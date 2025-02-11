- KFF Health News Original Stories 2
- A Year After Super Bowl Parade Shooting, Trauma Freeze Gives Way to Turmoil for Survivors
- Kaiser Permanente Back in the Hot Seat Over Mental Health Care, but It’s Not Only a KP Issue
- Political Cartoon: 'Laughter is the Best Medicine?'
From KFF Health News - Latest Stories:
KFF Health News Original Stories
A Year After Super Bowl Parade Shooting, Trauma Freeze Gives Way to Turmoil for Survivors
Survivors and witnesses of gun violence often freeze emotionally at first, as a coping mechanism. As the one-year mark since the parade shooting nears, the last installment in our series “The Injured” looks at how some survivors talk about resilience, while others are desperately trying to hang on. (Bram Sable-Smith and Peggy Lowe, KCUR, 2/11)
Kaiser Permanente Back in the Hot Seat Over Mental Health Care, but It’s Not Only a KP Issue
Mental health workers on strike in Southern California say Kaiser Permanente is woefully understaffed, its therapists are burned out, and patients are often denied timely access to care. The insurer says it has largely fixed the problem. But across California and the nation, mental health parity is still not a reality. (Bernard J. Wolfson, 2/11)
Political Cartoon: 'Laughter is the Best Medicine?'
KFF Health News provides a fresh take on health policy developments with "Political Cartoon: 'Laughter is the Best Medicine?'" by Bill Whitehead.
Here's today's health policy haiku:
SAFEGUARDING SCHOOLS
Threat assessment teams
weigh the risk to innocents,
keep guns out of schools.
- Anonymous
If you have a health policy haiku to share, please Contact Us and let us know if we can include your name. Haikus follow the format of 5-7-5 syllables. We give extra brownie points if you link back to an original story.
Opinions expressed in haikus and cartoons are solely the author's and do not reflect the opinions of KFF Health News or KFF.
Summaries Of The News:
Trump Administration Again Ordered To Unfreeze Federal Grants
A federal judge initially ruled Jan. 29 that the administration could not “pause, freeze, impede, block, cancel, or terminate” money that Congress had allocated to the states to pay for Medicaid, low-income housing subsidies, and other essential services. Monday's ruling orders the administration to comply. Separately, another federal judge has temporarily blocked attempts to limit research funding.
The New York Times:
Judge Rules That Trump Administration Defied Order To Unfreeze Billions In Federal Grants
A federal judge said on Monday that the White House had defied his order to release billions of dollars in federal grants, marking the first time a judge has expressly declared that the Trump administration is disobeying a judicial mandate. The ruling by Judge John J. McConnell Jr. in Rhode Island federal court ordered administration officials to comply with what the judge called “the plain text” of an ruling he issued on Jan. 29. (Schwartz, 2/10)
NBC News:
Judge Blocks Trump Administration From Cutting Research Funding After 22 States Sue
A federal judge temporarily halted the Trump administration's radical changes to how the National Institutes of Health pays for biomedical research, putting on hold a plan to slash research funding paid out by the federal government. Twenty-two state attorneys general filed a lawsuit Monday against the plan, which would limit how it pays out universities and research institutes for “indirect costs.” (Bush, 2/10)
CBS News:
Carnegie Mellon University Joins Federal Lawsuit Over Cuts To Life-Saving Research
Carnegie Mellon University has joined a federal lawsuit aimed at stopping the National Institute of Health from implementing steep cuts to how medical research grants are funded. The lawsuit was filed in Massachusetts by the Association of American Universities and challenges the NIH seeking to cap the amount of money that research institutions can claim for "indirect costs," for general expenses like facilities and administration, at 15%, down from an average of around 27 to 28%. (Shinn, 2/11)
Stat:
Key GOP Senators Push Back Against NIH Funding Cuts
Key Republican senators began pushing back Monday against a policy change by the National Institutes of Health that would substantially cut funding for research overhead to universities, medical centers, and other grant recipients. (Wilkerson, 2/10)
Talk to us —
We’d like to speak with personnel from the Department of Health and Human Services or its component agencies about what’s happening within the federal health bureaucracy. Please share your story here or contact reporter Arthur Allen directly by email or Signal at ArthurA@kff.org or 202-365-6116.
