- KFF Health News Original Stories 3
- Patient Underwent One Surgery but Was Billed for Two. Even After Being Sued, She Refused To Pay.
- Cautious Optimism in San Francisco as New Cases of HIV in Latinos Decrease
- Listen to the Latest 'KFF Health News Minute'
- Elections 2
- Abortion Measures Make The Ballots In Arizona, Montana
- Democratic Convention: Abortion, IVF At Top Of Speakers' Minds On Day 2
- Pharmaceuticals 2
- Zepbound Appears To Dramatically Lower Risk Of Developing Diabetes
- J&J Treatment For Most Common Type Of Lung Cancer Wins FDA Approval
From KFF Health News - Latest Stories:
KFF Health News Original Stories
Patient Underwent One Surgery but Was Billed for Two. Even After Being Sued, She Refused To Pay.
A collection agency sought court authority to garnish a patient’s wages to pay a disputed surgery bill. But after the patient showed up in court to argue the bill was bogus, the judge declined to let the bill collector seize her money. (Tony Leys, )
Cautious Optimism in San Francisco as New Cases of HIV in Latinos Decrease
New HIV diagnoses have decreased among Latinos in San Francisco, potentially marking the first time in five years that the group hasn’t accounted for the largest number of new cases. Public health experts express cautious optimism, but outreach workers warn that many Latinos still struggle to find testing and treatment. (Vanessa G. Sánchez, )
Listen to the Latest 'KFF Health News Minute'
“Health Minute” brings original health care and health policy reporting from the KFF Health News newsroom to the airwaves each week. ( )
Here's today's health policy haiku:
CUTTING BACK SODIUM
Cum grano salis?
Try front-of-pack labeling.
That step could save lives.
- Micki Jackson
If you have a health policy haiku to share, please Contact Us and let us know if we can include your name. Haikus follow the format of 5-7-5 syllables. We give extra brownie points if you link back to an original story.
Opinions expressed in haikus and cartoons are solely the author's and do not reflect the opinions of KFF Health News or KFF.
KFF Health News will host a full day of panels at the 2024 Texas Tribune Festival in Austin, Texas, on Sept. 6. Check out the program and buy tickets here.
Summaries Of The News:
Abortion Measures Make The Ballots In Arizona, Montana
Protections of abortion rights until fetal viability in the state constitutions of both states will be decided by voters this November after separate decisions by the Arizona Supreme Court and the Montana Secretary of State.
AP:
Voters In Arizona And Montana Can Decide On Constitutional Right To Abortion
Voters in Arizona and Montana will be able to decide in November whether they want to protect the right to an abortion in their state constitutions. The Arizona Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that a 200-word summary that abortion advocates used to collect signatures for a ballot measure is valid, clearing the way for the issue to remain on the ballot. Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen on Tuesday certified Montana’s constitutional initiative for the November ballot. Under both measures, abortions would be allowed until fetal viability — the point at which a fetus could survive outside the womb, typically around 24 weeks. (Govindarao and Hanson, 8/21)
More abortion updates —
Politico:
Trump Says He Would Not Enforce Comstock Act, Angering Anti-Abortion Groups
Former President Donald Trump gave his clearest answer to date on the federal regulation of abortion pills, and it’s not what conservatives wanted to hear. After months of avoiding specifics, Trump told CBS News on Monday that he would not use the 150-year-old Comstock Act to ban mail delivery of the drugs if elected in November, adding: “The federal government should have nothing to do with this issue.” Many prominent conservatives and anti-abortion activists were outraged by the remark, calling it “nonsensical” and “cowardly,” and warning that it could dampen turnout and enthusiasm on the right heading into a close election. (Ollstein, 8/20)
The Hill:
Kamala Harris Blasts Donald Trump Over Roe V. Wade Comments
Vice President Harris on Tuesday ripped former President Trump for comments in a new interview in which he said he had no regrets about the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Harris rallied thousands of supporters in Milwaukee, roughly 90 miles up the road from the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, where she seized on comments Trump made to CBS News a day earlier. “Yesterday, when he was asked if he had any regrets about ending Roe v. Wade, Donald Trump – without even a moment’s hesitation, you would think he would reflect on it for a second – said no. No regrets,” Harris said. Trump told CBS News the issue of abortion should be handled by the states and suggested people were “very happy about it.” (Samuels, 8/20)
In other election news —
NBC News:
JD Vance Accuses Tim Walz Of Lying About IVF Experience
After he talked about his family's fertility struggles on the campaign trail, Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz is facing criticism from his opponent for not accurately having identified the treatment his wife, Gwen, received. The Republican vice presidential nominee, Sen. JD Vance, of Ohio, accused Walz on Tuesday of lying about having conceived his children via in vitro fertilization. Vance seemed to be responding to an article in Glamour magazine, in which Gwen Walz said she had undergone a fertility treatment called intrauterine insemination. (Bendix, 8/21)
Roll Call:
Can Toxic Exposure Law Break GOP’s Electoral Edge With Veterans?
Democrats are hoping to wrestle veteran voters away from Republicans this year, and plan to highlight efforts to expand health care access in campaigns for some key seats. Central to the party’s argument is the 2022 law expanding access to health care for veterans exposed to toxins while serving overseas. That legislation has led to a sharp increase in demand at the Department of Veterans Affairs, with over 412,000 new veterans enrolled over the past year. That high level of interest has even led to a VA budget shortfall that lawmakers will be scrambling to fill in September. (Quigley, 8/20)
Democratic Convention: Abortion, IVF At Top Of Speakers' Minds On Day 2
Kate Cox, who made headlines after being forced to leave Texas to have an abortion, said during the Texas roll call that she is pregnant again. Plus, former President Barack Obama cracks a joke about the name of Obamacare.
The Hill:
Kate Cox Says 'Nothing Pro Family About Abortion Bans' At DNC Appearance
Kate Cox, the Texas woman who fled the state to receive an abortion, made a brief appearance during the Democratic National Convention’s ceremonial roll call Tuesday to voice her support for Vice President Harris and warn of former President Trump’s risk to abortion rights. “I’m Kate Cox and I love being a mom. I have two beautiful children, and my husband and I have always wanted a third but when I got pregnant, doctors told us our baby would never survive, and if I didn’t need an abortion, it would put a future pregnancy at risk,” Cox said during the roll call for Texas Tuesday night. “But Trump didn’t care and because of his abortion bans and I had to flee my home,” she continued. “There’s nothing pro family about abortion bans. There’s nothing pro-life about letting women suffer and even die today because I found a way to access abortion care.” (Nazzaro, 8/20)
Politico:
Tammy Duckworth Uses Her IVF Story To Slam Republicans
Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth has been public about her fertility struggles and her decision to conceive her two daughters through in vitro fertilization. But on Tuesday night, Duckworth, a former Army helicopter pilot who lost both legs in a 2004 rocket-propelled grenade attack in Iraq, put it in the starkest of terms as she sought to frame the far-reaching consequences of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade two years ago. "My struggle with infertility was more painful than any wound I earned on the battle field," Duckworth said. (Messerly, 8/20)
Politico:
Michelle Lujan Grisham Boosts Kamala Harris’ Record On Health Care
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham knows health care. She's a former state health secretary, after all, whose name was once floated as a potential Health and Human Services secretary under Joe Biden. Now, she's using her credentials to boost Vice President Kamala Harris' profile on health care issues. Lujan Grisham said on the convention floor Tuesday evening that Harris took on drug companies that "jacked up prices" and hospitals that "overcharged patients," voted "hell no" on repealing the Affordable Care Act and cast the tie-breaking vote on legislation that capped insulin costs at $35 for Medicare beneficiaries. (Messerly, 8/20)
Politico:
What, No More 'Obamacare'?
Former President Barack Obama spent much of his Tuesday remarks talking up the reasons Kamala Harris should win. But he did take a moment to remind Democrats gathered in the United Center about his signature domestic achievement: the Affordable Care Act. “We should all be proud of the enormous progress that we've made through the Affordable Care Act providing millions of people access to affordable coverage, protecting millions more from unscrupulous insurance practices and notice,” Obama said. Then he pointed out it's no longer referred to by its old nickname: “I’ve noticed, by the way, that since it's become popular, they don't call it Obamacare no more.” (Booker, 8/20)
Also —
Los Angeles Times:
From An Inflatable IUD To Free Condoms, Reproductive Rights Showcased At DNC
Messaging about abortion is playing a key role in much of the programming at the Democratic National Convention this week, and it particularly resonates with young people, women of color and women in general — including Republicans, said Jodi Hicks, chief executive officer and president of Planned Parenthood California. “It’s absolutely top of mind for folks. It’s a motivating issue, more importantly,” Hicks said. “That ability to be able to be the full person that you want to be, have rights to have a family how you want — that’s not partisan.” (Mehta and Pinho, 8/20)
Fox News:
Pro-Life Groups Answer Planned Parenthood Abortion Van With Outreach Near DNC
Pro-life groups countered Planned Parenthood's mobile abortion clinic Tuesday morning by staging a protest against its services and presenting an alternative van equipped with an ultrasound machine and abortion pill reversal medication. John Mize, CEO of Americans United for Life, was one of the pro-life individuals outside the clinic just a few blocks away from the Democratic National Convention (DNC), attempting to talk to women going into the Planned Parenthood van about their options. (Joseph, 8/20)
Zepbound Appears To Dramatically Lower Risk Of Developing Diabetes
Eli Lilly says that its Phase 3 trial data show that people with prediabetes who took the company's obesity drug had a 93% lower risk of progressing to diabetes as opposed to the people in the study who took the placebo.
Stat:
Lilly’s Zepbound Slashed Risk Of Developing Diabetes
Eli Lilly’s obesity drug Zepbound significantly cut the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, showing the benefits of long-term use of the blockbuster therapy. In a Phase 3 trial that lasted over three years, people with pre-diabetes taking Zepbound had a 93% lower risk of progressing to diabetes compared with people on placebo, Lilly said Tuesday. The company did not report absolute risk rates. (Chen, 8/20)
Related news about weight loss drugs —
Bloomberg:
Study Of Potential Ozempic Suicide Link Stokes Safety Debate
A new study that found evidence of a higher rate of suicidal thoughts among patients taking Novo Nordisk A/S’s popular weight-loss and diabetes drugs is adding to a debate among doctors about the drugs’ safety. The study published Tuesday in JAMA Network Open is the first to mine the World Health Organization’s global database of suspected drug side effects for reports of suicidal thinking in patients who have taken the drugs. (Kresge, 8/20)
Bloomberg:
Eli Lilly Tests Zepbound For Psoriasis, Immunology
Eli Lilly & Co. is using its runaway success in obesity as a bridge into another lucrative area of medicine: immunology. This fall, the company will begin recruiting for trials to test its popular weight-loss shot Zepbound with psoriasis drug Taltz to see if the combination boosts effectiveness, Chief Scientific Officer Daniel Skovronsky said. The Indianapolis-based drugmaker is also exploring combination studies with Zepbound in inflammatory bowel disease, another immune disorder. (Muller, 8/20)
Modern Healthcare:
Gene Therapy, GLP-1 Costs To Drive Up Employer Costs For 2025
Employers are bracing for the largest surge in healthcare costs in more than a decade as pharmacy spending is expected to continue accelerating next year. Growing demand for pricey medications, including glucagon-like peptide-1 agonists, cancer treatments, and cell and gene therapies, has employers budgeting for a 7.8% increase in healthcare costs in 2025, according to the Business Group on Health’s annual survey, published Tuesday. (Berryman, 8/20)
Other news about diabetes —
The New York Times:
Eating Meat Is Linked With Type 2 Diabetes, New Studies Suggest
For sausage, salami and steak lovers, the news has not been good. Scientists have been consistently finding links between red and processed meat consumption and heart disease, some types of cancer and earlier death. And now, two recent studies have added to the growing body of evidence that a meat-heavy diet may increase the risk of Type 2 diabetes. (Callahan, 8/20)
J&J Treatment For Most Common Type Of Lung Cancer Wins FDA Approval
The treatment for non-small cell lung cancer is a non-chemotherapy combination of J&J's cancer drug Rybrevant and existing drug lazertinib. Meanwhile, a judge ruled that lawsuits claiming Tylenol causes ADHD in children of mothers who took the drug in pregnancy can't proceed.
Reuters:
J&J's Chemotherapy-Free Treatment For Lung Cancer Gets US Approval
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved Johnson & Johnson's chemotherapy-free combination treatment for a type of non-small cell lung cancer, setting up a challenge for AstraZeneca's blockbuster drug Tagrisso. The approval allows the use of the cancer drug, Rybrevant, in combination with J&J's existing drug, lazertinib, as a first-line treatment for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with a mutated form of a gene called EGFR. NSCLC is the most common type of lung cancer. (Satija and Santhosh, 8/20)
Reuters:
Tylenol ADHD Lawsuits Cannot Go Forward, Judge Rules
Plaintiffs claiming that Kenvue's popular painkiller Tylenol causes attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in the children of mothers who took it while pregnant have lost a last ditch bid to revive their claims after a judge rejected their last remaining expert witness. (Pierson, 8/20)
Reuters:
J&J To Buy Medical Device Maker V-Wave For Up To $1.7 Bln
Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday it would buy privately held V-Wave for up to $1.7 billion, the healthcare conglomerate's second deal this year aimed at boosting its presence in the market for heart disease devices. J&J said it will pay $600 million upfront, with potential payments of up to $1.1 billion contingent on regulatory and commercial milestones. (8/20)
Stat:
What To Know About Alnylam’s Upcoming Readout On Its Heart Drug
Next week, the biopharma world will see eagerly awaited results from a trial that could shape care for patients with an increasingly common heart condition — and determine which companies stand to reap billions. (Chen, Joseph and Feuerstein, 8/20)
Axios:
Congress Probes Pharma Work With Chinese Military
A bipartisan group of House lawmakers is scrutinizing hundreds of clinical trials they say U.S. drug companies conducted with medical centers connected to China's military over the last decade. (Goldman, 8/21)
FTC Lacks The Authority To Ban Noncompete Deals, Federal Judge Rules
Many health care organizations include noncompete agreements in job contracts, Modern Healthcare reminds us. Also in industry news: electronic health record company Epic; Steward Health; Baptist Health and Florida Blue; Molina Healthcare; and more.
