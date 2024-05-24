Dairy Farms Are Slow To Dole Out PPE To Its Workers As Bird Flu Spreads
In an effort to respond to the growing bird flu threat, the USDA will provide financial support to farms so that they may launch biosecurity plans and complete other required measures.
Reuters:
Many US Dairy Workers Yet To Receive Protective Gear For Bird Flu
Many U.S. dairy farms have not yet increased health protections against bird flu for employees during an outbreak in cows, according to workers, activists and farmers, worrying health experts about the risk for more human infections of a virus with pandemic potential. Epidemiologists are concerned the virus could potentially spread and cause serious illnesses as farmers downplay the risk to workers while employees are not widely aware of cases in U.S. cattle. (Polansek and Schlitz, 5/23)
CIDRAP:
USDA Expands Support For H5N1 Response To More Dairy Producers
After hearing from state partners and the dairy industry, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced more support for dairy farms, which now includes those that haven't been affected by H5N1 avian flu outbreaks in cattle. Also today, the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) reported two more outbreaks in Idaho dairy herds, as well as four that were initially reported by Michigan, raising the national total to 58 farms across nine states. (Schnirring, 5/23)
CIDRAP:
H5N1 Avian Flu Viruses Can Persist On Milking Equipment Surfaces
The H5N1 avian influenza virus infecting dairy cows can persist and remain infectious in unpasteurized milk on milking equipment surfaces for a long period, researchers from the University of Pittsburgh and Emory University reported yesterday in a preprint study. (Schnirring, 5/23)
The Atlantic:
Cows Have Almost Certainly Infected More Than Two People With Bird Flu
It was bound to happen again. For the second time in two months, the United States has confirmed a case of bird flu in a dairy worker employed by a farm with H5N1-infected cows. “The only thing I’m surprised about is that it’s taken this long to get another confirmed case,” said Steve Valeika, a veterinarian and an epidemiologist based in North Carolina. The true case count is almost certainly higher. (Wu, 5/23)
In related news —
Reuters:
US CDC Warns Of Multi-State Salmonella Outbreak Linked To Backyard Poultry
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday that public health officials are investigating multi-state outbreaks of salmonella linked to contact with backyard poultry. The CDC said that 109 people from 29 states have gotten sick from salmonella after touching or caring for backyard poultry such as chickens and ducks. The states with the highest number of cases are Missouri, Texas and Oklahoma. (5/23)