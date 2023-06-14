Appeals Court OKs Deal That Preserves ACA Preventive Care Measure For Now
Preventive care procedures and prescription drugs like cancer screenings and HIV prevention medications will remain fully covered, as mandated by the Affordable Care Act, while challenges to the law continue in court.
Axios:
Appellate Court Maintains Access To ACA Preventive Care Mandate
A federal appeals court on Tuesday maintained a freeze on a ruling that struck down the Affordable Care Act's mandate that employers and insurers fully cover preventive health services while the case continues to wind through the courts. (Gonzalez, 6/13)
AP:
'Obamacare' Will Still Cover Prevention For HIV, Other Illnesses Amid Court Battle
The government can keep enforcing “Obamacare” requirements that health insurance plans cover preventative care — such as HIV prevention, some types of cancer screenings and other illnesses — while a legal battle over the mandates plays out, under a court agreement approved Tuesday. The pact approved by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals preserves — at least for now — cost-free preventive care coverage for millions of Americans under the Affordable Care Act. (McGill, 6/14)
Also —
The Baltimore Sun:
Obamacare Insurance Carriers In Maryland Request Higher Rates, Though Not As Much As Last Year
Health insurance prices may be higher in 2024 for Marylanders who buy their own coverage, but the hike is expected to be smaller than it was last year, when coronavirus pandemic-related costs prompted carriers to request rate increases averaging 11%. The average rate increase that carriers requested from state insurance regulators this year was 5.7%. (Roberts, 6/14)