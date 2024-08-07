- KFF Health News Original Stories 3
Here's today's health policy haiku:
AH, THERE'S THE RUB
Big money comes from
the operating tables
in CEO hands.
- Anonymous
If you have a health policy haiku to share, please Contact Us and let us know if we can include your name. Haikus follow the format of 5-7-5 syllables. We give extra brownie points if you link back to an original story.
Opinions expressed in haikus and cartoons are solely the author's and do not reflect the opinions of KFF Health News or KFF.
Summaries Of The News:
Tim Walz Says Life Experiences Formed His Outlook On Health Care
The Democratic governor of Minnesota, who was announced Tuesday as Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate, supports abortion rights, trans rights, fertility care, veterans' health initiatives, Medicare drug price negotiations, Medicaid expansion, recreational marijuana, and more.
The Hill:
Tim Walz On Health Care: Progressive With Some Pragmatism
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D), who was chosen Tuesday to be Vice President Harris’s running mate, brings a progressive approach to health care, with a focus on reducing costs. Walz has said his health policy priorities have been shaped in part by his personal experience. His father died of cancer when Walz was 19, leaving his mother drowning in medical debt. (Weixel and Choi, 8/6)
Roll Call:
Walz’s Personal Experiences Shape His Health Policy Outlook
A 24-year veteran of the Army National Guard, he spent his congressional tenure focused on veterans’ issues, including a two-year stint as ranking member of the Veterans’ Affairs Committee starting in 2017. In 2018, he supported a House-passed bill that would renew health studies for veterans exposed to a herbicide known as Agent Orange. (Cohen, DeGroot and Raman, 8/6)
Fortune Well:
5 Ways A Harris-Walz Win Could Reshape U.S. Health Care
Health policy experts stress that a lot of what Harris and Walz could do in office largely depends on what happens in Congress. “This is still a divided country,” says Leighton Ku, PhD, MPH, director of the Center for Health Policy Research at George Washington University’s Milken Institute School of Public Health. “I don’t think Harris would be likely to have control of both houses of Congress, but all sorts of things can happen.” “No matter who the president is, reforming health care in the United States is a tall order given the power and lobbying abilities of the health insurance companies,” says Perry N. Halkitis, PhD, dean of the Rutgers School of Public Health. (Miller, 8/6)
More on Tim Walz's health care record —
The Washington Post:
Tim Walz Policy Positions On Abortion, Climate, Immigration, Marijuana
After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022, Walz signed a bill protecting abortion as a state law in January 2023, making the state a hub for the procedure in the Midwest. In March, Harris visited a Planned Parenthood health center that provides abortions. In April 2023, Walz signed the “trans refuge” bill that shields people seeking and providing gender-affirming care in Minnesota. That same day, he also approved a bill banning conversion therapy. (Brasch, 8/6)
Newsweek:
What Tim Walz Has Said About Medicare
As a member of Congress, Walz was vocal in his support for Medicare drug price negotiations. He called for increased research on cannabis and looked to extend Veterans Affairs' studies around toxin Agent Orange's effects on Americans. (Blake, 8/6)
Forbes:
VP Pick Walz’s Healthcare Policies Align With Harris
As a staunch supporter of the Affordable Care Act, Walz has defended ACA-driven policies such as Medicaid expansion and protections for people with pre-existing conditions enabling them to buy insurance at community rated- premiums (same price for all without medical underwriting) and no lifetime caps. (Cohen, 8/6)
On his interactions with the Mayo Clinic —
Stat:
Tim Walz Stood Up To Corporate Health Care. Mayo Clinic Was A Powerful Exception
Even for the most progressive of politicians, money talks. And elite nonprofit hospitals can throw around a lot of money. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who Vice President Kamala Harris announced Tuesday as her vice presidential candidate on the Democratic ticket, has cast himself as a progressive with a reputation for advancing policies like paid family and medical leave, free meals for children in school, and legalizing recreational marijuana. He’s been willing to take on some corporate interests in health care as well, provoking a lawsuit over a law that limited UnitedHealth Group’s role in the state’s Medicaid program and creating a prescription drug affordability board that can set limits on what medicines cost. (Zhang, Bannow and Herman, 8/6)
Managed Healthcare Executive:
Walz Drew Fire From Minn Nurses Association For Siding With Mayo Clinic On Staffing Ratio Bill
After the Mayo Clinic threatened to move a billion-dollar expansion out of state, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and the Democratic lawmakers pulled back from controversial nurse staffing ratios last year and reoriented the legislation toward violence prevention and studying burnout among nurses. (Wehrwein, 8/6)
Analysis: Trump's Speaking Style May Be Indicative Of Cognitive Decline
The GOP presidential nominee's speeches "included more short sentences, confused word order, and repetition, alongside extended digressions," said several experts in memory, psychology, and linguistics. They declined to offer a formal diagnosis without being able to examine him.
