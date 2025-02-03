- KFF Health News Original Stories 4
- Little Tracking, Wide Variability Permeate the Teams Tasked With Stopping School Shootings
- Across the South, Rural Health Care Has Become ‘Trendy.’ Medicaid Expansion Has Not.
- Strike Us in the Heart: Send In Your Health Policy Valentines
- Journalists Analyze Issues of the Day: RFK Jr., Bird Flu, L.A. Fires
- Administration News 2
- Trump's Tariffs Could Bump Up Costs For Health Care-Related Items
- More Public Health Webpages Are Scrubbed, Federal Databases Removed
From KFF Health News - Latest Stories:
KFF Health News Original Stories
Little Tracking, Wide Variability Permeate the Teams Tasked With Stopping School Shootings
Several states require schools to assemble teams of law enforcement and education officials to identify students who could become mass shooters and intervene before it’s too late. But some experts say the efforts often face a lack of guidance and significant pressure, putting them at risk of maligning innocent students. (Cheryl Platzman Weinstock, 2/3)
Across the South, Rural Health Care Has Become ‘Trendy.’ Medicaid Expansion Has Not.
State legislatures nationwide, including several in the South, are spending millions to improve rural health outcomes and access. For years, though, most Southern states have refused billions of federal dollars to provide public health insurance to more low-income adults. That isn’t likely to change with Trump back in office. (Lauren Sausser, 2/3)
Strike Us in the Heart: Send In Your Health Policy Valentines
Make us swoon by sending us your sweetest “health policy valentines.” Submissions will be judged by an esteemed panel of experts. We’ll share favorites on our social media channels, and tenderhearted members of our staff will pick the winners, announced on Friday, Feb. 14. (2/3)
Journalists Analyze Issues of the Day: RFK Jr., Bird Flu, L.A. Fires
KFF Health News journalists made the rounds on national and local media recently to discuss topical stories. Here’s a collection of their appearances. (2/1)
Here's today's health policy haiku:
SAVING PAPER? HAH
Cigna won’t send a
paper ID card, yet sends
piles of EOBs
- Anonymous
If you have a health policy haiku to share, please Contact Us and let us know if we can include your name. Haikus follow the format of 5-7-5 syllables. We give extra brownie points if you link back to an original story.
Opinions expressed in haikus and cartoons are solely the author's and do not reflect the opinions of KFF Health News or KFF.
Summaries Of The News:
Trump's Tariffs Could Bump Up Costs For Health Care-Related Items
Pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and personal protective equipment such as gowns and gloves could be affected by tariffs, which the president has said will stay in place "until those countries stop the flow of fentanyl and undocumented immigrants into the United States," Stat reports.
Stat:
Trump Tariffs On China, Canada, Mexico Could Raise Health Care Costs
On Saturday, President Trump ordered import taxes on goods from Canada, China, and Mexico, a move that could raise costs for consumers across the economy, including in health care. (Wilkerson, 2/2)
Global News:
From Hearing Aids To Pacemakers, Tariffs May Drive Up Medical Device Costs
Whether pacemakers, insulin pumps or artificial hip joints, Canadians may face a spike in health costs if U.S. President Donald Trump imposes a 25 per cent tariff on imports from Canada, set to take effect Saturday. With the looming tariff, Medtech Canada, a national association representing 120 medical technology companies, warned the cost of health technologies could rise significantly — in both countries — if tariffs are implemented. (Dangerfield, 1/31)
The Washington Post:
China’s Role In Fentanyl Crisis Blamed As Trump Imposes Tariffs
When President Donald Trump imposed new tariffs on Chinese goods Saturday, he homed in on a persistent sore spot in the U.S.-China relationship: Beijing’s role in the global fentanyl trade, which has fueled a deadly opioid crisis in the United States. Announcing the new levies, Trump described the additional 10 percent tariff on all Chinese goods as a way to hold China accountable for its promises to stop “poisonous fentanyl and other drugs from flowing into our country.” He accused the ruling Chinese Communist Party of having “subsidized and otherwise incentivized” companies to ship fentanyl and related chemicals to the United States. (Northrop and Chiang, 2/3)
NPR:
America's Fentanyl Crisis Is Improving But President Trump Used The Drug To Justify Tariffs
President Trump says illegal street fentanyl is one of the main justifications for sweeping trade tariffs he plans to impose against Canada, China and Mexico on Tuesday. A statement issued by the White House describes the synthetic opioid as fueling a "national emergency" that warranted tough action. Experts say the reality is far more complex. (Mann, 2/2)
More Public Health Webpages Are Scrubbed, Federal Databases Removed
Sites pertaining to HIV, reproductive care, and gender identity are among the areas up for review as the administration seeks to purge certain language from government reports. Meanwhile, health organizations around the world are reeling after the White House halted humanitarian aid.
