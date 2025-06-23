- KFF Health News Original Stories 3
Federal Proposals Threaten Provider Taxes, Key Source of Medicaid Funding for States
Many Older People Embrace Vaccines. Research Is Proving Them Right.
Supreme Court Upholds Bans on Gender-Affirming Care
Texas Broke Law For Decades, Trapped People With Severe Disabilities In Nursing Homes, Federal Judge Rules
Federal Proposals Threaten Provider Taxes, Key Source of Medicaid Funding for States
Republican proposals to tighten the use of special taxes to fund Medicaid programs could deprive states of billions of dollars for safety net health care. In California, any such limit would come on top of Medicaid cuts proposed by California Democrats in response to a $12 billion state deficit. (Bernard J. Wolfson, 6/23)
Many Older People Embrace Vaccines. Research Is Proving Them Right.
Newer formulations are even more effective at preventing illnesses that commonly afflict seniors — perhaps even dementia. (Paula Span, 6/23)
KFF Health News' 'What the Health?': Supreme Court Upholds Bans on Gender-Affirming Care
The Supreme Court this week said Tennessee may continue to enforce its law banning most types of gender-affirming care for minors. The ruling is likely to greenlight similar laws in two dozen states. And the Senate is preparing to vote on a budget reconciliation bill that includes even deeper Medicaid cuts than the House version. Victoria Knight of Axios, Alice Miranda Ollstein of Politico, and Sandhya Raman of CQ Roll Call join KFF Health News’ Julie Rovner to discuss these stories and more. (6/20)
Here's today's health policy haiku:
BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL CUTS DEEP
ACA death boards?
’25 death policy.
Had enough winning?
- Marge Kilkelly
Summaries Of The News:
White House Shortens ACA Sign-Up Period, Boots Dreamers From Rolls
Also, the administration will scrap “sex-trait modification” as an essential health benefit, require income verifications, and end a monthly special enrollment period for poverty-stricken people.
The Hill:
Trump Administration Makes Sweeping Changes To Obamacare, Ends ‘Dreamer’ Coverage
The Trump administration is shortening Obamacare’s annual open enrollment period and ending the law’s coverage of immigrants who entered the U.S. illegally as children, according to a final rule announced Friday. According to the rule, the federal open enrollment period will run from Nov. 1 through Dec. 31. Currently, federal open enrollment ends Jan. 15. States operating their own health insurance exchanges will have the flexibility to set their open enrollments, so long as they run no longer than nine weeks between the November and December dates. In addition to the shortened enrollment period, the administration said it is ending ObamaCare coverage for immigrants who came into the U.S. illegally as children, also known as “Dreamers.” (Weixel, 6/20)
Fierce Healthcare:
CMS Finalizes Rule Aimed At 'Improper' ACA Exchange Sign-Ups
Under the final rule, the CMS will end monthly special enrollment periods that allow individuals with incomes at or below 150% of the federal poverty level to sign up for coverage, arguing that these windows were used by some brokers and agents to improperly enroll people in ACA plans or switch them to different plans in a bid to secure higher commissions. The final rule will also require income verifications for individuals who receive premium subsidies and will put in place eligibility verifications for people who sign up during special enrollment periods. (Minemyer, 6/20)
Florida Phoenix:
One Big, Beautiful Bill's Changes For Obamacare Could Be Ugly For Florida
Although cuts to the Medicaid and supplemental nutrition assistance programs (SNAP) are grabbing the headlines, Florida health care advocates worry that the changes to the ACA may be even more damaging. Florida leads the nation in Obamacare enrollment in 2025, with 4.7 million people enrolled in the marketplace, U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) data show. A key feature of the ACA is the marketplace through which people can use advanced premium tax credits to purchase subsidized health insurance. By contrast, there are 4.17 million people enrolled in Medicaid in Florida, the safety net program for the poor, elderly, and disabled. (Sexton, 6/20)
PBS News:
How Republicans’ Massive Budget Bill Impacts The Affordable Care Act
The Affordable Care Act faces significant rollbacks if President Trump’s big spending and tax cut bill is approved by the Senate. (6/19)
Senate Official Halts GOP's Plan To Make States Share Cost Of SNAP
The Republicans' megabill became much clearer over the weekend after the Senate parliamentarian — the rules referee — clarified which parts of the bill could stay or had to go. A 10-year moratorium on enforcing state and local AI laws was retained; the moratorium is a condition for receiving billions in federal funds for broadband expansion, a critical need in rural areas lacking telehealth services.
Politico:
Senate GOP’s Plan To Push Food Aid Costs Onto States Axed From Megabill
Senate Republicans’ plan to force states to share the cost of the country’s largest nutrition program to pay for their policy megabill has been halted by the chamber’s rules. The Senate parliamentarian determined that the cost-sharing plan would violate the so-called Byrd Rule, which limits what can be included in the reconciliation process, and would be subject to a 60-vote filibuster threshold, according to an advisory sent out Friday night by Senate Budget Committee Democrats. (Yarrow, 6/21)
Politico:
Senate Parliamentarian Greenlights State AI Law Freeze In GOP Megabill
The Senate’s rules referee late Saturday allowed Republicans to include in their megabill a 10-year moratorium on enforcing state and local artificial intelligence laws — a surprising result for the provision that’s split the GOP. Senate Commerce Chair Ted Cruz (R-Texas) rewrote a House-passed AI moratorium to try to comply with the chamber’s budgetary rules. His version made upholding the moratorium a condition for receiving billions in federal broadband expansion funds. (Adragna, 6/22)
The New York Times:
G.O.P. Can’t Include Limits on Trump Lawsuits in Megabill, Senate Official Rules
A Senate official rejected on Sunday a measure in Republicans’ sweeping domestic policy bill that could limit lawsuits seeking to block President Trump’s executive actions. ... Republicans are pushing their bill to carry out President Trump’s agenda through Congress using special rules that shield legislation from a filibuster, depriving Democrats of the ability to block it. (Edmondson and Gold, 6/22)
Politico:
Senate GOP Slashes Megabill's Tax Costs With New Accounting Method
Tax legislation recently unveiled by Senate Republicans only costs $441 billion when tallied using a novel accounting method requested by the GOP. The new estimate by the Joint Committee on Taxation, which was released late Saturday night, shows how Senate Republicans were able to slash the costs of sweeping tax legislation set to be included in the GOP’s sweeping megabill by using a “current policy baseline” — a never-before-used technique that wipes out the cost of extending existing tax cuts that are set to expire at year’s end. (Guggenheim, 6/22)
The Washington Post:
Trump’s Tax Bill Has Become A Battlefield For Tobacco Giants
Two of the largest tobacco firms in the United States are waging a lobbying battle over a key provision in the GOP’s massive tax and spending bill. The version of the legislation that the House passed last month included language to claw back a $12 billion tax break that tobacco producers — most of them in North Carolina — use to make their products cheaper to export. The version of the legislation the Senate is considering would leave the tax break untouched. (Bogage, 6/20)
More on the proposed cuts to Medicaid —
Roll Call:
Senate GOP Mulls Shielding Rural Hospitals From Medicaid Cuts
Senate Republicans say they are looking for ways to safeguard rural hospitals from proposed cuts to a key Medicaid funding method, amid concerns from the powerful hospital lobby and others that the budget reconciliation bill could force many facilities to close. (Raman and Hellmann, 6/20)
The Washington Post:
In West Virginia, Medicaid Is A Lifeline. GOP Cuts Could Devastate The State.
Hampshire Memorial Hospital is nestled deep in the Appalachian Mountains, past more than 20 miles of winding mountain roads dotted with lush trees and ridges. It is the only hospital for a county that spans 645 square miles and, for many of its 24,000 residents, is the sole option for health care ranging from routine ailments to life-threatening emergencies. Like every rural hospital in West Virginia, Hampshire Memorial relies deeply on Medicaid, the government health insurance program for the poor that covers about one-third of residents in this deep-red state. But its ability to continue treating Hampshire County — among the poorer and sicker counties in the country — has been thrown into doubt by President Donald Trump’s sprawling tax and spending package that he has said he wants on his desk by July 4. (Abutaleb, 6/23)
NPR:
Trump's Medicaid Cuts Would Have Vast Ripple Effects In This Rural Colorado Valley
In southern Colorado's San Luis Valley, clouds billow above the towering mountains of the Sangre de Cristo range. A chorus of blackbirds whistle, as they flit among the reeds of a wildlife refuge. Big circular fields of crops, interspersed with native shrubs, give it a feel of bucolic quiet. Despite the stark beauty in one of the state's most productive agricultural regions, there's a sense of unease among the community's leaders as Congress debates a budget bill that could radically reshape Medicaid, the government health program for low-income people. (Daley, 6/22)
KFF Health News:
Federal Proposals Threaten Provider Taxes, Key Source Of Medicaid Funding For States
Republican efforts to restrict taxes on hospitals, health plans, and other providers that states use to help fund their Medicaid programs could strip them of tens of billions of dollars. The move could shrink access to health care for some of the nation’s poorest and most vulnerable people, warn analysts, patient advocates, and Democratic political leaders. No state has more to lose than California, whose Medicaid program, called Medi-Cal, covers nearly 15 million residents with low incomes and disabilities. That’s twice as many as New York and three times as many as Texas. (Wolfson, 6/23)
KFF Health News:
KFF Health News' 'What The Health?': Supreme Court Upholds Bans On Gender-Affirming Care
Meanwhile, the Senate is still hoping to complete work on its version of President Donald Trump’s huge budget reconciliation bill before the July Fourth break. But deeper cuts to the Medicaid program than those included in the House-passed bill could prove difficult to swallow for moderate senators. (6/20)
Health Insurers Pledge To Trim Prior Authorization Process Over 18 Months
They aren’t ending prior authorization, but they are vowing to take half-a-dozen steps they say will make it less onerous, including setting up a standard electronic request form for doctors and reducing the scope of services for which it is needed, The Washington Post reported.
The Washington Post:
Insurers Vow To Make Prior Authorization For Treatment Easier
Major health insurers are promising to ease up on a cost-controlling practice long hated by doctors and patients for making it harder to get quick and efficient care. Several dozen insurers — including insurance giants UnitedHealthcare, Elevance, Aetna, Cigna and Kaiser Permanente — announced Monday that they will make this practice, known as “prior authorization,” more efficient and transparent over the next 18 months. (Cunningham, 6/23)
ABC News:
Aflac Says Cyberattack Breach Could Expose Personal Data Of Customers
A group of cybercriminals hacked into data systems at insurance company Aflac, possibly gaining access to sensitive information such as Social Security numbers and health reports, the company said on Friday. Aflac, which boasts millions of customers, “identified suspicious activity” and “stopped the intrusion within hours,” the company said. The company attributed the attack to a “sophisticated cybercrime group” but did not identify the organization. (Zahn, 6/20)
On gun violence in the health care industry —
CBS News:
In The Shooting Of An Indiana Kidney Doctor, Fresh Echoes Of The UnitedHealthcare Murder And The Specter Of Vigilante Violence
Dr. Andre Obua drove 18 hours from Miami to Terre Haute, Indiana. He pulled up to the home of a local kidney specialist and allegedly opened fire, striking the kidney doctor in the hand before being wrestled to the ground. The only thing more unexpected than the act of violence was the apparent motive. Accused in the shooting, which occurred one month after the brazen murder of the UnitedHealthcare CEO in New York City, was Obua, a highly educated medical resident with a promising career. But Obua had become fixated on one of the least-understood corners in the big business of medicine -- kidney dialysis. (Moriarty, Aviv, Samu, Gold and Mosk, 6/22)
ABC News:
Prosecutors Trying To 'Bias' The Public Against Luigi Mangione, Defense Says
Prosecutors at the Manhattan district attorney's office intentionally violated Luigi Mangione's right to a fair trial by unnecessarily releasing his handwritten journal entries to "bias" the public, defense attorneys said in a new court filing. Prosecutors included the writings in a filing earlier this month that was meant to justify the filing of murder charges with a terrorism enhancement. One excerpt said, "I finally feel confident about what I will do. The details are coming together. And I don't feel any doubt about whether it's right/justified. I'm glad in a way that I've procrastinated bc it allowed me to learn more about UHC." (Katersky, 6/20)
AP:
GOP Tax Bill Would Ease Regulations On Gun Silencers
The massive tax and spending cuts package that President Donald Trump wants on his desk by July 4 would loosen regulations on gun silencers and certain types of rifles and shotguns, advancing a longtime priority of the gun industry as Republican leaders in the House and Senate try to win enough votes to pass the bill. The guns provision was first requested in the House by Georgia Rep. Andrew Clyde, a Republican gun store owner who had initially opposed the larger tax package. The House bill would remove silencers — called “suppressors” by the gun industry — from a 1930s law that regulates firearms that are considered the most dangerous, eliminating a $200 tax while removing a layer of background checks. (Jalonick, 6/23)
Medical Groups Mobilize As A Check On RFK Jr.'s New Vaccine Advisers
Medical organizations and experts are collaborating on ways to protect vaccine integrity and ensure insurance coverage should ACIP’s recommendations deviate from long-standing public health practice. Plus, a look at the conundrum facing insurance companies.
NBC News:
Outside Groups Organize To Form Unbiased, Independent Vaccine Panel
In the wake of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s decision to shake up a key federal vaccine advisory committee, outside medical organizations and independent experts are looking for alternate sources of unbiased information and even considering forming a group of their own. A leading contender is a new group led by Michael Osterholm, an infectious disease expert and the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) at the University of Minnesota. (Edwards, 6/22)
Politico Pro:
RFK Jr.’s Vaccine Shakeup Injects Uncertainty Into Insurance Coverage
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s overhaul of the federal government’s approach to vaccines is complicating health insurers’ decisions on which shots to cover. Some national insurers told POLITICO they worry Kennedy’s firing of 17 members of the CDC’s vaccine advisory panel and hiring of eight others — some of whom have called into question the safety and efficacy of immunizations — could erode public trust in vaccines. And they are unclear of how to proceed, uncertain about whether their coverage will change if the government no longer recommends certain vaccines. (Hooper, 6/23)
The 19th:
How Doctors Are Preparing For RFK Jr.’s Shifts On Vaccine Policy
When it comes to vaccines, there are two kinds of parents coming into Dr. Megan Prior’s office in Washington, D.C., these days. One set are parents who pepper the pediatrician with increasingly panicked questions about the future availability of vaccines and whether their children can get any shots early. Then there are the parents who feel vindicated in their decision not to vaccinate their kids, despite vaccines’ overall safety and record of disease prevention. (Rodriguez, 6/20)
KFF Health News:
Many Older People Embrace Vaccines. Research Is Proving Them Right.
Kim Beckham, an insurance agent in Victoria, Texas, had seen friends suffer so badly from shingles that she wanted to receive the first approved shingles vaccine as soon as it became available, even if she had to pay for it out-of-pocket. Her doctor and several pharmacies turned her down because she was below the recommended age at the time, which was 60. So, in 2016, she celebrated her 60th birthday at her local CVS. (Span, 6/23)
On the spread of measles, covid, and flu —
CIDRAP:
US Adds 17 More Measles Cases As Georgia, Iowa Report New Infections
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 17 more measles cases today in its weekly update, bringing its total for the year to 1,214 confirmed cases from 36 jurisdictions. Although measles cases have slowed since peaking in late March, the uptick in cases brings the country closer to surpassing the 1,274 cases reported in 2019, which to date is the highest number reported in a single year since the disease was eliminated from the United States in 2020. There were 285 confirmed measles cases in 2024. (Dall, 6/20)
The New York Times:
‘I Feel Like I’ve Been Lied To’: When A Measles Outbreak Hits Home
From a lone clinic in Texas to an entire school district in North Dakota, the virus is upending daily life and revealing a deeper crisis of belief. (Saslow, 6/22)
CIDRAP:
Fungal Spores May Help Predict COVID-19, Influenza Activity
New findings presented at the annual meeting of the American Society for Microbiology suggest increased levels of fungal spores in the air are strongly linked to surges in cases of influenza and COVID-19. The study was based on daily spore samples taken in 2022 and 2024 in San Juan and Caguas, Puerto Rico, where fungal spores and pollen are endemic and present year-round. The data on spores was matched to data on the daily incidence of people diagnosed with COVID-19 and flu. (Soucheray, 6/20)
Despite Healthy Status, Georgia Man Dies Within 30 Days Of ICE Arrest
The Guardian tracks the case of a Mexican-born detainee whose family has raised concerns about the baffling circumstances surrounding the father's death. Plus, news outlets examine the repercussions of federal funding and research cuts.
The Guardian:
‘Ticking Time Bomb’: Ice Detainee Dies In Transit As Experts Say More Deaths Likely
A 68-year-old Mexican-born man has become the first Ice detainee in at least a decade to die while being transported from a local jail to a federal detention center, and experts have warned there will likely be more such deaths amid the current administration’s “mass deportation” push across the US. Abelardo Avellaneda Delgado’s exact cause of death remains under investigation, according to Ice, but the Guardian’s reporting reveals a confusing and at times contradictory series of events surrounding the incident. (Pratt, 6/22)
AP:
ICE Detains Marine Corps Veteran’s Wife Who Was Still Breastfeeding Their Baby
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers detained the wife of a Marine Corps veteran in Louisiana during a routine immigration appointment in New Orleans. To visit his wife, Adrian Clouatre has to make an eight-hour round trip from their home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to a rural ICE detention center in Monroe. Clouatre, who qualifies as a service-disabled veteran, goes every chance he can get. (Brook, 6/23)
On the Trump administration's funding and research cuts —
Axios:
Accidental Death Data Threatened By Trump CDC Cuts
The CDC center that provides a window into how Americans are accidentally killed could see much of its work zeroed out under the Trump administration 2026 budget after it was hit hard by staff cuts this spring. (Reed, 6/23)
Stat:
FDA Cuts Hamper Conflict Of Interest Reviews, Advisory Meetings
Even before he took over the Food and Drug Administration, Marty Makary called for frequent, transparent meetings of the independent panels that advise the agency on controversial regulatory decisions. But current and former agency staff, as well as medical ethics experts, say recent cuts at the FDA are already making it more difficult to plan and run those meetings — and to ensure that the members of those committees don’t have conflicts of interest, a stated priority of Makary and of health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Lawrence, 6/23)
St. Louis Post-Dispatch:
St. Louis Biomed Firm Left Reeling After Feds Cut Funding
Fimbrion Therapeutics, a small but successful biomedical research business based in the city’s Cortex Innovation Center, was close to developing a key drug in the arsenal against tuberculosis, the world’s deadliest infectious disease. After working five years and receiving nearly $4 million in small business innovation funding though the National Institutes of Health, Fimbrion last fall celebrated a glowing review by the NIH that all but guaranteed the company would receive the last grant it needed to develop the final version of the drug. (Munz, 6/22)
The New York Times:
Here Is All The Science At Risk In Trump’s Clash With Harvard
The federal government annually spends billions funding research at Harvard, part of a decades-old system that is little understood by the public but essential to American science. This spring, nearly every dollar of that payment was cut off by the Trump administration, endangering much of the university’s research. (Badger, Bhatia and Singer, 6/22)
The New York Times:
Missteps, Confusion And ‘Viral Waste’: The 14 Days That Doomed U.S.A.I.D.
The rapid dismantling of the global aid agency remains one of the most consequential outcomes of President Trump’s efforts to overhaul the federal government, showing his willingness to tear down institutions in defiance of the courts. (Flavelle, Nehamas and Tate, 6/22)
The New York Times:
What Remains Of U.S.A.I.D. After DOGE’s Budget Cuts?
The few hundred programs that survived DOGE’s purge reveal the future of foreign aid. (6/23)
Texas Broke Law For Decades, Trapped People With Severe Disabilities In Nursing Homes, Federal Judge Rules
Once there, they didn't receive the services they needed because they weren't adequately screened, and many couldn't argue for their transfer, disability advocates told The Texas Tribune. The ruling stems from a class-action lawsuit filed in 2010.
