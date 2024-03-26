- KFF Health News Original Stories 2
The FDA and some oncologists have resisted efforts to require a quick, cheap gene test that could prevent thousands of deaths from a bad reaction to a common cancer drug. (Arthur Allen, )
At Stake in Mifepristone Case: Abortion, FDA’s Authority, and Return to 1873 Obscenity Law
The end goal for a conservative Christian group's mifepristone case before the Supreme Court: a de facto nationwide abortion ban. (Sarah Varney, )
KFF Health News provides a fresh take on health policy developments with "Political Cartoon: 'Medical Eggs-amination?'" by Tom Prisk.
Summaries Of The News:
Future Of Abortion Pill Under Threat As Supreme Court Trial Opens
The Supreme Court will hear arguments today in a case that challenges access mifepristone, one of two drugs used in a medication abortion. News outlets cover what's at stake for the FDA and drug industry, how abortion could be further limited, and claims that distorted science is playing a role.
The Texas Tribune:
Supreme Court Considers Texas Ruling Revoking FDA Approval Of Abortion Drug
On Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments in a case that has the potential to upend access to mifepristone, a common abortion-inducing drug. This is the first major abortion case the high court has heard since the overturn of Roe v. Wade in 2022. The case was first filed in Amarillo, where conservative federal Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk sided nearly a year ago with anti-abortion groups seeking to move mifepristone off the market. Subsequently, the Supreme Court froze any changes to the drug’s legal status until it had a chance to hear the case. (Klibanoff, 3/26)
NPR:
The Supreme Court Hears The Mifepristone Case Tuesday. Here's What's At Stake
Just months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, a newly-formed group called the Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine sued the Food and Drug Administration, challenging its approval of mifepristone, a medication used for abortion. On Tuesday, the same justices who undid constitutional protection for abortion will hear arguments in the next frontier of abortion restriction: tightening access across the country for a medication that's used in nearly two-thirds of all abortions nationally. (Simmons-Duffin, 3/25)
The 19th:
How The Supreme Court Could Further Limit Abortion
In its first major abortion case since overturning Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court will hear arguments Tuesday over whether to restrict access to a drug called mifepristone, one of two medications commonly used to induce an abortion. The case, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) vs Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, addresses a question ostensibly narrow in scope: whether the federal agency erred in its 2016 decision to expand the circumstances in which mifepristone can be used, expanding its approval from seven weeks of pregnancy to 10 and removing a requirement that it be dispensed in person. (Luthra, 3/25)
Reuters:
US Supreme Court Abortion Pill Fight Brings Claims Of Distorted Science
The abortion opponents who are seeking to convince the U.S. Supreme Court to limit access to the abortion pill mifepristone point to three studies by Gynuity Health Projects, a New York-based women's health research group, to back up their arguments that it is unsafe despite its regulatory approval decades ago. But the way the research has been prominently cited by the plaintiffs in their bid to limit how the pill is prescribed and distributed is bewildering to Dr. Beverly Winikoff, Gynuity's president, given that the conclusions broadly support easier access to the medication. (Chung, 3/25)
Also —
KFF Health News:
At Stake In Mifepristone Case: Abortion, FDA’s Authority, And Return To 1873 Obscenity Law
Lawyers from the conservative Christian group that won the case to overturn Roe v. Wade are returning to the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday in pursuit of an urgent priority: shutting down access to abortion pills for women across the country. The case challenges the FDA’s regulation of mifepristone, a prescription-only drug approved in 2000 with a stellar safety record that is used in 63% of all U.S. abortions. (Varney, 3/25)
The New York Times:
Use Of Abortion Pills Has Risen Significantly Post Roe, Research Shows
