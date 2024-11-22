- KFF Health News Original Stories 5
- Administration News 2
From KFF Health News - Latest Stories:
KFF Health News Original Stories
For nearly 15 years, the feds have had oversight of Georgia’s treatment of people with mental illness and developmental disabilities. Observers say the state still jeopardizes some of its most marginalized residents by not meeting the terms of its settlement with the Justice Department. (Sam Whitehead, 11/22)
Celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz recently held broad investments in health care, tech, and food companies. Were he confirmed to run the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, his job would involve interacting with giants of the industry that have contributed to his wealth. (Darius Tahir, 11/21)
Readers Embrace 'Going It Alone' Series on Aging and Chastise Makers of Pulse Oximeters
KFF Health News gives readers a chance to comment on a recent batch of stories. (11/22)
Florida sued the FDA over what it said was a “reckless delay” in approving its drug importation plan. Now, nearly a year after the FDA gave the state the green light, the program has yet to begin. (Phil Galewitz, 11/21)
KFF Health News' 'What the Health?': Trump’s Nontraditional Health Picks
Not only has President-elect Donald Trump chosen prominent vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, Trump also has said he will nominate controversial TV host Mehmet Oz to run the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, which oversees coverage for nearly half of Americans. Meanwhile, the lame-duck Congress is back in Washington with just a few weeks to figure out how to wrap up work for the year. Rachel Cohrs Zhang of Stat, Sandhya Raman of CQ Roll Call, and Riley Ray Griffin of Bloomberg News join KFF Health News’ Julie Rovner to discuss these stories and more. Also this week, Rovner interviews Sarah Varney, who has been covering a trial in Idaho challenging the lack of medical exceptions in that state’s abortion ban. (11/21)
Here's today's health policy haiku:
A BLEAK PROGNOSIS
Health care minus care.
Elderly, sick and broken,
Free to be, care-free.
- Barbara Skoglund
If you have a health policy haiku to share, please Contact Us and let us know if we can include your name. Haikus follow the format of 5-7-5 syllables. We give extra brownie points if you link back to an original story.
Opinions expressed in haikus and cartoons are solely the author's and do not reflect the opinions of KFF Health News or KFF.
Summaries Of The News:
Although many of President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet picks have come from the dust jacket of Project 2025, prominent author Roger Severino, a staunch anti-abortionist, has been rejected from consideration for the position of HHS secretary due to his views on abortion being too controversial.
Politico:
Trump Fills His Next Administration With Project 2025 Authors
Donald Trump spent his presidential campaign running from Project 2025. Now, he’s using it to stock his White House and administration. In recent days, Trump has tapped nearly a half-dozen Project 2025 authors and contributors, including Brendan Carr, who Trump picked this week to lead the FCC; former Rep. Pete Hoekstra, who got the nod for ambassador to Canada; and John Ratcliffe, who was tapped for director of the CIA. One of Trump’s first selections — Tom Homan as “border czar” — was also a Project 2025 contributor. (Wren, Bade, Ollstein and Allison, 11/21)
Politico:
Project 2025 Author Rejected For Top Health Position
Donald Trump’s transition team has rejected a push to install a prominent Project 2025 author in a senior role at the Department of Health and Human Services over concerns that his strident anti-abortion views would prove too controversial. Anti-abortion groups had been lobbying Trump’s HHS secretary nominee, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., to select Roger Severino, a longtime anti-abortion stalwart, as the department’s deputy secretary. The installation of Severino, director of HHS’ Office for Civil Rights during the first Trump administration, was aimed at allaying some of the groups’ concerns about Kennedy’s abortion record. But senior Trump officials rejected Severino because of the anti-abortion policies he outlined in the health care section of Project 2025, according to six people familiar with the situation. (Messerly and Cancryn, 11/21)
Trump might be considering recess appointments —
The Hill:
GOP Senators Warn Trump Against Aggressive Recess Appointment Move
Republican senators are pouring cold water on the idea that President-elect Trump could force the Senate into an extended recess next year so that he would be able to fill key positions in his Cabinet without going through the Senate confirmation process. Republican senators and aides say that Trump allies who claim that the incoming president would have power under Article II, Section 3 of the Constitution to force an extended recess don’t understand how Congress really works. (Bolton, 11/22)
On RFK. Jr. and Dr. Mehmet Oz —
The Washington Post:
RFK Jr. Weighs Major Changes To How Medicare Pays Physicians
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his advisers are considering an overhaul of Medicare’s decades-old payment formula, a bid to shift the health system’s incentives toward primary care and prevention, said four people who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations. The discussions are in their early stages, the people said, and have involved a plan to review the thousands of billing codes that determine how much physicians get paid for performing procedures and services. (Diamond, 11/21)
KFF Health News:
TV’s Dr. Oz Invested In Businesses Regulated By Agency Trump Wants Him To Lead
President-elect Donald Trump’s choice to run the sprawling government agency that administers Medicare, Medicaid, and the Affordable Care Act marketplace — celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz — recently held broad investments in health care, tech, and food companies that would pose significant conflicts of interest. Oz’s holdings, some shared with family, included a stake in UnitedHealth Group worth as much as $600,000, as well as shares of pharmaceutical firms and tech companies with business in the health care sector, such as Amazon. (Tahir, 11/21)
KFF Health News:
KFF Health News' 'What The Health?': Trump’s Nontraditional Health Picks
Not only has President-elect Donald Trump chosen prominent vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, Trump also has said he will nominate controversial TV host Mehmet Oz to run the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, which oversees coverage for nearly half of Americans. Meanwhile, the lame-duck Congress is back in Washington with just a few weeks to figure out how to wrap up work for the year. (Rovner, 11/21)
In her role as Florida attorney general, Bondi sought to overturn the Affordable Care Act. Although that effort was unsuccessful, the Supreme Court did rule that the individual mandate to purchase insurance was unconstitutional. Also, GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia is poised to become the chairperson of the not-yet-created subcommittee on government efficiency.
The New York Times:
Trump Picks Pam Bondi For Attorney General After Matt Gaetz Withdraws
President-elect Donald J. Trump said on Thursday that he would nominate Pam Bondi to be attorney general, turning to a longtime loyalist who served as state attorney general in Florida to put his stamp on a Justice Department that he sees as politically hostile to him. Ms. Bondi, who became the Florida attorney general in 2011, became the public face of opposition to same-sex marriage in Florida, defending a statewide ban that voters had passed in 2008. She said she was obligated to defend it because it was in the state Constitution. After a mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando in 2016, Ms. Bondi adopted a more conciliatory tone toward the L.G.B.T.Q. community. As Florida’s first female attorney general, Ms. Bondi focused on combating drug abuse and child trafficking. But she also embraced partisan legal fights, including trying to overturn the Affordable Care Act. She also opposed the legalization of medical marijuana. (Barrett, Haberman, Lipton and Vogel, 11/21)
AS USA:
Attorney General Nominee Pam Bondi’s Record Attacking The Affordable Care Act
In 2018, in her capacity as Florida Attorney General, Pam Bondi signed onto a lawsuit brought to the Supreme Court by over a dozen Republican-led states to overturn the ACA. The group was only partially successful, as protections for those with preexisting conditions and the general framework were allowed to remain, but the court ruled that the individual mandate was unconstitutional. The mandate had fined taxpayers who failed to purchase insurance, which was designed to encourage healthy young people into the market. (Knorr-Evans, 11/22)
Common Dreams:
Trump's New Attorney General Pick: A Corporate Lobbyist Who Did Wall Street's Bidding
Pam Bondi, the former attorney general of Florida, has lobbied for the same firm as Susie Wiles, Trump's chief of staff pick, according to Senate filings. Bondi also reportedly has ties to the lawyer who represented Trump confidant Elon Musk and Tesla in a federal securities fraud case. Bondi, who helped represent Trump during his first impeachment trial and took part in the effort to reverse the results of the 2020 election, currently serves as chair of the Center for Litigation at the America First Policy Institute, a far-right think tank that's playing a central role in the presidential transition and in crafting Trump's agenda. (Johnson, 11/22)
On government efficiency —
The New York Times:
Marjorie Taylor Greene Will Lead New ‘DOGE’ Panel on Government Efficiency
When she arrived in Congress in 2021, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican of Georgia, was quickly stripped of her two committee assignments by Democrats and shunned by her colleagues on Capitol Hill. Almost three years later, Ms. Greene is poised to hold a gavel for the first time, a sign of the ascendancy of the MAGA wing of the G.O.P. in Congress, where President-elect Donald J. Trump’s most loyal allies will occupy prominent posts next year. (Karni, 11/21)
Military.com:
Musk, Ramaswamy Proposal To Slash Spending Could Include VA Medical Services
A plan by the incoming Trump administration to slash government funding could kneecap Department of Veterans Affairs health care. In an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal this week, Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, who President-elect Donald Trump tapped to lead the so-called "Department of Government Efficiency," confirmed that they plan to target "unauthorized" federal spending, a category that includes the VA's medical services. [Scroll down to our Editorials and Opinions section to read the op-ed.] (Kheel, 11/21)
The Hill:
Mark Milley Supports Women In Military Combat If They 'Meet The Standards'
Mark Milley, the former Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman, said that women should be actively deployed for military combat if they “meet the standards.” “Women have been in combat, and it doesn’t matter if that 762 hits you in the chest, no one gives a sh– if it’s a woman or guy who pulled the trigger,” he said during the National Security Innovation Forum on Wednesday. “If you meet the standards, our military must be and always should be a standard-based merit-based military, period, full stop. Doesn’t matter if you are white, black, a man, a woman, Catholic, Protestant,” he added. (Fields, 11/21)
Also —
NPR:
Foreign Nationals Propel U.S. Science. If Trump Limits Immigration Again, That Could Change
Foreign-born workers account for about half of the doctoral-level scientists and engineers working in the U.S. Many were initially hired under H-1B visas, which are granted to as many as 85,000 highly skilled specialists each year, allowing them to work in the U.S. for up to six years. But the incoming Trump administration has signaled that it will crack down on H-1B visas, which could make it harder for universities, research institutions, and tech firms in the U.S. to find enough highly educated workers. (Hamilton, 11/21)
Senate Democrats Push Forward With 12 Judge Confirmations, Drop 4 Others
Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says the four who were withdrawn from consideration didn't have the votes to get confirmed. However, the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday advanced the nominations of six additional judicial picks.
