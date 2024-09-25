Outbreaks and Health Threats

CDC Updates Mpox Vaccine Guidance With Specific Travel Recommendations

The Hill reports on the updated recommendations, including that travelers who “anticipate certain sexual exposures” while in countries where clade I mpox is endemic should be fully vaccinated. Also in the news: Biden promises mpox aid, California continues free covid vaccine program, researchers examine covid's long-term impacts on the brain, and more.

The Hill: CDC Widens Mpox Vaccine Recommendations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a health advisory recommending that select travelers to countries where a certain strain of mpox is endemic should be fully vaccinated prior to going. While the agency has already been advising vaccination for those travelling to countries where clade I mpox is endemic, the CDC’s guidance this issued week specifically advises that people who “anticipate certain sexual exposures” while in those countries should be fully vaccinated with two doses of the Jynneos smallpox vaccine. (Choi, 9/24)

NPR: Biden Pledges Mpox Aid In A Sweeping Farewell Speech To The UN

President Biden on Tuesday announced new aid to try to stem the mpox epidemic in a valedictory address to the United Nations where he expressed optimism in the face of wars and other global challenges. Biden said the United States would give African countries $500 million to help prevent and respond to mpox and will donate 1 million doses of mpox vaccine. “Now we call on our partners to match our pledge and make this a billion-dollar commitment to the people of Africa,” Biden said in his speech. (Khalid, 9/24)

Reuters: Bavarian Nordic Gets $63 Million US Government Order For Small Pox, Mpox Vaccine

Bavarian Nordic has received an order worth $63 million from the U.S. government to produce additional bulk product and the final freeze-dried doses of its mpox and smallpox vaccine, Jynneos, it said on Tuesday. As per the contract, the Danish biotech company will manufacture 1 million freeze-dried vaccines to be delivered by 2026, it said. (9/24)

On covid and bird flu —

San Francisco Chronicle: California Extends Free COVID Vaccine Program As Feds End Theirs

After the federal government ended its program for free COVID vaccines for uninsured Americans last month, California has extended its own version that will cover the cost of COVID vaccination for uninsured Californians through the end of the year. The federal Bridge Access Program, which was established in 2023 and was supposed to last until December 2024, ended in August after running out of funding — leaving millions of uninsured Americans facing out-of-pocket costs of up to $200 per shot, just as the updated 2024-25 COVID vaccine was getting rolled out. (Ho, 9/24)

AP: Ex-NYC COVID Adviser Is Fired After Video Reveals He Attended Parties During Pandemic

A former New York City official who helped coordinate the city’s response to the pandemic was fired from his private-sector job after a recording showed him talking about attending a sex party and other private gatherings when the city was urging people to practice social distancing. Dr. Jay Varma was terminated from his position as executive vice president and chief medical officer at SIGA Technologies, the New York-based pharmaceutical company disclosed in a filing Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. (Marcelo, 9/24)

CIDRAP: Study Sheds New Light On Severe COVID's Long-Term Brain Impacts

More than a year after COVID-19 hospitalization, many patients have worse cognitive function than those who weren't hospitalized, a symptom that comes with reduced brain volume and brain injury markers on blood tests, according to a new study, the largest of its kind in the United Kingdom. (Schnirring, 9/24)