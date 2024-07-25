Biden Says He’ll Work On Supreme Court Reforms During Last Months In Office
President Joe Biden delivered a national speech Wednesday night outlining his priorities for the remainder of his presidency. He called for changes to the Supreme Court, which in its current form is reshaping many policy areas including health care.
The Hill:
Joe Biden Calls For Supreme Court Reform In Oval Office Speech
President Biden on Wednesday said he intends to call for Supreme Court reform as he laid out his plans for his final six months in office. Biden delivered remarks from the Oval Office outlining his decision not to seek reelection, his first on-camera remarks since making that announcement on Sunday. In addition to explaining why he is ending his candidacy, he listed off his priorities for his remaining time as president. (Samuels, 7/24)
Slate:
Could Biden’s Court Reforms Actually Work?
Before announcing his exit, Joe Biden expressed interest in reforming the Supreme Court. But, in the spirit of re-balancing the three branches of government, isn’t that a job for Congress? (7/25)
The American Prospect:
Kamala Harris Has An Opportunity On SCOTUS Reform
President Joe Biden was all set to announce a major initiative to reform the U.S. Supreme Court, just days before he suspended his re-election campaign and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris. The new presumptive nominee’s own plans regarding the Court now remain to be seen, but there are indications that Harris will move forward with similar proposals to create term limits and enforceable ethics rules for the justices. And there’s a real possibility that Harris will also support broader reform measures to increase the number of justices on the Court, and to limit the number of justices each president can nominate. (Kanu, 7/24)
In other Supreme Court news —
The Washington Post:
Judge Blocks Forced Reset Trigger Ban, Citing Supreme Court Ruling On Bump Stocks
A federal judge on Tuesday struck down a Biden administration ban on forced reset triggers, devices that allow semiautomatic weapons to fire at faster rates, citing the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn a ban on bump stocks last month. Judge Reed O’Connor of the Northern District of Texas ruled in favor of guns-rights groups that had sued the U.S. Justice Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in 2023 challenging the ban. (Wu, 7/24)
Also —
Harvard Gazette:
Conversations About Biden's Age Have Lacked Nuance, Says Expert
A cognitive neurologist shares reaction to the intense national discussion sparked by president's exit from 2024 race. "When I started to study age-related cognitive changes, the “old” people we investigated were in their mid-60s. Today, people in their 60s tend to be thought of as middle-aged," said Kirk Daffner, a professor at Harvard Medical School and a cognitive neurologist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. (Powell, 7/24)