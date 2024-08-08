Despite Bans, Abortions Rise In US
Nearly 100,000 pregnancies are being terminated each month, according to #WeCount data, with a greater percentage of them being medication abortions. Moreover, one in five women are turning to telehealth for the care they need.
CNN:
Monthly Abortions Continue To Trend Up In The US In 2024, New Report Shows
Despite restrictions and bans that have taken effect in the two years since the US Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision revoked the federal right to an abortion, the average number of abortions provided each month in the United States continues to rise, a new report shows. (McPhillips, 8/7)
Bloomberg:
1 In 5 US Abortions Are Now Through Telehealth
More women in the US are seeking abortion care through telehealth than before the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, according to a new report. One in five clinician-provided abortions performed in the first quarter of 2024 were obtained through telehealth services, the analysis from abortion advocacy group the Society of Family Planning showed. That contrasts with the second quarter of 2022, during which only one in 20 abortions were obtained through telehealth. (Ceron, 8/7)
NPR:
Meet The People Sending Abortion Pills To Places With Bans
The packages, no bigger than a hardcover book, line the walls of the nondescript office near Boston. It's not an Etsy retailer or a Poshmark seller or, as the nearby post office workers believe, a thriving jewelry business. These boxes contain abortion pills. "Welcome to modern abortion care," says Angel Foster, as she holds up a box for mailing. Foster, who has an M.D. degree, leads operations at what's known as the MAP, a Massachusetts telehealth provider sending pills to people who live in states that ban or restrict abortion. (Nadworny, 8/7)
Abortion updates from Illinois, Florida, and Ohio —
Capitol News Illinois:
Illinois Expands Reproductive Health Care Protections
Gov. JB Pritzker signed multiple bills expanding reproductive rights in Illinois on Wednesday, including codifying a federal law that allows medical professionals to perform an abortion in response to a clinical emergency. (Raju, 8/8)
Salon:
The Fallout Of Florida’s Abortion Ban Has Been "Chaos," Experts Say
Two months after going into effect, there has been a 575% increase in Floridians calling the National Abortion Federation hotline. “What we've seen in the aftermath of this ban is just devastation and chaos, and it has really impacted the lives of Floridians but also has expanded its impact throughout the southeast,” Brittany Fonteno, president and CEO of the National Abortion Federation, told Salon in a phone interview. “We have seen a dramatic increase in people being forced to travel outside of Florida, outside of the Southeast, and having to travel further distances to access the essential health care that they need.” (Karlis, 8/8)
Ohio Capital Journal:
Ohio Among States Spending Millions On Anti-Abortion Centers Since Dobbs, Study Finds
New data studying state funding for anti-abortion centers showed Ohio provided more than $22 million to groups in the state since the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 Dobbs decision overturned national abortion rights. Since 2013, the state has fed more than $35.5 million to anti-abortion funding, according to Equity Forward’s newest study of state-by-state funding for centers who are also called “crisis pregnancy centers,” and are often religiously affiliated facilities that provide services like ultrasounds and pregnancy tests, but have also reportedly provided outdated or debunked information about pregnancy. (Tebben, 8/8)