, he was criticized for saying he had “concepts of a plan” to replace the Affordable Care Act, the health care law signed by President Barack Obama. It’s not clear Trump’s ideas have evolved further. “Obamacare stinks,” he said. “If we come up with a better answer, I would present that answer to Democrats and to everybody else and I’d do something about it.” (Nicholas, 12/8)
Politico:
Defense Bill Could Hit Last-Minute Snag Over Transgender Provision
The top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee said Saturday he’s still undecided on how he’ll vote on a Pentagon policy bill he helped negotiate after Republicans insisted on language aimed at medical treatments for transgender children. The comments from Rep. Adam Smith (D-Wash.) could signal some Democrats will have difficulty supporting the must-pass bill when it hits the House floor in the coming days and complicate its passage as a year-end deadline to get it to President Joe Biden’s desk nears. (O’Brien, 12/7)
The Washington Post:
Senators Grill FDA On Ultra-Processed Food, Key Part Of RFK Jr.’s Agenda
A bipartisan group of senators grilled Food and Drug Administration officials Thursday on the agency having not more tightly regulated ultra-processed foods and food dyes, highlighting a key part of the health agenda promoted by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Kennedy, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick to lead the sprawling Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees the FDA, has blamed the nation’s surge of chronic disease and declining life expectancy on ultra-processed foods — a position that aligns with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont), who convened the hearing as chairman of the Senate health committee. (Roubein, 12/5)
Reuters:
FDA Must Disclose More COVID-19 Vaccine Records, US Judge Rules
A federal judge has ordered the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to publicly disclose more information underpinning its authorization of COVID-19 vaccines, after failing to persuade the court to end the public records lawsuit. In a ruling, on Friday, U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman in Fort Worth, Texas, ordered the agency to produce its “emergency use authorization” file to a group of scientists who wanted to see licensing information that the FDA relied on to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine. (Scarcella, 12/6)
NPR:
How Trans Activists Are Preparing For 2nd Trump Administration
Restricting access to gender-affirming care for minors and barring trans women from women's sports teams covered by Title IX are just some of the policies that Trump's campaign has said will be under consideration once he is in office. Local advocates, trans people and their families, as well as national LGBTQ organizations are preparing for these potential Trump administration actions. (Diaz, 12/7)
National Milk Supply Testing For Bird Flu Mandated By USDA
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has ordered testing of the country's milk supply for bird flu beginning Dec. 16, to better track bird flu spread across the country.
The Washington Post:
USDA Mandates Testing Of The Nation’s Milk Supply For Bird Flu
The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday ordered testing of the nation’s milk supply for bird flu starting Dec. 16, a step public health experts have clamored for following the detection of the H5N1 virus in U.S. dairy herds for the first time this spring. The mandatory testing system is designed to identify which states and specific herds have been affected by the H5N1 virus. So far, the virus has spread to 720 herds in 15 states. (Johnson and Malhi, 12/6)
CNN:
US Government To Begin Expanded Testing Of Milk Supply To Better Track The Spread Of Bird Flu
The US Department of Agriculture will begin testing raw milk from dairy silos around the nation in an effort to better track the H5N1 bird flu that has been spreading in dairy cattle since March. The agency announced the expanded testing of the milk supply in a new federal order issued on Friday. (Goodman, 12/6)
Reuters:
WHO Sends Experts To Help Congo Diagnose Mystery Disease
The World Health Organization said on Friday it is deploying experts to support health authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo to investigate an as-yet undiagnosed disease linked to multiple deaths in a remote area of the country. The WHO experts are on their way to Panzi, a locality in the southwestern Kwango province, where they will deliver essential medicines and diagnostic kits to help analyse the cause of the illness. (12/6)
Reuters:
Undiagnosed Disease In Congo Puts Children, Malnourished At Risk, WHO Says
A mystery disease in the Democratic Republic of Congo is spreading mainly among children and putting severely malnourished people at risk, according to the World Health Organization, which sent experts to the region to investigate the outbreak. In an update published on Sunday evening, the WHO said 406 cases of the undiagnosed disease were recorded between Oct. 24 and Dec. 5, 31 of which were deaths. (12/9)
Stat:
WHO Sheds Some Light On Factors Possibly At Play In DRC Outbreak
The cause of an outbreak of illness in a remote part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo that has garnered substantial international attention is still not known. But a statement released Sunday by the World Health Organization both sheds some light on why the source of the illness hasn’t yet been identified and what the illness — or illnesses — might be. (Branswell, 12/8)
Police, FBI Manhunt For Killer Of UnitedHealthcare CEO Widens Beyond NYC
“I’m thinking we’re going to know who this is within a matter of a few more days, if that,” a former FBI profiler says. Meanwhile, authorities have released new images of the suspect and are offering reward money for information leading to the suspect's arrest and conviction.