ABC News:
Multiple Health Agency Websites On HIV, Contraception Taken Down To Comply With Executive Orders
Government agency webpages about HIV, LGBTQ+ people and multiple other public health topics were down as of Friday evening due to President Donald Trump's executive orders aimed at gender ideology and diversity, equity and inclusion. Some of the terms being flagged for removal include pregnant people, chestfeeding, diversity, DEI and references to vaccines, health and gender equity, according to officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention who spoke to ABC News on the condition of anonymity. Entire databases have also been temporarily removed. (Wang, Portnoy, Haslett, Brownstein and Benadjaoud, 1/31)
Stat:
NSF Restores Payments After Pause Due To Trump Order
On Sunday, the National Science Foundation announced that its payment system was back online to comply with a judge’s order, five days after the agency froze funding to researchers. While post-doctoral fellows were relieved that they could now request the checks they rely on to pay for rent, food, and credit card bills, some remain concerned about what they see as contradictory messages that the funding agency has put out, and worry their grants and livelihoods may still be at risk. (Boodman, 2/2)
On USAID and international health care —
The Hill:
USAID Leaders Escorted Out Of Building After Blocking DOGE Access To Secure Systems
Senior officials at the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) were placed on administrative leave after they refused to turn over classified material to teams from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Officials spoke with The Associated Press on Sunday to say USAID members were eventually unsuccessful and DOGE teams were able to gain access to some of the agency’s classified information, including intelligence reports. (Irwin, 2/2)
NPR:
Why Does Musk Want USAID 'to Die'? And Why Did Its Website Disappear?
It's been a tumultuous weekend for USAID — the U.S. Agency for International Development. On Saturday sometime after 3 a.m., its website went down, according to the Internet Archive, a nonprofit group that tracks web pages. Some browsers display the error message: "This site can't be reached. Check if there is a typo in www.usaid.gov." The agency's account on X (formerly Twitter) has also been deleted. (Schreiber, 2/3)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Silicon Valley Legislators: Trump’s ‘Cruelty’ To Hamper Health, Safety
Silicon Valley politicians denounced President Donald Trump’s decision to freeze funding to states and international aid organizations, saying Saturday that his executive orders threaten public health locally and abroad. Democratic Reps. Zoe Lofgren, Ro Khanna and Sam Liccardo slammed Trump’s recent slate of executive orders during a news conference in San Jose. They argued that his tariffs will make it harder to build housing and that his attempts at mass deportation will hamper law enforcement efforts. (Leonard, 2/1)
The New York Times:
Health Programs Shutter Around The World After Trump Pauses Foreign Aid
Lifesaving health initiatives and medical research projects have shut down around the world in response to the Trump administration’s 90-day pause on foreign aid and stop-work orders. In Uganda, the National Malaria Control Program has suspended spraying insecticide into village homes and ceased shipments of bed nets for distribution to pregnant women and young children, said Dr. Jimmy Opigo, the program’s director. Medical supplies, including drugs to stop hemorrhages in pregnant women and rehydration salts that treat life-threatening diarrhea in toddlers, cannot reach villages in Zambia. (Nolen, 2/1)
ProPublica:
“People Will Die”: The Trump Administration Said It Lifted Its Ban on Lifesaving Humanitarian Aid. That’s Not True.
Organizations that provide vital care for desperate and vulnerable people around the world have been forced to halt operations, turn away patients and lay off staff. “I’ve never seen anything that scares me as much as this,” one doctor said. (Murphy and Barry-Jester, 1/31)
AP:
WHO Chief Asks Countries To Push Washington To Reconsider Its Withdrawal
The World Health Organization chief asked global leaders to lean on Washington to reverse President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the U.N. health agency, insisting in a closed-door meeting with diplomats last week that the U.S. will miss out on critical information about global disease outbreaks. But countries also pressed WHO at a key budget meeting last Wednesday about how it might cope with the exit of its biggest donor, according to internal meeting materials obtained by The Associated Press. A German envoy, Bjorn Kummel, warned: “The roof is on fire, and we need to stop the fire as soon as possible.” (Cheng and Keaten, 2/3)
Dems Tap Brakes On RFK Jr.'s HHS Nomination; Panel Preps Tuesday Vote
The Cabinet nominee is revising his ethics form and divesting his financial stake in vaccine litigation, but concerns linger, and Senate Democrats would like time to review the matter. Meanwhile, AP raises questions over the credibility of a letter in support of Kennedy.
