Depression And Anxiety Increased By Over 2.5% Post Pandemic, Study Finds
The number of American adults experiencing depression went up by 2.9%, while those experiencing anxiety increased by 2.6% in relation to data from 2019. Other news includes teen caffeine overdoses, cheese recalls, and more.
Bloomberg:
Depression And Anxiety Remained High In The US After Covid Ebbed
Significantly more Americans experienced depression and anxiety in 2022 than in 2019, even as the disruptions and lockdowns caused by the Covid pandemic eased, according to a new report. Just over 21% of American adults in 2022 reported experiencing symptoms of depression in the previous two weeks, up 2.9% from three years earlier, according to a report released Thursday by the National Center for Health Statistics. Anxiety was reported by 18% of adults in 2022, a 2.6% increase, the data from the National Health Interview Survey found. (Mufarech, 11/7)
CNN:
Daytime Sleepiness May Be Linked With Pre-Dementia Syndrome, Study Finds
If you find yourself sleepy during your daily activities in your older age, you may need to consider it more than an inconvenience — since the fatigue may indicate you’re at higher risk for developing a condition that can lead to dementia, a new study has found. (Rogers, 11/6)
Axios:
Teen Emergency Room Visits For Caffeine Overdose Spike
Emergency room visits due to eating or drinking too much caffeine roughly doubled among adolescents in the past several years, according to new data from Epic Research. The episodes are still relatively uncommon but they underscore the potential risks of excessive caffeine intake as energy drinks with high doses of the stimulant flood the market. (Reed, 11/6)
KFF Health News:
Tribal Health Leaders Say Feds Haven’t Treated Syphilis Outbreak As A Public Health Emergency
Natalie Holt sees reminders nearly everywhere of the serious toll a years-long syphilis outbreak has taken in South Dakota. Scrambling to tamp down the spread of the devastating disease, public health officials are blasting messages to South Dakotans on billboards and television, urging people to get tested. Holt works in Aberdeen, a city of about 28,000 surrounded by a sea of prairie, as a physician and the chief medical officer for the Great Plains Area Indian Health Service, one of 12 regional divisions of the federal agency responsible for providing health care to Native Americans and Alaska Natives in the U.S. (Orozco Rodriguez, 11/7)
KFF Health News:
12 States Promised To Open The Books On Their Opioid Settlement Funds. We Checked Up On Them
To discover how millions in opioid settlement funds are being spent in Idaho, you can visit the state attorney general’s website, which hosts 91 documents from state and local entities getting the money. What you’ll find is a lot of bureaucratese. Nearly three years ago, these jurisdictions signed an agreement promising annual reports “specifying the activities and amounts” they have funded. But many of those reports remain difficult, if not impossible, for the average person to decipher. (Pattani, 11/7)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Listeria Recall: Popular Brie And Soft Cheese Brands Affected
A cheese producer has issued a voluntary recall of several soft cheese products, including various brie varieties, sold in California and other states due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. Savencia Cheese USA announced the recall over the weekend after routine testing detected traces of the bacteria in its processing equipment. As a result, major retailers, including Safeway, Andronico’s and Whole Foods, have begun removing the affected products from store shelves. (Vaziri, 11/6)