Modern Healthcare:
FTC's Noncompete Ban Blocked By Federal Judge
The Federal Trade Commission does not have authority to enact its ban on noncompete agreements, a federal judge ruled Tuesday. Judge Ada Brown wrote the FTC's near-total ban is "unreasonably overbroad without a reasonable explanation," siding with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and tax firm Ryan LLC. Many healthcare organizations include noncompete agreements in employment contracts. (Hudson, 8/20)
Health IT news —
Modern Healthcare:
Epic's Judy Faulkner Debuts New Prior Authorization, AI Features
Epic is planning to deepen its relationships with health insurance companies, the electronic health record giant said at its annual user group meeting Tuesday. The EHR company is working with health systems and large insurers such as CVS Health subsidiary Aetna, Elevance Health and multiple Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans to streamline prior authorization requests and ease provider appeals to payers, Epic founder and CEO Judy Faulkner said during a keynote address. (Turner, 8/20)
Modern Healthcare:
General Catalyst, Kaiser Permanente Ventures Invest In Clarium
Hospital supply chain software company Clarium raised $10.5 million in a funding round, the startup said Tuesday. The round was led by venture capital firm General Catalyst, with backing from the venture arms of Oakland, California-based Kaiser Permanente and Houston-based Texas Medical Center. New Haven, Connecticut-based Yale New Haven Health also joined the round. Other investors included venture capital firms AlleyCorp, 1984 Ventures and Alumni Ventures. (Perna, 8/20)
More health care industry news —
Modern Healthcare:
Steward Health: Medical Properties Interfered With Asset Sales
Steward Health Care filed a complaint Monday alleging Medical Properties Trust is interfering in its efforts to sell off assets, which the landlord denies. In Monday's complaint, Steward alleged Medical Properties Trust has undermined the bankruptcy sales process by talking to bidders without Steward's consent and pressuring bidders to allocate too much value to the landlord's real estate. (Hudson, 8/20)
Jacksonville Today/WJCT:
Patients Wait As Baptist Health And Florida Blue Squabble Over Costs
A struggle between Northeast Florida’s largest health care system and its largest health insurance provider has left tens of thousands of people with uncertainty about their future health care. The three-year hospital-insurer agreement between Baptist Health and Florida Blue will expire Sept. 30. If the two do not come to a new agreement, as many as 50,000 people will be forced to find medical solutions or pay for out-of-network costs to use certain Baptist facilities, physicians or services. (Brown, 8/20)
WUSF:
'Medical Freedom' Candidates Lose Out In Sarasota Hospital Board Primary
All four candidates who pushed for "medical freedom" platforms and were critical of Sarasota Memorial Hospital have lost to Republican opponents in a primary race for the county's public hospital board seats on Tuesday. (Colombini, 8/20)
Modern Healthcare:
Molina Extends CEO Joe Zubretsky's Contract Through 2027
Joseph Zubretsky will remain at the helm for Molina Healthcare through at least 2027, the health insurance company announced in a news release Tuesday. The executive retains the same compensation package except for the addition of a stock grant that would vest at the close of 2027, Molina Healthcare disclosed in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Tuesday. (DeSilva, 8/20)
Modern Healthcare:
Interim HealthCare Names Rexanne Domico As President, COO
Home health services company Interim HealthCare has tapped Rexanne Domico as its president and chief operating officer, effective immediately. Interim HealthCare provides home health, non-medical home care, hospice and medical staffing services across 42 states. Domico will oversee operations of Interim’s more than 300 franchise locations and its clinical, quality, operations excellence, and growth and development divisions, a company spokesperson said Tuesday. (Eastabrook, 8/20)
Modern Healthcare:
How Biden's Nursing Home Reforms Impacted Transparency, Oversight
Two years ago, President Joe Biden set out to tackle chronic safety and quality problems in the nursing home sector. Whether he succeeded won't be known until after he exits the White House. The nursing home campaign launched at the State of the Union address in 2022, in the aftermath of devastation that COVID-19 wrought on nursing homes. ... Considering these and other efforts, Biden oversaw the most consequential period in nursing home regulation since President Ronald Reagan enacted the Nursing Home Reform Act of 1987, said David Grabowski, a health policy professor at Harvard Medical School. (Early, 8/20)
KFF Health News:
Patient Underwent One Surgery But Was Billed For Two. Even After Being Sued, She Refused To Pay
Jamie Holmes says a surgery center tried to make her pay for two operations after she underwent only one. She refused to buckle, even after a collection agency sued her last winter. Holmes, who lives in northwestern Washington state, had surgery in 2019 to have her fallopian tubes tied, a permanent birth-control procedure that her insurance company agreed ahead of time to cover. (Leys, 8/21)
New Jersey Forgives $100M In Medical Debt For Nearly 50,000 People
The initiative, announced Tuesday by Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, will be one of the largest efforts by a state to help people unable to pay medical bills. Also in the news: how Maine's deadliest shooting could have been averted; another measles case in Georgia; and more.
