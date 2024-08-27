Eli Lilly To Offer Lower Cost, Low-Dose Zepbound; It Comes With Conditions
Patients will have to fill their own vials before they give themselves shots. They also will have to order supplies directly from the company, and they'll have to pay in cash. Separately, researchers find GLP-1 drugs may work differently than they thought.
NBC News:
Lilly Slashes Prices On Two Lowest Doses Of Zepbound — If You're Willing To Give Up Injector Pen
Drugmaker Eli Lilly is significantly lowering the prices of the two lowest doses of its blockbuster weight loss drug Zepbound, it said Tuesday, in a move to expand access and ease supply constraints. Two key changes to how people get and use the cheaper medicine, however, might not be appealing to some patients. Under the new pricing plan, a month’s supply of the lowest dose, 2.5 milligrams, will cost $399, while a month’s supply of the 5 mg dose will cost $549. That’s down from a monthly list price of $1,059, regardless of the dosage. (Lovelace Jr., 8/27)
In related news about weight loss and diabetes —
Newsweek:
Ozempic Works Differently Than Previously Thought
Weight loss drugs such as Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro seem to directly impact metabolism, not just appetite, according to a new study. It was previously thought these drugs — collectively called glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) analogs — worked by making people feel fuller so they eat less. But the results of a recent clinical trial suggest it's not as simple as that. People who took GLP-1 daily for 24 weeks experienced both weight loss and an increased metabolism. (Willmoth, 8/23)
Stat:
Continuous Glucose Monitoring For The Masses Is Here. Are We Ready?
Glucose tracking is the future, Dexcom executives gushed at a glitzy launch event for their new, over-the-counter continuous glucose monitor on Wednesday evening. Surrounded by champagne, new celebrity ambassador and “Parks and Rec” actress Retta, and a mini-pickleball court, CEO Kevin Sayer declared victory. (Palmer and Lawrence, 8/26)
The Washington Post:
How Stem Cell Therapy Freed A Woman From Diabetes
Scientists are making progress replacing the critical insulin-producing cells that are destroyed by the disease. (Johnson, 8/26)
More pharmaceutical news —
Reuters:
Cigna To Remove AbbVie's Humira From Some Drug Reimbursement Lists Next Year
Cigna said on Monday it will remove AbbVie’s blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug Humira from some of its lists of preferred drugs for reimbursement in 2025, and recommend less pricey biosimilar versions of the medicine instead. Cigna said Boehringer Ingelheim's Cyltezo, Simlandi from Teva and Alvotech and an unbranded version of Hyrimoz from Sandoz will be covered on some lists that are managed by its pharmacy benefits unit Express Scripts. (Wingrove, 8/26)
Modern Healthcare:
Walgreens' Ramita Tandon On Clinical Trials, BARDA Partnership
Walgreens' clinical trials unit is shaping up to play a critical role in the retail pharmacy's transformation strategy. This past year has been recovery mode for Walgreens, and more changes are coming. The company plans to shutter hundreds more of its drugstores over the next few years, in addition to rethinking its healthcare services portfolio, which includes primary and urgent care, specialty pharmacy and home care services. (Hudson, 8/26)