Facing Patient Violence, Connecticut Hospital Workers Call For Security
Rising aggressive behavior from patients triggered a demand for better security from workers at Bradley Memorial Campus of the Hospital of Central Connecticut. In other news from across the country: Medicaid for Floridians with disabilities; Matthew Perry's death; and more.
The CT Mirror:
CT Hospital Workers Demand More Security Amid Spike In Violence
A handful of health care workers at the Bradley Memorial Campus of the Hospital of Central Connecticut gathered at the Southington facility on Tuesday morning to demand more security in response to what they describe as a patient population that’s grown increasingly agitated and aggressive since the start of the pandemic. Employees say aggressive behavior can range from “minor incidents,” like patients throwing cups of water or urine, to more serious incidents, like when a patient attempted to choke a nurse. (Golvala, 9/3)
NBC News:
Disabled People In Florida Still Struggling To Get Medicaid Restored After ‘Unwinding’
Lauren Eakin is legally blind and confined to a wheelchair with cerebral palsy. For years, Eakin, 34, lived in her own apartment with the help of caregivers who assist her with nearly everything. This summer, she lost much of her relative independence when the state of Florida revoked her essential Medicaid coverage. ... Eakin’s Medicaid coverage lapsed in June, a loss she discovered only when payment to her caregivers stopped. As a result, they substantially reduced their hours. (Kane, Kirsch and Obregon, 9/3)
News Service of Florida:
Moody Wants Florida Supreme Court To Hear Opioid Dispute With Hospitals And School Districts
Attorney General Ashley Moody wants the Florida Supreme Court to resolve a legal battle about whether hospital districts and school boards should be able to pursue opioid-epidemic lawsuits after she reached settlements with the pharmaceutical industry. (Saunders, 9/3)
Reuters:
'Ketamine Queen,' Doctor To Face March Trial In Matthew Perry Death
A California doctor and a woman charged with illegally supplying the drug ketamine to "Friends" star Matthew Perry before his overdose death will face trial in March, according to court documents released on Tuesday. Dr. Salvador Plasencia, and Jasveen Sangha, whom authorities said was a drug dealer known to customers as the "ketamine queen," have pleaded not guilty to charges related to the October 2023 death of Perry. (Richwine, 9/3)
NPR:
In This Rural Small Town, A Group Of Locals Steps Up To Support Senior Health
Adults age 65 and older make up a third of Glen Ullin's roughly 700 residents. The town's retired teachers, accountants and health care workers are making every effort to age at home, but one big obstacle for them is the ability to access medical care — without it, they are often forced to move to a larger city. Rural health care has been facing a crisis for years. But in rural towns such as Glen Ullin, older adults are getting help to manage, thanks to the handful of community members working to fill the gaps. (Kim and Evans, 9/4)
KFF Health News:
