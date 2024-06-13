Antiviral-Resistant ‘Dual Mutant’ Flu Virus Is Now On US Radar, CDC Says

Vaccination can still offer protection from these strains of H1N1 influenza, which have sickened two people in the U.S. Meanwhile, a new nasal swab, produced by Roche Diagnostics, will be available to help sick people determine if they have covid, the flu, or RSV.

CBS News: Drug-Resistant "Dual Mutant" Flu Strains Now Being Tracked In U.S., CDC Says

At least two human cases of the new so-called "dual mutant" strains of H1N1 influenza have been detected in U.S. patients, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday, with genetic changes that could cut the effectiveness of the main flu antiviral that hospitals rely on. An analysis of the new H1N1 flu viruses with these two concerning mutations – which scientists call I223V and S247N, describing changes to key surface proteins of the virus – was published this week in the agency's Emerging Infectious Diseases journal. (Tin, 6/12)

Indy Star: Indianapolis-Based Company Roche Produces Test For COVID, RSV And Flu

Indianapolis-based Roche Diagnostics is releasing a PCR test for people suffering from cough, congestion, fever and sore throat, symptoms common in many viral infections. The second test of its kind, Roche's nasal swab will be able to determine if the patient has COVID-19, Influenza A, Influenza Flu B or Respiratory Syncytial Virus during the span of a doctor's visit. (Huang, 6/13)

Los Angeles Times: COVID Rising In L.A. County And California As New Subvariants Take Hold

California’s COVID-19 numbers are on the rise thanks in part to new subvariants, suggesting an earlier-than-normal start to the summer season. The percentage of COVID tests coming back with positive results in the state rose to 5.3% for the week that ended June 3, up from 2.2% the month before. (Lin II, 6/12)

CIDRAP: Study: Previous COVID-19 Infection May Protect Against Common Colds

Infection with COVID-19 may offer protection against other, less severe endemic coronaviruses (eCOVs) that are often behind the common cold, according to a study today in Science Translational Medicine. COVID vaccines, however, don't appear to afford similar protection. (Soucheray, 6/12)

On bird flu —

Reuters: Two Dozen Companies Working To Find Bird Flu Vaccine For Cows, US Agriculture Secretary Says

Twenty-four companies are working to develop an avian flu vaccine for cattle, as the virus spreads among U.S. dairy herds, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack told Reuters on Wednesday. Bird flu has infected 90 dairy herds across 12 states since late March, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Three dairy farm workers also have been infected with the virus, two in Michigan and one in Texas. (Douglas, 6/12)

CIDRAP: Wisconsin Orders Avian Flu Testing For Lactating Cattle Before Fairs And Exhibits

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection (DATCP) yesterday announced that lactating dairy cows must be tested for influenza A before movement to fairs and exhibits to prevent the spready of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian flu in cattle. So far, no H5N1 outbreaks have been reported in Wisconsin, but the virus has been detected in 12 states, including in neighboring Michigan, Minnesota, and Iowa. (Schnirring, 6/12)

On mpox and dengue —

Reuters: South Africa Reports Second Mpox Death This Week

A second person has died in South Africa this week from the viral infection mpox, the health ministry said on Thursday, less than 24 hours after it announced the first death. The second person who died was a 38-year-old man. He was admitted to a hospital in the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) province with extensive lesions, headache, fatigue, oral ulcers, muscle pain and a sore throat. He tested positive for mpox on Wednesday. (6/13)

Fox News: Tiger Mosquitoes Blamed For Spread Of Dengue Fever: ‘Most Invasive Species’

As dengue fever continues to spread throughout Europe, experts are blaming an invasive mosquito species as the culprit. Known as "tiger mosquitoes," the insects — of the species name Aedes albopictus — have spread into 13 EU countries, according to an alert from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). Elitza Theel, PhD, director of Mayo Clinic Laboratories in Minnesota, confirmed that tiger mosquitoes are a "known vector" for dengue virus and can transmit the virus to individuals who have not previously been infected. (Rudy, 6/12)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription