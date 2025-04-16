CDC Might Switch To Risk-Based Recommendation For Yearly Covid Shot
Under the proposed guidance, Americans 65 and older and those with underlying health conditions — and possibly "anyone wanting protection from covid-19" — would receive an annual shot or two. Separately, health officials fear many measles cases aren't being reported.
CBS News:
CDC Weighing End To Universal COVID Vaccine Recommendations
A majority of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's work group on COVID-19 vaccines now supports ending the agency's pandemic-era recommendation for virtually all Americans to get vaccinated against the virus each year, officials said Tuesday. Instead of the agency's longstanding "universal" recommendation, most of the CDC's advisers and health officials favor shifting to guidance based on people's individual risk of more severe disease. (Tin, 4/15)
AP:
WHO Member Countries Agree On A Draft 'Pandemic Treaty' To Try To Avoid COVID-19 Mistakes
Five years after COVID-19 triggered national lockdowns, economic uncertainty and killed millions, the World Health Organization’s member countries agreed on a draft “pandemic treaty” that sets guidelines for how the international community might confront the next global health crisis. After the world’s largely disastrous response to the coronavirus, countries tasked the WHO with overseeing a pandemic treaty in 2021; negotiations concluded early Wednesday on an agreement expected to be adopted next month at the U.N. health agency’s annual meeting in Geneva. Following U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the country from the WHO in January, American officials were barred from participating in the talks and are not expected to sign the treaty. (Cheng, 4/16)
CIDRAP:
Research Links COVID To Poor Kidney Outcomes In US Youth
COVID-19 infection was linked to a higher risk of new-onset mild and moderate chronic kidney disease (CKD) in US children and adolescents from 2020 to 2023, according to recent findings from the National Institutes of Health's Researching COVID to Enhance Recovery (RECOVER) initiative. (Van Beusekom, 4/15)
On measles and Oropouche —
CBS News:
Large Number Of Measles Cases Being Missed, CDC Says
A large number of measles cases are being missed by health authorities, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official said Tuesday, as the agency is now struggling to keep up with requests for support from states responding to outbreaks. "We do believe that there's quite a large amount of cases that are not reported and underreported," said Dr. David Sugerman, senior scientist for the CDC's measles response this year. (Tin, 4/15)
ABC News:
Measles Cases Linked To Texas Outbreak Reach 561, With 20 New Infections Confirmed
The measles outbreak in western Texas continues to grow, with 561 confirmed cases, according to new data published Tuesday. This is an increase of 20 new cases over the last five days. Almost all of the cases are in unvaccinated individuals or in individuals whose vaccination status is unknown, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). (Kekatos, 4/15)
CIDRAP:
Study Shows Oropouche Virus May Be More Widespread Than Previously Thought
A new study in The Lancet Infectious Diseases shows the Oropouche virus may be more widespread in Latin America than previously thought, and as many as 1 in 10 people living in the region have likely experienced a prior infection with the pathogen. (Soucheray, 4/15)