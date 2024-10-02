Consumer Watchdog Spotlights Illegal Medical Debt Collection Tactics
In related news, the Debt Fairness Act went into effect Tuesday in Minnesota. Also, Chinese and U.S. health officials agree to increase cooperation on global health affairs, and more.
The Hill:
Watchdog Cracking Down On Medical Debt Collectors
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) on Tuesday issued a consumer advisory to combat families being targeted by “illegal medical debt collection tactics.” The CFPB’s cited tactics violating federal law that debt collectors have employed when it comes to medical bills, including double billing for services covered by insurance; collecting amounts that exceed federal or state caps; falsifying or exaggerating charges; collecting on unsubstantiated bills; and misrepresenting payment obligations and consumers’ ability to contest bills. (Choi, 10/1)
In related news about medical debt —
KARE11.com:
Medical Debt Fairness Act Takes Effect Across Minnesota
The Debt Fairness Act is officially the law of the land across Minnesota, going into effect on Oct. 1, 2024. Passed in April as part of the larger Commerce Policy Bill, the act takes a number of steps to protect those struggling under the weight of medical debt. (Thiede, 10/1)
In other news from the Biden administration —
Reuters:
China, US Health Officials Agree On More Cooperation Following Rare Talks
Chinese and U.S. health officials have agreed to strengthen communication, cooperation and coordination on global health affairs, China's state-run Xinhua news agency reported late on Monday, following rare talks in Washington. China is willing to increase policy communication and coordination with the United States and collaborate in medical issues including cancer prevention and treatment, said Cao Xuetao, deputy head of the National Health Commission, after the recent talks. Strengthening health cooperation between China and the United States benefits both nations, Cao was cited as saying following the first ministerial-level visit by China's health authorities to the United States since 2017. (10/1)
Reuters:
US Justice Dept Backs Workers’ Antitrust Lawsuit Against Pittsburgh Medical Center
The U.S. Justice Department is backing current and former workers at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center who are suing Pennsylvania's largest private sector employer for allegedly suppressing wages and restricting job mobility. The Biden administration expressed its views in a “statement of interest” filed on Monday in a proposed class action lawsuit in federal court in Erie, Pennsylvania, that alleges the medical center violated U.S. antitrust law. (Scarcella, 10/1)