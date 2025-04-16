- KFF Health News Original Stories 2
A Call for Comfort Brought the Police Instead. Now the Solution Is in Danger.
In Rural Massachusetts, Patients and Physicians Weigh Trade-Offs of Concierge Medicine
- Vaccines 2
CDC Might Switch To Risk-Based Recommendation For Yearly Covid Shot
At Meeting, Vaccine Advisers Discuss Disease Data, Need For Measles Shots
A Call for Comfort Brought the Police Instead. Now the Solution Is in Danger.
Emotionally overwhelmed, an Indiana woman dialed a mental health hotline. She didn’t find the help she was looking for and hung up. Ultimately, she was handcuffed and hospitalized overnight. Now, amid federal cuts, she and others fear the U.S. response to similar crises will revert to more responses like that. (Samantha Liss, 4/16)
In Rural Massachusetts, Patients and Physicians Weigh Trade-Offs of Concierge Medicine
A stressed primary care system has led many doctors to start practices that charge membership fees in exchange for shorter waits and longer appointments. Observers say the doctor shortage needs a more systemic fix. (Karen Brown, New England Public Media, 4/16)
Here's today's health policy haiku:
NO PROGRAM IS SAFE
Berserkers attack.
People cry, “See you in court.”
Safety net tattered.
- Barbara Skoglund
If you have a health policy haiku to share, please Contact Us and let us know if we can include your name. Haikus follow the format of 5-7-5 syllables. We give extra brownie points if you link back to an original story.
Opinions expressed in haikus and cartoons are solely the author's and do not reflect the opinions of KFF Health News or KFF.
Summaries Of The News:
Trump Issues Order Aimed At Medicare Drug Price Talks, Hospital Payments
As Stat reports, though, much of President Donald Trump's executive order would need further rulemaking or other actions to have any effect. Other Medicare news is on anti-obesity drugs, Humana, Cone Health, and more.
Stat:
Trump Targets Health Care Costs With Executive Order On Drug Price Negotiations, Hospital Payments
President Trump unveiled a wide-ranging executive order on Tuesday that aims to lower drug prices, boost transparency into fees charged by middlemen, and limit Medicare payments for outpatient services provided by hospitals. Much of the order would require further rulemaking or other actions to have any effect. (Bannow and Oza, 4/15)
More Medicare updates —
The Hill:
Democrats Call On RFK Jr. To Keep Biden Rule Allowing Medicare Coverage Of Anti-Obesity Drugs
A group of Democratic senators are calling on Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to keep a proposed Biden-era rule that would have allowed Medicare and Medicaid to cover drugs used to treat obesity after the Trump administration decided not to finalize it. Democratic Sens. Jeff Merkley (Ore.), Amy Klobuchar (Minn.), Cory Booker (N.J.), Ben Ray Luján (N.M.) and Gary Peters (Mich.) asked that Kennedy reissue the rule proposed under former President Biden. (Choi, 4/15)
Bloomberg:
Humana Faces Setback In Fight To Reverse Medicare Bonus Cuts
Humana Inc. lost an administrative appeal in its ongoing battle to reverse changes to Medicare quality ratings that threaten billions of dollars in revenue next year. The health insurer disclosed the decision in a legal filing Tuesday. Humana is still pursuing a separate lawsuit against the federal government in Texas district court. (Tozzi, 4/15)
Modern Healthcare:
Cone Health Buys Medicare Advantage Insurer From Novant
Novant Health has sold its stake in Medicare Advantage company HealthTeam Advantage back to Cone Health. Cone Health — which launched HealthTeam Advantage in 2015 — is now the full owner of the Medicare Advantage carrier, the Greensboro, North Carolina-based health system said in a Tuesday news release. Cone Health declined to provide financial details of the deal. (Berryman, 4/15)
Fierce Healthcare:
'Watching The Clues': Uncertainty Clouds Medicare Conference
Medicare agents and brokers are trying to get a handle on a rapidly changing health landscape, but, in some respects, there are more questions than answers. That sense of uncertainty, even worry, was palpable at Medicarians in Las Vegas on March 30 to April 2. Medicarians hosts stakeholders ranging from agents and brokers, to carriers to investors, to regulators each year. (Tong, 4/15)
CDC Might Switch To Risk-Based Recommendation For Yearly Covid Shot
Under the proposed guidance, Americans 65 and older and those with underlying health conditions — and possibly "anyone wanting protection from covid-19" — would receive an annual shot or two. Separately, health officials fear many measles cases aren't being reported.