A study, published on Monday in the medical journal JAMA, found that the number of abortions using pills obtained outside the formal health system soared in the six months after the national right to abortion was overturned. Another report, published last week by the Guttmacher Institute, a research organization that supports abortion rights, found that medication abortions now account for nearly two-thirds of all abortions provided by the country’s formal health system, which includes clinics and telemedicine abortion services. (Belluck, 3/25)
Axios:
Self-Managed Abortions Surged After Overturn Of Roe V. Wade, Study Shows
The number of women turning to medication abortion outside of the formal health care system surged in the wake of the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade, according to a new study. (Saric, 3/25)
In other reproductive health news —
AP:
Bill That Would Have Placed The Question Of Abortion Access Before Louisiana Voters Fails
A bill that ultimately would have let voters decide whether abortions should be legal in Louisiana, a state with a near-total ban, failed after a Republican-controlled committee rejected it Monday. The legislation proposed an amendment to Louisiana’s constitution that would enshrine reproductive rights for women, including allowing contraceptives such as birth control, access to abortions and infertility treatments. ... However a GOP-controlled committee voted 10-2 to involuntarily defer the bill, effectively killing the measure. (Cline, 3/25)
The Hill:
Number Of Black Women Who Say They Are Scared Of Having Children Rises
Nearly two years after the Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to an abortion, Black women are increasingly worried about the impact on pregnancy and birth. Nearly 40 percent of Black women of reproductive age said they feel less safe and think about the risk of death if they become pregnant in the new poll from In Our Own Voice: National Black Women’s Reproductive Justice Agenda with PerryUndem, published Monday. Among people living in restrictive states, 1 in 3 said they have thought about the risk of being arrested due to something related to pregnancy. (Daniels, 3/25)
Bird Flu Detected In Some Dairy Cows In US
The Department of Agriculture said Monday that the milk supply is safe due to pasteurization, after samples collected from sick cattle in Kansas and Texas tested positive for the avian influenza virus.
The New York Times:
Bird Flu Spreads To Dairy Cows
A highly fatal form of avian influenza, or bird flu, has been confirmed in U.S. cattle in Texas and Kansas, the Department of Agriculture announced on Monday. It is the first time that cows infected with the virus have been identified. The cows appear to have been infected by wild birds, and dead birds were reported on some farms, the agency said. The results were announced after multiple federal and state agencies began investigating reports of sick cows in Texas, Kansas and New Mexico. (Anthes, 3/25)
AP:
Dairy Cattle In Texas, Kansas Test Positive For Bird Flu
Officials with the Texas Animal Health Commission confirmed the flu virus is the Type A H5N1 strain, known for decades to cause outbreaks in birds and to occasionally infect people. The virus is affecting older dairy cows in those states and in New Mexico, causing decreased lactation and low appetite. ... The federal government said its tests in the cattle did not detect any changes to the virus that would make it spread more easily to people. (Stobbe and Aleccia, 3/25)
Reuters:
US Detects Avian Flu In Milk, Says Dairy Supplies Are Safe
The government said milk from sick cows is being diverted or destroyed so it does not enter the food supply. Pasteurization is required for milk entering interstate commerce, a process that kills bacteria and viruses such as flu, the USDA said. ... It added there should be no impact on prices for milk or other dairy products. U.S. dairy industry groups urged importers not to ban or restrict shipments of U.S. dairy products because of the detections. (Polansek, 3/25)
Also —
CIDRAP:
People More Often Are Origin Of Infectious Diseases In Animals Than Vice Versa, Data Suggest
People pass twice as many viruses to domestic and wild animals than animals pass to people, concludes a study today in Nature Ecology & Evolution. University College London (UCL) researchers analyzed genomic data on nearly 12 million viruses in 32 viral families using network and evolutional analyses to characterize the mutations behind recent vertebrate species jumps. (Van Beusekom, 3/25)
DeSantis Signs Into Law A Social Media Ban For Kids Under 14
The law also requires parental permission for 14- and 15-year-olds to set up accounts on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok. It is scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1, 2025 and is expected to be challenged in court in the interim.
