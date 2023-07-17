Federal Judge Allows Kentucky’s Youth Gender Care Ban To Take Effect
A federal judge lifted an injunction he'd issued last month that had temporarily blocked restrictions on gender-affirming care for young transgender people. The ACLU reportedly said it's "not the final word." Also in the news: legal restrictions targeting trans youth in Texas, and HHS spending for trans care.
AP:
Kentucky's Ban On Gender-Affirming Care Takes Effect As Federal Judge Lifts Injunction
Kentucky’s ban on gender-affirming care for young transgender people was restored Friday when a federal judge lifted an injunction he issued last month that had temporarily blocked the restrictions. The latest ruling by U.S. District Judge David Hale means the Kentucky prohibition goes into effect, preventing transgender minors from accessing puberty blockers and hormone therapy. (Schreiner and Lovan, 7/14)
Reuters:
US Judge Lets Kentucky Enforce Ban On Transgender Youth Care For Now
The law is being challenged by families of transgender children who say they will be irreparably harmed by losing access to medical treatments. Hale's decision "is not the final word, and we remain optimistic that with a full briefing we will achieve a positive result," American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky legal director Corey Shapiro, one of the lawyers representing the families, said in a statement. (Pierson, 7/14)
Also —
The Texas Tribune:
Texans Raising Trans Kids Say New Laws Strip Them Of Health Care Options
Gov. Greg Abbott and state lawmakers have used variations of the phrase “parental rights” this year to push a litany of legislation, with varying degrees of success. They’ve vowed to empower Texas parents in their fights for everything from sweeping changes to the state’s foster care system and what can be taught in schools to using tax dollars to subsidize kids’ private school tuition. But Kari, a Georgetown mother of a transgender 17-year-old, says she feels like she has “no choices at all” as she and her family stare down a ban on puberty blockers and hormone treatments for trans minors that goes into effect Sept. 1. (Schneid, 7/17)
The Texas Tribune:
Texas Ban On Trans Care For Kids Spurs Doctors’ Fears For Patients
At least once a day Dr. Ximena Lopez sees a parent crying in her clinic. They’re crying because Lopez just told them they need to find a new way to get transition-related care for their children — by leaving Texas or sourcing treatments outside the state — because the state outlawed these treatments for trans youth. (Melhado, 7/17)
Axios:
Fight Over Gender-Affirming Care Moves To HHS Spending Bill
The congressional appropriations process is shaping up to be the next battleground over gender-affirming care. Taxpayer funding of hormone therapies and gender-affirming surgeries would be barred under House Republicans' fiscal 2024 spending bill covering the federal health department, which is moving through Congress. (Goldman, 7/17)