On the foreign aid freeze —
Politico:
First Lawsuit Targets Trump’s Foreign Aid Freeze
A liberal-leaning advocacy group filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration Monday seeking to halt the freeze on foreign aid the administration has imposed. The group, Public Citizen, argues the freeze on funds appropriated by Congress is unlawful and is endangering lives abroad. (Paun, 2/10)
Bloomberg:
US To Continue Limited PEPFAR Services In South Africa, Embassy Says
The US said a waiver on halting some activities in South Africa under the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, or PEPFAR, will focus on “life-saving” treatments. These will include HIV care and treatment services such as testing for the disease, counseling prevention, the treatment of opportunistic infections related to HIV and procurement of medicine, the US Embassy to South Africa said in a statement on Monday. (Sguazzin, 2/10)
More health news about the Trump administration —
The Washington Post:
Trump Expected To Order A Crackdown On D.C. Crime, Homeless Encampments
Details of the executive order may shift, but early drafts have included language that would order homeless encampments cleared, direct prosecutors to pursue tougher penalties for gun violence as well as petty crime such as public urination, and revive one of President Trump’s 2020 executive orders to protect national monuments, the people said. The order is also expected to focus broadly on federal parks controlled by the National Park Service. (Hsu and Davies, 2/10)
Stat:
RFK Jr. Vaccine Safety Moves Could Involve Long-Defunct Task Force
Almost 40 years ago, Congress created a task force to recommend ways to make childhood vaccines safer. The group — made up of officials from key U.S. public health agencies — issued its final report in 1998, and has been defunct ever since. In the years since, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s allies have zeroed in on the panel to misrepresent the steps the government has taken to ensure the safety of vaccines given to babies and kids. Now, as RFK Jr. prepares to take the top health role in the Trump administration, reviving the task force could be one way to quickly stand up a panel to scrutinize immunizations — and commitments made following his confirmation hearings indicate this may be part of his plan. (Owermohle and Zhang, 2/11)
Modern Healthcare:
The Medicare Advantage Policies That Insurers Want Trump To Relax
Medicare Advantage insurers are taking their first stab at getting the Trump administration to chart a new, more lightly regulated path for the program. In comments on the Medicare Advantage and Part D policy proposed rule for 2026, health insurance trade associations call on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to make a slew of changes in the final rule, such as scrapping Medicare and Medicaid coverage of obesity drugs, extending a Medicare Advantage payment model the industry favors, and eliminating a health equity payment adjustment. (Early, 2/10)
Hegseth Halts Gender-Affirming Care For Trans Service Members
ABC News also reports that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth directed a pause on all new military promotions for those “with a history of gender dysphoria." News outlets also cover thoughts from the highest-ranking trans elected official in the country, the effects of President Donald Trump's executive orders on trans identity, and more.
ABC News:
Hegseth Orders Immediate Pause On Gender-Affirming Medical Care For Transgender Service Members
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered an immediate pause on gender-affirming medical care procedures for all active-duty service members in a memo that was addressed to senior Pentagon leadership and military command. The Feb. 7, 2025, memo, which was obtained today by ABC News, also ordered an immediate pause on all new promotions in the military for individuals “with a history of gender dysphoria.” (Zaru, 2/10)
The 19th:
Rep. Sarah McBride Wants LGBTQ+ Rights Efforts To Fight Smarter, Not Harder
The highest-ranking trans elected official in the country says “we have to reclaim the narrative and the humanity in the public’s mind of trans people.” (Rummler, 2/10)
The New York Times:
How Trump’s Executive Orders Strike At Transgender Identity
On his first day back in office, President Donald J. Trump issued an executive order declaring that there are only two sexes, male and female, that a person’s sex is established at conception and that it cannot be changed. Then, through a series of executive orders, he issued a raft of policies targeted at transgender Americans, a population of roughly 1.6 million. (Harmon, 2/11)
NPR:
Some Hospitals Are Complying With Trump's Order On Transgender Teens
Kristen Chapman had already moved her family from Tennessee to Virginia to try to find a state that would be more welcoming to her transgender daughter, Willow. After months waiting for an appointment at the gender-affirming care clinic at VCU Health in Richmond, Willow had one on the calendar on Jan. 29. President Trump's executive order limiting transgender health care for youth came out in the afternoon of Jan. 28. (Simmons-Duffin, 2/10)
Mass General Brigham Laying Off Hundreds Of Employees
The Boston Globe reports that the layoff is the largest in the organization’s history and comes amid financial shortfalls and operational challenges. Also in industry and pharma news: the nurse strike in Oregon, Kaiser Permanente's earnings boost, AI-prescribed drugs, and more.
The Boston Globe:
Mass General Brigham Layoffs The Largest In Its History
Mass General Brigham said Monday it will let go of hundreds of employees in the next two months, the largest layoff in the organization’s history, as the health system grapples with anticipated financial shortfalls and ongoing operational challenges at its 12 hospitals. (Bartlett, 2/10)
Becker's Hospital Review:
Massachusetts Hospitals Face 'Perilous' Dual Crisis
Over the past year, Massachusetts has been facing a growing healthcare crisis as hospitals across the state grapple with widespread financial challenges, leading to closures and layoffs. The situation has been further exacerbated by Dallas-based Steward Health Care, whose financial struggles and bankruptcy have intensified the strain on the state's healthcare system. The closures and restructuring have affected both healthcare workers and communities seeking access to care. (Ashley, 2/10)
More health care and pharmaceutical news —
Fierce Healthcare:
Striking Providence Oregon Nurses Reject Tentative Deal In Vote
The Oregon Nurses Association (ONA) announced over the weekend that a tentative deal with Providence was "overwhelmingly" and "resoundingly" shot down by nurses across eight hospitals, extending the month-long, 5,000-nurse strike. Across seven of the eight bargaining units, the union reported Friday 92% turnout for a ratification vote with 83% no votes. The vote for those at the final hospital, Providence Medford Medical Center, was delayed a day due to inclement weather, but on Saturday joined in rejecting the offer. (Muoio, 2/10)
Modern Healthcare:
Kaiser Permanente Sees Earnings Boost From Risant Health
Kaiser Permanente reported Friday a $15 billion increase in operating revenue for 2024 with the addition of Risant Health. Treasurer Tom Meier said about 60% of the revenue growth stemmed from Kaiser's core hospital and health plan operations, while the rest can be attributed to Risant and its acquisitions of Geisinger Health in March and Cone Health in December. The combined operating revenue of $115.8 billion in 2024 includes nine months of Geisinger operations and one month of Cone operations, he said. (Hudson, 2/10)
Modern Healthcare:
FTC's Premerger Notification Has A New Form. Here's What To Know
The Federal Trade Commission's new premerger notification goes into effect Monday, but some health systems plan to put filings on hold to see if the regulation will stick. Last year, FTC amended the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act form, which had not been updated for nearly five decades. (Kacik, 2/10)
Axios:
Nonprofit Hospital Draws Backlash For Super Bowl Ad
A New York City academic medical center is drawing unexpected fire from doctors, patients and others in health care for buying a pricey Super Bowl ad touting its services. NYU Langone's ad comes amid heightened scrutiny of nonprofit hospitals, which don't pay federal income taxes, and as Americans' frustration with the broader health care system is cresting. (Goldman, 2/11)
MedPage Today:
Bill Would Allow AI To Prescribe Drugs
Artificial intelligence (AI) could be used to prescribe medications to patients -- if a new bill makes its way through Congress. The proposed legislation, sponsored by Rep. David Schweikert (R-Ariz.), would amend the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act to clarify that AI and machine learning technologies can qualify as a practitioner eligible to prescribe drugs if authorized by the state involved and approved by the FDA. (Henderson, 2/10)
Modern Healthcare:
Medline, Department Of Veterans Affairs Sign 5-Year Contract
Medline Industries announced a five-year contract Monday with Veterans Affairs Department to supply the agency with medical-surgical products. The contract includes supplying products to the majority of the agency's medical centers, along with products to the Indian Health Service, the Bureau of Prisons and the Health and Human Services Department. The new contract, along with existing ones, have an estimated value of over $1 billion annually and cover more than 90% of the department's integrated service networks, according to the company. (Dubinsky, 2/10)
The Wall Street Journal:
Novartis To Buy Anthos Therapeutics From Blackstone For Up To $3.1 Billion
Novartis agreed to acquire Blackstone Life Sciences’ Anthos Therapeutics for up to $3.08 billion to boost its cardiovascular-drug pipeline. The deal means the Swiss pharmaceutical company retakes control over a treatment candidate for blood clots it licensed to Anthos when the Boston-based firm was launched in 2019. (Figueras, 2/11)
Nevada Adult Infected With New Bird Flu Strain; Human Risk Still Low
The D1.1 version of the virus had sickened a Canadian teenager and led to the death of a Louisiana man, The Washington Post reports. In other news, North Carolina lawmakers tackle preauthorization delays; Florida has the lowest passing rate of students taking the nurse licensing exam; and more.