The Washington Post:
Senate Democrats Drop 4 Appeals Court Picks So They Can Confirm 12 Judges
Senate Democrats have reached a deal with their Republican counterparts to confirm a dozen judges nominated by President Joe Biden while pulling four of his nominees from consideration, the latest step in a battle over who controls the nation’s federal courthouses on the eve of a second Donald Trump presidency. At the same time, lawmakers are facing new pushback against a bill that would increase the number of federal judges across the country, with some Democrats reluctant to give Trump more judgeships to fill. (Raji, 11/21)
Politico:
Schumer Explains Reported GOP Deal On Judges
The office of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is defending a reported deal where Democrats ceded four appeals court nominations in favor of confirming more of President Joe Biden’s lower-level federal judicial appointees. “The trade was four circuit nominees — all lacking the votes to get confirmed — for more than triple the number of additional judges moving forward,” a spokesperson for Schumer said Thursday. (Adragna, 11/21)
Also —
The Hill:
2 House Republicans Seek To Stop IVF Expansion In Defense Bill
Two House Republicans, Reps. Matt Rosendale (Mont.) and Josh Brecheen (Okla.), are asking the leaders of the House and Senate Armed Services committees to not include provisions in the annual defense authorization bill that expand access to in vitro fertilization (IVF). The Thursday letter to the committee chairs and ranking members, first shared with The Hill, is an example of divisions that remain in the Republican Party amid threats to the fertility treatment. The topic came to the forefront after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, spurred by social conservatives’ belief that life begins at conception — even as President-elect Trump and the majority of vocal Republicans say they support IVF. (Brooks, 11/21)
AP:
JD Vance Is Leaving The Senate For The Vice Presidency. That's Set Off A Scramble For His Ohio Seat
JD Vance’s election as vice president has opened up one of Ohio’s U.S. Senate seats for the third time in as many years, setting off a scramble for the appointment among the state’s ruling Republicans. GOP Gov. Mike DeWine is tasked with filling the vacancy, giving the pragmatic center-right politician a hand in setting his party’s course in the state potentially for years to come. (Smyth, 11/22)
The Washington Post:
Meet The 119th Congress: Republicans Control The Senate 53-47
Once President-elect Donald Trump is inaugurated on Jan. 20, the Senate will hold power to advance his legislative priorities and to confirm or reject his nominees for hundreds of positions across the federal government. Voters in Montana, Ohio, West Virginia and Pennsylvania voted for Republicans to take over Senate seats currently held by Democrats, helping their party secure control of the upper chamber of Congress. Here are some things to know about the incoming Republican-controlled Senate, which starts work on Jan. 3. (Dormido, Ramos and Mourtoupalas, 11/21)
Threats to abortion medication, shield laws, and contraception at the national level have officials in Democratic-leaning states shoring up reproductive freedoms where they can. Meanwhile, in the wake of ProPublica reporting about deaths of pregnant women, Georgia has given the boot to all members of its Maternal Mortality Committee.
Stateline:
Expecting Challenges, Blue States Vow To Create ‘Firewall’ Of Abortion Protections
Officials in blue states are vowing to build a “firewall” of reproductive health protections as they anticipate federal and state attacks on abortion access under the Trump administration. “We’re going on offense,” Connecticut Attorney General William Tong, a Democrat, told Stateline. “We are in an unprecedented war on American women and patients. State attorneys general, particularly my colleagues and I who support abortion rights and reproductive freedom, have been building this firewall for some time now.” (Claire Vollers, 11/21)
ProPublica:
Georgia Dismissed All Members of Maternal Mortality Committee After ProPublica Obtained Internal Details of Two Deaths
Georgia officials have dismissed all members of a state committee charged with investigating deaths of pregnant women. The move came in response to ProPublica having obtained internal reports detailing two deaths. ProPublica reported in September on the deaths of Amber Thurman and Candi Miller, which the state maternal mortality review committee had determined were preventable. They were the first reported cases of women who died without access to care restricted by a state abortion ban, and they unleashed a torrent of outrage over the fatal consequences of such laws. The women’s stories became a central discussion in the presidential campaign and ballot initiatives involving abortion access in 10 states. (Yurkanin, 11/21)
Iowa Public Radio:
Abortions Drop In Iowa In The Months Following 'Heartbeat' Law Going Into Effect
Abortions dropped in Iowa after a controversial new law went into effect in late July, according to new data obtained by IPR. Iowa's so-called 'fetal heartbeat' law bans abortion when cardiac activity is detected, which can be as early as six weeks of pregnancy. State lawmakers passed the law during a special session last year, but it faced legal challenges and didn't go into effect until July 29, 2024, following an Iowa Supreme Court ruling in June. (Krebs, 11/21)
LA Blade:
Biden, Other Administration Officials Mark Transgender Day Of Remembrance
Democratic officials marked Transgender Day of Remembrance, which took place on Wednesday, honoring the lives lost to anti-trans violence and calling out rising anti-trans rhetoric and discrimination. President Joe Biden in a statement said “we mourn the transgender Americans whose lives were taken this year in horrific acts of violence.” “There should be no place for hate in America — and yet too many transgender Americans, including young people, are cruelly targeted and face harassment simply for being themselves. It’s wrong,” he said. (Forster, 11/21)
Nashville Tennessean:
Trans Rights At Forefront Of Tennessee-Based Supreme Court Case
On a mild February evening in Nashville, a curly-haired teenager and her dad climbed the steps to the public gallery of the Tennessee Senate, where a group of lawmakers in the wood-paneled chamber below would, after a brief debate and the bang of a gavel, seize control of her family’s medical decisions. ... On Dec. 4, she will climb another set of steps. This time they’ll lead to the U.S. Supreme Court, where her story sits at the center of a watershed legal case that could affect transgender youth medical treatment across the U.S. (Brown, 11/21)
The Guardian:
‘My Scars Aren’t A Finish Line’: Three Trans And Non-Binary People On How Top Surgery Changed Their Lives
For many trans and non-binary people, top surgery – the process of removing breast tissue to get a flatter or masculinized chest – is not an elective procedure. It’s essential to them feeling at home in their bodies. The Guardian spoke with three trans and non-binary people across the US about their top surgeries. (Kim, 11/19)
Post-pandemic operating margins remain low. With the National Institutes of Health — a major source of grant funding — facing an uncertain future under the incoming administration, nonprofit health systems are turning to large donors for help.
Modern Healthcare:
Hospital Fundraising Increases To Offset Lower Operating Margins
Nonprofit health systems, cancer centers and pediatric hospitals are increasingly depending on big donors to boost oncology, cardiology and other services. Many nonprofit providers have ramped up investment in fundraising campaigns, often targeting high-profile donors, as operating margins have been slow to recover in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Philanthropy is poised to play a bigger role in those systems' finances as other sources of revenue wane and expenses remain relatively high, analysts and provider executives said. (Kacik, 11/21)
The Mercury News:
Kaiser Preps Construction Project For Modern Hospital In San Jose
Construction of a new state-of-the-art Kaiser Permanente hospital in San Jose is underway following a groundbreaking for an ultra-modern complex to replace its aging medical center nearby. The hospital is being built at the corner of Hospital Parkway and International Circle on the same Santa Teresa Kaiser campus in south San Jose where the 50-year-old current hospital is located. (Avalos, 11/21)
WJCT:
UF Health Jacksonville Breaks Ground On $90 Million Trauma Center Expansion
UF Health Jacksonville broke ground Thursday on an expanded trauma center named for former hospital CEO Leon L. Haley Jr. Haley was 56 when he died in July 2021 after he was thrown from a personal watercraft in the Palm Beach Inlet. The $90 million Leon L. Haley Jr. Emergency and Trauma Center will add 35,000 square feet to the facility and increase the beds from 78 to 125. (Scanlan, 11/21)
Modern Healthcare:
CommonSpirit Health, University Of Utah Form Clinical Partnership
CommonSpirit Health and the University of Utah Health are partnering to expand care across the Beehive State. Clinicians from University of Utah will be integrated into five CommonSpirit hospitals — Holy Cross Hospital-Davis, Holy Cross Hospital-Jordan Valley, Holy Cross Hospital-Jordan Valley West, Holy Cross Hospital-Mountain Point and Holy Cross Hospital-Salt Lake — in addition to adding more capacity for services in the region, according to a Wednesday news release. (Hudson, 11/21)
On health care personnel —
Modern Healthcare:
Headspace Layoffs Hit 13% Of Staff
Headspace, a digital mental health "unicorn," laid off 13% of its staff. A spokesperson on Thursday declined to say how many employees were affected. In June 2023 Headspace laid off 181 employees, or 15% of its staff. (Turner, 11/21)
The Boston Globe:
About 160 Cambridge Health Alliance Clinicians Unionize
Adding to the steady drumbeat of health care labor organizing in New England, about 160 clinicians at Cambridge Health Alliance on Thursday informed the state that they were forming a union to push back against what they say have become unsustainable, burnout-inducing working conditions. The bargaining unit includes physicians, psychologists, and physician associates in a range of fields at the safety-net health system. (Gerber, 11/21)
Crain's Chicago Business:
AMA President-Elect Bobby Mukkamala Diagnosed With Brain Tumor
AMA President-elect Dr. Bobby Mukkamala, has been diagnosed with a brain tumor and plans to undergo surgery in December, the Chicago-based physicians organization announced yesterday. Mukkamala, 53, an otolaryngologist and head-and-neck surgeon from Flint, Mich., is scheduled to take over as AMA president in June. (Asplund, 11/21)
NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth:
Former Anesthesiologist Found Guilty Of Tampering With IV Bags Sentenced To Prison
A former Dallas anesthesiologist found guilty earlier this year of tampering with IV bags has been sentenced to 190 years behind bars on Wednesday morning. "He got exactly what he deserved," said John Kaspar, the widower of one of the victims. Dr. Raynaldo Riviera Ortiz Jr., 60, was accused of injecting heart-stopping drugs into five IV bags and placing them in a warming bin for other medical staff to use on their patients at Baylor Scott & White’s SurgiCare in North Dallas over five days in August 2022. (Beausoleil and Heinz, 11/20)
St. Louis Post-Dispatch:
Owner Of Home Health Care Firm Accused Of $800,000 Fraud
A federal grand jury on Wednesday indicted the owner of a local home health care company with defrauding the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the Missouri Medicaid program out of more than $800,000. Natavia Boyd-Wells, 40, was charged with four counts of wire fraud and two counts of making false statements. (Kull, 11/21)
Also —
Reuters:
First Double Lung Transplant Performed With Help From A Robot
A New York hospital says it has performed the first fully robotic double lung transplant. The procedure is aimed at speeding up the healing process and shortening hospital stays. It builds on other minimally invasive procedures; back in 2022, Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles completed a partially robotic single lung transfer. And here at the NYU Langone Health Center on the East Side of Manhattan, doctors announced in September that they had performed the first fully robotic single lung transplant. The double lung procedure was conducted on 57-year-old resident of upstate New York, Cheryl Mehrkar, on Oct. 22. (Nathanson and Fastenberg, 11/21)
Tests on the nation's illicit pill supply have shown that, compared to last year, fewer pills have lethal doses of fentanyl. Another piece of the puzzle could be xylazine, a tranquilizer often mixed with fentanyl, which causes users to fall asleep.
