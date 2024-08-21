As Cancer Afflicts Younger Generations, Employers Wary Of Expenses Ahead
In terms of health care costs, catastrophic claims and specialty medications are driving up increases, a survey has found. Meanwhile, in a study conducted during the covid pandemic, researchers found that playing video games does indeed have health benefits.
Axios:
Cancer Poses A Growing Problem For Employers
Rising cancer rates among younger workers are a new factor clouding employers' health cost outlook, per a major benefits survey released Tuesday. Cancer was the most reported condition driving up health care costs in 2024, followed by musculoskeletal and cardiovascular conditions. (Reed, 8/21)
Nature:
PlayStation Is Good For You: Video Games Improved Mental Health During COVID
Playing video games for a couple of hours a day can improve mental health, according to a study on gamers in Japan during the COVID-19 pandemic. The research — which was done from December 2020 to March 2022 — found that even just owning a game console increased life satisfaction and reduced psychological distress. The results were published today in Nature Human Behaviour. (8/19)
Politico:
Schools Face Fiscal Cliff As Federal Pandemic Aid Expires
School districts across the country received the largest infusion of federal cash ever to pull themselves out of the throes of the pandemic. But now that money is set to expire and districts are slashing jobs, increasing class sizes and cutting programs to keep their schools afloat. Congress designed the aid — roughly $190 billion altogether — as a one-time distribution of cash primarily to tackle pandemic crises like learning loss, chronic absenteeism and worsening mental health. That’s more than one fifth of total U.S. K-12 education spending in 2022. Now, the last $122 billion runs out at the end of September. (Wilkes, 8/21)
AP:
Disney Drops Bid To Have Allergy-Death Lawsuit Tossed
Disney is no longer asking a Florida court to dismiss a wrongful death lawsuit on the grounds that the victim’s family had signed up for its streaming service Disney+. The company filed a notice in Orange County court on Tuesday to withdraw the motion, which had drawn swift backlash when it became public. Josh D’Amaro, chairperson of Disney’s theme park division, said in a statement emailed earlier to The Associated Press that the entertainment giant will waive its arbitration rights and allow the suit, brought by the husband of a New York doctor who suffered a fatal allergic reaction after eating at a restaurant in Disney Springs, to proceed in court. (Marcelo, 8/20)
Axios:
NFL Puts Spotlight On Helmet Safety Revamps
More than 200 National Football League players have been using shock-absorbing helmets aimed at reducing concussions during the preseason — a trend that's reduced head injuries and could continue into the regular season. (Reed, 8/20)
KFF Health News:
