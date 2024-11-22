FDA Lifts 3-Year Block On Study Of Marijuana Benefits For PTSD In Vets
Meanwhile, cannabis progress could stop under the Trump administration; a labeling issue prompts a recall of the popular drug Clonazepam; Novartis acquires Kate Therapeutics; and more.
The Hill:
FDA Gives Green Light To PTSD Marijuana Study In Veterans
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) this week authorized a long-delayed clinical trial to test whether smoking marijuana can be used to treat post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in veterans. The trial, sponsored by the nonprofit Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), has been blocked by the FDA since 2021. The agency had raised a variety of objections, including that allowing people to inhale high-potency cannabis was dangerous to their health. (Weixel, 11/21)
The Wall Street Journal:
Marijuana Industry Could Stay In Limbo Under Trump
Republicans don’t dislike the cannabis industry as much as they used to, but that doesn’t mean they will lift a finger to help it. A bad and likely outcome for pot companies is that everything stays the same as it is today during the second Trump administration. (Ryan, 11/22)
Fox News:
Popular Anxiety Drug, Clonazepam, Recalled Nationwide For ‘Possibly Life-Threatening’ Error
The anxiety-reducing drug, Clonazepam, has been recalled after a potentially "life-threatening" label mix-up, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said. According to a release from the federal agency, Endo Inc. announced a voluntary recall of 16 lots of Clonazepam Orally Disintegrating Tablets. The pharmaceutical company said the immediate recall came after it was discovered that 16 lots of the anxiety drug were mislabeled with the incorrect strength and National Drug Code (NDC) on them. The company said the labeling error was made by a third-party packager. (Rumpf-Whitten, 11/22)
Stat:
Novartis Buys Gene Therapy Startup Kate Therapeutics
Novartis said Thursday it purchased gene therapy startup Kate Therapeutics for up to $1.1 billion in upfront payments and milestones. It’s a rare buyout for a field that has quieted over the last couple years, amid a wider biotech downturn and questions about both the effectiveness and profitability of these one-time treatments. (Mast, 11/21)
MedPage Today:
Malaria Vaccine Delivered By Mosquito Bite Shows Safety, Efficacy
Immunization with a second-generation genetically attenuated parasite was safe and provided strong protection from malaria infection in young adults, a small clinical trial in the Netherlands suggested. (Vaida, 11/21)
CIDRAP:
Report: Most Fast-Food Chains Aren't Making The Grade On Antibiotic Policies
A new report suggests most US fast-food and fast-casual restaurant chains have made little progress on efforts to reduce antibiotic use by their meat and poultry suppliers. (Dall, 11/21)
KFF Health News:
Readers Embrace 'Going It Alone' Series On Aging And Chastise Makers Of Pulse Oximeters
KFF Health News gives readers a chance to comment on a recent batch of stories. (11/22)