AP:
Florida's DeSantis Signs One Of The Country's Most Restrictive Social Media Bans For Minors
Florida will have one of the country’s most restrictive social media bans for minors — if it withstands expected legal challenges — under a bill signed by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday. ... It was slightly watered down from a proposal DeSantis vetoed earlier this month, a week before the annual legislative session ended. The new law was Republican Speaker Paul Renner’s top legislative priority. It takes effect Jan. 1. (Farrington, 3/25)
WFSU:
DeSantis Signs Social Media Ban For Minors, Among The Strictest In The Nation
Florida is already preparing to defend its new social media ban for kids under 14. The law targets features like infinite scrolling and likes, which House Speaker Paul Renner believes feed addictive behaviors. (Hatter and Andrews, 3/25)
In news from the Biden administration —
CIDRAP:
CDC Releases Ventilation Guidance For Curbing Indoor Respiratory Virus Spread
As part of its updates on strategies to battle respiratory viruses, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on March 22 detailed steps that people can take to reduce the number of respiratory particles that circulate in indoor air. The ventilation guidance update comes as respiratory disease levels such as flu and COVID are declining from a late December peak. The CDC said ventilation, alongside vaccination and practicing good hand hygiene, is one of the core strategies for protecting people against respiratory illness. (Schnirring, 3/25)
Axios:
FDA Authorizes Drug To Boost COVID Protection For Immunocompromised Patients
A new monoclonal antibody is available to help protect immunocompromised patients against COVID-19, filling a gap for a group that remains vulnerable to the coronavirus. (Millman, 3/25)
Stat:
Merck Drug For Rare Lung Condition Set For Approval In U.S.
The Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve Merck’s drug to treat a rare lung disorder called pulmonary arterial hypertension on Tuesday, making available a novel treatment for a deadly condition that’s long been challenging to treat. (Chen, 3/26)
Reuters:
Regeneron's Blood Cancer Therapy Faces Setback As FDA Raises Trial Concerns
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN.O) said on Monday the U.S. FDA has declined approval for its blood cancer therapy for two forms of lymphoma on concerns over the progress of ongoing confirmatory trials. The FDA said in its response letter that it needs more data from enrollments in dose-finding and confirmatory portions of trials, delaying its decision on the drug, while confirming no issues with clinical efficacy or safety, trial design, labeling or manufacturing. (3/25)
Reuters:
FDA Proposes To Ban Certain Shock Devices For The Second Time
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Monday it has proposed a ban of electrical stimulation devices intended to reduce or stop self-injurious or aggressive behavior. The health regulator said these devices present an unreasonable and substantial risk of illness or injury that cannot be corrected or eliminated through new or updated device labeling. Electrical stimulation devices administer electrical shocks through electrodes attached to the skin to deter self-injurious or aggressive behavior. (3/25)
Also —
The Hill:
Oversight Ranking Member Raskin Demands Answers In UnitedHealth Cyberattack
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), ranking member of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, is asking the UnitedHealth Group (UHG) to explain what it is doing to address the ongoing fallout from the cyberattack on one of its subsidiaries last month. In a letter addressed to UHG CEO Andrew Witty, Raskin wrote that the committee is “concerned that UnitedHealth Group is restricting the ability of federal agencies to provide applicable assistance to Change Healthcare.” (Choi, 3/25)
Study: Insulin Price Caps Alone Are Not Enough To Improve Access
Other research-related news is on brain health risks from common household chemicals, gender- and race-based disparities in heart transplants, a new blood test to detect colon cancer, and more.