CNN:
The Suspect In The Killing Of UnitedHealthcare’s CEO Has Eluded Police For Nearly A Week. How Long Can He Avoid Being Caught?
Nearly a week after a health care executive was fatally shot on a busy New York City street, authorities know what the suspect looks like but they don’t know who or where he is. Through glimpses of his unmasked face, his movements through the country’s largest city and belongings police say he left behind, he seems almost familiar but remains a mystery as he continues to evade capture. ... With mounting clues and likely hundreds of authorities searching for the whereabouts of a suspect believed to have left New York City on an interstate bus, how much longer can he avoid getting caught? (Williams, Pazmino, Perez, Morales, Gingras, Prokupecz and Young, 12/9)
AP:
FBI Offers $50,000 Reward For UnitedHealthcare CEO's Killer
The gunman who killed the CEO of the largest U.S. health insurer likely left New York City on a bus soon after the brazen ambush that has shaken corporate America, police officials said. But he left something behind: a backpack that was discovered in Central Park. Nearly four days after the shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, police still did not know the gunman’s name or whereabouts or have a motive for the killing. (Balsamo and Sisak, 12/7)
The New York Times:
NYPD Releases New Images Of Suspect In UnitedHealthcare CEO Shooting
The New York Police Department has released two new images of the man it believes fatally shot the chief executive of UnitedHealthcare, including one showing him in the back seat of a taxi on the day of the shooting. (Fandos, 12/8)
Reuters:
Health Insurer Shares Fall After UnitedHealth Exec Murder
Shares of health insurance companies including UnitedHealth Group (UNH.N), continued to fall on Friday, two days after Brian Thompson, the CEO of the company's health insurance unit, was fatally shot outside a Manhattan hotel by a gunman lying in wait. The shooter is still at large and his motive for the attack has not been determined, police officials say. (Roy, 12/6)
Flu Rates Show Slight Increase; Overall Respiratory Viruses Rise To Moderate
Meanwhile, Navy quietly begins studying fighter pilot brain injuries; weight-loss drugs may also curb addiction; mosquito-borne chikungunya has hefty price tag; and more.
CIDRAP:
US Flu Activity Picks Up A Little More Pace
Though US flu activity is still low, markers such as test positivity and emergency department (ED) visits show more rises, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said today in its latest weekly update. In its monitoring of outpatient visits for flulike illness, Louisiana and the District of Columbia are at the high and very high level, respectively, with Georgia and Arizona at the lower tier of the high level. Most detections are influenza A, and subtyping last week at public health labs shows nearly 62% of influenza A viruses were H3N2 and 36% were 2009 H1N1. Nationally, outpatient visits are highest in the youngest children, followed by patients ages 5 to 24 years old. (Schnirring, 12/6)
The New York Times:
Top-Gun Navy Pilots Fly At The Extremes. Their Brains May Suffer
To produce the best of the best, the Navy’s elite TOPGUN flying school puts fighter pilots through a crucible of intense, aerial dogfighting maneuvers under crushing G forces. But behind the high-speed Hollywood heroics that the school is famous for, the Navy has grown concerned that the extreme flying may also be producing something else: brain injuries. This fall, the Navy quietly began a confidential project, code-named Project Odin’s Eye, to try to find out. (Philipps, 12/8)
The Washington Post:
Could Ozempic Treat Addiction?