The Washington Post:
Democrats Call To Slow RFK Jr. Nomination As He Revises Ethics Form
Senate Democrats on Friday called to slow the confirmation process for Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is seeking to become the nation’s top health official, after Kennedy said he would amend his ethics forms following questions about a potential conflict of interest. ... Kennedy on Friday said he was moving to modify his ethical disclosures to the Senate and divest his financial stake in the case. (Diamond, Roubein and Weber, 1/31)
Mother Jones:
RFK Jr. Refuses To Disclose To Senate Details Of Two “Misconduct” Cases He Settled
On Friday, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., responding to written questions from Senate Democrats, revealed information about his personal history that was not yet part of the public record: He had settled at least one case in which he had been accused of “misconduct or inappropriate behavior.” Kennedy also acknowledged that he had been party to at least one non-disclosure agreement. But in that reply Kennedy provided no details about these allegations. He only offered a one-word reply when asked if he had ever been accused in such a fashion: “Yes.” Consequently, Senate Democrats followed up with another written query to Kennedy, the anti-vaxxer and conspiracy theorist who has been nominated by President Donald Trump to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. (Corn, 2/2)
The Hill:
Trump Slams Democrats For ‘Purposefully Delaying Virtually All Of My Nominees’
President Trump slammed Democrats for what he said was “purposefully” delaying the confirmation of his nominees. “Democrats are purposefully delaying virtually all of my Nominees,” Trump posted Sunday on Truth Social. “No matter how good and well qualified someone is, they are taking maximum time for approval — and laughing about it.” Just eight of Trump’s more than 20 nominees have been confirmed by the Senate so far. Many of them have undergone intense questioning as Democrats highlight their serious concerns with many nominees. (Irwin, 2/2)
Also —
AP:
Some Doctors Who Signed Letter In Support Of RFK Jr. Had Licenses Revoked.
A letter submitted to the U.S. Senate that states it was sent by physicians in support of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s nomination as secretary of Health and Human Services includes the names of doctors who have had their licenses revoked, suspended or faced other discipline, The Associated Press has found. The letter was meant to lend credibility to Kennedy’s nomination. ... The AP found that in addition to the physicians who had faced disciplinary action, many of the nearly 800 signers are not doctors. (Smith, 2/2)
Politico:
Finance Committee To Vote On RFK Jr. Tuesday
The Senate Finance Committee will vote Tuesday on the recommendation of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s confirmation to lead federal health agencies, the committee announced Sunday. Kennedy’s approval by the committee is far from certain. Last week, Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) said he was “struggling” with the nominee’s reticence to publicly support vaccines despite the overwhelming evidence that they’re safe and effective. (Payne, 2/2)
The Atlantic:
If RFK Jr. Loses
From inside the room, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s confirmation hearings felt at times more like an awards show than a job interview. While the health-secretary nominee testified, his fans in the audience hooted and hollered in support. Even a five-minute bathroom break was punctuated by a standing ovation from spectators and cheers of “We love you, Bobby!” There were some detractors as well—one protester was ushered out after screaming “He lies!” and interrupting the proceedings—but they were dramatically outnumbered by people wearing Make America Healthy Again T-shirts and Confirm RFK Jr. hats. (Florko, 2/1)
KFF Health News:
Journalists Analyze Issues Of The Day: RFK Jr., Bird Flu, L.A. Fires
KFF Health News senior correspondent Arthur Allen discussed what to watch for in Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s confirmation hearings for secretary of Health and Human Services on CBS News Chicago on Jan. 29. (2/1)
Louisiana Indicts NY Doctor Over Telemedicine Abortion Shield Law
Dr. Margaret Carpenter is accused of providing abortion pills to a resident of Louisiana, which has a near-total ban on the procedure. Health care providers in states with shield laws have been sending thousands of abortion pills per month to states with abortion restrictions, The New York Times says.
The New York Times:
New York Doctor Indicted In Louisiana For Sending Abortion Pills There
A state grand jury in Louisiana has indicted a New York doctor for providing abortion pills to a Louisiana resident. The case appears to be the first time criminal charges have been filed against an abortion provider for sending pills into a state with an abortion ban. The charges mark a new chapter in an escalating showdown between states that ban abortion and those that want to protect and expand access to it. It is challenging one of the foremost strategies used by states that support abortion rights: shield laws intended to provide legal protection to doctors who prescribe and send abortion pills to states with bans. (Belluck and Cochrane, 1/31)
St. Louis Public Radio:
Missouri Abortions Still Restricted After Latest Legal Arguments
People who need abortions in Missouri have had to seek care outside of the state, even after voters enshrined the right to an abortion in the state constitution in November. That’s because a licensing requirement that applies to abortion facilities throughout the state remains in effect, even while other laws — including the near-total abortion ban — are temporarily on pause. Planned Parenthood representatives say they can’t begin offering the procedure unless the licensing requirement is blocked. (Taborda, 2/1)
In other pregnancy news —
The Washington Post:
Hunger And Pregnancy Complications Go Hand In Hand, Study Finds
Those who go hungry or worry about getting food while pregnant are at higher risk of complications such as preeclampsia and gestational diabetes, a new analysis suggests. The paper, published in JAMA Network Open, used data from an online health survey of more than 19,300 pregnant Kaiser Permanente Northern California members between June 2020 and September 2022. Researchers did not find similar risks among those who received food assistance while pregnant. (Blakemore, 2/1)
Next City:
Post-Partum Depression Is Costing Us Billions. Can Cities Help?
Amaryllis Castillo gets to work at 7:45 a.m. for her job as a certified home health aide. The mother of two, who is 26 weeks pregnant, works a six-hour shift caring for elderly patients, taking them to activities and out for lunch. At 5 p.m., she clocks in for her second job providing customer service, which she works until 9 p.m. She does that from home, which allows her to be with her children, who are 12 and two. (Somerstein, 2/1)
MedPage Today:
Pregnant Patients With T2D See Pluses And Minuses With Semaglutide
Pregnant patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D) treated with semaglutide (Ozempic) had mixed pregnancy outcomes, an observational study found. Among more than 4 million pregnancies, patients exposed to semaglutide were 26% less likely than controls to deliver preterm ... reported Emily Adams, MD, of Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, in a poster presentation at the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine annual meeting. (Robertson, 2/1)
NYC Hospital Reportedly Cancels Kids' Gender Treatments After Trump Order
NYU Langone Health has not made any announcements, The New York Times reported, but the dad of one of the children said a doctor told him that the hospital could not do the procedure because of "the new administration." Other news is from Wyoming, Texas, Ohio, North Carolina, and elsewhere.
The New York Times:
N.Y. Hospital Stops Treating 2 Children After Trump’s Trans Care Order
A leading New York City hospital system has begun canceling appointments for transgender children following President Trump’s executive order threatening to withhold federal funding to hospitals that provide gender-affirming treatments, according to the children’s parents. The hospital system, NYU Langone Health, has not made any public announcements. But word spread among parents of trans children after the hospital canceled appointments for two 12-year-olds who had been scheduled to receive implants that dispense puberty-blocking medication. (Goldstein, 2/1)
More health news from across the U.S. —
Wyoming Public Radio:
A Bill Focused On Direct Blood Donation Passed The Wyoming House
Wyoming House lawmakers passed a bill on Jan. 30 that adds protections for people who donate blood for themselves or a family member before a procedure, instead of using blood from a community bank. Those opposed argued that the protections are an unnecessary interference in healthcare systems. (Khera, 1/31)
The Texas Tribune:
Bills Filed To Require Generators At Texas Senior Facilities
When a storm hits the Texas coast during the summer hurricane season, state Sen. Borris Miles knows among the first calls he’ll get is from a constituent letting him know power is down at an independent living complex, shutting off air conditioning for older Texans. “‘Senator! You got these people here,’“ he said, recalling a plea from a caller when Hurricane Beryl knocked out power to an assisted living facility last summer. “‘What are we going to do?’’’ (Langford, 2/3)
The Washington Post:
