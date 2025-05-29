- KFF Health News Original Stories 3
A Medicaid Patient Had a Heart Attack While Traveling. He Owed Almost $78,000.
Federal law says Medicaid must cover out-of-state emergency care. But a Florida man got a five-figure bill after a South Dakota hospital declined to charge his state’s Medicaid program. (Arielle Zionts, 5/29)
Feds Chop Enforcement Staff and Halt Rules Meant To Curb Black Lung in Coal Miners
The Trump administration has paused implementation of a rule limiting miners’ exposure to airborne silica dust days after a federal court agreed to put it on hold to hear an industry challenge. The protections are meant to head off a surge in cases of black lung disease. Meanwhile, any enforcement of new standards might be meager due to workforce cuts. (Taylor Sisk, 5/29)
Language Service Cutbacks Raise Fear of Medical Errors, Misdiagnoses, Deaths
Federal cuts are hurting community organizations in California that provide language assistance services to people who speak limited English. Despite President Trump’s executive order declaring English the national language, millions in the U.S. need help navigating the health system. (Vanessa G. Sánchez and Jazmin Orozco Rodriguez, 5/29)
Political Cartoon: 'If I Only Had A...'
KFF Health News provides a fresh take on health policy developments with "Political Cartoon: 'If I Only Had A...'" by Eric Decetis.
Here's today's health policy haiku:
WHO GETS THE RESOURCES?
Our tired, our poor,
needing food and Medicaid.
The rich want tax cuts.
- Carolyn Pointer
If you have a health policy haiku to share, please Contact Us and let us know if we can include your name. Haikus follow the format of 5-7-5 syllables. We give extra brownie points if you link back to an original story.
Opinions expressed in haikus and cartoons are solely the author's and do not reflect the opinions of KFF Health News or KFF.
TALK TO US
We’d like to speak with personnel from the Department of Health and Human Services or its component agencies about what’s happening within the federal health bureaucracy. Please message us on Signal at (415) 519-8778 or get in touch here.
Summaries Of The News:
CMS Requests Hospitals' Data Related To Transgender Care In Children
Hospitals will have to submit information on their policies and procedures as well as any adverse events related to gender-affirming procedures, The Hill reports. Plus, HHS has a new deputy general counsel to work on psychedelics policy, and news outlets list Medicaid's defenders.
The Hill:
CMS Demands Hospital Data About Gender-Affirming Care For Minors
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) sent letters Wednesday to hospitals that provide transgender care services to children, demanding data on their quality standards and finances. CMS Administrator Mehmet Oz sent letters to “select hospitals,” giving them 30 days to provide specific information on “medical interventions for gender dysphoria in children.” (Choi, 5/28)
The 19th:
Where Anti-Trans State Bills Stand In 2025
Since 2020, every new year has brought a new record of state bills attempting to roll back transgender rights. Most of that legislation has not become law. Even as the sheer volume of bills continues to grow, LGBTQ+ advocates continue to defeat the majority of them. But each year, Republicans introduce more and more bills. And each year, those bills become broader and more extreme, as politicians look for new ways to enforce a binary definition of gender — and that escalation is turning up in the bills that do pass. (Rummler, 5/28)
In federal hiring and cuts —
Politico:
A Psychedelics Hire At HHS
A well-known drug-policy lawyer is joining the Department of Health and Human Services to work on psychedelics policy, according to two sources with knowledge of the move who requested anonymity because it hasn’t been announced yet, POLITICO’s Natalie Fertig reports. Matt Zorn ... has been involved in numerous cannabis and psychedelics cases over the years, including representing one of the parties selected to participate in the DEA’s administrative law hearings regarding the ongoing effort to move marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III under the Controlled Substances Act. (Schumaker, 5/28)
KFF Health News:
Language Service Cutbacks Raise Fear Of Medical Errors, Misdiagnoses, Deaths
Health nonprofits and medical interpreters warn that federal cuts have eliminated dozens of positions in California for community workers who help non-English speakers sign up for insurance coverage and navigate the health care system. At the same time, people with limited English proficiency have scaled back their requests for language services, which health care advocates attribute in part to President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown and his executive order declaring English as the national language. (Sánchez and Orozco Rodriguez, 5/29)
KFF Health News:
Feds Chop Enforcement Staff And Halt Rules Meant To Curb Black Lung In Coal Miners
In early April, President Donald Trump gathered dozens of hard-hat-clad coal miners around him in the White House East Room. He joked about arm-wrestling them and announced he was signing executive orders to boost coal production, “bringing back an industry that was abandoned,” and to “put the miners back to work.” Trump said he calls it “beautiful, clean” coal. “I tell my people never use the word ‘coal’ unless you put ‘beautiful, clean’ before it.” (Sisk, 5/29)
Regarding Medicaid —
The Hill:
Josh Hawley Stakes Ground As Chief GOP Defender Of Medicaid
Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) is staking out his spot as a populist defender of Medicaid in opposition to the steep cuts contained in the House-passed megabill to fund President Trump’s domestic agenda. The senior senator from Missouri — who as the state’s attorney general once signed on to a lawsuit seeking to overturn the Affordable Care Act — has made his position clear: He will not support a bill that cuts Medicaid benefits. Hawley has long warned his party against Medicaid cuts; the $800 billion question is whether other senators will join him. (Weixel, 5/28)
CBS News:
Philadelphia Protesters Urge Sen. McCormick To Vote Against Medicaid Cutting Legislation
A rally in Philadelphia Wednesday drew dozens of people to fight against proposed cuts to Medicaid. It's legislation that Republicans say will only go after wasteful spending and fraud. That legislation is now headed for the Senate. Wednesday's message was focused on the Republican senator from Pennsylvania, Dave McCormick, urging him to vote against legislation passed by the House that would cut an estimated $800 billion from Medicaid, which provides health care coverage for low-income Americans. The reductions would come from work requirements and other provisions. (Stahl and Nau, 5/28)
North Carolina Health News:
Medicaid Work Rule Could Burden N.C. Agencies
The possibility of North Carolinians who depend on Medicaid being subject to a work requirement to keep their coverage has grown more plausible with the U.S. House of Representatives’ passage of a GOP-backed budget bill that includes the measure. Legislation approved by the U.S. House on May 22 would require “able-bodied” adults enrolled in Medicaid, which provides health insurance to more than 3 million people in North Carolina, to prove that they work, volunteer or attend school for at least 80 hours a month. (Baxley, 5/29)
KFF Health News:
A Medicaid Patient Had A Heart Attack While Traveling. He Owed Almost $78,000
On Christmas Day at the WaTiki indoor water park, Hans Wirt was getting winded from following his son up the stairs to the waterslides. Wirt’s breathing became more labored once they returned to the nearby hotel where they and Wirt’s girlfriend were staying while visiting family in Rapid City, South Dakota. (Zionts, 5/29)
Global actions —
MedPage Today:
Germany Plans Global Alternative To PubMed
On March 1, the world's largest database for biomedical literature -- PubMed -- went down, immediately causing a global panic that the nation's essential publishing resource was yet another casualty of the new administration's many budget cuts and executive orders. ... Though the outage was apparently just a glitch and PubMed was back up the next day, the pause in the ability to access published research prompted the fear that PubMed could disappear, and soon. ... Now that fear has spurred some to action, but not in the U.S. (Clark, 5/28)
Axios:
China Looks To Grow Its Influence Over WHO
China is becoming a top donor country to WHO after promising this month that it'll make a $500 million gift over five years to the group. President Trump announced in January that he's pulling the United States out of WHO, leaving a power vacuum within the global health consortium that Beijing is trying to fill. (Goldman, 5/29)
Also —
CBS News:
If These Items Are In Your Medicine Cabinet, It's Time To Throw Them Away. Here's How To Do It Safely
While the U.S. Food and Drug Administration agrees taking expired medications carries certain health risks, the agency also recognizes, in some cases, "testing has shown that certain properly stored medical products can be used beyond their labeled expiration date if they retain their stability." ... The Cleveland Clinic suggests keeping a few things in mind if you are considering taking an expired medication, including the type of drug. "Taking some expired ibuprofen for a headache is probably OK. But using expired insulin for diabetes or nitroglycerin for angina is a different story," the clinic says. (Moniuszko, 5/28)
CNN:
Elon Musk Says His Time In The Trump Administration Has ‘Come To An End’
Tech billionaire Elon Musk, who was granted special government employee status to lead the Department of Government Efficiency, said Wednesday evening that his time in the Trump administration has come “to an end.” During his time helming DOGE, Musk oversaw major cuts to the federal workforce as part of the Trump administration’s efforts to reduce federal spending. (Iyer and Blackburn, 5/28)
Health Experts, Industry Sound Alarm Over New Covid Vaccine Guidance
News outlets unpack the public health effects of HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s revised vaccine recommendations for children and pregnant women. In other vaccine news, HHS cancels its bird flu vaccine contract with Moderna; 'Hotel Influenza' will aid in developing new flu vaccines.
CBS News:
Health Experts Fear Potential Public Health Impacts From RFK Jr. Halting COVID Vaccine Recommendations For Kids, Pregnant Women
Health experts are raising concerns about the potential public health impacts after Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy announced the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is rolling back COVID-19 vaccination recommendations for kids and pregnant women. ... Kennedy called the latest move "common sense and good science", but some health experts said the restrictions could have some significant public health impacts. Chicago-area doctors call this change unscientific and "incorrect." (Price and Rezaei, 5/28)
Becker's Hospital Review:
COVID-19 Shot Guidance Change Draws Industry Scrutiny
The CDC’s decision to remove COVID-19 vaccines from its recommended immunization schedule for healthy children and pregnant women has sparked significant concern from healthcare industry groups. While some groups, like the American Hospital Association, took a more neutral stance, others scrutinized the move for bypassing the CDC’s expert advisory group and potentially threatening vaccine access and public health. (Bean, 5/28)
NBC News:
FDA Chief Says Pregnant Women Should Decide On Covid Vaccine With Doctors
The Food and Drug Administration commissioner, Dr. Marty Makary, said Wednesday that the decision of whether a pregnant woman should get a Covid vaccine should come down to a conversation with her doctor — not a recommendation by the federal government. Makary took part in Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s announcement Tuesday revoking the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation that Covid shots should be offered to pregnant women and healthy children. (Lovelace Jr., Tsirkin and Sonnier, 5/28)
The 19th:
What The Latest COVID Vaccine Changes Mean For Pregnant People And Children
Removing COVID vaccines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations for pregnant people or children could impact the availability of the vaccines or if they are covered by insurance. Dr. Sean T. O’Leary, chair of the Committee on Infectious Diseases for the American Academy of Pediatrics, said that removing the recommendation “could strip families of choice.” (Rodriguez and Kutz, 5/28)
The Washington Post:
CDC Blindsided As RFK Jr. Changes Vaccine Recommendations
Officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are scrambling to understand Kennedy’s decision, announced in a 58-second video on X on Tuesday morning, which took agency staff by surprise. Five hours later, CDC officials received a one-page “secretarial directive,” dated May 19 and signed by Kennedy, that contradicts some of what he said in his video, according to two current and one former health officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity out of fear of retaliation. (Sun, 5/28)
Also —
CNN:
HHS Cancels $590 Million Contract With Moderna For Bird Flu Vaccine
The US Department of Health and Human Services is terminating a contract with drugmaker Moderna to develop a vaccine to protect against bird flu amid the agency’s broader efforts to reevaluate therapies that use mRNA technology. (Dillinger, 5/28)
St. Louis Public Radio:
SLU Seeks Flu Test Subjects To Aid Vaccine Development
Reservations are once again open at St. Louis University’s “Hotel Influenza,” where amenities include furnished rooms, daily nasal swabs and a special HVAC system that keeps the viruses infecting each guest from escaping beyond the sealed facility. This unusual arrangement is the university's Extended Stay Research Unit. Converted from a former hotel, the facility’s 24 rooms are reserved for test subjects willing to be infected with the flu for 10 days in exchange for about $3,500. (Wicentowski, 5/28)
Wait Times Up For Doc Appointments Across Many Specialties, Survey Finds
A recent survey of six medical specialties in 15 U.S. metropolitan areas finds that the average wait time for physician appointments has increased significantly in recent years. Specialties most affected include OB-GYN and cardiology.
MedPage Today:
Wait Times For Physician Appointments Surged In Recent Years
The average wait time for a physician appointment has dramatically increased in recent years, according to a new survey. Across six medical specialties in 15 large U.S. metropolitan areas, the average wait time for an appointment was 31 days, up 19% since the last survey in 2022 and up 48% since the first survey in 2004, according to AMN Healthcare's 2025 Survey of Physician Appointment Wait Times and Medicare and Medicaid Acceptance Rates. (Henderson, 5/28)
Newsweek:
US Shutting Nursing Facilities Despite Ageing Population
The number of nursing facilities in the United States has declined sharply despite a rapid growth in the country's ageing population. More than 820 nursing facilities closed across the U.S. between 2015 and 2024, according to the hospital bed company Opera Beds. It revealed that 45 out of 51 states saw a reduction in nursing facilities despite a nationwide increase in the older population. (Cameron, 5/28)
Fierce Healthcare:
How Grow Therapy Hopes To Curb Patient Dropout During Referrals
When providers work together, patients are more likely to get their needs met at the right place and the right time. This leads to better health outcomes and lower healthcare costs. In outpatient behavioral health, a certain subset of patients need intensive or specialized care. But referrals to higher levels of care are often inefficient and risk patients dropping out of treatment altogether. (Gliadkovskaya, 5/28)
From the health care sector —
Modern Healthcare:
ChristianaCare To Run Operations At 5 Crozer Health Facilities
ChristianaCare plans to assume operations of five Crozer Health outpatient facilities in Pennsylvania after submitting the highest bid of $50.3 million. The auction was held as Prospect Medical Holdings, Crozer's parent company, seeks to sell the system's assets after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January. The sale to Wilmington, Delaware-based ChristianaCare is subject to court approval, according to a Wednesday news release. (DeSilva, 5/28)
Modern Healthcare:
Cleveland Clinic Updates Outpatient Copay Policy After Backlash
Cleveland Clinic is revamping an outpatient copay policy before it was scheduled to take effect, following concerns about disrupting care. Cleveland Clinic said earlier this month it would require copays for nonemergency outpatient services at or before appointment times starting June 1. If patients couldn't pay, their appointments would be canceled or rescheduled. However, the health system is backing away from that tactic and instead offering to set up 0% interest payment plans for patients to keep their appointments. (Hudson, 5/28)
St. Louis Public Radio:
Phelps Health Expands Ambulance Service For Rural Missouri
Rural hospitals closing and population and traffic increasing along Interstate 44 are putting more pressure on the hospital in Rolla to handle growing patient loads, especially for emergency services. To meet those demands, Phelps Health has constructed an $8 million EMS base that will put its ambulance and helicopter crews in the same facility and allow for expansion in the coming years. The new building includes a helipad, training rooms, a dispatch center and bunk rooms for the EMS drivers and flight nurses who work 24-hour shifts. (Ahl, 5/28)
Modern Healthcare:
HarmonyCares' Matt Chance Bets On CMS' In-Home Primary Care Push
HarmonyCares CEO Matt Chance said companies moving primary care into the home are in the right place at the right time as the Trump administration looks to rein in healthcare costs. The Troy, Michigan-based company delivers home-based primary care to people with complex conditions through value-based care arrangements with Medicare Advantage plans and accountable care organizations. Chance said that strategy aligns with a plan the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation recently laid out calling for new delivery models that help save money and offer healthcare where people want it, including their homes. (Eastabrook, 5/28)
Modern Healthcare:
Elevance Sues Providers, HaloMD Over No Surprises Act Allegations
An Elevance Health subsidiary is suing the billing dispute consulting company HaloMD and two hospital-based Georgia providers, alleging they conspired to exploit the No Surprises Act. Blue Cross Blue Shield Healthcare Plan of Georgia, which operates under Elevance Health's Anthem brand, filed the suit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia on Tuesday. The company alleges HaloMD and its out-of-network clients inappropriately won higher reimbursements through the No Surprises Act's independent dispute resolution, or IDR, system. (DeSilva, 5/28)
