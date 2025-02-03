Dems Tap Brakes On RFK Jr.’s HHS Nomination; Panel Preps Tuesday Vote

The Cabinet nominee is revising his ethics form and divesting his financial stake in vaccine litigation, but concerns linger, and Senate Democrats would like time to review the matter. Meanwhile, AP raises questions over the credibility of a letter in support of Kennedy.

The Washington Post: Democrats Call To Slow RFK Jr. Nomination As He Revises Ethics Form

Senate Democrats on Friday called to slow the confirmation process for Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is seeking to become the nation’s top health official, after Kennedy said he would amend his ethics forms following questions about a potential conflict of interest. ... Kennedy on Friday said he was moving to modify his ethical disclosures to the Senate and divest his financial stake in the case. (Diamond, Roubein and Weber, 1/31)

Mother Jones: RFK Jr. Refuses To Disclose To Senate Details Of Two “Misconduct” Cases He Settled

On Friday, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., responding to written questions from Senate Democrats, revealed information about his personal history that was not yet part of the public record: He had settled at least one case in which he had been accused of “misconduct or inappropriate behavior.” Kennedy also acknowledged that he had been party to at least one non-disclosure agreement. But in that reply Kennedy provided no details about these allegations. He only offered a one-word reply when asked if he had ever been accused in such a fashion: “Yes.” Consequently, Senate Democrats followed up with another written query to Kennedy, the anti-vaxxer and conspiracy theorist who has been nominated by President Donald Trump to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. (Corn, 2/2)

The Hill: Trump Slams Democrats For ‘Purposefully Delaying Virtually All Of My Nominees’

President Trump slammed Democrats for what he said was “purposefully” delaying the confirmation of his nominees. “Democrats are purposefully delaying virtually all of my Nominees,” Trump posted Sunday on Truth Social. “No matter how good and well qualified someone is, they are taking maximum time for approval — and laughing about it.” Just eight of Trump’s more than 20 nominees have been confirmed by the Senate so far. Many of them have undergone intense questioning as Democrats highlight their serious concerns with many nominees. (Irwin, 2/2)

AP: Some Doctors Who Signed Letter In Support Of RFK Jr. Had Licenses Revoked.

A letter submitted to the U.S. Senate that states it was sent by physicians in support of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s nomination as secretary of Health and Human Services includes the names of doctors who have had their licenses revoked, suspended or faced other discipline, The Associated Press has found. The letter was meant to lend credibility to Kennedy’s nomination. ... The AP found that in addition to the physicians who had faced disciplinary action, many of the nearly 800 signers are not doctors. (Smith, 2/2)

Politico: Finance Committee To Vote On RFK Jr. Tuesday

The Senate Finance Committee will vote Tuesday on the recommendation of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s confirmation to lead federal health agencies, the committee announced Sunday. Kennedy’s approval by the committee is far from certain. Last week, Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) said he was “struggling” with the nominee’s reticence to publicly support vaccines despite the overwhelming evidence that they’re safe and effective. (Payne, 2/2)

The Atlantic: If RFK Jr. Loses

From inside the room, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s confirmation hearings felt at times more like an awards show than a job interview. While the health-secretary nominee testified, his fans in the audience hooted and hollered in support. Even a five-minute bathroom break was punctuated by a standing ovation from spectators and cheers of “We love you, Bobby!” There were some detractors as well—one protester was ushered out after screaming “He lies!” and interrupting the proceedings—but they were dramatically outnumbered by people wearing Make America Healthy Again T-shirts and Confirm RFK Jr. hats. (Florko, 2/1)

KFF Health News: Journalists Analyze Issues Of The Day: RFK Jr., Bird Flu, L.A. Fires

KFF Health News senior correspondent Arthur Allen discussed what to watch for in Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s confirmation hearings for secretary of Health and Human Services on CBS News Chicago on Jan. 29. (2/1)

