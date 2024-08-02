Experimental Medicaid Waiver Program Begins In New York
Crain's New York Business reports on the "1115 waiver" program that kicks off this month. Medicaid cash will be used in new ways, such as paying for housing, nutrition, and transportation. In Florida, meanwhile, Medicaid enrollment numbers went down another 59,000 in June.
Crain's New York Business:
New York's $7.5B Medicaid Experiment To Begin This Month
Cash will finally start to flow this month from a federal program that enables the state to use Medicaid to pay for housing, nutrition and transportation. The $7.5 billion pilot program, called the 1115 waiver, unlocks federal money to revamp the Medicaid program, allowing New York state to use Medicaid in ways it’s never been used before. The state will offer Medicaid benefits for rent payments, cooking tools and non-medical transportation, for example, to attempt to improve health among enrollees and address disparities. (D'Ambrosio, 8/1)
Health News Florida:
Florida's Medicaid Enrollment Decreases Another 59,000 In June
Enrollment in Florida’s Medicaid program continued to decrease in June, as a federal judge weighs whether the state improperly dropped people from the program after the end of a public health emergency linked to the COVID-19 pandemic. (8/1)
Iowa Public Radio:
Iowa HHS Announces New Behavioral Health Districts
Iowa’s health department announced the boundaries of seven behavioral health districts Thursday, following a new state law aimed at making it easier for Iowans to access mental health and substance use treatment services. (Sostaric, 8/1)
The Washington Post:
Youths At Texas Juvenile Facilities Subject To Abuse, Isolation, DOJ Finds
Juveniles at five state detention facilities in Texas were subject to a pattern of unlawful physical abuse and prolonged isolation and denied essential rehabilitation services, the Justice Department said Thursday in announcing the findings of a three-year investigation. Federal authorities detailed allegations against the Texas Juvenile Justice Department in a 72-page report that found staffers routinely used pepper spray as a response to misbehavior by youths, used physical restraints that obstructed their breathing, and placed them in isolation for days without educational programs or other activities. The facilities house individuals ages 10 to 19 years old. (Nakamura, 8/1)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Breed Orders S.F. Homeless People Be Offered Bus Tickets Out Of Town Before Shelter Or Housing
Mayor London Breed on Thursday ordered city employees to offer homeless people a bus ticket out of town before presenting shelter or housing as an option. The mayor’s new executive order, which marks a shift from current practices, comes amid an escalated crackdown on homeless encampments after a recent court Supreme Court ruling gave city officials more power to enforce anti-camping laws. (Angst, 8/1)