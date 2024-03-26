Colorado Price Cap On Arthritis Drug Enbrel Targeted By Amgen Lawsuit
The multinational pharma company is suing Colorado over the state prescription drug board's plan to cap the price of its blockbuster drug. Also in the news: New Hampshire's troubled ambulance market; naloxone in Florida; and more.
The Colorado Sun:
Amgen Sues Colorado Prescription Drug Board Over Enbrel Price Cap
Amgen, the multinational pharmaceutical company that makes the blockbuster arthritis drug Enbrel, has sued Colorado over a state board’s efforts to possibly cap the price of the drug. (Ingold, 3/25)
Concord Monitor:
Billing, Reimbursement Reforms Proposed As Potential Fixes For NH's Ailing Ambulance Market
Ambulance service might be one of the most basic and important parts of the health-care system, but it’s also a financial mess in New Hampshire, both for patients and private companies. (Brooks, 3/25)
Politico:
State Health Insurance Costs Rising, Raising Fears Of Another Major Rate Hike
State lawmakers are being thrown a curveball as they begin work on Gov. Phil Murphy’s budget proposal: Trends indicate a “significant” increase to costs of the state-run public worker health insurance program. Insurance premiums could increase by double digits for hundreds of thousands of state and local workers, Murphy administration officials told the Assembly Budget Committee on Monday. (Rivard, 3/25)
In news from Florida —
News Service of Florida:
Florida Education Officials Eye Naloxone For Opioid Overdoses In Public College Housing
The State Board of Education is slated this week to approve a proposal that would require public colleges to have supplies of emergency opioid antagonists in residence halls and dormitories. (3/25)
Health News Florida:
The Florida Center For Nursing Creates A Program To Combat Burnout
The Florida Center for Nursing has created a free program to combat the burnout nurses face throughout their careers. Nurses encounter overwhelming demands in their professional roles, putting them at risk for burnout. Their responsibilities often extend around-the-clock, requiring them to provide care to people who are often at their worst, or in times of crisis. (Todd, 3/25)
WMFE:
Thousands Of Florida Kids Lost Medicaid. Now Some Have No Coverage
It's been nearly a year since Florida began reviewing Medicaid eligibility, and since then nearly a half-million children have lost insurance. Many of them have fallen into a gap without coverage. (Pedersen, 3/25)