Stat:
Experts: Trump Speech Patterns Hint Of Potential Cognitive Decline
Back in 2017, Trump’s first year in the White House, a STAT analysis showed Trump’s speaking style had deteriorated since the 1980s. Seven years on, now that Trump has the GOP presidential nomination, STAT has repeated the analysis. The experts noted a further reduction in Trump’s linguistic complexity and, while none said they could give a diagnosis without an examination, some said certain shifts in his speaking style are potential indications of cognitive decline. (Goldhill, 8/7)
Newsweek:
Donald Trump's Health Is Of Increasing Concern To Voters
Fewer voters believe Donald Trump is in good health, and more think the 78-year-old Republican is too old to run for office now that President Joe Biden is no longer in the 2024 race, according to a new poll. (Palmer, 8/6)
Also —
Stat:
Walz' Record On Covid-19 Will Be Target For Trump
After news broke that Vice President Kamala Harris had officially selected Tim Walz as her running mate, former president Trump’s campaign blasted a fundraising email warning Walz would “unleash hell on earth” with far-left policies. As Republicans scour Walz’ record for targets, the Minnesota governor’s controversial Covid-19 response is likely to resurface. (Owermohle, 8/6)
ABC News:
Critics Blast New VP Nominee Tim Walz For 'Massive' COVID-19 Fraud 'Under His Watch'
With Tim Walz joining Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris on the campaign trail as her newly selected running mate, critics are blasting the Minnesota governor for what they claim was his failure to prevent a massive COVID-19 fraud scheme that has ensnared the state government. According to federal charges filed over the past couple of years, at least 70 people were part of a wide-ranging criminal conspiracy that exploited two federally-funded nutrition programs to fraudulently obtain more than $250 million in one of the largest COVID-era fraud schemes anywhere in the nation. (Levine, 8/7)
Weedkiller DCPA Pulled From Market Over Health Risks To Fetuses
"Pregnant women who may never even know they were exposed could give birth to babies that experience irreversible lifelong health problems,” an EPA official said. Separately, citing a lack of safety evidence, lawmakers are moving to have weighted sleepwear for infants taken off the market.
The New York Times:
E.P.A. Pulls From the Market a Weedkiller Harmful to Fetuses
In a move not seen for almost 40 years, the Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday issued an emergency order suspending all uses of a weedkiller linked to serious health risks for unborn babies. The herbicide dimethyl tetrachloroterephthalate, also known as DCPA or Dacthal, is used on crops such as broccoli, brussels sprouts, cabbage and onions. Fetuses exposed to it could suffer from low birth weight, impaired brain development, decreased I.Q., and impaired motor skills later in life, the E.P.A. said. (Tabuchi, 8/6)
NPR:
U.S. Lawmakers Propose A Ban On Weighted Infant Sleepwear
“The stakes are simply too high to allow weighted infant sleep sacks and swaddles to stay on the market without evidence that they are safe,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., said in a statement. The Safeguarding Infants from Dangerous Sleep Act, which was introduced in both the Senate and the House, would ban wearable blankets, sleep sacks and swaddles that contain added weight “for a purpose other than insulation or decoration” for children age 1 and younger. (Hernandez, 8/6)
In other government news —
Stat:
Lawmakers Cast Doubt On Experts Weighing Alcohol Dietary Advice
Alcohol policy researchers are fuming over a letter sent by members of Congress last month, which criticizes a panel of experts charged with assessing the health risks of drinking alcohol. The letter reflects some of the tensions arising as federal health officials revise dietary guidelines for Americans based on a review of research, including mounting evidence of alcohol-related harms. (Cueto, 8/6)
Stat:
How Jeff Shuren Brought Stability To FDA's Medical Device Center
Retirements from the Food and Drug Administration are hardly shocking, especially in the wake of pandemic burnout. But when longtime medical device director Jeff Shuren announced his departure in July, the device world was stunned. Industry leaders, patient advocates, and FDA colleagues alike had grown accustomed to the ambitious, politically-savvy regulator. (Lawrence, 8/6)
Anti-Abortion Investors Press Retail Giants To Quit Selling Mifepristone
Costco, Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons, and McKesson Corp. haven't responded to a letter sent by a faith-based group that holds $172 million in shares of the companies. Meanwhile, hundreds of physicians are calling on the Biden-Harris administration to do more for abortion rights.
