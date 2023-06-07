Anxiety Rises In US Young, But Appropriate Treatment Reaches Fewer
A new study of data from the National Ambulatory Medical Care Survey showed that more children, teens and young adults are having anxiety even as rates of appropriate treatment fell. Also in the news: deaths linked to a recalled infant lounger; the Pope undergoes surgery; and more.
CNN:
More Kids Are Anxious But Fewer Get The Right Help, Study Shows
More kids, teens and young adults are experiencing anxiety — but fewer are getting the appropriate treatment, according to the latest research. A new study looked at data from the National Ambulatory Medical Care Survey from 2006 to 2018 and assessed office-based physician visits to see how many included an anxiety disorder diagnosis and what treatment, if any, was given. The patients observed ranged in age from 4 to 24 years old. While visits for anxiety increased from 1.4% in the 2006 to 2009 period to 4.2% in the period from 2014 to 2018, the proportion of visits with therapy decreased, according to the study published Monday in the American Academy of Pediatrics’ journal Pediatrics. (Holcombe, 6/7)
If you are in need of help —
Dial 9-8-8 for 24/7 support from the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. It's free and confidential.
In other health and wellness news —
NPR:
Boppy's Recalled Infant Lounger Now Linked To At Least 10 Deaths
In an announcement released by CPSC Tuesday, the agency confirmed that two more deaths were reported after 2021 recall, bringing the total number of deaths to 10. (While it is illegal to sell the product, they are still available on the secondhand market.) In October 2021, the commission said a child was placed on a lounger, rolled underneath a nearby adult pillow and died by positional asphyxia. The following month, a newborn was placed on a lounger in an adult bed and was later found dead. (Franklin, 6/6)
The Washington Post:
Delta Unveils Seat That Would Let Fliers Use Their Own Wheelchairs
The system allows airlines to keep the design of their cabins and lets a standard seat fold up to accommodate a wheelchair restraint. If no wheelchair user is on board, it can be used like any other seat. (Sampson, 6/6)
KFF Health News:
Listen To The Latest ‘KFF Health News Minute’
On the KFF Health News Minute this week: a fresh debate over new mammogram guidelines and the financial risks of traveling in the United States without extra health insurance. (6/6)
AP:
Pope Francis To Undergo Intestinal Surgery Under General Anesthesia
Pope Francis went to the hospital Wednesday to undergo abdominal surgery to treat an intestinal blockage, two years after he had 33 centimeters (13 inches) of his colon removed because of an inflammation and narrowing of the large intestine. The Vatican said Francis, 86, would be put under general anesthesia for the procedure Wednesday afternoon and would be hospitalized at Rome’s Gemelli hospital for several days. (Winfield, 6/7)