Drug Deaths Plummet In One Ohio County. Like The Nation, The Future Is Uncertain
One of Evelyn Tharp’s sons died of a drug overdose. So did her brother. And two nephews and a niece. Her surviving son and daughter wrestle with severe mental illness and drug use. Her family life is chaotic except for the presence of a Hamilton County outreach worker named Sarah Coyne. ... The story of Hamilton County, which includes Cincinnati, is the story of much of America at the start of 2025. Deaths from drug overdoses have fallen sharply, offering hope the crisis will further ease. (Ovalle, 2/3)
North Carolina Health News:
NC Moves To Remove Police From Mental Health Care
When someone is having a mental health crisis — whether they’re thinking about suicide, acting erratically or experiencing hallucinations — they frequently end up in a hospital emergency department, mostly because there are few places for them to go. (Knopf, 2/3)
KFF Health News:
Little Tracking, Wide Variability Permeate The Teams Tasked With Stopping School Shootings
Max Schachter wanted to be close to his son Alex on his birthday, July 9, so he watched old videos of him. “It put a smile on my face to see him so happy,” Schachter said. Alex would have turned 21 that day, six years after he and 16 other children and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, were shot and killed by a former student in 2018. In the years before the shooting, that former student had displayed concerning behavior that elicited dozens of calls to 911 and at least two tips to the FBI. (Platzman Weinstock, 2/3)
Modern Healthcare:
Where Medicaid Covers The Most Children, Adults By State
With Republicans considering deep cuts in Medicaid, the Commonwealth Fund examined the program's participation by children and adults in every state and Washington, D.C., using 2023 census data. Healthcare providers have expressed concerns that any cuts could lead to an increase in uncompensated care. Measures being considered to save money include changing Medicaid into block grant to states, defunding the Medicaid expansion, and instituting work requirements. (Broderick, 1/31)
KFF Health News:
Across The South, Rural Health Care Has Become ‘Trendy.’ Medicaid Expansion Has Not
Nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, a small primary care clinic run by Clemson University draws patients from across the region. Many are Hispanic and uninsured, and some are willing to travel from other counties, bypassing closer health care providers, just to be seen by Michelle Deem, the clinic’s bilingual nurse practitioner. “Patients who speak Spanish really prefer a Spanish-speaking provider,” Deem said. “I’ve gotten to know this community pretty well.” (Sausser, 2/3)
Lawmakers Unveil New Bipartisan Bill To Boost Medicare Doctors' Pay
At the end of last year, CMS proposed a cut to Medicare physician reimbursements by 2.9% for 2025, but the new bill would boost physician pay by 6.6% retroactive to the beginning of the year. Other news covers Colorado School of Medicine unionization; public health workforce shortages; and more.
Modern Healthcare:
Medicare Doctor Pay Increase Introduced In New Bill
Doctors and some bipartisan allies on Capitol Hill advanced their campaign to boost Medicare physician reimbursements with the release of new legislation Friday. The Medicare Patient Access and Practice Stabilization Act of 2025 would give doctors a 6.6% rate increase through 2026 and be retroactive to the beginning of this year, when a 2.9% cut took effect. (McAuliff, 1/31)
More about health care workers —
The Colorado Sun:
Medical Residents At The University Of Colorado Push For A Union
At the University of Colorado School of Medicine, first-year residents — doctors just starting their careers — make about $75,000 per year. That is solidly within the middle class in Colorado, albeit on the lower end. But residency is also a notorious meat-grinder phase of medical or surgical training. Residents work long hours, sometimes with overnight shifts or 24-hour shifts. All told, it can come out to as much as 80 hours per week. And residents say they may feel pressure to work longer, unreported hours. (Ingold, 2/3)
CIDRAP:
GAO: Public-Health Workforce Shortage Undermines Ability To Respond To Outbreaks, Other Emergencies
A new US Government Accountability Office (GAO) report identifies a shortage of public health workers across multiple occupations and locations that restricts the ability to perform essential functions such as disease investigation and mitigation, hazard detection, and emergency response. The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and other organizations have taken actions (eg, job training and placement, better pay) to alleviate the shortages, which began with the 2008-2009 recession and worsened during public health emergencies such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the authors said. (Van Beusekom, 1/31)
CBS News:
Minnesota National Guard Trains With Allina Health In New Simulation Center