In 2018, Matt Christensen kicked heroin by replacing drugs with drinking. When he stopped drinking in 2022, he turned to food. He put on 95 pounds. His doctor recommended he try Wegovy, part of a class of drugs known as GLP-1 receptor agonists, to help him lose weight. Eventually he switched to a different drug called Zepbound, which targets both GLP-1 and GIP agonists. The drugs worked. ... His cravings for food had diminished but so had his cravings for drugs and alcohol. (O’Neill, 12/7)
The Washington Post:
Chikungunya Costs Reached Nearly $50 Billion Over A Decade, Report Says
The mosquito-borne disease chikungunya has a higher global burden than previously estimated, an international team of researchers reports in BMJ Global Health. The analysis concludes that between 2011 and 2020, there were 18.7 million chikungunya cases in 110 countries, costing the world nearly $50 billion over the decade. (Blakemore, 12/7)
Fortune:
Drinking Enough Water Helps With Weight Loss, Migraines, And More, New Study Shows
Drinking enough water daily can help you lose weight and prevent kidney stones, according to an analysis led by researchers at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF). What’s more, adequate hydration can prevent migraines, headaches, and urinary tract infections (UTIs); and control diabetes, blood glucose levels, and low blood pressure. The team’s systematic review of 18 randomized controlled trials was published Nov. 25 in the journal JAMA Network Open. (Leake, 12/7)
KFF Health News:
Resources Are Expanding For Older Adults On Their Own
Jeff Kromrey, 69, will sit down with his daughter the next time she visits and show her how to access his online accounts if he has an unexpected health crisis. Gayle Williams-Brett, 69, plans to tackle a project she’s been putting off for months: organizing all her financial information. Michael Davis, 71, is going to draft a living will and ask a close friend to be his health care surrogate and executor of his estate. These seniors have been inspired to take these and other actions by an innovative course for such “solo agers”: Aging Alone Together, offered by Dorot, a social services agency in New York City. (Graham, 12/9)
Cancer Treatments Rise For Under 50 Population, Analysis Finds
In other news, HPV vaccine is credited for lower death rate among women under 25; psilocybin is being tested to treat health care worker burnout; and more.
Axios:
Cancer Treatments Jump Among Young Adults
Cancer treatment rates jumped among adults younger than age 50 between 2020 and 2023, according to a FAIR Health analysis shared first with Axios. The report reflects a puzzling rise in the rates of certain cancers, such as colorectal cancer, among younger patients. (Reed, 12/9)
The Washington Post:
Cervical Cancer Deaths Drop Among Younger Women; Study Credits HPV Vaccine
Cervical cancer deaths among women younger than 25 have plummeted in recent years, the likely result of vaccinating adolescents against human papillomavirus, or HPV, high-risk strains of which cause the cancer, researchers said. “This is a huge public-health success story,” said Ashish Deshmukh, co-leader of the cancer prevention and control research program at the Medical University of South Carolina’s (MUSC) Hollings Cancer Center, and senior author of research recently published in JAMA Network. “Vaccination is the only explanation for this startling and substantial decline.” (Cimons, 12/5)
Stat:
Why AML Patients Struggle To Get Bone Marrow Transplants
Bone marrow transplants can be lifesaving for patients with acute myeloid leukemia, but new research reveals how socioeconomic factors create barriers to treatment and higher death rates for people living in disadvantaged communities. (Wosen, 12/8)
CIDRAP:
Psilocybin Can Lift Depression In Clinicians Who Worked On COVID-19 Frontlines, Trial Finds