Bloomberg:
Abortion Access: Walmart, Costco Pressured By Investor Group Over Mifepristone
A group of faith-based investors are warning some of the largest US retailers including Costco Wholesale Corp. and Walmart Inc. against selling the abortion pill mifepristone. Companies offering the drug risk reputation and legal repercussions, according to an Aug. 2 letter sent to chief executive officers at the two retail giants, as well as Kroger Co., Albertsons Co. and medical distribution company McKesson Corp. (Green and Kishan, 8/6)
HuffPost:
Roe v. Wade Didn’t Go Far Enough For Abortion Rights, Hundreds Of Health Care Providers Tell Biden And Harris
More than 400 health care providers called on the Biden administration to “actively and unequivocally” support an abortion rights policy that goes further than Roe v. Wade and restores access to abortion later in pregnancy. Advocacy group Physicians for Reproductive Health, along with 430 physicians providing sexual and reproductive health care, on Tuesday sent a letter to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, urging them to do better on abortion care and gender-affirming care. (Vagianos, 8/6)
Abortion updates from New York and California —
The New York Times:
Manhattan Planned Parenthood Will Stop Offering Abortions After 20 Weeks
Planned Parenthood announced this week that its only Manhattan clinic would stop performing abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy, a significant shift in a state that has maintained and even expanded access to abortion in the two years since the Supreme Court eliminated the constitutional right to the procedure. The clinic, Planned Parenthood’s Manhattan Health Center, can no longer afford the “deep sedation” required to perform abortions beyond the 20-week mark, Wendy Stark, the president of Planned Parenthood of Greater New York, said in an interview. (Fahy, 8/7)
Los Angeles Times:
California Could Make It Harder For Cities To Block Abortion Clinics
A bill that California lawmakers are expected to consider this month aims to make it easier to build reproductive health clinics. Debate over the legislation comes as out-of-state abortion seekers travel to California for care after the U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down federal abortion protections. (Mays, 8/7)
Los Angeles Times:
'Bubble Zones' Proposed To Keep Back Protesters At Abortion Clinics And Synagogues In L.A.
The proposal would make it a misdemeanor for protesters to get within 8 feet of people entering clinics, schools or religious institutions without their consent. (Ellis and Zahniser, 8/7)
Trans Prisoners In Connecticut Entitled To Gender Care, US District Court Rules
Meanwhile, a Franklin County, Ohio, judge upheld a law banning gender-affirming care. Separately, The Hill reports a group of Republican lawmakers are pushing the NCAA to "update" its rules to ban trans women from women's sports.
The CT Mirror:
CT Prisons Must Provide Gender-Affirming Care, Court Rules
After a five-year legal battle, the U.S. District Court recently ruled that transgender people incarcerated in Connecticut prisons are entitled to gender-affirming health care. (Pohly, 8/7)
The Washington Post:
Ohio Judge Upholds Ban On Gender-Affirming Care For Minors
A judge upheld a law Tuesday that bans gender-affirming care for minors in Ohio, keeping it among the nearly two-dozen states that have levied similar restrictions in recent years and drawing criticism from advocates who say the statute infringes on transgender peoples’ rights. Franklin County Judge Michael J. Holbrook wrote in the ruling that recourse for those “dissatisfied with the General Assembly’s determinations must be exercised through their vote as opposed to the judicial system.” (Kaur and Lee, 8/6)
The Hill:
GOP Lawmakers Push NCAA To Ban Trans Athletes In Women’s Sports
A group of GOP lawmakers pushed the NCAA in a Tuesday letter to “update” its “student-athlete participation policy to require that only biologically female students participate in women’s sports.” “Amid the Biden-Harris administration’s unprecedented assault on Title IX, we write to urge the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) to update your student-athlete participation policy to require that only biologically female students participate in women’s sports,” the letter, addressed to NCAA President Charlie Baker and signed by GOP senators including Sens. Marsha Blackburn (Tenn.), Tommy Tuberville (Ala.), Katie Britt (Ala.) and Joni Ernst (Iowa), reads. (Suter, 8/6)
Depressive Symptoms Among Teen Girls May Be Lessening
A CDC survey shows glimmers of improvement for teenage girls: In a 2023 poll, 53% of high school girls reported feeling persistent sadness, down from 57% in 2021.