Axios:
Insulin Caps Lowered Costs But Didn't Improve Access, Study Finds
State caps on insulin costs lowered privately insured patients' out-of-pocket spending, but they didn't appear to increase insulin use, according to a new Annals of Internal Medicine study. The research suggests increasingly popular insulin caps alone aren't enough to improve insulin uptake among patients with diabetes in commercial insurance. (Reed, 3/26)
Newsweek:
MS And Autism Among Brain Health Risks From Common Household Chemicals
Chemicals found in common household items could be damaging our brains, scientists have warned, with potential links to a range of neurological conditions including multiple sclerosis and autism. ... "We were indeed surprised by our research findings, which revealed that certain common household chemicals can be harmful to brain cells," principal investigator Paul Tesar told Newsweek. He is a professor of genetics and genome sciences and director of the Institute for Glial Sciences at Case Western Reserve's School of Medicine. (Dewan, 3/25)
Stat:
Donor Acceptance Rates Hint At Racial, Gender Bias In Heart Transplants: Study
When a patient is going through end-stage heart failure, the best treatment is to get a heart transplant. The basic steps are familiar: First a patient gets on the waiting list, and then the wait begins for the offers. In recent years, access to donor hearts has gone up thanks to a change in heart allocation policy, but there are still gender- and race-based disparities in the acceptance rate of a donor heart offer by transplant teams, according to new research published Monday in the Journal of the American Medical Association. (Balthazar, 3/25)
CIDRAP:
Inappropriate Diagnosis Of Pneumonia In Adult Patients Common, Study Finds
A study of hospitals in Michigan found that one in eight patients treated for pneumonia were inappropriately diagnosed, researchers reported today in JAMA Internal Medicine. The cohort study of more than 17,000 hospitalized adults treated for pneumonia at 48 Michigan hospitals found that 12% were inappropriately diagnosed. Older patients, those with dementia, and patients presenting with altered mental status were the most likely to be improperly diagnosed. (Dall, 3/25)
KFF Health News:
Overdosing On Chemo: A Common Gene Test Could Save Hundreds Of Lives Each Year
One January morning in 2021, Carol Rosen took a standard treatment for metastatic breast cancer. Three gruesome weeks later, she died in excruciating pain from the very drug meant to prolong her life. Rosen, a 70-year-old retired schoolteacher, passed her final days in anguish, enduring severe diarrhea and nausea and terrible sores in her mouth that kept her from eating, drinking, and, eventually, speaking. (Allen, 3/36)
The Seattle Times:
Researchers Unveil New Blood Test That Detects Colon Cancer
Researchers at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center have unveiled a new type of blood test used to detect colorectal cancer, with high hopes not only in its ability to reduce barriers to testing for this particular disease, but also potentially pave the way for many other types of cancer screenings. (Takahama, 3/25)
In research relating to covid, the pandemic —
CIDRAP:
Study: Long COVID Affects 8% Of Those With COVID-19, Is More Common In Women
New national data in France reveals that, by the World Health Organization (WHO) definition, the prevalence of long COVID is 4.0% in the French population overall and 8.0% among people who had COVID-19. Among the 8.0%, the prevalence varied from 5.3% in men who had COVID-19, to 14.9% among the unemployed, and 18.6% of those with a history of hospitalization for COVID-19. The study is published in Clinical Microbiology and Infection. (Soucheray, 3/25)
CIDRAP:
Race, Geography Defined Telemedicine Use Early In Pandemic, Data Reveal
A new cross-sectional study of Medicare-enrollees shows that Black and Hispanic Americans, after controlling for geography and demographic factors, were less likely to receive telemedicine care than White individuals during the first full year of the pandemic. The study, published in JAMA Health Forum, showed that while racial minorities disproportionately live in geographic regions with higher telemedicine use, they used the services less than their White peers. (Soucheray, 3/25)
States Crack Down On Facility Fees As Part Of Hospital Pricing Push
Modern Healthcare reports that states are tackling high hospital prices by restricting facility fees, despite a "lag" in federal-level policy. Meanwhile, labor shortages and other pressures could force more providers to shed personal care services.