A small double-blind randomized clinical trial of US frontline healthcare workers with COVID-19 pandemic–related depression finds that the psychedelic drug psilocybin can relieve feelings of despair and burnout. For the study, published yesterday in JAMA Network Open, a University of Washington (UW)-led research team randomly assigned 30 physicians, advanced-practice practitioners, and nurses to receive either 25 milligrams (mg) of psilocybin or 100 mg of niacin placebo from February to December 2022. (Van Beusekom, 12/6)
CIDRAP:
New Data Highlight The Financial Burden Of Long COVID
In a new study in Health Services Research, US researchers from the University of Georgia report that the cost of long COVID is making it harder for people to pay their bills, buy groceries, and pay for utilities. And those in the lower-income brackets are hardest hit by the chronic condition. Related findings, meanwhile, show that the two-dose booster vaccine appears to cut the risk of long COVID by more than a third over and above the protection provided by the first three vaccine doses. (Soucheray, 12/6)
CIDRAP:
Antibiotic De-Escalation In Sepsis Patients Is Uncommon, US Study Finds
An analysis of patients with suspected sepsis at US hospitals found that antibiotic de-escalation was infrequent and varied widely across hospitals but was associated with reduced risk of adverse outcomes, researchers reported today in Clinical Infectious Diseases. (Dall, 12/6)
CIDRAP:
Review Finds Audit And Feedback Improves Antibiotic Prescribing In Primary Care
A systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials (RCTs) found that audit and feedback (A&F) interventions improved antibiotic prescribing across four outcome metrics in primary care settings, an international team of researchers reported yesterday in Clinical Infectious Diseases. The reviewers identified 56 RCTs that directly compared antimicrobial stewardship interventions with A&F versus those without A&F and used random-effects meta-analysis to evaluate the evidence across four outcomes. (Dall, 12/6)
AP:
Mexico Study's Surprising Finding: Killer Heat Hit Harder For The Young Than The Elderly
A surprising study of temperature-related deaths in Mexico upends conventional thinking about what age group is hit hardest by heat. Researchers found at higher temperatures and humidity, the heat kills far more young people under 35 than those older than 50. For decades, health and weather experts have warned that the elderly and the youngest children were most vulnerable in heat waves. But this study looking at all deaths in Mexico from 1998 to 2019 shows that ... there were nearly 32 temperature-related deaths of people 35 years old for every temperature-related death of someone 50 and older. (Borenstein, 12/6)
AP:
Morocco Produces Africa’s First Mpox Tests As The Continent Tries To Rely Less On Imports
After African countries struggled to get testing kits during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials vowed to make the continent less dependent on imported medical supplies. Now, in a first for Africa, a Moroccan company is filling orders for mpox tests as an outbreak continues. Moroccan startup Moldiag began developing mpox tests after the World Health Organization declared the virus a global emergency in August. Africa’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported more than 59,000 mpox cases and 1,164 deaths in 20 countries this year. (Metz and Alonga, 12/9)
Allina Health's Response To Workplace Violence Is Not Enough, Nurses Say
CBS News reports that workplace violence at Allina Health's Abbott Northwestern Hospital has led to more than $83,000 in fines over the past year. Other news from the health industry is on the demand for obesity drugs, an acquisition of 11 Tennessee nursing homes, and more.