CNN:
Less-Potent Fentanyl Pills May Be Playing A Role In Decrease Of US Overdose Deaths, DEA Says
The US Drug Enforcement Administration says that less fentanyl is present in the nation’s illicit pill supply and that is helping drive down overdose deaths in the United States. But experts say that there are limitations to this claim and that many other factors are probably playing a role. (McPhillips, 11/21)
The New York Times:
Drug Overdose Deaths Are Declining Due To Changes In The Drug Supply
Some epidemiologists theorize that the growing prevalence of other drugs, sold on their own and also mixed in with fentanyl, is having an impact on how people use fentanyl itself. Fentanyl is now often diluted with xylazine, an animal tranquilizer that can cause horrific skin ulcers, which have even led to limb amputations. But drug policy experts said that xylazine, in some cases, might also be having a lifesaving effect. People addicted to fentanyl often need the drug numerous times a day. But xylazine can sedate users for hours. (Hoffman and Weiland, 11/21)
CBS News:
Drug "Several Times" Stronger Than Fentanyl Linked To California Overdose Death
The U.S. Department of Justice's Los Angeles office filed charges in what could be the nation's first death-resulting criminal case involving a synthetic opioid that is possibly more dangerous than fentanyl. On Thursday, federal prosecutors announced the sole count of distribution of protonitazene resulting in death against 21-year-old Benjamin Anthony Collins, a resident of LA County. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in prison if convicted. The harshest possible punishment for this charge is life in prison. (Rodriguez, 11/21)
Reuters:
McKinsey Nears $600m Settlement With US Government Over Role In Opioid Crisis
McKinsey is in the final stages of negotiating a deferred prosecution agreement to resolve a US criminal investigation into the consulting firm’s work helping opioid manufacturers boost sales that allegedly contributed to a deadly addiction epidemic, people familiar with the matter said. McKinsey is in talks to pay more than $600m to resolve the longstanding US Department of Justice investigation, which also encompasses findings of civil violations, the people said. (11/21)
In opioid and pain medication research —
MedPage Today:
Opioids Tied To Higher Dementia Risk, But Only After A Point
After a certain threshold, cumulative opioid use was associated with higher dementia risk, a study of adults over age 60 in Denmark showed. (George, 11/19)
FierceBiotech:
AstraZeneca Cans Phase 2 Opioid Use Disorder Drug Over Interaction With Common Antifungal Med
AstraZeneca has ended work on an opioid use disorder (OUD) drug after the orexin 1 receptor antagonist demonstrated a drug-drug interaction with an antifungal during a phase 2 trial. The Big Pharma kicked off the trial in May, according to the company’s website. The study had been assessing how the small molecule, dubbed AZD4041, interacts with the widely used antifungal itraconazole as well as its potential as an adjunctive treatment to the approved OUD drug buprenorphine. (Waldron, 11/22)
WUFT:
A Study Shows Mindfulness Meditation May Be The Best Way To Reduce Pain
There might be a way to relieve pain without money and medication, and it might just blow your mind. A new study suggests mindfulness meditation is more effective at relieving pain than placebo treatments. (McClung, 11/21)
Meanwhile, cannabis progress could stop under the Trump administration; a labeling issue prompts a recall of the popular drug Clonazepam; Novartis acquires Kate Therapeutics; and more.