The Minnesota National Guard spent Friday training side by side with medical professionals at Allina Health in a new simulation center. It was a hands-on learning opportunity for a field medic platoon from the guard's 34th Infantry Division, which has a federal defense mission as well as a responsibility to respond to local emergencies. (Chapman, 1/31)
Other health industry updates —
Carolina Public Press:
Instrumental In Helene Aftermath, Mission Health ‘Back To Their Old Ways’
Asheville’s Mission Health has been trying to help the city recover in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Helene. But medical staff and state officials have not softened their stance toward the beleaguered hospital. New North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson, for one, is not backing down from his office’s lawsuit against the medical provider. (Sartwell, 2/1)
CBS News:
Prospect Medical Holdings Announces Deal To Sell Delaware County Hospitals To Not-For-Profit Consortium
On Friday, Prospect Medical Holdings, the parent company of Crozer Chester and Taylor hospitals, announced a deal to sell the hospitals to a not-for-profit consortium of what the company is calling "health care operators." This comes just three weeks after Prospect Medical Holdings filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The sales motion made Friday wrote that Prospect Medical Holdings was preparing for the "potentially unavoidable decision to shut hospital doors and begin turning away patients." (Holden, 1/31)
Bloomberg:
Walgreens Suspends Dividend While Suitor Sycamore Seeks Deal Financing
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s chairman and biggest shareholder, Stefano Pessina, has dealmaking in his DNA. Yet finding a deal to rescue the drugstore empire he built is proving difficult. When the Italian-born Pessina, 83, merged his Alliance Boots with the US pharmacy giant in 2014, it marked a crowning moment in a decades-long campaign to construct a pharmacy colossus. (Davis, Swetlitz, and Basu, 1/31)
44 States See High Flu Activity Level; Pediatric Deaths Reach 47 This Season
Also: It's been five years since covid-19 was declared a public health emergency by the United States, yet it continues to take thousands of lives. Separately, H5N1 avian flu, the Uganda Ebola outbreak, gluten-free ultra-processed foods, and more are in the news.
CIDRAP:
US Flu Activity Climbs, With More Deaths In Kids
The nation's flu activity continued a steady rise last week, with 44 states at the high or very high level and that national test positivity just shy of 30%, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said today in its weekly update. Outpatient visits for flulike illness have been above the national baseline for 9 weeks in a row. Of samples that tested positive for flu at public health labs, nearly all were influenza A, and subtyped influenza A samples were about evenly split between the H3N2 and 2009 H1N1 strains. (Schnirring, 1/31)
ABC News:
5 Years Since COVID Declared Public Health Emergency In US, Still Killing Thousands
Friday marks five years since the COVID-19 virus was declared a public health emergency by the United States. But five years later, the virus is still killing thousands, according to experts. "One of the things we have learned is that COVID came to us new, and now is integrated into our way of life," said Dr. William Schaffner, professor of preventive medicine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. "COVID is not going away, and it still causes a substantial amount of illness each year." (Forrester, 1/31)
CIDRAP:
Avian Flu Strikes More Poultry Farms, Prompts More State Measures And Warnings
US poultry farms saw no let-up in H5N1 avian flu detections over the past 2 days, with more outbreaks reported from eight states, according to the latest confirmations from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS). In California, outbreaks hit two more commercial duck farms, one in Madera County and the other in Merced County, affecting about 157,000 birds. (Schnirring, 1/31)
Stat:
Uganda Ebola Outbreak: WHO Says 6 Contacts Of Patient Are Ill
The head of the World Health Organization’s health emergencies program said Saturday that six people who were in contact with Uganda’s latest Ebola case have become ill, though it’s not yet clear if they too are suffering from the dangerous viral disease. One is the wife of the patient, who died Wednesday, and several others are health workers. (Branswell, 2/1)
In other health and wellness news —
Stat:
'Gluten-Free' Ultra-Processed Foods Put People With Celiac Disease At Risk
People with celiac disease face a food paradox. Gluten-free bagels, brownie mixes, and frozen burritos beckon from grocery store shelves. Yet despite this abundance, they can’t trust that these foods are actually safe to eat. (Todd, 2/3)
The Washington Post:
More High School Students Skip Breakfast, Report Says