Modern Healthcare:
Blue Cross Blue Shield Plans Reverse Course On GLP-1 Coverage
A handful of nonprofit Blue Cross and Blue Shield insurers dipped their toes into expanding coverage for blockbuster weight-loss drugs. Then they quickly pulled them back out. It’s still early days of the glucagon-like peptide-1 agonist, or GLP-1, drug phenomenon with no definitive clinical or cost-savings evidence and no blueprint for how to control spending. What is clear is the immediate consequences these costly medications have had for health insurance company bottom lines. (Berryman, 5/28)
Modern Healthcare:
Devoted Health Layoffs Affect 5% Of Workforce
Medicare Advantage insurance startup Devoted Health cut approximately 5% of its workforce earlier this month. The company, which also operates a medical group, confirmed that it laid off 120 people across various departments. It has 2,460 employees. (Tepper, 5/28)
Stat:
PillPack Founders' New Health Care Marketplace Has Deep Roots With Amazon
A new digital health care marketplace, launched last week, has a good amount of Amazon in its DNA. General Medicine, with $32 million in funding, came out of stealth with three former Amazon employees as co-founders and investors, a business model that could compete with Amazon’s One Medical — and behind the scenes, a current senior Amazon executive. (Palmer, 5/28)
In pharma and tech news —
The Wall Street Journal:
How Ozempic Maker Novo Nordisk Fell Behind In The Weight-Loss Drug Market
In 2023, Novo Nordisk was the most valuable company in Europe, surpassing LVMH on the back of soaring demand for Ozempic and Wegovy. Today, the Danish company has lost its grip on the anti-obesity market it carved out. The company has lost market share amid production missteps and a bungled rollout of Wegovy that led to shortages. (Loftus, 5/28)
Fierce Healthcare:
How Much GLP-1 Prescriptions For Weight Management Have Grown
The number of people prescribed GLP-1 drugs for weight management has skyrocketed over the past five years, according to new data from FAIR Health. The report found that just over 2% of adults in the U.S. took a GLP-1 to treat obesity or overweight in 2024, up from just 0.3% in 2019. This is a relative increase of 586.7%, according to the analysts. (Minemyer, 5/28)
Stat:
AI For Breast Cancer Detection Growing Faster Than Trust In The Results
Radiologists interpret more than 40 million mammograms in the United States every year. In 2025, AI tools to help detect or diagnose possible cancer will be applied to millions of them. As the Food and Drug Administration has cleared several AI algorithms to analyze mammograms, some imaging centers are adopting them en masse. (Palmer, 5/29)
With Fewer Inspectors, Is US Food Safety System On 'Brink Of Collapse'?
As part of federal staffing cuts and encouraged retirement, the U.S. corps of food safety inspectors has significantly shrunk. Remaining officials now carry double the workload, leading experts to sound warning bells about the future outlook for food safety in this country. Other public health news reports on gut infections, aging, covid, measles, and more.
NPR:
How Safe Is The Food Supply After Federal Cutbacks? Experts Are Worried
Paula Soldner inspected meat and poultry plants around southern Wisconsin for 38 years: "I'm talking brats, hot dogs, summer sausage, pizza." Her Department of Agriculture job required daily check-ups on factories to ensure slicers were cleaned on schedule, for example. Her signoff allowed plants to put red-white-and-blue "USDA inspected" stickers on grocery-store packages. Last month, Soldner took the Trump administration up on its offer of early retirement, joining an exodus from the Food Safety and Inspection Service that began under President Biden's reorganization of the agency last year. (Noguchi, 5/29)
CIDRAP:
People's Gut Infections Often Traced To Poultry, Cattle, Turtles
A surveillance study published in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report suggests that a lack of disease-prevention knowledge among owners of animals such as backyard poultry contributes to intestinal-disease outbreaks in the United States. "An estimated 450,000 enteric illnesses, 5,000 hospitalizations, and 76 deaths associated with animal contact occur each year in the United States," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)–led research team wrote. (Van Beusekom, 5/28)
Newsweek:
New Combination Of Drugs Could Drastically Change How We Age
Combining two cancer drugs has been found to prolong the lifespan of mice—and may help humans age better. An international team of researchers analyzed the impact of rapamycin and trametinib on rodents, showing that the pair extended the animals' lifespan by around 30 percent. (Randall, 5/28)