The Washington Post:
New Version Of Bird Flu Infects Nevada Dairy Worker
A Nevada dairy worker was infected with a version of bird flu that is known to have killed one person in the United States and severely sickened a teen in Canada, state and federal health authorities said Monday. This version of the virus was detected for the first time in dairy farms last month in Nevada. The Central Nevada Health District said Monday that an adult was exposed to infected dairy cattle while working at a farm in the northwestern part of the state. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said its genetic analysis confirmed that the virus in the Nevada person is the same as was detected in the Nevada dairy cows. (Sun, 2/10)
Other health news from across the U.S. —
AP:
States Absorb Big Increases In Medicaid For Sicker-Than-Expected Enrollees After COVID-19 Pandemic
States are absorbing substantial increases in health care costs for the poor, as they realize that the people remaining on Medicaid rolls after the COVID-19 pandemic are sicker than anticipated — and costlier to care for. In Pennsylvania, state budget makers recently unveiled the scale of that miscalculation, with Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro proposing an increase of $2.5 billion in Medicaid spending in the next fiscal year. That amounts to a roughly 5% increase in overall state spending, mostly driven by the cost to care for unexpectedly sick people remaining on the state’s Medicaid rolls. (Levy, 2/7)
North Carolina Health News:
Bills Take Aim At ‘Government Mandates’ On Health Insurance
Bryan Lewis, 59, of Forsyth County, found a lump on his neck over a year ago. He had just moved to North Carolina and didn’t have health insurance through his employer, so he signed up for a plan through the insurance marketplace created by the Affordable Care Act. Soon after, he was diagnosed with tongue cancer and had to start radiation and chemotherapy treatments. The radiation caused him to be unable to eat or drink, and he eventually had to subsist on a feeding tube. (Vitaglione, 2/11)
WGCU:
Florida Ranks Lowest Among States In Passing The Nursing Exam Needed For Licensing
A report recently released from the Florida Center for Nursing noted that in 2024 Florida had the nation's lowest pass rate on the exam required for registered nurses and practical nurses to receive their licenses. (Barbor, 2/10)
Becker's Hospital Review:
4 Pharmacists Sentenced To Prison In $13M Fraud Scheme
Four pharmacy owners have been sentenced for their involvement in a scheme to defraud Medicare, Medicaid and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan out of more than $13 million. Raef Hamaad of Maricopa County, Ariz., was sentenced to 10 years in prison; Tarek Fakhuri of Windsor, Ontario, received a seven-year prison sentence; Ali Abdelrazzaq of Macomb County, Mich., was sentenced to two years; and Kindy Ghussin of Greene County, Ohio, was sentenced to five years, according to an Feb. 6 news release from the Justice Department. (Murphy, 2/10)
CBS News:
Minnesota Man's Free Cruise Ends With $47,000 Medical Bill
A free cruise turned into a financial nightmare for Mike Cameron, a Minnesota truck driver of 25 years, and his girlfriend, Tamra. The couple won a free cruise with Norwegian Cruise Line and were excited to celebrate Tamra's recent lung cancer recovery. The pair set sail for the week-long trip in early January, but shortly into the week, Cameron got sick. He said he went to the ship's medical center and was diagnosed with the flu. ... But when it came time to pay the bill, Cameron was shocked to learn that the total cost of his care was more than $47,000. (Mitchell, 2/10)
KFF Health News:
A Year After Super Bowl Parade Shooting, Trauma Freeze Gives Way To Turmoil For Survivors
Emily Tavis was on a first date in December when she looked up and realized they were driving past the downtown Kansas City, Missouri, intersection where a bullet ripped through her leg at last year’s Super Bowl victory parade. “Oh f—,” Tavis said, bewildering her date. She lives 35 miles away in Leavenworth, Kansas, and hadn’t yet returned to Union Station, where the mass shooting happened. She felt like crying. Or maybe it was a panic attack. She held up a finger signaling to her date that she needed a moment. That’s when it hit him, too. (Sable-Smith and Lowe, 2/11)
Bill Would Block Abortion In Montana, Despite Results Of November Election
Voters approved a state constitutional right to abortion, but the new "personhood" bill would confer rights to an embryo at conception, ruling out the use of in vitro fertilization or other methods without risking criminal penalties. Other news: a lawsuit to protect abortion patients' information; abortion videos in health class; and more.
