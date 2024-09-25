Catholic Employers May Ignore EEOC Directive On Abortion, IVF, Judge Rules

In granting a preliminary injunction, the judge signaled the rule is a violation of freedom of religion. Meanwhile, Senate Republicans blocked a resolution that would have guaranteed access to abortion care in emergency situations.

AP: Judge Lets Over 8,000 Catholic Employers Deny Worker Protections For Abortion And Fertility Care

A federal judge is allowing more than 8,000 Catholic employers nationwide to reject government regulations that protect workers seeking abortions and fertility care. In a sharply worded order, U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor, of Bismarck, North Dakota, granted a preliminary injunction Monday, ruling that the Catholic Benefits Association and the Diocese of Bismarck were likely to succeed in proving that a final rule adopted by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in April violated their freedom of religion. The regulations are meant to enforce the federal Pregnant Workers Fairness Act. (Dura and Karnowski, 9/24)

The Hill: Senate Democrats Take Final Crack At Abortion Bill Ahead Of November

Senate Republicans blocked Democrats from advancing a resolution aimed at ensuring access to emergency health care, including for abortions, as Democrats keep their messaging centered on reproductive rights ahead of November. Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) attempted to pass the resolution, which was introduced last week, via unanimous consent. ... Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) blocked the request and argued that the Democratic claim is incorrect and doctors across the country, despite the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, are able to perform emergency care no matter the situation. (Weaver, 9/24)

AP: Senate Chairman Demands Answers From Emergency Rooms That Denied Care To Pregnant Patients

Hospitals are facing questions about why they denied care to pregnant patients and whether state abortion bans have influenced how they treat those patients. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat, sent inquiries to nine hospitals ahead of a hearing Tuesday looking at whether abortion bans have prevented or delayed pregnant women from getting help during their miscarriages, ectopic pregnancies or other medical emergencies. (Seitz, 9/24)

CBS News: Florida Fires Back In Abortion Information Dispute

Attorneys for the state late Monday urged a Leon County circuit judge to reject a political committee's request for a temporary injunction to block the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration from disseminating disputed information about a proposed constitutional amendment on abortion rights. The proposed amendment, Amendment 4, is on the ballot in the Nov. 5 election. It would enshrine abortion rights in the Constitution. (Cone, 9/24)

Abortion news from the campaign trail —

NPR: Kamala Harris Says She Supports Ending The Filibuster For Abortion Rights

Vice President Harris says she would support eliminating the filibuster in the U.S. Senate in order to bring back federal protections for a woman's right to an abortion as they existed under Roe v. Wade. Harris outlined her position during an interview Monday with Wisconsin Public Radio, saying that when it comes to the issue of abortion, she believes the Senate should do away with the filibuster rule that requires a 60-vote threshold for most legislation to pass. (Breslow, 9/24)

HuffPost: GOP Senate Candidate Bernie Moreno Asks Why Women ‘Past 50’ Are Worried About Abortion

Republican Senate candidate Bernie Moreno in Ohio questioned last week why older women care so much about abortion rights, saying it was a “little crazy” that some voters cited reproductive rights as their prime issue heading into the November election. ... “It’s a little crazy, by the way, but ― especially for women that are like past 50. I’m thinking to myself, ‘I don’t think that’s an issue for you,’” he said. (Visser, 9/23)

In related news —

KFF Health News: Deadly High Blood Pressure During Pregnancy Is On The Rise

Sara McGinnis was pregnant with her second child and something felt off. Her body was swollen. She was tired and dizzy. Her husband, Bradley McGinnis, said she had told her doctor and nurses about her symptoms and even went to the emergency room when they worsened. But, Bradley said, what his wife was told in response was, “‘It’s summertime and you’re pregnant.’ That haunts me.” (Houghton, 9/25)