The New York Times:
Sadness Among Teen Girls May Be Improving, C.D.C. Finds
In 2021, a survey by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on teen mental health focused on a stark crisis: Nearly three in five teenage girls reported feeling persistent sadness, the highest rate in a decade. But the newest iteration of the survey, distributed in 2023 to more than 20,000 high school students across the country, suggests that some of the despair seen at the height of the pandemic may be lessening. (Ghorayshi, 8/6)
ABC News:
More Than 40% Of LGBTQ Youth Said They Considered Suicide In The Past Year, CDC Report Finds
Youth who identify as LGBTQ+ reported higher rates of poor mental health and experiencing suicidal thoughts and behaviors than their cisgender and heterosexual peers, a new U.S. survey found. In 2023, more than three in five LGBTQ+ -- lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning or another non-heterosexual identity -- high school students said they experienced persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness, and more than half reported having poor mental health, according to the latest results of the Youth Risk Behavior Survey, published Tuesday morning by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). (Kekatos, 8/6)
KFF Health News:
Social Media Bans Could Deny Teenagers Mental Health Help
Social media’s effects on the mental health of young people are not well understood. That hasn’t stopped Congress, state legislatures, and the U.S. surgeon general from moving ahead with age bans and warning labels for YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram. But the emphasis on fears about social media may cause policymakers to miss the mental health benefits it provides teenagers, say researchers, pediatricians, and the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. (Chang, 8/7)
On PTSD and military mental health care —
Axios:
FDA Deadline On Ecstasy For PTSD Prompts Lobbying Blitz
Lobbying around using ecstasy to treat PTSD is reaching a fever pitch this week ahead of a Food and Drug Administration deadline that could be a milestone for psychedelic drugs. Psychedelics — combined with psychotherapy — have shown promise for treating a range of addictions and mental health disorders and attracted billions of dollars in investment. But no treatment has won the FDA's approval yet. (Goldman, 8/7)
Crain's New York Business:
Talkspace Expands Telehealth Services To 6M Military Members
Mental health company Talkspace has inked a contract with a government-sponsored insurance plan to offer in-network therapy to active duty military, retirees and their families, marking the company’s latest agreement with a public health insurance plan. ... The plan enrolls 6 million individuals who live across 32 states in the eastern U.S., according to Talkspace. (D'Ambrosio, 8/6)
Four Historically Black Medical Schools To Share $600M Bloomberg Donation
The money from Bloomberg Philanthropies is aimed at boosting the population of Black health care providers, Modern Healthcare explains.
Modern Healthcare:
Bloomberg Donates $600M To 4 HBCU Medical Schools
Four historically Black medical schools will share a $600 million donation from Bloomberg Philanthropies to improve racial wealth equity and bolster the population of Black healthcare providers. The donations will be used for scholarships and to improve infrastructure, including technology, at the schools. (DeSilva, 8/6)
More health industry news —
Modern Healthcare:
How Systems Are Changing Compensation To Attract Executive Talent
Hospitals and health systems have a tall order: find exceptional executive talent in a competitive market and employ their skills to successfully navigate a challenging operating environment. Given their limited budgets, organizations must ensure they are directing dollars toward the most critical leadership positions, said Bruce Greenblatt, executive workforce practice leader at consulting firm SullivanCotter. (Hudson, 8/6)
Health News Florida:
After Ransomware Cyberattack, OneBlood’s Computer Systems Are Recovering
OneBlood, Florida’s primary distributor of blood, is able to again move supplies to hospitals but is still recovering from a ransomware attack that shifted the nonprofit into manual operations. (Pedersen, 8/6)
Bloomberg:
Steward Gets $30 Million Lifeline Following Apollo Landlord Deal
Bankrupt healthcare network Steward Health won permission to use a $30 million state lifeline for six Massachusetts hospitals after landlord Medical Properties Trust Inc. and Macquarie Asset Management struck a deal with their lender, Apollo Global Management. Apollo will take over the real estate those hospitals lease as part of an agreement in principal with MPT and Macquarie, Steward lawyer David Cohen said during a bankruptcy court hearing Tuesday. (Randles, 8/6)
Houston Chronicle:
Texas Children's Hospital Layoffs Include 5% Of Workforce
Texas Children’s Hospital said Tuesday it is laying off 5% of its workforce amid a series of financial challenges for the nation’s largest children’s hospital. The hospital declined to provide a specific number of employees being affected by layoffs, but Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources officer Linda Aldred said in an interview that Texas Children’s has approximately 20,000 employees across 120 locations in Houston, across Texas and around the world. A 5% reduction in that workforce would cut roughly 1,000 jobs. (MacDonald and Gill, 8/6)
The War Horse:
‘I Had a Body Part Repossessed’: Post-9/11 Amputee Vets Say VA Care Is Failing Them
Travis Vendela died three times in triage and medevac, by his own account, after the lead Humvee he was directing in Iraq in 2007 drove over an improvised explosive device and blew off both of his legs. Scott Restivo lost his right leg to infection and sepsis in 2018 after surgery to address injuries he suffered at Fort Drum, New York, and aggravated in Iraq and Afghanistan. Bone cancer claimed Army parachute rigger Matt Brown’s left leg after he served for years at Fort Liberty, North Carolina. ... From Utah to Tennessee to North Carolina, they say they are all experiencing similar frustrations with the dense bureaucracy and gaps in care for prosthetics and accessibility equipment provided by the Department of Veterans Affairs. (Seck, 8/6)
KFF Health News:
Small-Town Patients Face Big Hurdles As Rural Hospitals Cut Cancer Care
The night before her chemotherapy, Herlinda Sanchez sets out her clothes and checks that she has everything she needs: a blanket, medications, an iPad and chargers, a small Bible and rosary, fuzzy socks, and snacks for the road. After the 36-year-old was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in December, she learned that there weren’t any cancer services in her community of Del Rio, a town of 35,000 near the Texas-Mexico border. (Huff, 8/7)
Stat:
How UnitedHealth Turned A Questionable Artery-Screening Program Into A Gold Mine
The nation’s largest health care company pressed thousands of its clinicians to use a thinly tested medical device to screen people for artery disease, dramatically boosting payments from the federal government for years even though many of the patients were not sick, a STAT investigation found. (Ross, Lawrence, Herman and Bannow, 8/7)
Modern Healthcare:
Centene's Medicare Advantage Business To Exit 6 States In 2025
Centene is stepping away from Medicare Advantage in at least six states for 2025, according to the investment bank Stephens and the insurance brokerage Pinnacle Financial Services. The health insurer will not sell Wellcare Medicare Advantage plans in Alabama, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Rhode Island and Vermont next year, but will continue to offer Medicare Part D prescription drug plans, Stephens Managing Director Scott Fidel and colleagues wrote in a research note Monday. (Berryman, 8/6)
On the high cost of health care —
Axios:
Co-Pays Block Inmates From Accessing Health Care: Study
Inmates in U.S. prisons appear to not be seeking the health care they need because they can't afford co-pays, per a study in JAMA Internal Medicine. Co-pays, found in up to 90% of state and federal prisons, could be a barrier to addressing the increasing prevalence of chronic health conditions among the incarcerated. (Reed, 8/6)
Los Angeles Times:
Hospitals That Pursue Patients For Bills Will Have To Tell L.A. County
Hospitals must promptly report to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health every time they try to collect medical debt from patients, under an ordinance backed Tuesday by county supervisors. The ordinance, which requires a second vote to be adopted, requires hospitals to tell the county within a month or two of initiating debt collection, which can include making phone calls or mailing letters to seek payment more than 180 days after the initial billing, selling the debt to a collections agency, garnishing wages, seizing a bank account or informing a consumer reporting agency. (Alpert Reyes, 8/6)
KFF Health News:
Listen To The Latest 'KFF Health News Minute'
“Health Minute” brings original health care and health policy reporting from the KFF Health News newsroom to the airwaves each week. (8/6)
Michigan's McLaren Health Care Warns Of Possible Delays Amid IT Issue
The disruption affected computer systems and phones and led to warnings that some nonemergency procedures might be delayed. CBS News noted that McLaren was hit by a ransomware attack last year.