CBS News:
CDC Weighing End To Universal COVID Vaccine Recommendations
A majority of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's work group on COVID-19 vaccines now supports ending the agency's pandemic-era recommendation for virtually all Americans to get vaccinated against the virus each year, officials said Tuesday. Instead of the agency's longstanding "universal" recommendation, most of the CDC's advisers and health officials favor shifting to guidance based on people's individual risk of more severe disease. (Tin, 4/15)
AP:
WHO Member Countries Agree On A Draft 'Pandemic Treaty' To Try To Avoid COVID-19 Mistakes
Five years after COVID-19 triggered national lockdowns, economic uncertainty and killed millions, the World Health Organization’s member countries agreed on a draft “pandemic treaty” that sets guidelines for how the international community might confront the next global health crisis. After the world’s largely disastrous response to the coronavirus, countries tasked the WHO with overseeing a pandemic treaty in 2021; negotiations concluded early Wednesday on an agreement expected to be adopted next month at the U.N. health agency’s annual meeting in Geneva. Following U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the country from the WHO in January, American officials were barred from participating in the talks and are not expected to sign the treaty. (Cheng, 4/16)
CIDRAP:
Research Links COVID To Poor Kidney Outcomes In US Youth
COVID-19 infection was linked to a higher risk of new-onset mild and moderate chronic kidney disease (CKD) in US children and adolescents from 2020 to 2023, according to recent findings from the National Institutes of Health's Researching COVID to Enhance Recovery (RECOVER) initiative. (Van Beusekom, 4/15)
On measles and Oropouche —
CBS News:
Large Number Of Measles Cases Being Missed, CDC Says
A large number of measles cases are being missed by health authorities, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official said Tuesday, as the agency is now struggling to keep up with requests for support from states responding to outbreaks. "We do believe that there's quite a large amount of cases that are not reported and underreported," said Dr. David Sugerman, senior scientist for the CDC's measles response this year. (Tin, 4/15)
ABC News:
Measles Cases Linked To Texas Outbreak Reach 561, With 20 New Infections Confirmed
The measles outbreak in western Texas continues to grow, with 561 confirmed cases, according to new data published Tuesday. This is an increase of 20 new cases over the last five days. Almost all of the cases are in unvaccinated individuals or in individuals whose vaccination status is unknown, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). (Kekatos, 4/15)
CIDRAP:
Study Shows Oropouche Virus May Be More Widespread Than Previously Thought
A new study in The Lancet Infectious Diseases shows the Oropouche virus may be more widespread in Latin America than previously thought, and as many as 1 in 10 people living in the region have likely experienced a prior infection with the pathogen. (Soucheray, 4/15)
At Meeting, Vaccine Advisers Discuss Disease Data, Need For Measles Shots
Public health professionals were encouraged by the business-as-usual meeting, but it's uncertain what the talks means for vaccine policy more broadly, Stat reports. Also Tuesday, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. indicated he intends to change the vaccine injury reporting system, and he criticized the measles vaccine as well as "perverse incentives" in the medical system.
Stat:
Vaccine Advisory Panel Meets, Avoiding Conflict With RFK Jr.
A meeting of vaccine advisers long targeted by health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. unfolded Tuesday seemingly without fireworks or interference, although the new administration’s imprint could be seen from the start, when staff for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, gutted by layoffs, struggled to get a livestream running. (Mast, 4/15)
Stat:
RFK Jr. Plans Changes To Vaccine Injury Reporting System
Health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said Tuesday that he plans to roll out changes to the vaccine injury monitoring system that would automate and increase data collection as well as look for negative impacts of the shots. (Payne, 4/15)
More from HHS chief RFK Jr. —
USA Today:
RFK Jr. Claims 'Leaky' Measles Vaccine Wanes Over Time. Scientists Say He's Wrong.
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said the measles vaccine is "leaky" because its effectiveness wanes over time, something medical experts dispute. Kennedy's remarks came during a press event Tuesday with Indiana Gov. Mike Braun and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Mehmet Oz. The event, titled Make Indiana Healthy Again, touted steps the state was taking to improve health. (Alltucker, 4/15)
Politico:
‘Whole Generation Of Kids Is Damaged’: RFK Jr. Takes MAHA On The Road
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Dr. Mehmet Oz took the Make America Healthy Again movement on the road Tuesday, reveling in their power to shape public health in an appearance riddled with false statements and dubious claims. Kennedy, the Health and Human Services secretary, spoke of the current “crisis” of chronic disease, autism and reminisced about his childhood years when rates of diseases such as diabetes were significantly lower. (Wren and Brown, 4/15)
MedPage Today:
RFK Jr. Says The Medical System Has 'Perverse Incentives' For Doctors
HHS is trying to change the "perverse incentives" in the medical system, including the way doctors are paid, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said Tuesday. "A lot of the negative behavior and self-destructive behavior in both the medical system -- how we pay for healthcare -- and how we eat is driven by perverse incentives," Kennedy said at a press conference at the Indiana State Library in Indianapolis. "Today, we have a healthcare system that reimburses doctors and hospitals for procedures rather than for health outcomes. We have to change that." (Frieden, 4/15)
Also —
CIDRAP:
US Political Conservatives Have Deep, Unbudging Suspicion Of Science, Survey Suggests
A University of Amsterdam study concludes that politically conservative Americans are more skeptical of science than previously thought, including that from fields that contribute to the economic growth and productivity they typically value. The findings, published yesterday in Nature Human Behaviour, were based on the survey responses of 7,800 US adults on their views on 35 different scientific fields such as anthropology, biology, and atomic physics by political leaning. (Van Beusekom, 4/15)
The newest CDC data show that 1 in 31 children — specifically 8-year-olds — were on the autism spectrum in 2022. That's up from 1 in 36 in 2020. In other public health news: Paper receipts from major U.S. retailers have high levels of toxic chemicals.
The New York Times:
Autism Rate Continues To Rise Among Children, C.D.C. Reports
The percentage of American children estimated to have autism spectrum disorder increased in 2022, continuing a long-running trend, according to data released on Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Among 8-year-olds, one in 31 were found to have autism in 2022, compared with 1 in 36 in 2020. That rate is nearly five times as high as the figure in 2000, when the agency first began collecting data. (Ghorayshi, 4/15)
In other public health news —
The Hill:
High Levels Of Toxic Chemicals Found In Paper Receipts
New research has found that paper receipts from major retailers in the United States have a high level of bisphenol S, which has been linked to cancer and reproductive problems. Some receipts reportedly have such a high level of bisphenol S that holding one for 10 seconds can cause the skin to absorb the toxic chemical and violate California’s safety threshold. (Perkins, 4/15)
ProPublica:
Glenmark Recalls 24 U.S. Drugs Made At A Troubled Indian Factory
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has recalled two dozen generic medicines sold to American patients because the Indian factory that made them failed to comply with U.S. manufacturing standards and the Food and Drug Administration determined that the faulty drugs could harm people, federal records show. In February, the FDA found problems with cleaning and testing at the plant in Madhya Pradesh, India, which was the subject of a ProPublica investigation last year. (Callahan, 4/16)
AP:
FDA OKs Trial Of Pig Livers As Dialysis-Like Treatment For Liver Failure
U.S. researchers will soon test whether livers from a gene-edited pig could treat people with sudden liver failure — by temporarily filtering their blood so their own organ can rest and maybe heal. The first-of-its-kind clinical trial has been cleared by the Food and Drug Administration, according to pig producer eGenesis, which announced the step Tuesday with its partner OrganOx. (Neergaard, 4/15)
MedPage Today:
Best Time Of Day For Asthma Inhaler?
For mild to moderate asthma, mid-afternoon dosing of inhaled beclomethasone suppressed nocturnal lung function worsening compared with other dosing strategies, a small open-label trial showed. ... An afternoon dose also yielded significantly better overnight (10 p.m. to 4 a.m.) suppression in blood eosinophil counts as a marker of airway inflammation compared with the other two groups, although overall asthma control remained comparable across chronotherapy groups. (Phend, 4/15)
Number Of Abortions In Florida Fell More Than Any Other State In 2024
The study shows a significant decrease in clinical abortions after the six-week ban was enacted. Virginia — the closest state to Florida providing abortions after six weeks and without a waiting period — saw an increase in abortions over the same time period.
Axios:
Abortions In Florida Plunged More Than Any Other State In 2024, New Data Shows
The number of clinician-provided abortions in Florida declined last year more than in any other state, according to a new analysis. Why it matters: The data shows just how much the six-week ban that went into effect last year limited abortion access for Floridians and residents of Southern states who once relied on the Sunshine State as a haven for access. (Varn, 4/15)
AP:
Wyoming Supreme Court To Hear Arguments Over Abortion Bans Struck Down By A Judge
Wyoming abortion bans put on hold and struck down by a lower court judge, including the first explicit U.S. ban on abortion pills, will be argued Wednesday before the state’s Supreme Court. ... One law would ban abortion except to protect to a pregnant woman’s life or in cases involving rape and incest. The other would make Wyoming the only state to explicitly ban abortion pills, though other states have instituted de facto bans on abortion medication by broadly prohibiting abortion. (Gruver, 4/16)
More health news from across the U.S. —
The Hill:
Three GOP States Pushing To Ban Candy And Soda From SNAP
Three GOP-led states are moving to strip unhealthy items from their food stamp programs that help low-income Americans afford groceries. Arkansas became the first state Tuesday to submit a waiver to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) asking for permission to change its Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to ban soda and candy. Separately, Indiana and Idaho announced their intensions to seek similar waivers. (Weixel, 4/15)
Bloomberg:
Newsom Defends California Pollution Plan In Face Of Trump Attack
Governor Gavin Newsom is seeking to extend California’s key pollution-reduction program even as President Donald Trump ramps up attacks on the state’s climate efforts. The cap-and-trade program, currently set to expire in 2030, places annual emission limits on companies and allows them to buy permits if they exceed their limit. The program has funded $28 billion in investments across California as of last year, the governor’s office said in a statement Tuesday. (Clanton, 4/15)
Stat:
Salvation Army Faces Class-Action Suit Over Denying Addiction Medications
A federal judge has given the go-ahead for a class-action lawsuit that could radically expand Americans’ access to lifesaving addiction medications. The perhaps surprising defendant: The Salvation Army, the Christian charity known more for its thrift stores than for its nationwide network of addiction treatment facilities. (Facher, 4/16)
AP:
Sleep Training For Teens? These Schools Teach How To Get Enough Rest
The topic of a new course at Mansfield Senior High School is one that teenagers across the country are having trouble with: How to Get to Sleep. One ninth grader in the class says his method is to scroll through TikTok until he nods off. Another teen says she often falls asleep while on a late-night group chat with friends. Not everyone takes part in class discussions on a recent Friday; some students are slumped over their desks napping. Sleep training is no longer just for newborns. Some schools are taking it upon themselves to teach teenagers how to get a good night’s sleep. (Gecker, 4/16)
Confusion Over PACT Act Has Led To $6.8M In Improper Disability Claims
In a report released Tuesday, the Department of Veterans Affairs' internal watchdog found the wrong "effective date" on about 26,000 claims, resulting in overpayment by the government, Military.com reported. In other administration news: President Trump threatens to revoke Harvard's tax-exempt status, but it's up to the IRS.