Reuters:
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy Forgives $100 Mln In Medical Debt
Nearly 50,000 people in New Jersey will have $100 million in medical debt erased, Governor Phil Murphy said on Tuesday, in one of the largest cases of a state providing direct relief to people unable to pay medical bills. Murphy allocated $550,000 in federal American Rescue Plan funds and partnered with Undue Medical Debt, a non-profit that buys unpaid medical bills from hospitals at a discount, to execute the one-time debt abolishment. (Cui, 8/20)
Other health news from Maine, Montana, and Georgia —
AP:
Final Report Outlines Missed Opportunities To Stop Maine’s Deadliest Shooting
Both the Army Reserve and police missed opportunities to intervene in a gunman’s psychiatric crisis and initiate steps to seize weapons from the spiraling reservist responsible for the deadliest shootings in Maine history, according to the final report released Tuesday by a special commission created to investigate the attacks, which killed 18 people. The independent commission reiterated its earlier conclusion that Maine law enforcement officers had authority under the state’s yellow flag law, but didn’t use it, to seize reservist Robert Card’s guns and put him in protective custody weeks before the shootings. The 215-page report also pointed out that no one used New York’s red flag law to initiate steps to seize the gunman’s weapons when he was hospitalized last summer, even though the law had been used on non-New York residents before. (Whittle and Sharp, 8/20)
AP:
Montana Asbestos Clinic Seeks To Reverse $6M In Fines, Penalties Over False Claims
A health clinic in a Montana town that was polluted with deadly asbestos will ask a federal appeals court on Wednesday to reverse almost $6 million in fines and penalties after a jury determined it submitted hundreds of false claims on behalf of patients. The jury verdict came last year in a lawsuit brought by Texas-based BNSF Railway, which separately has been found liable over contamination in Libby, Montana, that’s sickened or killed thousands of people. Asbestos-tainted vermiculite was mined from a nearby mountain and shipped through the 3,000-person town by rail over decades. (Brown, 8/21)
CIDRAP:
Georgia Reports Another Measles Case As Oregon Outbreak Hits 30
The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) yesterday reported a measles infection in an Atlanta resident who wasn't fully vaccinated, marking the state's fifth case of the year, according to a statement. The DPH said the patient was exposed to the virus during international travel, adding that it is working to identify people who had contact with the patient during the infectious period. (Schnirring, 8/20)
From California —
Los Angeles Times:
Nearly $1 Billion Left Unspent By Centers For Disabled Californians
Nearly $1 billion allocated for regional agencies that purchase supportive services for Californians with developmental disabilities went unspent in a recent year and was ultimately returned to the state, even as some disabled people and their families said they needed more help. California provides assistance to people with autism and other developmental disabilities through a system of nonprofits called regional centers, which are contracted with the California Department of Developmental Services. (Alpert Reyes, 8/20)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Valley Fever Cases Rise To Record High In California In 2023: CDPH
California in 2023 reported a record-high number of valley fever cases — a potentially debilitating infection caused by inhaling fungal spores in dirt or dust — and 2024 is on track to surpass that, state health officials said Tuesday. (Ho, 8/20)
AP:
3 People Charged After Death Of Federal Prison Worker Who Opened Fentanyl-Laced Mail
A federal prison inmate and two other people were charged Tuesday with conspiring to mail drugs to a penitentiary in California where a mailroom supervisor died this month after opening a letter that prosecutors said was laced with fentanyl and other substances. According to prosecutors, Jamar Jones, a prisoner at the U.S. Penitentiary in Atwater, California, plotted with Stephanie Ferreira, of Evansville, Indiana, and Jermen Rudd III of Wentzville, Missouri, to send him drugs that he could sell at the prison. They disguised the shipment as “legal mail” from a law office, investigators said. (Sisak, 8/20)
KFF Health News:
Cautious Optimism In San Francisco As New Cases Of HIV In Latinos Decrease
For years, Latinos represented the biggest share of new HIV cases in this city, but testing data suggests the tide may be turning. The number of Latinos newly testing positive for HIV dropped 46% from 2022 to 2023, according to a preliminary report released in July by the San Francisco Department of Public Health. The decrease could mark the first time in five years that Latinos haven’t accounted for the largest number of new cases, leading to cautious optimism that the millions of dollars the city has spent to remedy the troubling disparity is working. (Sánchez, 8/21)
As Cancer Afflicts Younger Generations, Employers Wary Of Expenses Ahead
In terms of health care costs, catastrophic claims and specialty medications are driving up increases, a survey has found. Meanwhile, in a study conducted during the covid pandemic, researchers found that playing video games does indeed have health benefits.