CBS News:
Michigan's McLaren Health Care Investigating Disruption To Phone, Computer System
McLaren Health Care's Michigan hospitals were sent reeling on Tuesday after a disruption struck information technology systems and phones, the health system said. Patients of the system's thirteen hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, physician offices and other service centers – including the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute – were advised to keep their appointments as they worked through the issue unless contacted by an employee. (Fossen, 8/6)
In related news about 911 calls —
The Washington Post:
D.C.’s 911 Center Under Fire After Baby Dies During Computer Outage
District officials are scrutinizing what went wrong Friday when a five-month-old infant who needed advanced medical care died during a computer outage that scrambled D.C.'s troubled 911 center, authorities said. The system failure frustrated dispatchers’ efforts to assess which units were available and closest to the scene, resulting in an approximately 15-minute delay in providing the required level of care, according to three people familiar with D.C.'s emergency operations who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive matter that remains under investigation. (Gathright, 8/6)
Kansas City Star:
911 Response Lawsuit To Cost Kansas City, KCPD $4 Million
Kansas City and the Kansas City Police Department will pay $2 million each to settle a lawsuit filed by a Prairie Village man who claims his wife died five years ago because police and fire department dispatchers mishandled a 911 call. The agencies also agreed to evaluate the 911 system regularly going forward. (Hendricks, 8/6)
More health news from across the U.S. —
The Baltimore Sun:
4th Circuit Upholds Maryland’s Ban On Assault-Style Weapons
A federal appeals court upheld Maryland’s ban on assault-style weapons Tuesday in an opinion that found regulating “excessively dangerous weapons,” including the AR-15, compatible with the Second Amendment. (O'Neill, 8/6)
Los Angeles Times:
The Salton Sea Is Smellier Than Ever And Worsening People's Asthma
Five years ago, Lisa Clark and her husband left her hometown of El Centro for Niland, a small town of 500, in search for more affordable housing. But now they’re paying a hidden cost for living just two miles southeast of the Salton Sea. ... Before, she’d need to use only one inhaler a year; since moving to Niland, she’s been using three. ... As California’s largest lake has continued to evaporate, it’s become saltier and dustier, causing breathing problems for locals like Clark. (Deng, 8/6)
U.S. News & World Report:
Why Falls Church, Virginia, Is America’s Healthiest Community
Falls Church, Virginia, has risen to No. 1 in the 2024 Healthiest Communities rankings by U.S. News, unseating the reigning three-peat winner, Los Alamos County, New Mexico. The latest edition of the project, released Tuesday, assessed close to 3,000 counties and county equivalents nationwide across more than 90 metrics, exploring the important role location plays in the health and well-being of America’s more than 330 million residents. (Davis Jr., 8/6)
U.S. News & World Report:
Healthiest Communities Rankings 2024
Discover the No. 1 Healthiest Community in America, based on 92 metrics tied to education, population health, local economy, the environment, public safety and more. (8/6)
As Covid Surges, Program That Offers Free Vaccines Nears Its End
The CDC's Bridge Access Program is expected to run out of funds this month, making it harder for people who can't afford covid shots to get them. Separately, California's Contra Costa County revives mask recommendations. Also, a health warning was issued over oysters from Lewis Bay on Cape Cod.
