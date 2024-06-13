Another 34 Salmonella Cases Related To Cucumbers Reported
The CDC says 196 people have now been sickened, with cases reported in three new states. Several varieties of cookie cough are also being recalled due to Salmonella contamination — nearly 30,000 cases of Rise Baking Company products are affected.
CIDRAP:
Federal Officials Report More Cucumber-Linked Salmonella Cases, Second Outbreak
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) today reported 34 more illnesses linked to a multistate Salmonella Africana outbreak with a suspected link to cucumbers, raising the total to 196. Illnesses have also been reported in 3 more states, putting that total at 28 plus the District of Columbia. (Schnirring, 6/12)
KNSI:
Attention Cookie Lovers: Massive Recall Of Cookie Dough Due To Salmonella Risk
Attention cookie lovers: Several varieties of cookie dough are being recalled due to potential Salmonella contamination. Rise Baking Company is recalling more than 29,000 cases of cookie dough sold in several states. The products were sold at Costco and Sam’s Club under their private labels and under the Rise Baking and Panera labels. (Lewerenz, 6/12)
NBC News:
CDC Warns Of Illnesses Linked To Diamond Shruumz Mushroom Chocolates
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning the public to avoid Diamond Shruumz chocolates, cones and gummies following an outbreak of severe illnesses that has led to 10 hospitalizations. In an alert Wednesday to health care providers, the CDC said that a dozen people in eight states have gotten sick after eating the brand’s “microdosing” mushroom edibles. All but two needed to be hospitalized. (Bendix, 6/12)
The Washington Post:
Sandwiches Recalled Across Seven States Over Listeria Concerns
Packaged sandwiches sold across seven states were recalled Monday by their manufacturer over possible listeria contamination. In a recall notice issued Monday, Ohio-based Classic Delight identified 25 sandwich, burger, breakfast and hot-dog products that may have been contaminated. The products listed in the notice were distributed to school cafeterias and convenience stores and produced between May 2023 and June 2024. (Ziegler, 6/12)
Also —
The Washington Post:
At Least 20 E. Coli Cases Reported After Lake Anna Visits, Va. Health Says
Judy Inglett never dreamed her healthy 15-year-old daughter would end up on dialysis and undergo blood transfusions after swimming at Lake Anna State Park in Virginia over the Memorial Day weekend. Ava was there with family friends and neighbors who had invited her on their boat and rented a house, enjoying the festive recreation area as they have countless times before, her mother said. (Portnoy, 6/12)