Daily Montanan:
'Personhood' Bill Moves To Montana House Floor
Just a little more than 90 days ago, Montana voters soundly approved a state constitutional amendment that enshrined the right to an abortion in state law. A bill championed by Montana House Rep. Lee Deming, R-Laurel, would essentially put the question again to voters in 2026, and many opponents told lawmakers they worried this new “fetal personhood” bill would go further than any other legislation in the country — and nullify Constitutional Initiative 128. House Bill 316 would require two-thirds of the Legislature’s support in order to place the question before Montana residents. The bill would ask Montanans if they support a “personhood” amendment, which would confer rights to an embryo upon conception, essentially ruling out the use of in vitro fertilization or other methods without risking criminal penalties. (Ehrlick, 2/10)
KELO:
South Dakota Bill Aims To Show Abortion Videos In School
A South Dakota representative is trying to mandate showing videos of abortions in high school health classes and the process of fertilization in middle and elementary school classes. Two bills introduced by Republican Rep. Tony Randolph would require health curriculum changes for South Dakota schools to include videos on human growth and development in the womb. (Terrall, 2/10)
The Hill:
Indiana Doctors Sue To Protect Abortion Patients’ Health Information
A pair of Indiana doctors are trying to stop the state’s Department of Health from releasing personal information on abortion patients. Obstetrician-gynecologists Caitlin Bernard and Caroline Rouse recently filed a lawsuit in Marion County Superior Court to block the release of “terminated pregnancy reports” required under an executive order issued by Governor Mike Braun last month. (O’Connell-Domenech, 2/10)
Also —
MedPage Today:
Some Contraceptives Carry Higher Venous Thromboembolism Risk Than Others
Among hormonal contraceptive users, risk of venous thromboembolism (VTE) varied by method and dose, with combined pills and injections having the highest risk, a Danish nationwide cohort study found. ... When exclusively considering confirmed VTE cases, these associations persisted, reported Harman Gailan Hassan Yonis, MD, of Aalborg University Hospital in Denmark, and colleagues in a JAMA research letter. (Robertson, 2/10)
Colorado Bill Defines Which Mental Health Care Is Medically Necessary
The bill would make it harder for insurance companies to deny coverage and require them to provide the criteria used to deny coverage based on medical necessity. Other news includes: suicide trends in the military; using Ozempic to curb addiction; and more.