CBS News:
Allina Nurses' Frustration Grows As Workplace Violence Continues
Attacks at Allina Health's Abbott Northwestern Hospital have led to more than $83,000 in fines over the past year. "I've been personally assaulted myself, and in that, you never know that it's going to happen," said Anna Rabb, who is a part of the nurses union that's calling for more protection for healthcare workers on the job. "It's terrifying, and you don't want to come back to work." (McLister, 12/7)
Reuters:
BioAge Scraps Mid-Stage Trial Of Experimental Obesity Drug, Shares Fall
BioAge Labs (BIOA.O), said on Friday it is discontinuing the mid-stage trial of its experimental obesity drug after high levels of certain liver enzymes were observed in some patients, sending its shares down nearly 73% to $5.40 in after-market trading. The drug developer was studying the experimental drug, azelaprag, as a monotherapy and in combination with Eli Lilly's (LLY.N), opens new tab tirzepatide. Azelaprag mimics the activity of the exerkine apelin, a peptide released in response to exercise due to muscle contraction. (12/6)
Reuters:
Lilly Invests $3 Billion To Expand Wisconsin Plant As Obesity Drug Demand Soars
Eli Lilly (LLY.N), said on Thursday it will invest $3 billion to expand the manufacturing plant it bought in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin earlier this year, as it scrambles to meet soaring demand for its weight-loss and diabetes drugs. The new investment in the factory, which it acquired from Nexus Pharmaceuticals, will help boost production of Lilly's powerful weight-loss drug Zepbound as well as its diabetes treatments and other medicines, the company said. (Wingrove, 12/6)
Modern Healthcare:
Pacs Group, CareTrust REIT Close Deal On Tennessee Nursing Homes
Skilled nursing home operator Pacs Group has closed on a deal to acquire the operations of 11 Tennessee nursing homes. The company said in a news release the deal with CareTrust REIT was completed Dec. 1, with the acquisition of another Tennessee facility's operations expected to close in the first quarter of 2025, subject to applicable closing conditions. Pacs Group did not disclose the names of the 12 facilities or the financial terms of the deal which will expand its operations by approximately 1,300 beds. (Eastabrook, 12/6)
Modern Healthcare:
LA Care Health Plan Names Martha Santana-Chin As Next CEO
Health Net executive Martha Santana-Chin will take the helm at LA Care Health Plan after CEO John Baackes retires next month, the company announced Friday. Santana-Chin will join LA Care Health Plan from Centene subsidiary Health Net, where she is president of Medicaid operations. Santana-Chin has held various positions at Health Net since 2013, according to her LinkedIn profile. (Tepper, 12/6)
Abortion Access In Missouri Still In Limbo, Awaiting Judge's Ruling
Although a constitutional amendment to roll back the state's abortion ban passed, it does not override any specific state laws, leaving Planned Parenthood's plans to offer abortions at the mercy of the judge. Also: opioid settlement funds; methadone clinics fraud complaints in New York, and more.
AP:
What To Know About Abortion Access In Missouri
Planned Parenthood wanted to resume offering abortions in several Missouri clinics on Friday, immediately after a newly passed constitutional amendment rolling back the state’s near-total ban took effect, but they remain on hold as a complicated court battle drags on. The issue is that the amendment does not specifically override any state laws. And even before the end of Roe v. Wade enabled Missouri’s Republican-led legislature to approve a near-total ban, the state’s numerous restrictions left it with just one abortion clinic, in St. Louis. (Hollongsworth and Ballentine, 12/6)
St. Louis Public Radio:
Judge Yet To Rule If Missouri Abortion Restrictions Still Stand
The Jackson County judge weighing whether some Missouri restrictions on abortion can remain in place is still considering the case. With a voter-approved amendment protecting abortion access going into effect on Friday, Judge Jerri Zhang has yet to issue her ruling in a lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood that seeks to strike down the state’s near-total ban on abortions. (12/6)
AP:
People With Lived Experience Not Getting Say On Most Opioid Settlement Funds
People with substance use disorder across the country are not getting a formal say in how most of the approximately $50 billion in opioid lawsuit settlement money is being used to stem the crisis, a new analysis found. Some advocates say that is one factor in why portions of the money are going to efforts they don’t consider to be proven ways to save lives from overdose, including equipment to scan jail inmates for contraband, drug-sniffing police dogs and systems to neutralize unneeded prescription medications. (Mulvihill, 12/9)
AP:
Settlement Offers Nearly $9M To Louisiana Nursing Home Residents Kept In Warehouse During Hurricane