In covid, measles, and E. coli news —
CIDRAP:
Long-COVID Symptoms In Young Kids Can Vary By Age
Babies and toddlers 2 years and under experienced different long-COVID symptoms than preschoolers ages 3 to 5 years, according to a study yesterday in JAMA Pediatrics. The study is the latest body of research to come out of the National Institutes of Health (NIH)-funded Researching COVID to Enhance Recovery (RECOVER) initiative, and was conducted by researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine in New York City, Mass General Brigham in Boston, and elsewhere in the United States. (Soucheray, 5/28)
The Colorado Sun:
Child Hospitalized With Measles In Colorado
Colorado on Wednesday reported its sixth case of measles this year in a state resident — this time in a child who is now hospitalized, according to the state Health Department. The child, described as a toddler under the age of 5 by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, visited the Children’s Hospital Colorado ER in Aurora on the evening of Thursday, May 22; the morning of Monday, May 26; and overnight Monday into Tuesday, May 27. (Ingold, 5/28)
The Colorado Sun:
Wastewater System Failure In La Plata County Raises E. Coli Levels
Some La Plata County residents are looking for alternate sources of drinking water after a wastewater treatment system malfunctioned, sending E. coli into the local waterways. (Mullane, 5/29)
Also —
The Washington Post:
Double-Dipping May Seem Gross, But It’s Not As Risky As You Think
Yes, double-dipping can transmit bacteria and viruses from your mouth to the shared bowl. And yes, in theory, those microorganisms can be spread to other eaters. But in most cases, that might not be as risky as it seems. Researchers at Clemson University discovered that there were more bacteria in double-dipped situations compared with the single-dipped. ... Pathogens that cause the common cold, influenza and covid, for instance, have not been shown to be transmitted through food, Chapman said. ... One strong exception is norovirus. (Bever, 5/28)
States Take On Prior Authorization Reform As Congressional Efforts Stall
States are picking up the mantle on insurance reform as they await lawmakers' next attempt to push through a bipartisan, health-industry-backed bill. Other news is on a gender-affirming care ban in Utah; votes against a fluoride ban in Louisiana; and more.
Politico:
States Take The Reins On Insurance Reform
Congressional lawmakers have tried and failed several times to push through a bipartisan, health-industry-backed bill that would speed up health insurers’ prior authorization processes for certain prescription drugs and medical services. Congress will launch another attempt this year, but a growing number of blue and red states have taken the matter into their own hands. In 2024, at least 10 states passed laws to reform the prior authorization process, according to a report from the American Medical Association. Insurers use prior authorization to control costs. The state action continues to increase in 2025. (Hooper and Cirruzzo, 5/28)
AP:
Utah Republicans Face Pressure To Reconsider Gender-Affirming Care Ban In Light Of New Report
When Utah Republicans passed a ban on gender-affirming health care for children and teens in 2023, they argued it was needed to protect vulnerable kids from treatments that could cause long-term harm. Years later, the results of a study commissioned under the same law contradict that claim, and the Republican-led Legislature is facing pressure to reconsider the restrictions. (Schoenbaum, 5/29)
The Hill:
GOP-Led House Committee Votes Against Fluoride Ban
Republicans in the Louisiana House stifled a proposal Wednesday that would have banned the addition of fluoride in public water systems — rejecting a burgeoning movement backed by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The Louisiana House Health and Welfare Committee shot down the measure in a 4-11 vote, with six Republicans joining five Democrats to defeat the measure. All four members who voted in favor are Republicans. (Crisp, 5/28)
New Hampshire Public Radio:
No Surprise Ambulance Billing Could Be On The Way For Granite Staters
Surprise billing, also known as balanced billing by health insurance companies, could come to an end in New Hampshire. That’s the practice of charging patients who use ambulance services the difference between what their insurance covers and what an ambulance company charges. The New Hampshire House Subcommittee of Commerce and Consumer Affairs passed an amendment to a Senate bill Tuesday that would prevent insurance companies from charging customers beyond their policy coinsurance and deductions for ambulance services. (Richardson, 5/29)
The Texas Tribune:
Proposed Social Media Ban For Texas Kids Misses Key Deadline
A bill that would have banned minors from having a social media account has missed a deadline to pass in the Texas Senate. (Simpson, 5/28)
The Texas Tribune:
Texas To Expand How Schools Discipline Students
Texas schools will be able to use harsher punishments to discipline students after the Texas Legislature passed a sweeping package on Wednesday — part of their efforts to stem student violence after the pandemic. “Disruptions are impeding both the ability of teachers to teach and the ability of students to learn,” said state Sen. Charles Perry, R-Lubbock. (Dey, 5/28)
From Florida, Minnesota —
Central Florida Public Media:
Pediatric Flu Deaths Remain High In Florida As Child Vaccination Rates Fall
The latest influenza season is over in Florida, with state data showing a high number of pediatric deaths and leaving some public health experts concerned for future seasons as vaccination rates fall. For the past two years, Florida's pediatric deaths have been high relative to recent years, with the 2023-24 and the 2024-25 seasons both seeing a total of 20 deaths, according to the state Department of Health. This season, Florida's total made up 9% of the national pediatric deaths observed. (Pedersen, 5/28)
Health News Florida:
Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater Mayors Team Up To Fight Loneliness Across The Region
One in five people are lonely every day, according to a Gallup poll. In the Tampa Bay area, that number is higher, with roughly 29% of people experiencing loneliness, said Tampa Bay Thrives CEO Carrie Zeisse. While she couldn't say why more people are suffering in the region, she hopes a new initiative will help. The campaign is called Tampa Bay Connections and brings together leaders in Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater to increase social connections to help with loneliness and improve the health of residents. (Belcher, 5/29)
Minnesota Public Radio:
Southern Minnesota Sober House For Veterans Opens
Nestled amongst the trees and rolling fields in rural Winnebago is a newly constructed house that is the only one of its kind in the country. Bravo Zulu House is the first sober living environment in the U.S. exclusively for military veterans in recovery from drug and alcohol addiction, who also suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder. And soon, 12 male veterans will call this place home as they continue their recovery from substance use disorders, while also healing from PTSD. (Yang, 5/29)
Gene Delivery 'Trucks' Target Brain Cells, Hold Promise For Brain Diseases
The Washington Post reports on new tools that could lead to treatments for Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, and other neurodegenerative diseases. Other science and research news is on childhood lead exposure, a non-opioid analgesic, the "first true urban pest," and more.
The Washington Post:
New Tools Could Target Brain Cells To Treat Neurodegenerative Diseases
Scores of researchers have produced new tools that can deliver genes and selectively activate them in hundreds of different cell types in the brain and spinal cord, a breakthrough that scientists hope advances them toward developing targeted therapies to treat neurodegenerative diseases such as ALS, Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s. The discoveries, made through the National Institutes of Health’s BRAIN initiative, show with unprecedented clarity and precision how neural cells work together, but also how diseases disrupt their tight choreography. The insight offers the promise that doctors may one day treat diseases by manipulating dysfunctional cells. (Johnson, 5/28)
The Hill:
Even Low Levels Of Lead Exposure May Worsen Academic Performance: Study
Academic achievement among adolescents may be affected by early childhood lead exposure at much lower levels than previously assumed, according to a new study. Just a small climb in blood concentrations of this toxic metal — still within the range currently deemed acceptable by public health agencies — was associated with worse performance on standardized tests, scientists found in the study, published Wednesday in Environmental Health. “Children’s exposure to lead has long been recognized as harmful to their health and neurodevelopment,” wrote the University of Iowa research team. (Udasin, 5/28)
Cancer studies —
MedPage Today:
New Blood Test For HPV+ Head And Neck Cancer Tops Existing Tests, Tissue Biopsy