Axios:
Cancer Poses A Growing Problem For Employers
Rising cancer rates among younger workers are a new factor clouding employers' health cost outlook, per a major benefits survey released Tuesday. Cancer was the most reported condition driving up health care costs in 2024, followed by musculoskeletal and cardiovascular conditions. (Reed, 8/21)
More health and wellness news —
Nature:
PlayStation Is Good For You: Video Games Improved Mental Health During COVID
Playing video games for a couple of hours a day can improve mental health, according to a study on gamers in Japan during the COVID-19 pandemic. The research — which was done from December 2020 to March 2022 — found that even just owning a game console increased life satisfaction and reduced psychological distress. The results were published today in Nature Human Behaviour. (8/19)
Politico:
Schools Face Fiscal Cliff As Federal Pandemic Aid Expires
School districts across the country received the largest infusion of federal cash ever to pull themselves out of the throes of the pandemic. But now that money is set to expire and districts are slashing jobs, increasing class sizes and cutting programs to keep their schools afloat. Congress designed the aid — roughly $190 billion altogether — as a one-time distribution of cash primarily to tackle pandemic crises like learning loss, chronic absenteeism and worsening mental health. That’s more than one fifth of total U.S. K-12 education spending in 2022. Now, the last $122 billion runs out at the end of September. (Wilkes, 8/21)
AP:
Disney Drops Bid To Have Allergy-Death Lawsuit Tossed
Disney is no longer asking a Florida court to dismiss a wrongful death lawsuit on the grounds that the victim’s family had signed up for its streaming service Disney+. The company filed a notice in Orange County court on Tuesday to withdraw the motion, which had drawn swift backlash when it became public. Josh D’Amaro, chairperson of Disney’s theme park division, said in a statement emailed earlier to The Associated Press that the entertainment giant will waive its arbitration rights and allow the suit, brought by the husband of a New York doctor who suffered a fatal allergic reaction after eating at a restaurant in Disney Springs, to proceed in court. (Marcelo, 8/20)
Axios:
NFL Puts Spotlight On Helmet Safety Revamps
More than 200 National Football League players have been using shock-absorbing helmets aimed at reducing concussions during the preseason — a trend that's reduced head injuries and could continue into the regular season. (Reed, 8/20)
KFF Health News:
Listen To The Latest 'KFF Health News Minute'
“Health Minute” brings original health care and health policy reporting from the KFF Health News newsroom to the airwaves each week. (8/20)
Mpox Cases Suspected In Travelers To Argentina And Thailand
Argentinian authorities have quarantined a cargo ship and Thai officials are monitoring dozens of people as both countries aim to stop the new fast-spreading variant of the disease. Meanwhile, Africa is almost ready to roll out mpox vaccinations.