CBS News:
Colorado Bill Would Make It Harder For Insurance Companies To Deny Coverage For Mental Health Care
A bill that makes it harder for insurance companies to deny coverage for mental health care passed in the Colorado House on Monday. Under federal law, insurers are required to treat physical and mental health care in the same way, but state Sen. Judy Amabile, the sponsor of the bill, says that many insurers are refusing to cover mental health care based on what their definition of what's medically necessary. (Boyd, 2/10)
KFF Health News:
Kaiser Permanente Back In The Hot Seat Over Mental Health Care, But It’s Not Only A KP Issue
For more than a decade, Kaiser Permanente has been under the microscope for shortcomings in mental health care, even as it is held in high esteem on the medical side. In 2013, California regulators fined the insurer $4 million for failing to reduce wait times, giving patients inaccurate information, and improperly tracking appointment data. And in 2023, KP agreed to pay $50 million, the largest penalty ever levied by the state’s Department of Managed Health Care, for failing to provide timely care, maintain a sufficient number of mental health providers, and oversee its providers effectively. (Wolfson, 2/11)
Military.com:
In One Of The Marines' Most Iconic Jobs, A Stunning Pattern Of Suicide
Marine Corps drill instructors are a national symbol of discipline. But for some, their imposing persona belies a dark reality. (Baker and Lawrence, 2/11)
If you need help —
Dial 988 for 24/7 support from the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. It's free and confidential.
In other health and wellness news —
NBC News:
Ozempic For Alcohol Addiction: What The Latest Science Shows
Kara Stainbrook depended on alcohol to get through the day for two years. The 45-year-old from Mercer, Pennsylvania, was going through a bottle of vodka a week, sometimes two, and hiding it from her family and friends. “I needed that feeling of not being able to feel life for a little bit,” she said. That changed in June 2023 after she took her first dose of Mounjaro. “From day one, it has literally changed me in every aspect of my life,” she said. Stainbrook said she’s lost 70 pounds — and the desire to drink. (Kopf and Gosk, 2/10)
NBC News:
Children With Mild Peanut Sensitivity May Be Able To Use Store-Bought Peanut Butter To Overcome It, Study Finds
Children with milder forms of peanut sensitivity may be able to overcome their allergy by consuming increasing amounts of store-bought peanut butter, a new study suggests. All of the 32 children in the study, who received 18 months of this immunotherapy, were able to consume the equivalent of three tablespoons of peanut butter without experiencing reactions, according to the report published Monday in NEJM Evidence. (Carroll, 2/10)
Viewpoints: $4B In NIH Funding Cuts Will Affect Health Care For All Of Us; Prevention Is Key To Ending Bird Flu
Editorial writers delve into these public health issues.
Bloomberg:
Trump NIH Cuts Will Devastate US Research And Communities
A dramatic cut to the National Institutes of Health’s budget for grants that support research institutions will have a seismic impact on science and medicine in the US — and will directly affect local communities and Americans’ access to high quality care. (Lisa Jarvis, 2/10)
Stat:
Focus On Preventing H5N1 Outbreaks, Not Containing Them
In the summer of 2023, I connected with an epidemiologist from Kerala. A lush sliver of land along the Indian peninsula’s southwestern edge, it is a place of sleepy backwaters and rolling hills of spices. It is also known for its forests. There, a man from the leafy village of Maruthonkara had died from Nipah virus. (Arjun Sharma, 2/11)
The Washington Post:
For Childhood Obesity, A Cheaper Solution Than Weight-Loss Drugs
The Trump administration has promised that addressing childhood obesity will be a key part of its “Make America Healthy Again” agenda. That’s much easier said than done. (Leana S. Wen, 2/11)
The Atlantic:
Why Is The Trump Administration Deleting A Paper On Suicide Risk?
In addition to being a physician, I happen to be a woman, so I was curious why women needed defending from an analysis of how health professionals might better help suicidal patients. In the paper, the authors reminded clinicians to keep in mind which patient groups are known to be at higher risk, citing peer-reviewed data: “High risk groups include male sex, being young, veterans, Indigenous tribes, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning (LGBTQ).” The acknowledgment of transgender people, however peripheral, was apparently enough to invite the ax. (Danielle Ofri, 2/10)
Science:
Who Is Benefiting From The Amyloid Hypothesis Of Alzheimer’s?
In November 2022, Dennis Selkoe, a Harvard professor of neurologic diseases and among the most celebrated and prolific Alzheimer’s researchers, chastised me over lunch. I had just broken a story in Science about the horrific death of a volunteer in a trial of lecanemab, a much-anticipated new drug to treat Alzheimer’s by flushing certain dangerous substances from the brain. The woman suffered a massive cerebral hemorrhage. A pathologist said it was like “her brain exploded.” (Charles Piller, 2/11)