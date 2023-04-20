First-Of-Its-Kind Study Finds ‘Mild’ Autism Diagnoses Outpacing ‘Profound’ Cases
The new study, released Wednesday and reported by AP, examines for the first time how many American children are being diagnosed with relatively mild autism symptoms versus more serious ones. Other news is on strep, RSV, strokes, and bike crash injuries.
AP:
Study: Milder Autism Far Outpacing 'Profound' Diagnoses
As autism diagnoses become increasingly common, health officials have wondered how many U.S. kids have relatively mild symptoms and how many have more serious symptoms, such as very low IQ and inability to speak. A first-of-its-kind study released Wednesday shows the rate of such “profound” autism is rising, though far slower than milder autism cases. (Stobbe, 4/19)
In MS research —
NBC News:
Early Intervention Could Slow The Onset Of Multiple Sclerosis Symptoms, Study Finds
Preliminary results of a small Phase 3 clinical trial showed a drug called teriflunomide may delay or prevent MS symptoms in people who have what’s known as radiologically isolated syndrome, which causes the same brain and spinal cord lesions seen in people with MS. The findings will be presented next week at the American Academy of Neurology’s 75th annual meeting in Boston. (Sullivan, 4/19)
In other health and wellness news —
NBC News:
Strep Infection Rates Remain High, Even Relative To Pre-Pandemic Levels
Strep infections have persisted at high levels so far this spring, even compared to pre-pandemic years. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said unpublished data from its national surveillance program show that emergency department visits for regular strep infections reached a five-year high in February and March. (Bendix, 4/20)
Stat:
STAT-Harris Poll: Most Americans Are Worried About RSV
Amajority of Americans are concerned about the health threat posed by the respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, and are particularly worried that their children or older relatives may contract the illness, according to a new survey by STAT and The Harris Poll. (Silverman, 4/19)
South Florida Sun Sentinel:
Florida Researchers Can Diagnose Stroke With 83% Accuracy
In the nation’s emergency rooms, strokes are regularly misdiagnosed, but now Florida International University researchers have created an algorithm to diagnose this medical condition more quickly and accurately. The FIU-created algorithm uses hospital data and social determinants of health data such as age, race and underlying conditions to diagnose a stroke even before the results of laboratory tests or diagnostic images are available. The researchers believe currently used pre-hospital stroke scales miss about 30% of cases. (Krischer Goodman, 4/19)
Axios:
Why SUV Crashes Are More Dangerous For Bicyclists
Bicyclists suffer more severe injuries when they're struck by SUVs than when they're hit by cars because the point of impact is higher, a new Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) study shows. (Muller, 4/19)