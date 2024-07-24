First Edition: July 24, 2024

Today's early morning highlights from the major news organizations.

KFF Health News: Louisiana Reclassifies Drugs Used In Abortions As Controlled Dangerous Substances

Louisiana lawmakers have added two drugs commonly used in pregnancy and reproductive health care to the state’s list of controlled dangerous substances, a move that has alarmed doctors in the state. Mifepristone and misoprostol have many clinical uses, and one use approved by the FDA is to take the pills to induce an abortion at up to 10 weeks of gestation. The bill that moved through the Louisiana Legislature this spring lists both medications as Schedule IV drugs under the state’s Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Law, creating penalties of up to 10 years in prison for anyone caught with the drugs without a valid prescription. (Westwood, 7/24)

KFF Health News: World-Famous Wall Drug Isn’t Immune From Challenges Facing Rural Pharmacies

Stacey Schulz parks in a rear lot to avoid the crowded Main Street entrances to her local pharmacy. “During the summer, it’s kind of hectic,” she said after greeting the pharmacist and technician by name. That’s because Schulz’s pharmacy is tucked inside Wall Drug, a tourist attraction that takes up almost an entire block and draws more than 2 million visitors a year to a community of fewer than 700 residents. (Zionts, 7/24)

KFF Health News: Listen To The Latest 'KFF Health News Minute'

“Health Minute” brings original health care and health policy reporting from the KFF Health News newsroom to the airwaves each week. (7/23)

Fox News: Biden Health Concerns Persist As He Makes First Appearance After Ending Campaign

President Biden was seen boarding Air Force One in Delaware on Tuesday, marking the first time he has been seen in public since being diagnosed with COVID-19 on July 17. The president held a mask in one hand as he gave onlookers a thumbs-up and a salute before disappearing into the plane. (Rudy, 7/23)

The Wall Street Journal: Biden’s Decision To Quit Presidential Race Feels Personal For Nation’s Older Citizens

Older people said they empathized with and welcomed President Biden’s decision to withdraw from the presidential race—finding parallels in their own lives when they grappled with the right time to walk away. People who have wrestled with when to step back say the reckoning is difficult, especially when the stakes are high. They don’t always recognize or want to admit that they are no longer up to their former tasks. Some who foresee that possibility ask confidants to tell them if they’re not functioning as well as needed. (Ansberry, 7/23)

Politico: Abortion Faded From The Spotlight. Harris Is Trying To Bring It Back

Democrats for the last month have been too busy fighting over whether President Joe Biden should lead the ticket to keep voters’ attention on abortion. Vice President Kamala Harris is trying to bring the focus back. On Monday, Harris told campaign staff in Wilmington, Delaware, that she would prevent Republicans from enacting a national ban because “the government should not be telling a woman what to do with her body.” On Tuesday, she concluded a rally in a Milwaukee suburb by promising to sign legislation that would “restore reproductive freedoms.” And on Wednesday, the Harris campaign said it plans to counter former President Donald Trump’s rally in Charlotte with an abortion-focused event in North Carolina featuring Hadley Duvall, a Kentucky woman who was raped by her stepfather when she was 12. (Messerly and Ollstein, 7/24)

NBC News: Iowa's Ban On Abortions After 6 Weeks Will Go Into Effect Next Week

An Iowa law banning most abortions in the state will take effect Monday, roughly one year after Gov. Kim Reynolds signed it. The law prohibits physicians from administering an abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected — around six weeks into pregnancy, before most women even know they’re pregnant. It briefly took effect in July 2023, but a lower court temporarily blocked the ban just days later in response to a legal challenge brought by abortion providers and the American Civil Liberties Union. (Bendix, 7/23)

Axios: Big Declines In Teen Births, CDC Data Shows

Teen birth rates in the United States have continued to decline significantly across the board since 2000, but racial and ethnic disparities still exist, federal data released Wednesday shows. Decreasing teen births can positively affect adolescents' physical and mental health, lifetime income and education attainment, according to research organization Child Trends. (Goldman, 7/24)

Modern Healthcare: PBM Congressional Hearing Gets Heated As Lawmakers Grill Execs

Lawmakers and executives from three major pharmacy benefit managers presented diametrically opposing views at a heated Capitol Hill hearing Tuesday, as major bills aimed at reining in the organizations remain stalled in Congress. Members of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability blamed the highly concentrated PBM industry for raising drug prices and running independent pharmacies out of business, while leaders from CVS Caremark, Express Scripts and Optum Rx all countered that the sector in fact lowers prices and supports local pharmacies. (McAuliff, 7/23)

Stateline.org: Angry Patients Spur New State Watchdogs To Bring Down Drug Prices

Spurred by fed-up consumers, states are trying to curb spiraling prescription drug costs by assembling special public boards to investigate and regulate pricing. The idea is similar to a local utility board: a public group that sets rules or makes recommendations to ensure that what they’re regulating — in this case, prescription medications — is affordable. (Vollers, 7/23)

Stat: CVS And Its PBM To Pay Illinois $45 Million For Failing To Pass Drug Rebates

CVS Caremark, one of the largest pharmacy benefit managers in the country, agreed to pay at least $45 million to the state of Illinois to settle allegations that rebates were not passed through during a recent four-year period, according to a document obtained by STAT. (Silverman, 7/23)

Stat: Analysis: U.S. Patent Office Software Mistakes Extend Patent Life For Drugs

Amid concerns that the pharmaceutical industry abuses the U.S. patent system, a new paper suggests one way to crack down on the problem — amend a little-known method for correcting mistakes that lengthen the life of a patent and, consequently, can greatly add to the cost of medicines. (Silverman, 7/23)

Military.com: 3 Army Officials Punished After Investigation Of Maine Reservist's Mass Shooting Finds Numerous Failures

Sgt. 1st Class Robert Card, the Army reservist who went on a shooting rampage in Lewiston, Maine, in October, seemed like a textbook case of someone who needed help. He was hearing voices, became increasingly paranoid, threatened people, and owned guns. Now, months after his deadly mass shooting, Army officials have taken significant punitive measures against three officials in his chain of command, barring them from advancement -- a move that's just a hair away from legal action and effectively encourages those officials to leave the service without the Army outright forcing it. Army Reserve officials stopped short of publicly naming the officers punished since they were not held legally liable for mishandling Card's mental health care treatment. (Beynon and Toropin, 7/23)

The Boston Globe: Lewiston Shootings: Gunman Had A 'Hit List,' Army Reserve Report Says

A civilian psychiatric hospital in New York tried to have Robert R. Card II involuntarily committed last summer after he told them he had a hit list, but released him nearly three months before he went on a shooting rampage in Lewiston, Maine. The troubling detail, revealed Tuesday in investigative reports conducted by the military, was the latest of many warning signs authorities received, but failed to follow through on, of the Army reservist’s menacing and disturbing behavior in the months leading up to the Oct. 25 shooting. (Hilliard, 7/23)

Stat: Key Disability Civil Rights Law Would Get A Big Refresh Under A New Bill

A key piece of disability civil rights law could get a much-needed refresh. Sen. Bob Casey Jr. (D-Pa.) will introduce legislation Wednesday to strengthen and extend Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973. The proposed update would boost online accessibility for people with disabilities on federal websites and significantly expand protections and working conditions for disabled federal employees. (Broderick, 7/24)

The Washington Post: American Airlines Launches New Tag System To Handle Wheelchairs Better

American Airlines announced on Tuesday an automated tagging program for passengers with mobility devices. The streamlined system, the carrier said, should help it better manage passengers’ wheelchairs, scooters and other indispensable equipment. The new computer-generated tags, launched last week at airports worldwide, replace the ones written by customer service agents. The new markers resemble checked-bag tags but with a greater wealth of information, such as where to deposit the device upon landing; details about the equipment, including weight, battery type and any preexisting dings or damage; and an inventory of disassembled parts. (Sachs, 7/23)

