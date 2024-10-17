Chemo-Radiation-Chemo Combo For Cervical Cancer Cuts Death Risk By 40%
Researchers found that a quick blast of chemotherapy ahead of standard treatment not only improves survival chances but also reduces the chance of the cancer returning.
Forbes:
New Cervical Cancer Treatment Regimen Cuts Risk Of Death By 40%
Giving people with cervical cancer a short course of chemotherapy before radiation therapy dramatically improves survival according to the results of a new clinical trial. The data published in The Lancet is being heralded as a big breakthrough in the treatment of cervical cancer and uses readily available chemotherapy drugs, given to patients before they receive the standard treatment of radiotherapy plus other chemotherapy. (Forster, 10/16)
CNN:
Immunotherapy Improves Survival In People With Advanced Hodgkin Lymphoma, Study Shows
An immunotherapy approach to treating advanced Hodgkin lymphoma may drastically increase patients’ chances of survival, including those as young as 12, according to a new clinical trial. (Howard, 10/16)
ScienceDaily:
Bacterial Vaccine Shows Promise As Cancer Immunotherapy
Researchers have engineered bacteria as personalized cancer vaccines that activate the immune system to specifically seek out and destroy cancer cells. (Columbia University Irving Medical Center, 10/16)
USA Today:
Why A Pediatric Cancer Drug Shortage Has Persisted For Decades
Doctors told Laura Bray that she was “lucky" because her 9-year-old daughter's leukemia was curable. Abby had a 90% chance of beating the blood cancer if she followed a three-year treatment. There was just one problem. Doctors told Bray the key drug that kicked off Abby’s chemotherapy in 2018 was hard to find. She had to figure out a way to tell her daughter. (Rodriguez, 10/17)
BioSpace:
With Myriad Recent Approvals In Cancer, The Era Of Bispecifics Is Here
As companies roll out data showing the power and improved safety profile of antibodies that target two antigens, analysts say the class could overtake monoclonal antibody Keytruda as the “immunotherapy backbone” of solid tumor treatment. (Goodwin, 10/14)
Stat:
For This Cancer-Focused Digital Health Startup, An FDA Rejection Meant The End Of The Road
The bad news didn’t come all at once for Blue Note Therapeutics, but a final denial from the Food and Drug Administration in January proved to be the final blow. In late 2023, after a rejection from the agency earlier in the year, Blue Note had made a last ditch attempt to convince the FDA that Attune, its mental health app for cancer patients, could fill an urgent unmet need. The January response from the agency was definitive: The clinical evidence, including data from a randomized, placebo-controlled trial, failed to show that Attune helped patients. If Blue Note wanted clearance, the company would need to present more data. (Aguilar, 10/17)
Also —
Modern Healthcare:
American Cancer Society Names Dr. Wayne Frederick As Interim CEO
The American Cancer Society named Dr. Wayne A.I. Frederick as interim CEO, effective Nov. 2. Frederick will replace Karen Knudsen, who is stepping down Nov. 1 after more than three years in the role. In his new position, Frederick will oversee the cancer society and the affiliated American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, according to a Tuesday news release. (Hudson, 10/16)