CDC Launches Program to Reduce Diagnostic Errors, Boost Safety

The goal is to reduce the impact of incorrect diagnoses, or delayed ones, which can occur for many different reasons and seriously impact the safety of patient care. Among other news, New Hampshire’s attorney general demands answers from Exeter Hospital about plans to cut services.

Modern Healthcare: CDC Diagnostic Recommendations Aim To Reduce Errors, Improve Care Works

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is launching a program to help hospitals reduce diagnostic errors and provide more safe, accurate patient care, the agency announced Tuesday. Missed, delayed or wrong diagnoses can occur due to a variety of factors, including communication breakdowns and technological issues, said Dr. Preeta Kutty, deputy associate director for science in the division of healthcare quality promotion at the CDC. (Devereaux, 9/17)

In other health care developments —

New Hampshire Public Radio: NH Attorney General Demands Answers On Exeter Hospital Cuts

New Hampshire’s attorney general is demanding answers from Exeter Hospital about its plans to cut services. The Portsmouth Herald reported Monday that Core Physicians, an affiliate of Exeter Hospital, has informed patients it will stop offering neurology, podiatry and pediatric dentistry as of Oct. 11. The hospital also plans to close its occupational health program in the coming weeks. And last week, Exeter Hospital said it plans to end a paramedic intercept service that many area towns rely on to fill gaps in their emergency services, angering local officials. (Cuno-Booth, 9/17)

KFF Health News: Tennessee Tries To Rein In Ballad’s Hospital Monopoly After Years Of Problems

Ballad Health, an Appalachian company with the nation’s largest state-sanctioned hospital monopoly, may soon be required to improve its quality of care or face the possibility of being broken up. Government documents obtained by KFF Health News reveal that Tennessee officials, in closed-door negotiations, are attempting to hold the monopoly more accountable after years of complaints and protests from patients and their families. (Kelman, 9/18)

Modern Healthcare: CHS' Northwest Healthcare To Buy 10 Urgent Care Centers

Community Health Systems' Northwest Healthcare signed an agreement to acquire 10 urgent care centers in Arizona from Carbon Health. The acquisition, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter, would increase capacity in the Tucson, Arizona, area and grow Northwest's network to more than 80 care sites, according to a Monday news release. (Hudson, 9/17)

Modern Healthcare: VillageMD's Summit Health To Open Hub Locations In New Jersey

Multispecialty care provider Summit Health is expanding its footprint in New Jersey this fall. New York-based Summit, part of Walgreens-backed VillageMD, opened a 78,000-square-foot hub facility in Fair Lawn, New Jersey, this week and plans to open another 34,000-square-foot location in Bridgewater in late October, according to a Tuesday news release. Details of the financial investment were not disclosed. (Hudson, 9/17)

Minnesota Public Radio: Rural Behavioral Health Clinic Run By MSU Mankato To Open This Year

Minnesota State University, Mankato announced a five-year agreement with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota in opening The Rural Behavioral Health Clinic later this year. It will be adjacent to the campus. Blue Cross and Blue Shield pledged $5 million for the project. This is in addition to the state Legislature allocating $1.5 million in spring 2023 to establish the clinic. Another $1 million in federal money was recently approved. (Yang, 9/17)

AP: Rockies' Ryan McMahon Makes $1 Million Donation To Children's Hospital Of Colorado

Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon and his wife, Natalie, said Tuesday they were donating $1 million to the Children’s Hospital of Colorado. McMahon, whose six-year, $70 million contract runs through 2027, said he and his wife, who recently became parents, liked the idea of helping children in need. (9/17)

Modern Healthcare: Amazon Adds Talkspace To Health Condition Programs

Technology giant Amazon is expanding a program aimed to help consumers navigate their insurance benefits. Amazon announced on Tuesday it was partnering with virtual therapy provider Talkspace on its Health Condition Programs. Amazon, which first announced the program in January, allows its users to input information about their insurance plan and potentially identify covered services such as Talkspace's virtual therapy. (Turner, 9/17)