The New York Times:
Free Covid Vaccines Will Soon Become Harder For Some To Find
After Covid-19 vaccines transitioned to the commercial market last fall, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stepped in to ensure that adults without insurance, or those whose insurance plans did not fully cover the vaccine, could receive shots for free. The agency’s Bridge Access Program provided roughly 1.5 million shots, said Dr. Georgina Peacock, the director of the immunization services division at the C.D.C. Nationwide, about 27 million adults do not have health insurance. But the program ends this month, making it even harder for health centers to provide shots for free. (Blum and Mogg, 8/6)
CBS News:
Contra Costa County Health Dept. Recommends Masks In Crowded Indoors As COVID Cases Rise
The Contra Costa County health department on Tuesday recommended people wear masks in crowded indoor settings as COVID-19 infections increase throughout the Bay Area. The department said masking is particularly important for those at high risk of serious illness if infected. However, the department also stressed that it is a recommendation, not a health order, and it aligns with existing state requirements and recent advice issued in neighboring counties. (Hicks, 8/6)
On bird flu, West Nile virus, and anthrax —
CIDRAP:
Colorado's Bulk-Tank Testing IDs More Avian Flu In Dairy Herds
The Colorado Department of Agriculture (CDA) today reported its first avian flu outbreaks in dairy herds that are based on mandatory weekly bulk-tank milk testing, which went into effect on July 22. The testing turned up nine more outbreaks in dairy herds, according to the CDA's line list, which now reflects 63 herds affected since late April. (Schnirring, 8/6)
USA Today:
West Nile Virus Kills Woman In Texas As Mosquito Season Picks Up
A Dallas woman has died from West Nile virus, local health officials announced Tuesday. Less than a week ago, a woman in her 50s was identified Dallas County’s sixth person with West Nile virus, Christian Grisales, spokesperson for the Dallas County Health and Human Services, told USA TODAY. On Tuesday, health officials announced she had become the county’s first West Nile death this year, at the start of the season when cases begin appearing when people get bit by infected mosquitoes. (Cuevas, 8/7)
Reuters:
China Shuts Cattle Farm After Anthrax Outbreak, Five Human Infections
China's eastern Shandong province reported five people were infected with anthrax and a beef cattle farm was shut after an outbreak was discovered in the agricultural province. All of the livestock on the farm were culled, the disease control and prevention centre of Yanggu county in Shandong said in a statement on WeChat. (8/6)
In other health threats —
The Boston Globe:
FDA Says Oysters Harvested From Lewis Bay On Cape Cod May Contain Dangerous Bacteria
The US Food and Drug Administration on Monday warned restaurants and seafood retailers not to sell oysters that were recently harvested from Lewis Bay on Cape Cod because they may be contaminated with a bacteria that can cause a food poisoning illness. The FDA said the contaminated oysters were harvested between July 1 and July 18 from two sites in the bay off Hyannis and Yarmouth. (Stoico, 8/6)
Axios:
How Discharged Patients Can Carry Superbugs Home
Discharged hospital patients can carry superbugs home and infect relatives or caregivers, even if they weren't sickened by the bacteria, per a study in Infection Control & Hospital Epidemiology. The findings put an exclamation point on the concerns about the role hospitals play in the spread of antibiotic-resistant infections — and need to play in prevention, the authors say. (Reed, 8/7)
Viewpoints: Tackle The Supply System To Beat The Fentanyl Crisis; Increased Diversity In Health Care Saves Lives
Editorial writers tackle these health issues and others.
The New York Times:
An Overdue Strategy For Cracking Down On The Fentanyl Trade
More than 80,000 Americans each year are dying from fentanyl as the opioid epidemic has morphed into a grimmer, more sinister threat. What began as a crisis fueled by the reckless prescribing of painkillers has now become a deadly illicit trade in counterfeit OxyContin or Vicodin pills containing fentanyl at wildly inconsistent dosages. Depending on the amount of fentanyl used, even a single pill can be lethal. (Scott Gottlieb, 8/7)
Bloomberg:
To Save More Black Lives, We Need More Black Doctors
The prospect of taking on crushing debt can deter many talented students from pursuing careers in medicine, particularly students from low-income backgrounds. That has major consequences for Black Americans’ health, because — as the data shows — when Black patients are treated by Black doctors, in many cases they get more frequent care, more preventative care and have better health outcomes. (Michael R. Bloomberg, 8/6)
The Washington Post:
How Life-Threatening Are Heat Waves Going To Be With Global Warming?
As climate change continues to dial up the thermostat, a future of more extreme weather looms. Already in 2020, a study detected multiple instances in which the temperature was “nearing or beyond prolonged human physiological tolerance.” (8/7)
Stat:
What A Fall On The Ice Taught Me About Equity In Pain Care
As I hurried to an important meeting about my Ph.D. dissertation one day in 2015, I slipped and fell on Iowa’s formidable winter ice. I quickly jumped up to prevent anyone from seeing me on the ground and got into my car. The immediate, excruciating pain told me that something really bad had happened. (Staja "Star" Booker, 8/7)
USA Today:
Walz's Record Shows How Harris, Democrats Plan To Beat Trump
The choice of Gov. Tim Walz is perfect for Gen Z progressives who want to see the Democratic Party move into the 21st century and champion things like abortion rights, universal health care, commonsense gun laws and other policies that will lead to a better quality of life for the majority of Americans. (Sara Pequeño, 8/6)