Chronically Understaffed US Hospitals Saw More Covid Deaths, Data Indicate
Covid survival likelihood was found to be related to hospitals' pre-pandemic investment in nursing services. Separately, a nurses union representing staff at LA's Riverside Community Hospital was fined $6 million for a strike that happened at the start of the covid pandemic in 2020.
CIDRAP:
More COVID-19 Patients Died In Understaffed Hospitals, New Data Show
A new study in the International Journal of Nursing Studies suggests chronically understaffed US hospitals had higher rates of COVID-19 patient deaths early in the pandemic. "Our study found that individuals' likelihood of surviving was related to hospitals' investments in nursing services prior to the pandemic—in terms of hiring sufficient numbers of RNs [registered nurses], employing nurses with bachelor's educational preparation, and sustaining favorable work environments," said Karen Lasater, PhD, RN, the lead author of the study, in a press release from the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing. (Soucheray, 6/13)
Los Angeles Times:
A Nurses Union In Riverside Fined Millions For Pandemic Strike
The union representing nurses at Riverside Community Hospital has been ordered to pay more than $6 million to the hospital for the fallout from a 2020 strike. The unusual financial penalty was imposed by an arbitrator who found the 10-day work stoppage during the pandemic violated the terms of the labor agreement signed by HCA Healthcare, which operates the hospital, and Service Employees International Union Local 121RN. (Hussain, 6/13)
Modern Healthcare:
Nursing Home Staffing Mandate Could Be Overturned In Congress
A congressional bid to overturn a regulation imposing staffing minimums on nursing homes is picking up momentum, with a key Democrat arguing Congress should vote within weeks, but the Republican leading the campaign says he wants a veto-proof majority. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services finalized a rule in April that mandates nursing homes provide at least 3.48 hours of nursing care per resident, per day. (McAuliff, 6/13)
The Baltimore Sun:
Residents Unionize At University Of Maryland Medical Center
In a historic first for Maryland, residents and fellow physicians at the University of Maryland Medical Center have voted to unionize, according to election results shared Thursday night by the Maryland chapter of the American Federation of Teachers. (Roberts, 6/13)