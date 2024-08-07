Analysis: Trump’s Speaking Style May Be Indicative Of Cognitive Decline
The GOP presidential nominee's speeches "included more short sentences, confused word order, and repetition, alongside extended digressions," said several experts in memory, psychology, and linguistics. They declined to offer a formal diagnosis without being able to examine him.
Stat:
Experts: Trump Speech Patterns Hint Of Potential Cognitive Decline
Back in 2017, Trump’s first year in the White House, a STAT analysis showed Trump’s speaking style had deteriorated since the 1980s. Seven years on, now that Trump has the GOP presidential nomination, STAT has repeated the analysis. The experts noted a further reduction in Trump’s linguistic complexity and, while none said they could give a diagnosis without an examination, some said certain shifts in his speaking style are potential indications of cognitive decline. (Goldhill, 8/7)
Newsweek:
Donald Trump's Health Is Of Increasing Concern To Voters
Fewer voters believe Donald Trump is in good health, and more think the 78-year-old Republican is too old to run for office now that President Joe Biden is no longer in the 2024 race, according to a new poll. (Palmer, 8/6)
Also —
Stat:
Walz' Record On Covid-19 Will Be Target For Trump
After news broke that Vice President Kamala Harris had officially selected Tim Walz as her running mate, former president Trump’s campaign blasted a fundraising email warning Walz would “unleash hell on earth” with far-left policies. As Republicans scour Walz’ record for targets, the Minnesota governor’s controversial Covid-19 response is likely to resurface. (Owermohle, 8/6)
ABC News:
Critics Blast New VP Nominee Tim Walz For 'Massive' COVID-19 Fraud 'Under His Watch'
With Tim Walz joining Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris on the campaign trail as her newly selected running mate, critics are blasting the Minnesota governor for what they claim was his failure to prevent a massive COVID-19 fraud scheme that has ensnared the state government. According to federal charges filed over the past couple of years, at least 70 people were part of a wide-ranging criminal conspiracy that exploited two federally-funded nutrition programs to fraudulently obtain more than $250 million in one of the largest COVID-era fraud schemes anywhere in the nation. (Levine, 8/7)