Journalists Explore Breast Cancer Rates and the Medical Response to Mass Shootings

KFF Health News contributor Phillip Reese discussed the rapid rise of breast cancer rates among Asian American and Pacific Islander women on KCBS Radio on Sept. 7.
- Click to hear Reese on KCBS.
- Read Reese’s “Breast Cancer Rises Among Asian American and Pacific Islander Women.”
KFF Health News contributor Andy Miller discussed medical response to mass shootings on WUGA’s “The Georgia Health Report” on Sept. 6.
- Click here to hear Miller on “The Georgia Health Report.”
- Read “‘What Happens Three Months From Now?’ Mental Health After Georgia High School Shooting” by Sam Whitehead, Renuka Rayasam, and Miller.