The Hill:
FDA Gives Green Light To PTSD Marijuana Study In Veterans
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) this week authorized a long-delayed clinical trial to test whether smoking marijuana can be used to treat post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in veterans. The trial, sponsored by the nonprofit Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), has been blocked by the FDA since 2021. The agency had raised a variety of objections, including that allowing people to inhale high-potency cannabis was dangerous to their health. (Weixel, 11/21)
The Wall Street Journal:
Marijuana Industry Could Stay In Limbo Under Trump
Republicans don’t dislike the cannabis industry as much as they used to, but that doesn’t mean they will lift a finger to help it. A bad and likely outcome for pot companies is that everything stays the same as it is today during the second Trump administration. (Ryan, 11/22)
Fox News:
Popular Anxiety Drug, Clonazepam, Recalled Nationwide For ‘Possibly Life-Threatening’ Error
The anxiety-reducing drug, Clonazepam, has been recalled after a potentially "life-threatening" label mix-up, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said. According to a release from the federal agency, Endo Inc. announced a voluntary recall of 16 lots of Clonazepam Orally Disintegrating Tablets. The pharmaceutical company said the immediate recall came after it was discovered that 16 lots of the anxiety drug were mislabeled with the incorrect strength and National Drug Code (NDC) on them. The company said the labeling error was made by a third-party packager. (Rumpf-Whitten, 11/22)
Stat:
Novartis Buys Gene Therapy Startup Kate Therapeutics
Novartis said Thursday it purchased gene therapy startup Kate Therapeutics for up to $1.1 billion in upfront payments and milestones. It’s a rare buyout for a field that has quieted over the last couple years, amid a wider biotech downturn and questions about both the effectiveness and profitability of these one-time treatments. (Mast, 11/21)
MedPage Today:
Malaria Vaccine Delivered By Mosquito Bite Shows Safety, Efficacy
Immunization with a second-generation genetically attenuated parasite was safe and provided strong protection from malaria infection in young adults, a small clinical trial in the Netherlands suggested. (Vaida, 11/21)
CIDRAP:
Report: Most Fast-Food Chains Aren't Making The Grade On Antibiotic Policies
A new report suggests most US fast-food and fast-casual restaurant chains have made little progress on efforts to reduce antibiotic use by their meat and poultry suppliers. (Dall, 11/21)
KFF Health News:
Readers Embrace 'Going It Alone' Series On Aging And Chastise Makers Of Pulse Oximeters
KFF Health News gives readers a chance to comment on a recent batch of stories. (11/22)
In other public health news: low covid vaccination rates; a spike in Valley fever in Arizona; a ground beef recall; and more.
USA Today:
Byproduct Of Tap Water Purification Could Be Toxic, Study Says
Tap water for about 1 in 3 Americans could contain a byproduct from the decontamination process that may be toxic, according to a study published Thursday. For over a century, public water systems have used chemical compounds to kill pathogens that cause waterborne diseases such as cholera and typhoid fever, saving countless lives. This purification process has been carried out using chlorine. In the 1970s, researchers found chlorine could react to organic compounds in water to produce chemical reactions that cause cancer, low birth weight babies and miscarriages. (Cuevas, 11/21)
The Hill:
National COVID-19 Vaccination Rate Less Than 20 Percent: CDC Survey
Just 17.9 percent of U.S. adults have gotten a COVID-19 vaccine, and 34.7 percent have received an influenza vaccine during the 2024-25 respiratory disease season, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The report, published Thursday, notes that 35 percent of adults are open to receiving an influenza vaccine, 41 percent are willing to get a COVID-19 vaccine and 40 percent are open to getting a vaccine for RSV. (O'Connell-Domenech, 11/21)
The Mercury News:
Bay Area Health Officials Plan For RSV, Flu, COVID And Trump Administration
With the holiday season upon us and families gathering for Thanksgiving, public health officials are preparing for the respiratory virus season to ramp up and for January — when Donald Trump will return to the White House. Several public health officials joined forces Thursday to discuss the importance and efficacy of routine vaccines, as flu and RSV start to increase nationally, with COVID almost certain to follow suit. (Blair Rowan, 11/21)
USA Today:
Valley Fever Cases In Arizona Up Nearly 50%
With winter approaching, seasonal illnesses like the flu are already surging. There is another to add to the long list of illnesses to look out for – Valley fever. Cases of Valley fever are spiking across the southwest. Infections in Arizona have jumped 45% from what they were this time last year, an uptick of almost 4,000 cases. California cases have increased by about 600 since last year, according to the state's health department. (De Young and Rodriguez, 11/22)
NPR:
Why Doctors Are Increasingly Worried About Oropouche Virus
A little-known virus is getting a lot of attention this year. It's called Oropouche, and it's been making headlines because of a notable increase in diagnoses. So far in 2024 there have been over 10,000 cases, mainly in South America and the Caribbean. The vast majority are in Brazil. By contrast, the total Oropouche count in Brazil recorded between 2015 and 2022 was 261. (Barros Guinle, 11/20)
MedPage Today:
Flooding May Be The Climate Health Hazard Of Our Time, Report Suggests
Floods are emerging as a major health hazard with inequitable global effects -- both short and long term -- as climate change alters weather patterns. Flooding is the most common climate hazard, affecting more than 1.65 billion people from 2000 to 2019, with approximately 104,614 lives lost, reported Yuming Guo, MD, PhD, and Shanshan Li, MD, PhD, both of Monash University in Melbourne, Australia, and colleagues, in a special report in the New England Journal of Medicine. (Putka, 11/21)
Fox News:
Dementia Risk Could Be Linked To Walking Speed, Study Suggests
A slower walking pace could be a sign of cognitive decline or dementia, a new study suggests. Researchers assessed more than 16,800 healthy people over the age of 65 in the U.S. and Australia during a seven-year period (2010 to 2017), according to the published study in JAMA Network Open. ... Those who demonstrated a decrease in walking speed by at least 2 inches per second a year — along with slower cognitive ability — had a higher risk of dementia, as compared to individuals considered to be "non-decliners, cognitive-only decliners or gait-only decliners," according to the report. (McGorry, 11/21)
CNN:
Ground Beef Recalled Due To Possible E. Coli Contamination
Wolverine Packing Co. is recalling more than 167,000 pounds of ground beef shipped to restaurants due to possible E. coli contamination. Fifteen cases have been reported in Minnesota, with illnesses starting from November 2 to November 10, the US Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service said Wednesday. (Gumbrecht, 11/21)
BBC:
Methanol Poisoning Deaths Highlight SE Asia's Fake Alcohol Problem
Methanol poisoning has long been a well-known issue across South East Asia, particularly in the poorer countries along the Mekong river. But despite foreign governments posting warnings about alcohol consumption in these places, there is still little awareness among the backpacker party scene. (Mao, 11/221)
The approved proposition is a measure from an apartment trade group and comes in the wake of the AIDS Healthcare Foundation having supported several rent control initiatives. Other news from around the nation comes out of Oregon, Wisconsin, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia.