Houston Chronicle: FEMA Expanding Call Center Staff In Response To Hold Times

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is increasing the number of staff at its call centers after residents impacted by Hurricane Beryl reported wait times as long as four days through the agency’s helpline. Users on X said FEMA’s automated phone system warned callers that they could be on hold for as long as 7000 minutes. Some even said they were hung up on after waiting hours for an update on the status of their FEMA assistance application. (Lomax V, 7/23)

Axios: CDC Eases Requirements For Dogs Entering U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday announced it is rolling back new requirements for bringing dogs into the U.S. from countries without a high risk for dog rabies. The CDC eased the requirements, which take effect Aug. 1, following public pressure from senators, Canadian government officials and some animal advocacy groups. (Goldman, 7/23)

NBC Boston: All Of Steward Health Care’s Mass. Hospitals Have Bids, Governor Says

All of Steward Health Care's Massachusetts hospitals received bids as the for-profit company looks to sell off its facilities during ongoing bankruptcy proceedings, Gov. Maura Healey said Tuesday. "We have qualified bids for all the hospitals," Healey told reporters Tuesday afternoon when asked whether any of Steward's hospitals had not received bids, which were due on Monday July 15. (Kuznitz, 7/23)

The Boston Globe: Steward Hospitals Face Staffing Challenges And Broken Equipment

A court-appointed patient care advocate found staffing challenges and broken equipment at Steward Health Care’s hospitals in Massachusetts and three other states, according to a court filing Tuesday. Despite those problems, the advocate, called an “ombudsman,” said Steward patients are safe and found no issues requiring immediate attention by the US Bankruptcy Court in Houston. Staffs at the hospitals are “committed to providing excellent care,” the filing said. (Weisman, 7/23)

CBS News: Michigan Medicine Notifies Nearly 57K Patients After Health Information Potentially Exposed In Cyberattack

Michigan Medicine notified approximately 56,953 people about a data breach that impacted employee email accounts and possibly exposed patient health information. Officials on Monday said three Michigan Medicine employee email accounts were breached on May 23 and May 29 due to a cyberattack unrelated to the recent CrowdStrike outage. (Powers, 7/23)

CBS News: HealthPartners Leaving UnitedHealthcare's Medicare Advantage Network Over High Claim Denial Rate

HealthPartners announced Tuesday that it will no longer be part of UnitedHealthcare's Medicare Advantage network starting next year. The nonprofit healthcare organization says it made the decision because "UnitedHealthcare delays and denies approval of payment for our patients' Medicare Advantage claims at a rate unlike any other insurer in our market." HealthParnters claims its denial rate with UnitedHealthcare has been up to 10 times higher than that of other insurers it works with. (Moser, 7/23)

Modern Healthcare: HCA Healthcare Profits Rise As Labor Costs Shrink

HCA Healthcare reported second-quarter net income of nearly $1.5 billion, beating expectations and partially due to a sizable drop in contract labor costs. The Nashville, Tennessee-based system said Tuesday its quarterly contract labor expenses decreased by more than 25% from the second quarter of 2023. (DeSilva, 7/23)

Modern Healthcare: Molina Healthcare To Acquire ConnectiCare Holding Company

Molina Healthcare said Tuesday it is expanding into Connecticut through an agreement to acquire EmblemHealth subsidiary ConnectiCare Holding Co., for $350 million. The Farmington, Connecticut-based health insurer has approximately 140,000 members in marketplace, Medicare and other health insurance plans across the state, according to a news release. (Eastabrook, 7/23)

Modern Healthcare: Adventist HealthCare Names John Sackett President, CEO

Adventist HealthCare named John Sackett its next president and CEO, the nonprofit health system announced Tuesday. Sackett will officially begin his new role on Aug. 4, replacing Terry Forde, who is set to lead Rockledge, Florida-based system Health First. (Kacik, 7/23)

Axios: FTC Hones In On Dialysis Noncompetes

The Federal Trade Commission is expanding its scrutiny of the health care industry to the growing dialysis market and investigating whether dialysis giants DaVita and Fresenius Medical Care are squeezing out competitors by restricting kidney doctors from changing jobs. (Goldman, 7/24)

MedPage Today: U.S. News Releases This Year's 'Best Medical Schools,' With Changes

After being delayed for the second year in a row, U.S. News & World Report rolled out this year's "Best Medical Schools" rankings with substantial changes. Notably, the best institutions for research and primary care were sorted into tiers, rather than by ordinal rankings. (The "Best Hospitals" rankings from U.S. News have also moved away from ordinal rankings.) In another change, medical schools that have opted to no longer submit data to U.S. News went unranked this year. (Henderson, 7/23)

Stat: Jeff Shuren, Medical Devices Head At FDA, To Leave Agency

Jeffrey Shuren, longtime chief regulator of medical devices at the Food and Drug Administration, announced to staff on Tuesday that he is leaving the agency, according to six sources and an email reviewed by STAT. (Lawrence, 7/23)

Stat: Blood Culture Bottle Shortage Challenges Hospitals, Labs

Hospitals across the country are facing a severe shortage of supplies of blood culture bottles, critical tools for diagnosing serious and sometimes life-threatening bloodstream infections. (Branswell, 7/23)

Reuters: Owens & Minor To Buy Medical Equipment Firm Rotech For $1.36 Bln

Medical supplies distributor Owens & Minor said on Tuesday it has agreed to buy medical equipment firm Rotech Healthcare for $1.36 billion in cash to expand its presence in home-based care.The deal will give Owens & Minor access to Rotech's portfolio of home medical equipment, including those used for treatment of sleep apnea and diabetes. (7/23)

Reuters: Moderna Co-Founder Robert Langer To Step Down From Vaccine Maker's Board

Robert Langer, co-founder and a key figure behind Moderna's scientific success, will step down from the vaccine maker's board on Aug. 5, the company said on Tuesday. Langer played a crucial role in the development of Moderna's messenger RNA COVID vaccine, which is the biotech's only commercial product. (7/24)

Central Florida Public Media: Medicare’s GUIDE Model, New This Month, Aims For Coordinated Alzheimer’s Care

A coordinated Alzheimer's disease care program -- Medicare's new GUIDE Model -- began an eight-year trial this month with several Florida clinics taking part. Its current participants include nine established memory care clinics in Florida. Twenty-one more medical groups have signed on to start next July. (Byrnes, 7/23)

North Carolina Health News: Medicaid ‘Unwinding’ Winds Down In NC

In June 2023, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services began verifying the eligibility of 2.5 million Medicaid participants for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. This marked the start of the so-called unwinding of the continuous coverage requirement, a federal provision that provided states with increased funding for Medicaid in exchange for not removing beneficiaries from the rolls while the national emergency declaration for COVID-19 was in place. (Baxley, 7/24)

WUSF: New Law Requires State Health Plans In Florida To Cover Biomarker Testing

A new state law expands access to tests that can help medical professionals diagnose and treat diseases like cancer and Alzheimer's. It will require Florida Medicaid and state employee health insurance plans to cover biomarker testing when supported by medical and scientific evidence. (Colombini, 7/23)

Los Angeles Times: Amid Questions About Pesticides, Cannabis Regulators Rush To Test Weed

Under intense pressure from millions of weed users, California officials are scrambling to test cannabis products for pesticides following a Times investigation last month revealing that regulators have failed to keep vapes and pre-rolls rife with toxic chemicals out of stores. The revelation shook consumer confidence in the safety of legal products and panicked industry leaders: Three leading dispensary chains announced their own product testing programs in the absence of similar safety checks by regulators. (St. John, 7/23)

NPR: Parents Don’t Get Instructions For Babies. But In Oregon, They Now Get A Nurse

