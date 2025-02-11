Bill Would Block Abortion In Montana, Despite Results Of November Election
Voters approved a state constitutional right to abortion, but the new "personhood" bill would confer rights to an embryo at conception, ruling out the use of in vitro fertilization or other methods without risking criminal penalties. Other news: a lawsuit to protect abortion patients' information; abortion videos in health class; and more.
Daily Montanan:
'Personhood' Bill Moves To Montana House Floor
Just a little more than 90 days ago, Montana voters soundly approved a state constitutional amendment that enshrined the right to an abortion in state law. A bill championed by Montana House Rep. Lee Deming, R-Laurel, would essentially put the question again to voters in 2026, and many opponents told lawmakers they worried this new “fetal personhood” bill would go further than any other legislation in the country — and nullify Constitutional Initiative 128. House Bill 316 would require two-thirds of the Legislature’s support in order to place the question before Montana residents. The bill would ask Montanans if they support a “personhood” amendment, which would confer rights to an embryo upon conception, essentially ruling out the use of in vitro fertilization or other methods without risking criminal penalties. (Ehrlick, 2/10)
KELO:
South Dakota Bill Aims To Show Abortion Videos In School
A South Dakota representative is trying to mandate showing videos of abortions in high school health classes and the process of fertilization in middle and elementary school classes. Two bills introduced by Republican Rep. Tony Randolph would require health curriculum changes for South Dakota schools to include videos on human growth and development in the womb. (Terrall, 2/10)
The Hill:
Indiana Doctors Sue To Protect Abortion Patients’ Health Information
A pair of Indiana doctors are trying to stop the state’s Department of Health from releasing personal information on abortion patients. Obstetrician-gynecologists Caitlin Bernard and Caroline Rouse recently filed a lawsuit in Marion County Superior Court to block the release of “terminated pregnancy reports” required under an executive order issued by Governor Mike Braun last month. (O’Connell-Domenech, 2/10)
Also —
MedPage Today:
Some Contraceptives Carry Higher Venous Thromboembolism Risk Than Others
Among hormonal contraceptive users, risk of venous thromboembolism (VTE) varied by method and dose, with combined pills and injections having the highest risk, a Danish nationwide cohort study found. ... When exclusively considering confirmed VTE cases, these associations persisted, reported Harman Gailan Hassan Yonis, MD, of Aalborg University Hospital in Denmark, and colleagues in a JAMA research letter. (Robertson, 2/10)