California Governor Issues Executive Order To Limit Ultra-Processed Foods
In other news, California homelessness increased by 3% in one year; Minnesota now requires insurance companies to cover wigs for cancer patients; and more.
Los Angeles Times:
Newsom Aims To Limit Unhealthy Food In California, Getting Ahead Of Trump Administration And RFK Jr.
Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order on Friday attempting to limit access to ultra-processed foods, a directive he cast as a continuation of California’s “nation leading” nutrition and health standards. “The food we eat shouldn’t make us sick with disease or lead to lifelong consequences,” Newsom said in a statement. “California has been a leader for years in creating healthy and delicious school meals, and removing harmful ingredients and chemicals from food. We’re going to work with the industry, consumers and experts to crack down on ultra-processed foods and create a healthier future for every Californian.” (Wick and Luna, 1/3)
Bay Area News Group:
Bay Area Homeless Population Rose To A Record 38,891 People In 2024
The Bay Area’s homeless population grew 6% to an estimated 38,891 people in 2024, according to new federal data, extending a decade-long surge fueled by the housing affordability crisis, and drug and mental health challenges among those living on the region’s streets. In California, homelessness rose 3% to more than 187,000, while the U.S. homeless population spiked 18% to more than 770,000 from 2023 to 2024. All three totals are record highs. (Varian, 1/5)
Minnesota Public Radio:
New Law Covering Wig Costs Gives Minnesota Cancer Patients Hope For Healing
Emily Wyman’s first wig after her stage three ovarian cancer diagnosis was so expensive she had to rely on family for help. “I tried to get my insurance company to cover part of it, and was denied,” she said. Health insurance companies in Minnesota are now required by law to cover the cost of wigs for those who have lost their hair due to a medical condition. Originally, only alopecia was covered, but not alopecia caused by cancer. (Wurzer and Levin, 1/3)
Minnesota Public Radio:
More Minnesota Kids Get Exempted From Required Vaccinations. Here’s What’s Happening
Vaccination rates for school-aged children have declined in Minnesota and across the nation as more families seek to exempt their kids from required vaccinations. Medical professionals say those exemption counts are near the point where Minnesotans should be extremely concerned, especially when it comes to schools. (Miles, 1/6)
Fierce Healthcare:
Aetna's Network Contract With Providence Expires
Providence is no longer in-network for Oregonians enrolled in Aetna plans amid lengthy contract negotiations between the two. The contract between Aetna and Providence expired Jan. 1, meaning most of the system's medical groups, hospitals and clinics are now out-of-network. Aetna's contract with Providence Medical Groups, located in the southern part of the state, expires Feb. 17. (Minemyer, 1/3)