Some of the elderly residents of seven Louisiana nursing homes who were sent in 2021 to ride out Hurricane Ida in a crowded, ill-equipped warehouse are being offered shares of a nearly $9 million settlement after they sued. Retired state judge William “Rusty” Knight told The Times-Picayune of New Orleans that all the 427 former residents who filed legal claims are being sent letters outlining the proposed settlement. Knight said amounts differ based on patients’ individual circumstances. (12/7)
The New York Times:
Acadia Healthcare’s Methadone Clinics Face Fraud Complaints
Every day at dawn, tens of thousands of people begin lining up at Acadia Healthcare’s addiction clinics to get a cup of methadone. The daily dose staves off opioid withdrawal and keeps many from turning to dangerous street drugs like fentanyl. The for-profit chain of 165 methadone clinics — the country’s largest — has generated more than $1.3 billion in revenue since 2022. It is “a business that we continue to feel great about,” Acadia’s chief executive told investors this year. That business has been built in part on deception, a New York Times investigation found. (Thomas and Silver-Greenberg, 12/7)
KFF Health News:
California Official Comes Out Of Retirement To Lead Troubled Mental Health Commission
Veteran California public servant Will Lightbourne has stepped in as interim executive director of the state’s mental health commission after its previous executive director resigned following conflict of interest allegations. Lightbourne served as head of the state’s Department of Social Services for seven years before retiring in 2018 and had already returned to service once, as interim head of the Department of Health Care Services at the height of the covid-19 pandemic. (Castle Work, 12/9)
Viewpoints: How Did Basic Procedures Become Surgery?; Mental Health Apps Need An Update
Editorial writers examine these public health topics.
The Washington Post:
How Even The Most Minor Medical Procedures Can Be Billed As Surgery
The blizzard of surgeries-in-name-only is a symptom of a system that has long valued procedures far more than intellectual work in its payments to medical providers. That merits rethinking, and there are some hints that the incoming presidential administration might be interested in doing so. (Elisabeth Rosenthal, 12/9)
Stat:
Mental Health Apps Are Stuck In The '90s
The internet has transformed the ways we access mental health support. Today, anyone with a computer or smartphone can use digital mental health interventions (DMHIs) like Calm for insomnia, PTSD Coach for post-traumatic stress, and Sesame Street’s Breathe, Think, Do with Sesame for anxious kids. Given that most people facing mental illness don’t access professional help through traditional sources like therapists or psychiatrists, DMHIs’ promise to provide effective and trustworthy support globally and equitably is a big deal. (Benjamin Kaveladze, 12/9)
The New York Times:
What Doctors Like Myself Know About Americans’ Health Care Anger
It’s critical for me as a physician to build trust with my patients by giving them clear answers. But the conversations we’re seeing now about health care remind me that insurance unknowns don’t just compromise the care I can deliver to my patients — they also undermine the fragile doctor-patient trust. It’s an unsustainable dynamic. (Helen Ouyang, 12/8)
The New York Times:
The Tennessee Trans Treatment Case Is About Age, Not Sex
Perhaps the single most consequential and rigorous examination of the safety and efficacy of gender-affirming medical interventions is the Cass Review, a comprehensive survey by Dr. Hilary Cass of research on gender-affirming medical treatments for minors. Britain’s National Health Service commissioned the review to make recommendations on how to improve N.H.S. gender identity services and to make sure that children experiencing gender dysphoria experience a “high standard of care.” (David French, 12/8)
Kansas City Star:
Congress, Americans Want FDA To Cover Alzheimer’s Medicines
When our newly elected members of Congress take office in January, they’ll confront long lists of competing priorities. Some may find it difficult to know where to start. But voters’ wishes are clear on at least one subject. According to a new poll, Americans overwhelmingly support policies that help patients with Alzheimer’s disease. (Neil Newhouse, 12/8)
St. Louis Post-Dispatch:
Missouri Pushes Mental Illness Out Of Sight
Lisa Poppe’s sister is a dubious statistic. She’s among more than 3,000 mentally ill adults in Missouri who have spent more than 100 days in a nursing home in the past year. Poppe’s sister, Jill, isn’t elderly. She doesn’t have Alzheimer’s or dementia. She’s 50 and in a nursing home, with Medicaid picking up the expenses, because so many people in the state with mental disabilities or illness are being warehoused in nursing homes. (Tony Messenger, 12/8)