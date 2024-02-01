Biogen Abandons Alzheimer’s Drug That Won Controversial Approval
Neurimmune, the Swiss company that invented Aduhelm, will regain full rights to it from Biogen. The FDA's accelerated approval of the drug in 2021 was contentious and there has been limited marketplace for and coverage of Aduhelm since.
Stat:
Biogen Walks Away From Aduhelm, Years After Polarizing Approval
Biogen is giving up its ownership of Aduhelm, the Alzheimer’s disease treatment whose 2021 approval led to scrutiny and outrage, turning the page on a tempestuous chapter in the company’s long history. (Garde, 1/31)
CBS News:
Biogen Scraps Controversial Alzheimer's Drug Aduhelm
Granted accelerated approval in 2021, Aduhelm has not met commercial expectations, with insurers including the federal Medicare program largely refusing to cover the drug because of doubt over its effectiveness and its high cost. When Biogen initially released Aduhelm, it set the price at $56,000 annually, but later slashed the price in half to about $28,200 after an outcry. (Gibson, 1/31)
USA Today:
Biogen Ditches Aduhelm, An Alzheimer's Drug That Was Approved Amid Controversy
In a statement, Christopher A. Viehbacher, president and CEO of Biogen, said the company will reprioritize its Alzheimer's disease resources. “When searching for new medicines, one breakthrough can be the foundation that triggers future medicines to be developed," Viehbacher said. "Aduhelm was that groundbreaking discovery that paved the way for a new class of drugs and reinvigorated investments in the field.” (Alltucker, 1/31)
Politico:
Alzheimer’s Program Renewal On The Way, Lawmakers Say
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) sees a way to get Alzheimer’s legislation to the president’s desk. In an interview at the “How Fast Can We Solve Alzheimer’s” POLITICO live event Wednesday evening, Kaine said the Senate HELP Committee members are looking to combine their two bipartisan priorities from recent months — reforming pharmacy benefit manager operations and boosting the health workforce — into one health package. (Payne, 1/31)
Politico:
Five Takeaways From POLITICO’s ‘How Fast Can We Solve Alzheimer’s’ Event
Senior lawmakers and health policy experts said Wednesday that the United States is well-positioned to move forward on new diagnostics and treatments for Alzheimer’s disease — poised to build on new technologies. But they also pointed out several challenges — including patient access and high care costs. (Lim, 1/31)
Stat:
Some Dementia Cases Could Be Undiagnosed Liver Disease
The descent into dementia can feel like traversing a minefield, coming across new symptoms without the hope of a cure. But some dementia patients, even up to 10% of people diagnosed with the condition, might actually have undiagnosed liver disease and accompanying neurological problems, a new study in JAMA Open Network suggests. Most importantly, it’s possible their liver-related brain symptoms could be resolved with treatment. (Cueto, 1/31)