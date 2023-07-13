EU Expanding Investigation Into Risks From Taking Weight Loss Drugs

The European Medicines Agency is expanding its examination of drugs like Ozempic, and it is now evaluating about 150 reports of possible cases of self-injury and suicidal thoughts among patients. Also in the news, hospitals billing for online queries, a huge EU fine for Illumina, and more

CNN: European Regulator Expands Investigation Into Risks Of Suicidal Thoughts In Users Of Popular Weight-Loss Medications Like Ozempic

European regulators said Tuesday that they’d broadened an investigation started last week into the risk of suicidal thoughts among patients taking popular drugs for weight loss, like Ozempic, to include more potential cases and other medicines in the class.﻿ The European Medicines Agency is now evaluating about 150 reports of possible cases of self-injury and suicidal thoughts, the regulator said in a statement Tuesday. (Tirrell, 7/12)

In other health care industry news —

Stat: More Hospitals Are Billing Patients As Online Messages Surge

Health systems drowning in messages from patients are grasping for new ways to manage the deluge — including charging for especially time-consuming responses. In recent months, health systems including Cleveland Clinic and University of Washington have trotted out new billing policies for when patient portal questions require more than just a few minutes of a provider’s time — an attempt to compensate for staff time spent while also stanching the breakneck response pace patients have come to expect in the consumer world. (Ravindranath, 7/13)

Modern Healthcare: Aspirus Health, St. Luke's Duluth Plan Combination

Wausau, Wisconsin-based Aspirus and St. Luke’s Duluth, a two-hospital system based in Minnesota, signed a letter of intent to combine via a member-substitution agreement, the nonprofit systems said Wednesday. A transaction would expand Aspirus’ 17-hospital network in northern and central Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula to Minnesota, while St. Luke’s Duluth would increase its borrowing capacity and gain access to Aspirus’ health plan. (Kacik, 7/12)

Minnesota Public Radio: St. Luke’s Plan To Merge With Aspirus Health Is The Latest For Minnesota Health Care

Duluth-based St. Luke’s plans to merge with Aspirus Health, a nonprofit health system that operates in Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The new system will contain 19 hospitals, 130 outpatient locations and nearly 14,000 staff, according to the release, and will serve “residents of northeastern Minnesota, northern and central Wisconsin, and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.” (Wiley, 7/12)

Stat: EU Fines Illumina $475 Million Over Grail Acquisition

The European Union on Wednesday issued an antitrust fine of $475 million to the U.S. genetic sequencing giant Illumina for closing its acquisition of cancer detection company Grail before clearing it with regulators. The fine amounts to nearly 10% of Illumina’s annual global revenue, which is the most the European Commission can penalize a company under its merger regulations. The commission called Illumina’s actions “an unprecedented and very serious infringement” of the EU’s policies, including the “cornerstone” that regulators review deals that can alter the market. (Joseph, 7/12)

San Francisco Chronicle: UCSF In Talks To Buy St Mary's, St. Francis Memorial Hospitals

UCSF is in talks to take over St. Mary’s Medical Center, St. Francis Memorial Hospital and several outpatient and urgent care clinics throughout San Francisco currently operated by the Catholic hospital chain Dignity Health, according to a memo reviewed by The Chronicle. (Mishanec, 7/12)

Modern Healthcare: HonorHealth To Buy 26 FastMed Urgent Care Centers In Arizona

HonorHealth is taking ownership of 26 FastMed urgent care centers in the Phoenix area. Scottsdale, Arizona-based HonorHealth operates the urgent care locations through a joint venture with FastMed. The nonprofit system said it plans to fully take over operations this summer. Financial terms were not disclosed. (Hudson, 7/12)

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: UW-Milwaukee Receives $20 Million Donation From Zilber Family Foundation

A record-breaking $20 million gift to the Joseph J. Zilber College of Public Health, announced Wednesday by the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, will support faculty and research, create new student scholarships and further the college's work to combat health disparities in Milwaukee and around the state. (Shastri, 7/12)

Also —

CIDRAP: Melinta To Seek Approval Of 2 Antibiotics For Use In Kids, Against Biothreats

Drugmaker Melinta Therapeutics announced yesterday that it will receive funding from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to advance two antibiotics targeting multidrug-resistant infections for use in children. (Dall, 7/12)

AP: New Hampshire, Hospitals Resolve Lawsuit Over Psychiatric Patients

New Hampshire hospitals and state health officials said Wednesday they will work together to solve the state’s long-standing problem of holding psychiatric patients in hospital emergency rooms, a move that ends years of litigation. (7/12)

Politico: PhRMA Snags Avalere President To Helm Policy Team

Elizabeth Carpenter, president of consulting firm Avalere Health, will take over as the head of policy at PhRMA, the advocacy group announced on Wednesday. The role, which is part of the group’s leadership team, manages the legislative, regulatory and political strategies and oversees the research department that works alongside its lobbying team. She begins her new role on Sept. 5. (Wilson, 7/12)

In news on health industry personnel —

Stat: How Dance Can Help Nurses Traumatized By Covid

“Code yellow!” someone screamed. I dipped in and out of consciousness, in and out of panic. Eighteen years as a nurse myself and I knew one thing for sure: It was a burst ectopic. The fetus was not viable. I had lost a lot of blood. I could die. As I contemplated the possibility of never waking up after surgery, my nurse leaned in close, took my hand, and said, “It’s OK. I’m here and you’re going to be OK.” (Tara Rynders, 7/13)

Modern Healthcare: Women Leaders In Healthcare To Gather In Chicago Next Month

Healthcare organizations are making intentional efforts to recruit, retain and promote more diverse leaders, but the process is not without challenges. Modern Healthcare’s Women Leaders in Healthcare Conference, Aug. 9 to Aug. 11 in Chicago, will bring together women and allies from across the industry to share strategies for achieving career growth and satisfaction while advancing diverse, inclusive leadership. You can purchase tickets and see the latest agenda and event updates here. (7/12)

Axios: California Lawmakers Consider Minimum Wage For Health Workers

Legislation that would establish the nation's first minimum wage for health care workers advanced in the California State Assembly this week over the objections of an unusual alliance of providers, hospitals and a big nurses union. The Labor and Employment Committee on Wednesday approved the bill, sending it next to the Appropriations Committee and giving it momentum headed into the August recess. (Dreher, 7/13)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription