CDC: Docs Should More Readily Consider Testing Patients For PFAS

News on "forever chemicals" is also on the U.S. Department of Defense's plans for decontamination near a Michigan military base and what California winds do to microplastics. Other health news is on cervical cancer, coronary artery bypass grafting in women, the effect of power outages on health, and more.

Becker's Hospital Review: CDC Urges More Blood Testing For PFAS Chemicals

The CDC on Jan. 18 issued updated guidance for clinicians regarding exposure to per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances, urging them to consider a patient's individual history and possible exposure to the chemicals and to order blood tests as needed to detect both recent and past exposures. These chemicals, also called PFAS, are found in drinking water and used in everything from non-stick cooking pans, to shampoo and dental floss. But exposure to high concentrations can cause chronic health conditions like high cholesterol, kidney and testicular cancer, pregnancy-induced hypertension, decreased vaccine response and more. (Hollowell, 1/19)

AP: Defense Department To Again Target 'Forever Chemicals' Contamination Near Michigan Military Base

The U.S. Department of Defense plans to install two more groundwater treatment systems at a former Michigan military base to control contamination from so-called forever chemicals, U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin’s office announced Friday. Environmentalists say the systems will help prevent PFAS from spreading into the Clarks Marsh area and the Au Sable River near the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base in Oscoda on the shores of Lake Huron. The base closed in 1993 as part of a base realignment. (Richmond, 1/19)

Los Angeles Times: California Winds Spread More And More Microplastics

Wind picks up microplastics from human-sewage-based fertilizers at higher concentrations than previously known, and may be an “underappreciated” source of airborne plastic bits, flakes and threads. ... It means people are potentially inhaling these particles, which measure between 1 and 5,000 micrometers, or 5 millimeters, in size. Most of these particles are likely to be coated with harmful chemicals such as plastic additives, heavy metals, pesticides and other chemicals that have been poured down the drain or have trickled off streets into storm drains. (Rust, 1/19)

In other health and wellness news —

NBC News: HPV-Related Cervical Cancer Rising In Some Women, New Research Finds

After decades of good news in the fight against cervical cancer — marked by decades of steady declines in cases and deaths — a new report suggests that some women are being left behind. Thanks to early detection and treatment, rates of cervical cancer have plummeted by more than half over the past 50 years. Rates are falling fastest among women in their early 20s, the first generation to benefit from HPV vaccines, which were approved in 2006. HPV, the human papillomavirus, causes six types of cancer, including cervical cancer. (Szabo, 1/20)

The Washington Post: AI Could Flag Patients’ Dangerous Alcohol Use Before Surgery

Alcohol can cause risky surgical complications for patients who drink in the days leading up to a procedure, but signs of dangerous alcohol use aren’t always obvious on a patient’s chart. Artificial intelligence could help bring such problems to light, a new analysis suggests. The study, published in the journal Alcohol: Clinical & Experimental Research, used a natural language processing model to assess the medical records of 53,811 patients who underwent surgery between 2012 and 2019. (Blakemore, 1/20)

The New York Times: The Heart Surgery That Isn’t As Safe For Older Women

Coronary artery bypass grafting, the most common cardiac procedure in the United States, was studied mostly in men. Women are paying the price. (Span, 1/20)

Fox News: Alzheimer’s Patients Divided Into 5 Subgroups, Potentially Enabling ‘Personalized Medicine,’ Study Finds

Researchers have identified a total of five subgroups among Alzheimer’s patients, according to a new study published in the journal Nature Aging on Jan. 9. Different groups may require different treatment options, as noted in a press release from Alzheimer Center Amsterdam, Amsterdam UMC and Maastricht University. (Rudy, 1/20)

ABC News: How Power Outages Can Affect Physical And Mental Health

"While is an inconvenience for some, it's a life-threatening issue for others and we need to protect those whose lives it threatens," said Dr. Joan Casey, an assistant professor of environmental and occupational health sciences at the University of Washington School of Public Health. Power outages are particularly dangerous for those who use medical devices that require electricity such as CPAP machines, electric wheelchairs, electric heart pumps and oxygen concentrators. (Kekatos, 1/22)

CIDRAP: As Salmonella Outbreak Cases Double, Feds Identify Link To Second Charcuterie Brand

Federal health officials yesterday issued new warnings about the risk of Salmonella illnesses in an ongoing outbreak, with a second brand now linked to some of the infections. (Schnirring, 1/19)