Modern Healthcare:
Facility Fees Face State Limits As Federal Site-Neutral Push Lags
More states are cracking down on hospital prices, despite a lag in federal policy reform. Last year, Indiana, Colorado, Connecticut and Maine passed laws restricting facility fees, which are additional charges hospitals bill to patients who receive care at hospital-owned clinics and outpatient facilities. About a dozen states, including those four, have or are considering passing such laws, which range from prohibiting facility fees for certain services to disclosure requirements. (Kacik, 3/25)
Modern Healthcare:
Personal Care Services For Sale As Providers Refocus
Labor shortages, tighter access to capital and low reimbursements from some payers could force more healthcare providers to shed non-core operations, such as personal care and post-acute care, according to analysts. The trend to refocus on core businesses is occurring across the healthcare industry, from hospitals to home health companies. (Eastabrook, 3/25)
The Wall Street Journal:
Hospitals Are Adding Billions In ‘Facility’ Fees For Routine Care
Tim Ebel’s visit with an ear, nose and throat specialist at an Ohio clinic last October came to $348. At the same time, he got a second bill for $645. The hospital system that owns the Avon, Ohio, clinic had charged him separately for use of the office where he met his physician. It is what is known as a facility fee, which included overhead for the system’s hospitals though Ebel hadn’t set foot in one. (Evans, 3/25)
Crain's Chicago Business:
Ascension Uses Private Equity Staffing Firm For Chicago Hospitals
Nonprofit health system Ascension is terminating more than 110 doctors and other providers at all 10 of its Chicago-area hospitals, turning them over to a private equity-backed staffing firm while they continue to work in Ascension facilities. The move is intended to cut costs for St. Louis-based Ascension, but in the process it is leaving affected employees concerned about working conditions and patient safety, complaints that echo those at Ascension facilities nationwide. (Davis, 3/25)
Also —
Reuters:
AbbVie To Bolster Immunity Illness Drug Pipeline With Landos Deal
AbbVie (ABBV.N) will buy drug developer Landos Biopharma (LABP.O) for up to $212 million as the Humira-maker aims to expand its pipeline of medicines to treat immune system-related illnesses, the companies said on Monday. Landos is currently conducting a mid-stage study of its lead experimental drug NX-13 in a type of an inflammatory bowel disease called ulcerative colitis. AbbVie's blockbuster drug Rinvoq is approved to treat the disease. (3/25)
Reuters:
BioNTech Gets US Agency Notice Over Default On COVID Vaccine Royalties
BioNTech (22UAy.DE) said on Monday the U.S. National Institutes of Health has sent a notice to the German company regarding default on the payment of royalties and other amounts related to its COVID-19 vaccine. BioNTech, which partnered with U.S. pharma giant Pfizer (PFE.N) for its COVID-19 vaccine, however, said it disagreed with the positions being taken by the NIH and intends to defend against all allegations of breach. (3/25)
Modern Healthcare:
Hospital Charity Care Falls Short Of Nonprofit Tax Breaks: Lown
The vast majority of nonprofit hospitals aren't providing a level of community support equal to the value of what they are receiving in tax breaks, according to a study published Tuesday. The study by the nonpartisan think tank Lown Institute reignites a contentious debate on whether nonprofit hospitals should qualify for tax breaks — and whether those hospitals hold up their end of the bargain. (Hudson, 3/26)
Modern Healthcare:
Humana Files Motion To Dismiss AI Claims Lawsuit
Humana has filed a motion to dismiss a class action lawsuit filed by two Medicare members who alleged the company used artificial intelligence to process post acute care claims determinations and were wrongfully denied coverage. The insurer said in the motion it did not make the determinations through the use of AI. It also contends the enrollees did not complete all the required steps in the appeal process through the Medicare Advantage plan, a four-step process that ends with a potential review by the Medicare Appeals Council. (DeSilva, 3/25)
The Wall Street Journal:
Novo Nordisk Boosts Cardiovascular Pipeline With $1.1 Billion Purchase Of Cardior Pharmaceuticals
