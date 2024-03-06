FDA Allows First Over-The-Counter Continuous Glucose Monitor
Read recent pharmaceutical developments in KFF Health News' Prescription Drug Watch roundup.
Stat:
First Over-The-Counter Continuous Glucose Monitor OK'd By FDA
For the first time, anyone in the United States will soon be able to buy a continuous glucose monitor without a prescription. The Food and Drug Administration authorized Dexcom on Tuesday to start selling a new product, called the Stelo, to adults who do not use insulin. The product is scheduled to hit the market this summer. (Palmer and Lawrence, 3/5)
Stat:
Ozempic Has Benefits For Kidney Disease As Well As Diabetes
A Novo Nordisk study showed that its diabetes drug Ozempic lowered the risk that patients with kidney disease would see progression. (Joseph, 3/5)
The Boston Globe:
Humira Drug Competitors Lag Despite Their Lower Price Tags
The failure of Humira’s competitors to gain much traction — so far, at least — helps illustrate the market grip maintained by brand-name drug makers like AbbVie, despite the $84,000-a-year price tag of its wildly successful anti-inflammatory drug. (Weisman, 3/5)
Reuters:
WHO Warns Of Growing Resistance To GSK's HIV Drug
The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday resistance to GSK's HIV drug dolutegravir has exceeded levels observed during its trials, citing observational and survey data received from a few countries. (3/5)
Reuters:
Latest J&J Talc Trial Ends With Hung Jury
The latest trial over claims that Johnson & Johnson's talc products cause cancer ended in a mistrial on Tuesday, as a Florida state court jury said it could not agree on a verdict. (Pierson, 3/5)
Reuters:
Bayer Notches More Wins In Roundup Weedkiller Cancer Trials
Bayer on Tuesday said it won a trial in a lawsuit brought by a retired postal service worker in Pennsylvania who alleged he developed non-Hodgkins lymphoma from using the company's Roundup weedkiller. (Pierson, 3/5)