Los Angeles Times:
California Voters Approve Measure Aimed At Restricting AIDS Healthcare Foundation Spending
California voters have approved Proposition 34, a measure from an apartment trade group that aimed to restrict spending by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, which has bankrolled several rent control initiatives and criticized the measure as unconstitutional revenge. The Associated Press called the initiative Wednesday evening. According to the California Secretary of State, the measure is ahead 50.8% to 49.2%. (Khouri, 11/21)
AP:
A Growing Number Of Oregon Cities Vote To Ban Psychedelic Mushroom Compound Psilocybin
Drug reform advocates hailed Oregon as a progressive leader when it became the first in the nation to legalize the therapeutic use of psilocybin, the compound found in psychedelic mushrooms. But four years later, voters in a growing list of its cities have banned the substance. (Rush, 11/22)
CIDRAP:
Construction Dust In A Wisconsin Neighborhood May Have Led To 2021-22 Blastomycosis Cluster
A 2021-2022 blastomycosis outbreak that sickened five people—one fatally—and six dogs in a Wisconsin neighborhood may have stemmed from sources such as a riverbank, riverside trails or yards, or dust from extensive construction and excavation, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)-led research team reported yesterday in Emerging Infectious Diseases. Blastomycosis, which can lead to life-threatening disease in people and animals, is caused by the infectious Blastomyces fungus. Blastomyces thrives in moist, rich soil that, when disrupted, can lead to aerosolization of spores that can then be inhaled. Most US cases occur sporadically in the midwestern, south-central, and southeastern states, but clusters related to waterway-related occupational and recreational activities occasionally occur. (Van Beusekom, 11/21)
AP:
Alabama Carries Out Nation’s Third Nitrogen Gas Execution On A Man For A Hitchhiker's Killing
Alabama began using nitrogen gas earlier this year to carry out some executions. The method involves placing a respirator gas mask over the face to replace breathable air with pure nitrogen gas, causing death by lack of oxygen. Alabama Corrections Commissioner John Q. Hamm said the nitrogen flowed for 15 minutes and an electrocardiogram showed Carey Dale Grayson, 50, no longer had a heartbeat about 10 minutes after the gas began flowing. (Chandler, 11/21)
KFF Health News:
Florida Gov. DeSantis’ Canadian Drug Import Plan Goes Nowhere After FDA Approval
Nearly a year after the Biden administration gave Florida the green light to become the first state to import lower-cost prescription drugs from Canada — a longtime goal of politicians across the political spectrum, including President-elect Donald Trump — the program has yet to begin. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis hailed the FDA’s approval of his plan in January, calling it a victory over the drug industry, which opposes importation on the grounds that it would lead to a surge in counterfeit medications. (Galewitz, 11/21)
KFF Health News:
Georgians With Disabilities Are Still Being Institutionalized, Despite Federal Oversight
Lloyd Mills was tired of being stuck in a small, drab hospital room. On a rainy mid-September morning, a small TV attached to a mostly blank white wall played silently. There was nothing in the space to cheer it up — no cards, no flowers. In February, the 32-year-old with autism, cerebral palsy, and kidney disease was brought to Grady Memorial Hospital from the group home where he had been living because he was having auditory hallucinations and suicidal thoughts, he said. (Whitehead, 11/22)
Each week, KFF Health News finds longer stories for you to enjoy. Today's selections are on vaccines, food additives, addiction, dermatology, and fungi.