The Independent:
Argentina Suspects First Case Of Mpox As Entire Cargo Ship Quarantined
Argentina quarantined a cargo ship over the first suspected case of mpox on the vessel, as an outbreak of a new fast-spreading variant triggered a global public health alert. The Liberian-flagged ship raised the alert after one of its crew members of Indian nationality showed “cyst-like skin lesions predominantly on the chest and face," the health ministry said. (Sharma, 8/21)
The Independent:
Thailand Detects First Suspected Case Of Dangerous Mpox Strain In European Traveler
Thailand has reported a suspected first case of a new, more dangerous strain of mpox in a European traveler. The patient, a 66-year-old man who arrived from an unnamed African country on 14 August, is believed to be infected by the Clade 1 variant, which is deadlier and more transmissible and triggered a warning from the world health authority last week. (Muzaffar, 8/21)
Reuters:
Africa Could Start Mpox Vaccinations Within Days, Health Agency Says
The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and other African countries could start vaccinating against mpox within days, Africa's top public health agency said on Tuesday. The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has been working with countries experiencing mpox outbreaks on logistics and communication strategies to roll out vaccine doses that are due to arrive following pledges by the European Union, vaccine maker Bavarian Nordic BAVA.CO, the United States and Japan. (Miridzhanian, 8/20)
Reuters:
Roche Says It Is Working To Enhance Lab Testing Capacity For Mpox Worldwide
Roche is actively working to enhance laboratory testing capacity for mpox worldwide, the Swiss pharmaceutical company said on Tuesday. Roche said it is partnering with governments, healthcare providers and organizations to combat the outbreak, as well as providing training for labs across the African continent. (8/20)
Viewpoints: Aging Doesn't Have To Mean Losing Cognitive Function; Cancer Shouldn't Bankrupt People
Editorial writers discuss these public health issues.
Scientific American:
Many Older People Maintain And Even Gain Cognitive Skills
Rowe led research showing that in the six years after turning 75, about half of people showed little to no change in their physical, biological, hormonal and cognitive functioning, whereas the other half changed quite a lot. A longer-term study followed more than 2,000 individuals with an average age of 77 for up to 16 years. It showed that the three quarters who did not develop dementia showed little to no cognitive decline. (Lydia Denworth, 8/20)
Houston Chronicle:
Out-Of-Pocket Costs For Cancer Treatment Can Wreak Financial Havoc
Roughly 1.9 million Americans are diagnosed with cancer each year — awful news not just for the person’s physical health and emotional state, but also for their finances. Out-of-pocket costs — including copays, deductibles, hospital stays, doctor’s office visits, emergency services, and home health care services — can wreak havoc. (Olajumoke Olateju, 8/20)
Stat:
More Cancer Screening Won't Reduce Black-White Health Disparities
For years, Black Americans have been more likely to die of cancer than white Americans. There is a widespread belief that cancer screening — tests to detect hidden cancer — can reduce this Black-white disparity. While it is important to be attentive to racial disparities in health and health care, the belief in screening is misguided. More cancer screening primarily serves the interests of the health care system, not those of Black Americans. (Adewole Adamson, Vishal Patel and H. Gilbert Welch, 8/21)
Bloomberg:
Obamacare's Ban On Doctor-Owned Hospitals Has Backfired
Lawyers can own law firms. Bankers can own banks. But thanks to the Affordable Care Act, doctors are effectively banned from owning hospitals. At a time when the rapidly consolidating hospital market needs more competition, not less, keeping this poorly conceived provision on the books makes little sense. Congress should repeal it. (8/21)
Kansas City Star:
Kansas Social Workers Need Help To Treat Mental Heath Better
Kansas ranked last in Mental Health America’s State of Mental Health in America 2023 report. The need for improved mental health care is impossible to ignore. To that end, our state took an important step to create social worker jobs and facilitate care across the state by joining the Social Work Licensure Compact in April. (Betsy Cauble, 8/21)
Stat:
Did Joe Biden Have Delirium At The Presidential Debate?
At the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Monday night, President Biden took the stage at 10:26 p.m. Central Time to a four-minute-long standing ovation. Throughout his historic 50-minute address, his voice was strong, albeit emotional at times. He was focused and able to connect the dots as he moved from topic to topic. Though he read from a teleprompter, he was able to improv, too. It was the last hurrah for a president who has spent more than half a century in public service. (Anand Kumar, 8/20)