Barb Ibrahim, a nurse of more than 30 years, unpacks in Matt and Amber Luman’s kitchen, in rural Jefferson County, Ore. ... Ibrahim drove half an hour to check in on Esserley and her parents. She’s part of a new program, slowly rolling out across Oregon, called Family Connects. The program offers any family with a new baby a no-cost visit at home with a trained nurse, like Ibrahim. It’s the state’s response to a grim, American reality: The U.S. has one of the highest death rates of any wealthy nation for infants and new mothers both. (Turner, 7/23)

The Hill: Colorado Requiring Dairies To Test Milk For Bird Flu Weekly

Colorado will require dairies to test their milk supplies for bird flu every week, the state Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday, as concerns over the avian flu remain high nationwide. State Veterinarian Maggie Baldwin said Colorado has “not been able to curb the spread of disease at this point,” after about three months of bird flu infection in the state’s livestock populations. (Robertson, 7/23)

ABC News: States Across US Are Seeing Seasonal Increase In Mosquitoes With West Nile Virus

Several health departments in the U.S. say they have detected West Nile virus in mosquito samples. Although the average number of actual West Nile cases is significantly lower than the same time last year, experts are urging the public to take precautions. On Monday, the Cape May County Health Department in southern New Jersey sent out a press release reporting that seven mosquito collections during the months of June and July had tested positive for West Nile virus. (Kekatos, 7/23)

NBC News: Arizona Officials Warn About Spread Of Potentially Fatal Hantavirus

Arizona public health officials are warning that hantavirus, a virus spread by rodents to humans, is causing an increase in a potentially fatal lung syndrome. There have been seven confirmed cases and three deaths in the past six months, according to a recent health alert. Most cases of hantavirus are reported in the Western and Southwestern United States. Most states, including California, typically report one to four cases a year. Two people in California have been infected with hantavirus this year. (Sudhakar, 7/23)

Houston Chronicle: Walnuts Recalled In Texas After Possible Listeria Contamination Found

Walnuts sent to food bank warehouses in Texas have been recalled after a sample was found to contain listeria which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections to consumers. California-based Stutz Packing Company issued a voluntary recall Friday for the one-pound packages of Shelled Walnuts that were shipped to warehouses in Texas and Arizona, according to a company announcement on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website. (Johnson, 7/23)

CIDRAP: Global Measles Cases Spiked 140% In 2019 Amid Falling Vaccinations In Many Nations, Study Estimates

A new study from Columbia University shows that measles cases around the world surged 140% from 2010 to 2019, with declining vaccination rates in 59 of 194 nations fueled by socioeconomic factors in some low-resourced countries and vaccine reluctance in wealthier nations. (Van Beusekom, 7/23)

NBC News: Washington Tuberculosis Patient Who Was Arrested For Refusing Treatment Is Cured

A Washington state woman who was arrested after she refused for more than a year to consistently isolate or take medication for tuberculosis has finally been cured of the disease. The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department said Monday that the woman had tested negative for tuberculosis multiple times and had given officials permission to share an update on her health. (Bendix, 7/23)

NPR: Dengue Fever Hits Record Numbers. Can It Be Controlled?

In the Americas alone, almost 10.4 million suspected cases of dengue, a mosquito-borne viral disease, were reported to the World Health Organization in 2024 as of the first week of July, an increase of 232% compared with the same period the year before. Peru is a case in point. When torrential rains started to fall there in 2023, a record-breaking dengue epidemic exploded shortly afterward. The case count is estimated at well over 100,000 so far this year. (Langlois, 7/23)

Roll Call: Four Years After COVID-19, CDC’s Mission Divides Capitol Hill

The highly partisan nature of public health funding was on full display Tuesday as House Energy and Commerce Republicans questioned the need for more federal funding for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Democrats, meanwhile, argued that a more sustained public health funding stream could improve the nation’s overall health. (Cohen, 7/23)

The Washington Post: Sunday Was The Hottest Day Ever Recorded On Earth, Scientists Say

Global temperatures hit the highest levels in recorded history on Sunday, according to preliminary data from Europe’s top climate monitor — another worrying sign of how human-caused climate change is pushing the planet into dangerous new territory. (Kaplan, 7/23)

