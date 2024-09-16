American Cancer Society CEO Leaving Post; Search Is On For Successor
Karen Knudsen, who has led the body for more than three years, will stay on as a strategic adviser through early 2025. Also in the news: Incyte's immunotherapy drug is effective against anal tumors; Bayer seeks broader approval for its prostate cancer drug; and more.
Modern Healthcare:
American Cancer Society CEO Karen Knudsen To Step Down
American Cancer Society CEO Karen Knudsen is stepping down after more than three years at the helm. Knudsen, who also leads the affiliated American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, will serve as a strategic adviser through early 2025 to help with the leadership transition. The organization plans to name an interim CEO by the end of the year and conduct a national search for a permanent CEO, according to a Friday news release. (Hudson, 9/13)
Stat:
Incyte's Checkpoint Inhibitor Delays Disease Progression In Anal Cancer Trial
A widely used immunotherapy approach helped stave off disease progression in patients with a type of anal tumor, researchers reported Saturday, potentially setting up the drug for approval in a cancer that’s largely caused by human papillomavirus. (Joseph, 9/14)
Bloomberg:
Bayer Eyes Wider Use For Prostate Cancer Drug
Bayer AG’s fast-selling prostate cancer drug reduced the risk of the disease progressing in data that could see it receive approval for wider use. Nubeqa alongside androgen deprivation therapy reduced the risk of death or cancer progression by 46% compared with just receiving androgen deprivation therapy, according to full data from a late stage study. If approval is secured it could mean doctors could prescribe the drug for patients both with and without chemotherapy, expanding treatment options. (Furlong, 9/16)
Bloomberg:
Pfizer Drug Helped Cancer Patients Regain Weight, Study Shows
Pfizer Inc.’s experimental drug for cancer weight loss was shown to help patients regain weight in a mid-stage study, offering fresh promise for treating the dangerous muscle-wasting condition. In cancer patients, a syndrome called cachexia causes changes in metabolism and appetite. It can lead to the loss of critical skeletal muscle and fat that weakens the body and, in some cases, can make cancer treatments less effective. (Muller, 9/14)
Stat:
Exact Sciences’ Colon Cancer Blood Test Shows Initial Promise
Exact Sciences, which has for years sold a stool-based colon cancer test, on Monday announced that a blood-based test it’s developing showed promise in accurately detecting the disease. In a study of more than 3,000 samples, the company reported that its test detected 88.3% of cancers and correctly returned a negative result 90.1% of the time, test features known as sensitivity and specificity, respectively. Notably, the test also detected 31.2% of advanced precancers, abnormal cell growths that precede disease. (Wosen, 9/16)
NBC News:
'Making Peoples' Lives Hell': When He Couldn't Pay For Cancer Treatment, The Hospital Sued
In 2012, Terry Belk’s beloved wife, Sandra, died after a yearslong battle with breast cancer. The car salesman in Charlotte, North Carolina, had quit work to take care of his wife, and the bills for her treatment were more than he could pay, even with health insurance. Adding to his burden, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer that year, generating additional bills for his own treatment. Atrium Health, the nonprofit hospital treating the Belks, pursued them aggressively for their debts. (Morgenson, 9/14)