Military.com:
Misdated PACT Act Disability Decisions Costing Government, Veterans Millions
A sampling of disability claims filed under the 2022 PACT Act found that roughly one-quarter listed incorrect start dates, resulting in improper payouts of about $6.8 million to some veterans and shortchanging an estimated 2,300 others, the Department of Veterans Affairs' internal watchdog found. In a report released Tuesday, the Veterans Affairs Officer of Inspector General concluded that the legislation's complexity, along with inadequate guidance from the Veterans Benefits Administration, led claims adjudicators to assign the wrong "effective date" to an estimated 26,000 claims, resulting in overpayment by the government in the first year of the legislation. (Kime, 4/15)
On emissions, transgender care, and tariffs —
AP:
Trump Exempts Nearly 70 Coal Plants From Emissions Rule
The Trump administration has granted nearly 70 coal-fired power plants a two-year exemption from federal requirements to reduce emissions of toxic chemicals such as mercury, arsenic and benzene. A list quietly posted as of Tuesday on the Environmental Protection Agency’s website lists 47 power providers — which operate at least 66 coal-fired plants — that are receiving exemptions from the Biden-era rules under the Clean Air Act, including a regulation limiting air pollution from mercury and other toxins. (Daly, 4/16)
Axios:
Trump Administration Moves To Limit Trans Care In ACA Plans
The Trump administration is seeking to limit coverage of gender-affirming care for adults and minors in Affordable Care Act marketplace health insurance plans beginning next year. Why it matters: The rule, if finalized, would not ban marketplace plans from covering gender-affirming care services. But it could raise out-of-pocket costs for patients, add administrative burdens for insurance companies and inject confusion into state operations, health policy experts say. (Goldman, 4/15)
Modern Healthcare:
J&J Predicts $400M Tariff Costs, Mostly On Medtech Business
Johnson & Johnson is predicting tariffs will cost it $400 million this year, largely affecting its medtech business. Joseph J. Wolk, executive vice president and chief financial officer, said during the company’s earnings call Tuesday the financial hit could change due to the fluid nature of the tariffs. (Dubinsky, 4/15)
On federal funding and DEI —
The New York Times:
Trump Threatens Harvard’s Tax Status After Freezing Funds
President Trump threatened Harvard University’s tax-exempt status on Tuesday after the school rebuffed his administration’s demands for a series of policy changes, a dramatic escalation in the feud between the president and the nation’s richest and oldest university. ... White House officials said Tuesday that the Internal Revenue Service would make its decision about Harvard’s tax-exempt status independently, but the president has made clear in private that he has no intention of backing down from the fight with the university. Federal law prohibits the president from “directly or indirectly” telling the I.R.S. to conduct specific tax investigations, and it is unclear whether the agency would actually move forward with an investigation. A spokeswoman for the I.R.S. declined to comment. (Pager, Duehren, Haberman and Swan, 4/15)
Boston Globe:
Harvard Funding Cuts Will Largely Spare Affiliated Hospitals, Trump Official Says
Teaching hospitals affiliated with Harvard University will not be affected by the federal government’s decision this week to freeze $2.2 billion in funding to the university, according to a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Education. (Saltzman, Weisman and Damiano, 4/15)
Boston Globe:
Harvard Scientist Ordered To Halt Multicenter TB Trial In Funding Freeze
A top scientist at Harvard who has spent years unraveling the mysteries of tuberculosis woke up Tuesday morning and discovered an order from the federal government telling her to halt her research. (Damiano, 4/15)
Atlanta Journal-Constitution:
Sen. Raphael Warnock At CDC: ‘Now Is Not The Time To Be Silent’
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock told a group of protesters assembled in front of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that “now is not the time to be silent.” Warnock made his comments at what has now become a weekly rally outside the Clifton Road facility in the face of massive cuts to the agency by President Donald Trump’s administration. Tuesday’s rally was the largest gathering yet, as retired scientists, recently fired staff and supporters stood on both sides of the CDC’s main entrance, and on both facing corners across the street. (Scaturro and Hart, 4/15)
Bankrupt Crozer Health Begins Employee Layoffs As Closure Looms
The search for a buyer for the Pennsylvania health system is still underway. Also in the news, Ascension Health, Community Health System, Mass General Brigham, MedStar Health, and more.
