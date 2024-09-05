Controversial Study Suggests Vaccines Don’t Lower Long Covid Risk

A new study from the Mayo Clinic says that long covid rates are similar between vaccinated and unvaccinated people, running against conventional wisdom. Critics say the study may be skewed by its sample size. Separately, wearable fitness trackers show promise in spotting covid infections early.

CIDRAP: Study Puts Understanding Of Long COVID And Vaccination Into Question

A new study from researchers at the Mayo Clinic suggests that being vaccinated against COVID-19 does little to prevent long COVID. The findings contradict what has become conventional wisdom in the last 3 years—that vaccines offer a chance to significantly reduce the risk of long COVID, or new or persistent symptoms 3 months or more after infection, most likely by reducing the severity of infection. (Soucheray, 9/4)

CIDRAP: Wearable Activity Trackers Could Offer Early Clues On COVID-19

A new study from researchers at the University of South Australia reveals that wearable activity trackers, such as Apple Watches and Fitbits, show promise in detecting early signals of disease—particularly atrial fibrillation associated with stroke and COVID-19. The study is published in the journal JMIR mHealth and uHealth. ... For COVID-19 diagnosis, wearables were accurate 87.5% of the time. The authors said the wearables were as accurate as rapid antigen tests, or lateral flow devices. (Soucheray, 9/4)

The Hill: Pregnancy Complications Spiked During Early Months Of Pandemic: Study

The COVID-19 pandemic caused more women to suffer serious health issues during their pregnancies than previously known, according to a new study. ... The study, published Wednesday in the journal Epidemiology, shows a connection between the pandemic and an increase in rates of gestational diabetes, hypertensive disorders and gestational weight gain among pregnant women. (O'Connell-Domenech, 9/4)

KFF Health News: Boom, Now Bust: Budget Cuts And Layoffs Take Hold In Public Health

Even as federal aid poured into state budgets in response to the covid-19 pandemic, public health leaders warned of a boom-and-bust funding cycle on the horizon as the emergency ended and federal grants sunsetted. Now, that drought has become reality and state governments are slashing budgets that feed local health departments. Congress allotted more than $800 billion to support states’ covid responses, fueling a surge in the public health workforce nationwide. (Orozco Rodriguez, 9/5)

On the spread of covid and flu —

The Guardian: ‘A Ton Of Covid Out There’: US Summer Wave Not Taken Seriously Enough – Experts

Infectious disease experts say many people are not taking the latest Covid-19 wave in the US seriously enough and are not getting vaccinated or using antiviral drugs when sick, despite a summer wave that was larger and came earlier than anticipated. Epidemiologists are saying that while symptoms of this wave are more mild than earlier strains, the virus remains a threat – particularly for older adults and people with underlying health conditions. (Berger, 9/4)

The Atlantic: It Matters If It’s COVID

According to the CDC’s latest data, levels of SARS-CoV-2 in wastewater are “very high” in every region of the country; national levels have been “very high” for about a month. Test positivity is higher now than it was during the most recent winter surge: Many people who seem like they might have COVID and who are curious or sick enough to get a test that’s recorded in these official statistics are turning out to, indeed, have COVID. COVID-19 remains deadlier than the flu, and has the potential to cause debilitating symptoms that can last for years. (Gutman-Wei, 9/4)

NBC News: Flu Shots Are Here. When's The Ideal Time To Get One, And Should You Get It With The Covid Vaccine?

Flu shot season is upon us. Pharmacies began giving out the vaccines — which are recommended for everyone ages 6 months and older — last month. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends getting a flu shot either this month or next, since flu activity typically picks up in the fall, with cases reaching their peak sometime from December to February. It takes around two weeks for the vaccine to become fully effective. (Bendix, 9/4)