Novo Nordisk is buying Cardior Pharmaceuticals for up to 1.03 billion euros ($1.11 billion) as the Wegovy maker moves to strengthen its pipeline of drugs to treat cardiovascular disease and expand into areas outside of its core diabetes and weight-loss market. (Chopping, 3/25)
Reuters:
Wipro GE Healthcare To Invest $960 Mln In R&D, Manufacturing In India
Wipro GE Healthcare, a joint venture of India's Wipro Enterprises and a wholly owned entity of U.S.-based GE Healthcare (GEHC.O) said it would invest 80 billion rupees ($960 million) in the country in its manufacturing and research and development facilities. Bengaluru-based medical technology company Wipro GE Healthcare said on Tuesday the investment would be done over the next five years to boost local manufacturing as it focuses on growing its footprint in the country in line with the government's "Make in India" initiative. (3/26)
The Washington Post:
DNA Test Says It Can Predict Opioid Addiction Risk. Skeptics Aren’t So Sure
Using a swab inside the cheek and a sophisticated computer algorithm, a DNA test recently approved by federal regulators promises to assess genetic risk of opioid addiction. The test’s maker says results give doctors and patients a crucial tool when considering use of the very pain pills that ignited the nation’s opioid crisis. But as the company, SOLVD Health, prepares to roll out AvertD in coming months, skeptics remain unconvinced. (Ovalle, 3/25)
Scientists Warn Of Brain Health Risk From Reused Deep-Frying Oil
Also in the news, a vast archive of ancient brains is in the spotlight for how it may help our modern understanding of mental illness. Scientists also uncover why women are more easily addicted to cigarettes than men.
Newsweek:
Reused Deep-Frying Oil May Cause Neurodegeneration
"Deep-frying at high temperatures has been linked with several metabolic disorders, but there have been no long-term investigations on the influence of deep-fried oil consumption and its detrimental effects on health," Kathiresan Shanmugam, an associate professor from Central University of Tamil Nadu in Thiruvarur, India, said in a statement. "To our knowledge we are first to report long-term deep-fried oil supplementation increases neurodegeneration in the first-generation offspring." (Dewan, 3/25)
CNN:
‘Extraordinary’ Archive Of Ancient Brains Could Help Shed Light On Mental Illness
An undertaker turned academic, Alexandra Morton-Hayward became interested in brains — specifically how they decompose — during her former job. “I worked for years with the dead. My own experience is that the brain is pretty quick to liquefy (postmortem),” she said. “So it was a real shock when I came across a (scientific) paper referencing a 2,500-year-old brain.” (Hunt, 3/25)
Newsweek:
Scientists Reveal Why Women Are More Easily Addicted To Cigarettes
"Studies show that women have a higher propensity to develop addiction to nicotine than men and are less successful at quitting," Sally Pauss, a doctoral student at the University of Kentucky College of Medicine in Lexington who led the project under the supervision of associate professor Terry Hinds Jr., said in a statement. ... "If we can confirm that estrogen drives nicotine seeking and consumption through olfactomedins, we can design drugs that might block that effect by targeting the altered pathways." (Dewan, 3/25)
Also —
Stat:
Chick-Fil-A Drops A 'No Antibiotic Ever' Pledge On Chicken Over Supply Issues
Chick-fil-A, one of the largest fast-food restaurants in the U.S., is easing its commitment to using chickens raised without any antibiotics, a step that was criticized over concerns it could increase the risk of spreading antibiotic resistance among humans. (Silverman, 3/25)
Newsweek:
Smartphone App Will Warn When You Need A Restroom
Scentists have developed a special device for your bladder that will let you know how long you have before you need to pee. According to a new paper in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, this device sits in the bladder and transmits data on how full the bladder is to a phone app, allowing the user to know how long it takes to get to a restroom. The researchers hope that this could help disabled or paralyzed people know when they need to go and that it could one day allow people to use their phones to help them pee. (Thomson, 3/25)
Colorado Price Cap On Arthritis Drug Enbrel Targeted By Amgen Lawsuit
The multinational pharma company is suing Colorado over the state prescription drug board's plan to cap the price of its blockbuster drug. Also in the news: New Hampshire's troubled ambulance market; naloxone in Florida; and more.