The Atlantic:
We're About To Find Out How Much Americans Like Vaccines
Empowering Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will test one of American public health’s greatest successes. (Engber, 11/20)
The Wall Street Journal:
How Froot Loops Landed at the Center of U.S. Food Politics
Many companies over the years have sought to shed additives to appease consumers’ desire for simpler ingredients. But U.S. shoppers have sometimes revolted when food makers switched to more natural, but less colorful and less tasty, alternatives. At the same time, some companies sell dye-free versions of U.S. products in other countries. Some overseas governments restrict the use of certain food dyes. (Newman, 11/21)
Undark:
The Delicate Path Of Treating Addiction Among Doctors
The darkest moment in Courtney Barrows McKeown’s path to recovery came when she considered driving over a bridge. As she tells it, she had been drinking from a bottle of wine and contending with feelings of hopelessness and shame; a routine test had come back positive for alcohol, and she had just learned she’d been fired from her surgical fellowship as a result. After half an hour, she decided to call her psychiatrist, who set in motion a series of supports that brought McKeown back from the edge. She said it was a relief. (Klotz, 11/20)
The Wall Street Journal:
$500,000 Pay, Predictable Hours: How Dermatology Became the ‘It’ Job in Medicine
Four-day workweeks, double the salary of some colleagues and no emails at night. If those perks sound like they belong to a few vaunted tech jobs, think again. Dermatologists boast some of medicine’s most enviable work lives, and more aspiring doctors are vying for residency spots in the specialty. “It’s ungodly competitive,” says Dr. Lindsey Zubritsky, a dermatologist in Ocean Springs, Miss., who finished her residency in 2018 and now splits her time between clinical work with patients and her social-media feed, where the “dermfluencer” has three million followers on TikTok and Instagram. (Chen, 11/18)
PBS NewsHour:
How A New Fungi Study Could Affect How We Think About Cognition
A species of wood-eating fungus didn’t need a brain to pass a cognitive test with flying colors, and researchers say this first-of-its-kind discovery could have broader implications for understanding consciousness and intelligence in a variety of life forms. A team of researchers at Japan’s Tohoku University, led by Yu Fukasawa, associate professor in the Graduate School of Agricultural Science, set out to determine whether fungi could recognize shapes. (Hoang, 11/21)
Editorial writers tackle these public health issues.
Bloomberg:
Still Figuring Out Medicare Open Enrollment? Good Luck
To the stalwart seniors reviewing their Medicare coverage this fall: Godspeed. The open-enrollment process has become so convoluted that almost 70% of beneficiaries don’t bother to compare their options. Many are opting to migrate to Medicare Advantage, a simpler, privately run alternative paid for by the government. By 2034, more than 60% of seniors will be enrolled, up from about half today. (11/22)
Stat:
This Is Pro-Vaccine Activists’ Moment To Shine — And We’re Ready
The current forecast for vaccine policy in the United States is, to put it mildly, stormy. With Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as the nominee for secretary of Health and Human Services and a slate of other names — including Mehmet Oz, Jay Bhattacharya, and Florida Surgeon General Joseph A. Ladapo — floated as possible appointees, public health advocates are rightly concerned about the future of evidence-based public health policies. (Caitlin Gilmet, 11/22)
The Washington Post:
RFK Jr. Aside, What Should We Do To Make America Healthier?
People are justifiably alarmed at the prospect of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. being put in charge of American health policy. On the latest episode of “Impromptu,” deputy Opinions editor Charles Lane, pediatrician and columnist Leana S. Wen, and editor Rob Gebelhoff debate how to disentangle the candidate’s sound ideas from his conspiratorial ones — and what we should do to make America healthier. (Charles Lane, Leana S. Wen and Robert Gebelhoff, 11/21)
The Wall Street Journal:
Elon Musk And Vivek Ramaswamy: The DOGE Plan To Reform Government
With a decisive electoral mandate and a 6-3 conservative majority on the Supreme Court, DOGE has a historic opportunity for structural reductions in the federal government. We are prepared for the onslaught from entrenched interests in Washington. We expect to prevail. Now is the moment for decisive action. Our top goal for DOGE is to eliminate the need for its existence by July 4, 2026—the expiration date we have set for our project. There is no better birthday gift to our nation on its 250th anniversary than to deliver a federal government that would make our Founders proud. (Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, 11/20)
Stat:
Why This Cancer Advocate Is Leaving X/Twitter
I’ve been living with and communicating about lung cancer for over 13 years. Since 2011, the year I was diagnosed, I’ve been active in one or more online lung cancer patient groups. Since 2012, I’ve been blogging and on social media, connecting with the lung cancer community and learning/sharing developments in cancer research. In 2013, I cofounded #LCSM (lung cancer social media) Chat on Twitter and became a co-moderator of its weekly chats. (Janet Freeman-Daily, 11/22)
The Wall Street Journal:
Why Is Everyone ‘Sober-Ish’ All Of A Sudden?
Have you noticed that your friends are a little less fun? That everyone leaves a dinner party earlier? That their stories are less wild or funny or revealing? This may be because so many people have decided to cut down on their drinking after a spate of ominous articles on how alcohol, even in moderate amounts, increases your risk for cancer and other serious health problems. After years of pushing the benign myth that a glass of wine a day is good for the heart, it seems the medical establishment has abandoned hedonists and pleasure seekers. Is there a safe amount of alcohol? It turns out no. For this and other more amorphous reasons, I have noticed increasing numbers of people around me are sober-ish. (Katie Roiphe, 11/21)