The Texas Tribune:
Texas Is Illegally Keeping Disabled People In Nursing Homes
Texas has been violating federal law for decades by sequestering individuals with severe disabilities in poorly run nursing homes without offering them alternative living options and services in the community, a federal judge has ruled. (Simpson, 6/20)
AP:
Texas Governor Vetoes Bill That Would Ban All THC Products
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott vetoed a bill Sunday to ban all THC consumables, allowing the booming market flush with THC-infused vapes, gummies and other products to continue to be sold across the state. Abbott, a Republican, waited until the final moment to veto the bill in what would have been one of the most restrictive THC bans in the country and a significant blow to the state’s billion-dollar industry. (Lathan, 6/23)
On abortion —
Chicago Tribune:
New Chicago Clinic Provides ‘All-Trimester’ Abortions Up To Roughly 34 Weeks Of Pregnancy
A new Chicago clinic is providing abortions to patients up to roughly 34 weeks into pregnancy — the only standalone clinic in the Midwest to offer often-controversial terminations in the third trimester and among only a handful that do so nationwide. Hope Clinic, a longtime abortion provider in southern Illinois, opened a second location in the Uptown neighborhood June 2 advertising “all-trimester” abortions. (Lourgos, 6/22)
The Wall Street Journal:
Republican’s Life-Threatening Pregnancy Collided With Florida’s Abortion Politics
Rep. Kat Cammack arrived at the emergency room in May 2024 terrified by what she had just learned: Her pregnancy could kill her at any moment. It would only get worse. The Florida Republican needed a shot of methotrexate to help expel her ectopic pregnancy, in which there is no way for the embryo to survive. Her state’s six-week abortion ban had just taken effect. She said doctors and nurses who saw her said they were worried about losing their licenses or going to jail if they gave her drugs to end her pregnancy. (Ferek, 6/22)
The Washington Post:
On Dobbs Anniversary, Senate Democrats Aim To Restart Abortion Conversation
Sen. Patty Murray (D-Washington) says the GOP is moving toward a “national abortion ban behind the scenes” and hopes a staged hearing will spotlight the threat. (Somasundaram, 6/22)
On race and health care —
St. Louis Public Radio:
St. Louis Group Supports Mental Health With Asian Therapist List
Studies show mental health illnesses are on the rise among Asian Americans, particularly after the COVID-19 pandemic. To help reduce those rates, a St. Louis-based civic youth organization created a statewide database with over 40 Asian and Pacific Islander therapists. (Henderson, 6/23)
Minnesota Public Radio:
New Partnership To Boost Well-Being For Native American Girls
The Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community recently announced a partnership with Girls on The Run Minnesota, providing a $330,000 grant to support Native girls’ health and wellness through local schools and Native nonprofits. (Colvin, 6/21)
On climate and health —
AP:
Eastern Half Of US Sweltering Again, With Dangerous Heat Wave Expected To Last Until Midweek
Tens of millions of people across the Midwest and East endured dangerously hot temperatures again on Sunday as a sprawling June heat wave that gripped much of the U.S. was expected to last well into this week. Most of the northeastern quadrant of the country from Minnesota to Maine was under some type of heat advisory. So were parts of Arkansas, Tennessee, Louisiana and Mississippi, the National Weather Service said. Weather service offices throughout the region warned of sweltering and sometimes life-threatening conditions through Wednesday. “Please plan ahead to take frequent breaks if you must be outside, stay hydrated and provide plenty of water and shade for any outdoor animals,” the service office in Wakefield, Virginia, said on X. (Richmond and AP, 6/22)
Katie Couric Media:
Feeling the Heat? Know These Signs and Symptoms of Heat Stroke
These rising temperatures are more than just uncomfortable — they can pose a serious danger to your health. According to scientists, the body’s resting core temperature typically hovers around 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit, which is just 7 degrees away from heatstroke and the risk of death. Officials in NYC, where the heat wave is expected to hit midweek, are already warning, “This is the deadliest weather threat we face in New York City.” (Bonn, 6/22)
NPR:
Tick Risks Vary By Region. Here’s Where Diseases Have Spread And How To Stay Safe
There are early signs that it could be a bad year for tick bites. In May, the rate of people seeking emergency care for tick bites was the highest it's been since 2019, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If you get a tick bite, you're not alone: They happen in every U.S. state, and some 31 million people get tick bites each year. (Huang, 6/23)
A Dose Of Upbeat And Inspiring News
Today's stories are on type 1 diabetes, lupus, breast cancer, hearing aids, and more.
The New York Times:
People With Severe Diabetes Are Cured In Small Trial Of New Drug
A single infusion of a stem cell-based treatment may have cured 10 out of 12 people with the most severe form of type 1 diabetes. One year later, these 10 patients no longer need insulin. The other two patients need much lower doses. The experimental treatment, called zimislecel and made by Vertex Pharmaceuticals of Boston, involves stem cells that scientists prodded to turn into pancreatic islet cells, which regulate blood glucose levels. (Kolata, 6/20)
The New York Times:
Cutting-Edge Cancer Therapy Offers Hope For Patients With Lupus
CAR T-cell therapy, a kind of “living drug” that modifies patients’ immune cells to help them attack misbehaving ones, has been used with significant success to treat some cancers, particularly of the blood. A growing body of evidence has suggested that the therapy can also treat a severe form of lupus that, at best, can be managed as a lifelong condition and, at worst, resists treatment and can lead to organ failure and death. (Agrawal, 6/18)
Newsweek:
Scorpion Venom Could Help Treat Breast Cancer
A venomous creature from the Amazon rainforest may hold the key to fighting one of the deadliest cancers affecting women today. (Notarantonio, 6/18)
CBS News:
After Her Heart Started To Fail, A First-Of-Its-Kind Surgery Saved Her Life
Sue Baker was told that she had two options after her heart started to fail after years of intervention: Enter palliative care, or try an experimental surgery. (Breen, 6/21)
Becker's Hospital Review:
6 1st-Of-Its-Kind Procedures Performed In 2025
In the first half of 2025, eight systems have performed first-of-their-kind procedures and clinical treatments. (Taylor, 6/16)
Also —
CBS News:
LGBTQ+ Seniors Find Safety And Joy In North Carolina Retirement Village
Village Hearth in Durham, North Carolina, a retirement village for people 55 and older who identify as LGBTQ+, is one of the nation's first co-housing developments created specifically for an aging, queer population. (Samlian and Hastey, 6/19)
The Wall Street Journal:
Eyeglasses With Built-In Hearing Aids: This Just Makes Sense
These aren’t just any specs. They’re eyeglasses with hearing aids built in, designed for people with mild to moderate hearing loss. Look closely and you’ll see tiny speakers in the arms and microphones around the front. The $1,200 Nuance Audio frames, which launched in the U.S. in April, join Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 as an auditory option for people who don’t want traditional hearing aids. (Nguyen, 6/22)
Perspectives: Tariff War Ignores Impact Of Health Care Costs On Manufacturing Firms; How HIV Drug Came To Fruition
Opinion writers weigh in on these topics and others.
Stat:
Employer Health Care Costs Stand In The Way Of Reshoring American Jobs
The Trump administration continues to pursue the most aggressive tariff policies since the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act of 1930. The intent of this trade war is to reshore a wide variety of American industries. Reshoring seeks to redress the economic harms that resulted from a systematic effort to move manufacturing to lower-cost labor markets abroad, a process that has been occurring for several decades. (Kevin A. Schulman and Wasan Kumar, 6/23)
Stat:
Gilead’s HIV Prevention Drug ‘Breaks All The Rules’
By the mid-1990s, the AIDS epidemic had become a pandemic, with more than 3 million new HIV infections and more than 1 million AIDS-related deaths each year. A million children, most of them in sub-Saharan Africa, had been orphaned by AIDS. The numbers just kept going up and up. (William Pao, 6/23)
The New York Times:
Autism Rates Have Increased 60-Fold. I Played A Role In That.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., secretary of health and human services, is correct that reported autism rates have exploded in the last 30 years — they’ve increased roughly 60-fold — but he is dead wrong about the causes. I should know, because I am partly responsible for the explosion in rates. The rapid rise in autism cases is not because of vaccines or environmental toxins, but rather is the result of changes in the way that autism is defined and assessed — changes that I helped put into place. (Dr. Allen Frances, 6/23)
The Baltimore Sun:
Maryland Faces A Deepening Food Insecurity Crisis
Rising food prices. Cuts to critical assistance programs. Lingering economic uncertainty. Together, these forces have created a perfect storm of heartache, further fueling the dramatic rise in food insecurity across the country. Here in Maryland, since the days of the COVID pandemic, one in three residents continues to struggle to afford basic necessities. (Carmen Del Guercio, 6/22)
Kansas City Star:
COVID-19 Lessons From A Missouri ICU Critical Care Nurse
When I finally got a new N95 mask after six months, I held the old one in my hands and realized how thin and frayed it had become. It was literally breaking down from months of sweat, breath, and tears. I had been breathing through something that was barely there. And I hadn’t noticed. I was too busy helping people survive. That’s what working through the pandemic was like. You didn’t have time to think about what was falling apart. You were too busy holding it up. (Abby Ehrhardt, 6/22)