The Colorado Sun:
Amgen Sues Colorado Prescription Drug Board Over Enbrel Price Cap
Amgen, the multinational pharmaceutical company that makes the blockbuster arthritis drug Enbrel, has sued Colorado over a state board’s efforts to possibly cap the price of the drug. (Ingold, 3/25)
Concord Monitor:
Billing, Reimbursement Reforms Proposed As Potential Fixes For NH's Ailing Ambulance Market
Ambulance service might be one of the most basic and important parts of the health-care system, but it’s also a financial mess in New Hampshire, both for patients and private companies. (Brooks, 3/25)
Politico:
State Health Insurance Costs Rising, Raising Fears Of Another Major Rate Hike
State lawmakers are being thrown a curveball as they begin work on Gov. Phil Murphy’s budget proposal: Trends indicate a “significant” increase to costs of the state-run public worker health insurance program. Insurance premiums could increase by double digits for hundreds of thousands of state and local workers, Murphy administration officials told the Assembly Budget Committee on Monday. (Rivard, 3/25)
In news from Florida —
News Service of Florida:
Florida Education Officials Eye Naloxone For Opioid Overdoses In Public College Housing
The State Board of Education is slated this week to approve a proposal that would require public colleges to have supplies of emergency opioid antagonists in residence halls and dormitories. (3/25)
Health News Florida:
The Florida Center For Nursing Creates A Program To Combat Burnout
The Florida Center for Nursing has created a free program to combat the burnout nurses face throughout their careers. Nurses encounter overwhelming demands in their professional roles, putting them at risk for burnout. Their responsibilities often extend around-the-clock, requiring them to provide care to people who are often at their worst, or in times of crisis. (Todd, 3/25)
WMFE:
Thousands Of Florida Kids Lost Medicaid. Now Some Have No Coverage
It's been nearly a year since Florida began reviewing Medicaid eligibility, and since then nearly a half-million children have lost insurance. Many of them have fallen into a gap without coverage. (Pedersen, 3/25)
Viewpoints: Weight-Loss Drugs Don't Help Everyone; We Mustn't Let Anti-Vax Beliefs Become Normalized
Editorial writers discuss weight-loss drugs, vaccine misinformation, and reproductive health care.
NPR:
My Patients Think Ozempic Is A Wonder Drug. But It Can't Fix Fat Phobia
The new weight-loss drugs have a veneer of respectability – doctors prescribe them, after all – that makes them seem different from HerbaLife or Weight Watchers. But, like all the weight-loss promises that came before them, they're being drastically oversold. (Mara Gordon, 3/23)
The Washington Post:
How To Counter Vaccine Misinformation In Political Discourse
This fact might be hard to believe, but there’s no denying it: Anti-vaccine sentiments are likely to play a key role in this year’s election. President Biden is fending off challenges from not one but two opponents regularly spouting anti-vaccine messages. (Leana S. Wen, 3/26)
Scientific American:
Alabama’s Embryo Personhood Decision Threatens Patients, Medicine And Advances In IVF
Alabama’s Supreme Court ruled in February that frozen embryos from in vitro fertilization (IVF) are considered “unborn children.” The decision allowed for lawsuits when the loss of an embryo was caused by “the wrongful act, omission, or negligence of any person.” (H. Irene Su, 3/25)
Stat:
Eliminate The Waiting Period For Sterilization Covered By Medicaid
It’s time to acknowledge when a law intended to right an egregious wrong has become harmful — and change it. That’s the case for a law that requires people covered by Medicaid to wait at least 30 days after signing a consent to sterilization form to actually undergo the procedure. But there’s no waiting period for people covered by private insurance. (Amanda Masse and Nadi Nina Kaonga, 3/26)