In 2023, about 1 in 4 high school students ate breakfast daily, according to a survey of adolescent health and well-being from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that charted a decline in students’ health lifestyle behaviors between 2013 and 2023. The report, which describes 10-year trends and more recent changes over a two-year period, delves into adolescents’ dietary, physical activity and sleep behaviors. It is based on a national youth risk behavior survey of a representative sample of students in grades nine to 12. (McMahan, 2/3)
The Washington Post:
They Help Seniors Push Back Against A Deluge Of Health Misinformation
Gladys Williams has been a nurse, a social worker and a special ed teacher. Now, she’s a one-woman bulwark against a geyser of misinformation and disinformation about health, medicine and money directed at older Americans in her community. “Here,” she said, her eyes scanning the crowded luncheon tables at the senior center in Culpeper, Virginia, where she’s worked for 42 years, “they can come to me.” As the senior administrator, she makes sure everyone is well fed, well entertained, well exercised — and well informed. In recent years, “well informed” has become more challenging, as older Americans get inundated by misinformation and disinformation aimed at scamming them, scaring them — or both. (Kenen, 2/2)
CBS News:
She Had Never Smoked, But Got Lung Cancer. To Meet Her First Grandchild, She Turned To A Cutting-Edge Option
Last January, Allison Ciaccio had a respiratory illness she couldn't get over. Over-the-counter medications didn't help. An antibiotic from her doctor didn't either. After a month of symptoms, Ciaccio's daughter recommended she go to the emergency room. A chest X-ray showed that Ciaccio might have pneumonia, but there was a suspicious blot on the X-ray that her doctor wanted to follow up on. (Breen, 2/1)
KFF Health News:
Strike Us In The Heart: Send In Your Health Policy Valentines
Affordable health care makes the heart grow fonder … or however the saying goes. Make us swoon by sending us your sweetest “health policy valentines.” Submissions will be judged by an esteemed panel of experts. We’ll share favorites on our social media channels, and tenderhearted members of our staff will pick the winners, announced on Friday, Feb. 14. (Zenda, 2/3)
Viewpoints: Tax Cuts Would Have A Negative Impact On Our Health
Opinion writers discuss these public health topics.
The New York Times:
Will Republicans Gut Medicaid To Fund Tax Cuts For The Rich?
Last week was brutal for anyone who cares about the future of health insurance for low- and middle-income Americans. On Tuesday, the federal government’s Medicaid funding portals temporarily shut down, sending doctors, patients and hospitals into a panic. (Aaron E. Carroll, 2/2)
The Washington Post:
Robert F. Kennedy’s Answers In Confirmation Hearings Were Dangerous
Two days of contentious Senate confirmation hearings did nothing to assuage doubts about the suitability of prominent vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. If anything, his responses were even worse than expected and illustrate that he is a uniquely dangerous choice for the position. (Leana S. Wen, 1/31)
Stat:
The U.S. Should Bribe West Virginians To Lose Weight
To many, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. appears to advocate positions that are contrary to scientific orthodoxy, but there’s one area where he and his critics largely agree: Healthier eating leads to a healthier population. (Robert P. Charrow, 2/3)
Stat:
Conquering Cervical Cancer Requires At-Home HPV Self-Tests
Women’s health champions like us cheered in January when the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) issued a draft recommendation for cervical cancer screening for high-risk genotypes of human papillomavirus (HPV), including the use of self-collection tests. The move follows the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of self-collection tests last summer. (Emma McKim Mitchell and Christine Phelan Kueter, 2/3)
Chicago Tribune:
Courts Should Reject Sackler Family's Latest Bid To Settle Opioid-Addiction Liabilities
The notorious Sackler family, opioid pushers responsible for countless cases of addiction and death, can’t seem to settle their legal problems without turning to some kind of unprincipled maneuver. (2/2)
The Baltimore Sun:
Fighting Addiction Means Taking A Hard Look At Opioid Prescribing
A recent study explodes the myth that the risk of addiction to prescription opioids exists only among patients abusing their opioids. Until recently, the National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH) didn’t even ask non-abusing patients on chronic opioids about symptoms of opioid use disorder. Asking made a difference. It turns out most cases of prescription opioid use disorder — 62% — are actually among people who use their opioids as prescribed. That’s an estimated 3 million adults experiencing symptoms of opioid use disorder even though they have never misused opioids. And about 1 in 7 have moderate or severe opioid use disorder severe enough to merit methadone, buprenorphine or other medication-assisted treatment. (Judy Butler and Adriane Fugh-Berman, 2/2)