CBS News:
Some Crozer Health Employees Receive Layoff Notices Amid Potential Shutdown: "People Are Going To Die"
Despite efforts to find a buyer to save the bankrupt Crozer Health System in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, people say they've received layoff notices. Renee Masella has been with Crozer for nine years as an occupational therapist with the home care and hospice department. She said some workers got the bad news on Friday. (Holden, 4/15)
Modern Healthcare:
Ascension Health To Buy CHS' Stake In Texas Hospital
Ascension Health has signed a definitive agreement to buy Community Health System's majority ownership in a Texas hospital for $460 million. The deal involves CHS' 80% ownership stake in Cedar Park Regional Medical Center and related businesses in Cedar Park, Texas. The buyer, Ascension Seton, already holds a minority interest in the 126-bed medical center, according to a Tuesday news release. (Hudson, 4/15)
Modern Healthcare:
Mass General Brigham, MedStar Health Offer In-Home Cancer Care
Mass General Brigham and MedStar Health have joined a growing list of health systems working to move cancer care into the home. Mass General Brigham and MedStar Health are offering in-home services to some cancer patients to help alleviate overcrowding in hospital emergency rooms, free up beds and reduce costs, the health systems said in separate news releases. Home-based cancer treatment is gaining momentum as more Americans are being diagnosed with the disease. However, reimbursement for some home-based cancer treatment remains a challenge. (Eastabrook, 4/15)
Modern Healthcare:
Hospital-At-Home, EMS Systems Compete To Hire Paramedics
Hospital-at-home and other home-based care programs have turned paramedics into hot commodities for health systems and ignited competition for their skills. Hospitals systems including Geisinger Health System, Allina Health and Sanford Health, in addition to home-based care providers WellBe Senior Medical, DispatchHealth and myLaurel are deploying paramedics into patients' homes to provide certain medical services that would otherwise be provided by registered nurses. Paramedics have skills similar to nurses and are less costly. But increased demand for their services from fire departments, emergency medical systems and healthcare providers is exacerbating a national shortage. (Eastabrook, 4/15)
Chicago Tribune:
Mount Sinai Hospital Among The Best For Earning Its Tax Exemption, Report Says
Mount Sinai Hospital ranks the fourth highest among hospitals across 20 states for spending far more money on charity care and helping its community than what it saves through tax exemptions, according to a new report from the Lown Institute. (Schencker, 4/15)
Becker's Hospital Review:
What's Driving Health System Investment In Gen Z Leadership
With an aging workforce and looming executive retirements, building leadership pipelines early is more important than ever, Jason Gilbert, PhD, RN, chief nurse executive at Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health, told Becker’s. It is especially important given Generation Z’s strong interest in early career development. (Kuchno, 4/15)
KFF Health News:
In Rural Massachusetts, Patients And Physicians Weigh Trade-Offs Of Concierge Medicine
Michele Andrews had been seeing her internist in Northampton, Massachusetts, a small city two hours west of Boston, for about 10 years. She was happy with the care, though she started to notice it was becoming harder to get an appointment. “You’d call and you’re talking about weeks to a month,” Andrews said. That’s not surprising, as many workplace surveys show the supply of primary care doctors has fallen well below the demand, especially in rural areas such as western Massachusetts. (Brown, 4/16)
On mental health care —
AP:
As Dementia Rates Increase, Experts Warn Hospital Emergency Rooms Are Underprepared
One in six visits to the emergency department in 2022 that resulted in hospital admission had a wait of four or more hours, according to an Associated Press and Side Effects Public Media data analysis. Fifty percent of the patients who were boarded for any length of time were 65 and older, the analysis showed. Some people who aren’t in the middle of a life-threatening emergency might even wait weeks, health care experts said. ER boarding is a symptom of the U.S. health care system’s struggles, including shrinking points of entry for patients seeking care outside of ERs and hospitals prioritizing beds for procedures insurance companies often pay more for. (Bose and Thorp, 4/15)
The New York Times:
This Therapist Helped Clients Feel Better. It Was A.I.
The quest to create an A.I. therapist has not been without setbacks or, as researchers at Dartmouth thoughtfully describe them, “dramatic failures.” Their first chatbot therapist wallowed in despair and expressed its own suicidal thoughts. A second model seemed to amplify all the worst tropes of psychotherapy, invariably blaming the user’s problems on her parents. Finally, the researchers came up with Therabot, an A.I. chatbot they believe could help address an intractable problem: There are too many people who need therapy. (Rosenbluth, 4/15)
NPR:
How Psychiatric Patients Get Caught In A Cycle Of Homelessness And Spotty Care
When L tells the story of her mom — and how she's stuck in a repetitive cycle of mental health crises and bouts of homelessness — she refers to a thick stack of papers and notes she's accumulated along the way. L has spent more than a year trying to navigate Montana's mental health system, searching for anyone who could help her mom manage her symptoms and achieve enough stability to get off the streets and into a permanent home. (Bolton, 4/16)
KFF Health News:
A Call For Comfort Brought The Police Instead. Now The Solution Is In Danger
Overcome by worries, Lynette Isbell dialed a mental health hotline in April 2022. She wanted to talk to someone about her midlife troubles: divorce, an empty nest, and the demands of caring for aging parents with dementia. “I did not want to keep burdening my family and friends with my problems,” Isbell said. But she didn’t find the sympathetic ear she was hoping for on the other end. Frustrated, she hung up. Little did she know ending that call would set off events she would regret. (Liss, 4/16)
Viewpoints: NIOSH Cuts Are Troubling During H5N1 Outbreak; Unfluoridated Water Has Long-Term Consequences
Opinion writers tackle these public health topics.
Stat:
The CDC’s Critical Occupational Safety Institute Has Been Virtually Wiped Out
In a single day, 10,000 federal workers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration were laid off, including 90% or more of those at the CDC’s National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH). The office may be little-known outside of public health circles, but it is of critical importance. (Meghan F. Davis, Kirsten Koehler, Judy Bass, Julie Sorenson, and Gurumurthy Ramachandran, 4/16)
The New York Times:
Making America’s Teeth Rot Again
I remember when railing against the supposed evils of fluoride in drinking water was the work of a few voices clustered on the fringes of political discourse. The map shifted after Robert F. Kennedy Jr. took office as the secretary of health and human services. (Zeynep Tufekci, 4/16)
The Washington Post:
On Fluoride, RFK Jr. Actually Has A Point
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s announcement last week that he will direct the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to stop recommending fluoridation of drinking water prompted prominent medical and dental groups to denounce the decision as an affront to decades of public health doctrine. But neither they, nor the health secretary, are providing the full picture. (Leana S. Wen, 4/15)
The CT Mirror:
CT’s THC Cap Is A Losing Game For Consumers, Patients, And The Economy
Those who rely on higher-potency cannabis for pain management, PTSD, or other medical conditions will continue to struggle, despite statutory protections. (Lou Rinaldi, 4/15)
Stat:
What Can We Do About H5N1 Bird Flu In Cats?
In 2024, as zoos were hit hard by H5N1 bird flu, big cats were particularly affected: tigers, lions, a cheetah, and a panther all died after being infected with the same virus that has caused egg prices to skyrocket. (Torie Bosch, 4/16)