An investigational blood test for human papillomavirus (HPV)-positive oropharyngeal cancer significantly outperformed current testing methods in a direct comparison involving patient blood samples. ... The overarching goal of the research is to develop a test with sufficient sensitivity to use across multiple clinical settings and scenarios. Currently, available testing technology works well in clinical situations involving larger tumor burden, such as initial diagnosis or diagnosis of clinical relapse, but not as well in low-tumor-burden settings. (Bankhead, 5/28)
MedPage Today:
Novel Non-Opioid Analgesic Shows Promise In Refractory Cancer Pain
Use of the investigational non-opioid analgesic resiniferatoxin appeared to improve pain control in patients with advanced cancer who had intractable pain, though all patients experienced adverse events (AEs), according to an interim analysis of a first-in-human phase I trial. (Bassett, 5/28)
On edibles, infection control, and pests —
CNN:
Marijuana Edibles And Joints May Cause Early Heart Damage, Study Finds
Healthy people who regularly smoked marijuana or consumed THC-laced edibles showed signs of early cardiovascular disease similar to tobacco smokers, a new small study found. (LaMotte, 5/28)
CIDRAP:
Home Healthcare Agencies Report Post-Pandemic Infection-Control Progress, Deficiencies
A survey of Medicare-certified home healthcare (HHC) agencies reveals minor improvements and problematic declines in infection prevention and control (IPC) staff training, less frequent IPC policy reviews, and fewer agencies with intensive policies for antibiotic stewardship, intravenous (IV) and central catheter infections, and pneumonia since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Van Beusekom, 5/28)
NBC News:
Humanity's 'First True Urban Pest' Has Been Biting For 60,000 Years, Study Shows
As the old saying goes, “Don’t let the bed bugs bite.” But according to a new study, the bugs have been nipping humans since they emerged from caves around 60,000 years ago, making them possibly the “first true urban pest.” Evidence of our symbiotic relationship with the blood-sucking parasites could now inform predictive models for the spread of pests and diseases as cities explode in population, researchers said in the study published Wednesday in the journal Biology Letters. (Aggarwal, 5/28)
Research Roundup: The Latest Science, Discoveries, And Breakthroughs
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of the latest health research and news.
CIDRAP:
Roche To Launch Phase 3 Trial For New Antibiotic Targeting Acinetobacter Baumannii
Swiss drugmaker Roche says it is planning to launch a phase 3 trial of its novel antibiotic candidate zosurabalpin in patients with carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii (CRAB) infections. (Dall, 5/28)
ScienceDaily:
Researchers Engineer A Herpes Virus To Turn On T Cells For Immunotherapy
A team identified herpes virus saimiri, which infects the T cells of squirrel monkeys, as a source of proteins that activate pathways in T cells that are needed to promote T cell survival. (Michigan Medicine - University of Michigan, 5/28)
CIDRAP:
Novel Antibiotics For Gonorrhea Get Funding Boost
TAXIS Pharmaceuticals announced yesterday that it has received a 3-year, $2.9 million grant from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to develop a novel treatment for multidrug-resistant (MDR) gonorrhea. (Dall, 5/28)
MedPage Today:
Preterm Infants Treated Early For Patent Ductus Arteriosus Had Worse Outcomes
Active treatment of hemodynamically significant patent ductus arteriosus (PDA) in preterm infants within the first 2 weeks of life was associated with worse outcomes than expectant management, a meta-analysis suggested. In the analysis of 10 randomized clinical trials (RCTs), incidence of the composite outcome of death at 36 weeks or at discharge, or moderate to severe bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD) was higher in the active treatment group than in the expectant management group (56.2% vs 50.8%, relative risk [RR] 1.10, 95% CI 1.01-1.19, P=0.02), reported Jiun Lee, MBBS, MMed, of the National University Health System in Singapore, and colleagues. (Henderson, 5/27)
MedPage Today:
A Peek At The Pipeline Of Transcatheter Tricuspid Valve Replacement Systems
The race to develop transcatheter systems for tricuspid regurgitation (TR) continues, and early-stage report cards are in for several investigational devices. Progress with transcatheter tricuspid valve replacement (TTVR) candidate devices Topaz, LuX-Valve Plus, VDyne, and Trisol for severe to torrential TR was shared at the EuroPCR meeting in Paris, continuing the notable flurry of transcatheter innovation in this space. (Lou, 5/27)
Viewpoints: We Must Engage Anti-Vaccine Rhetoric With Compassion; FDA Cuts Will Increase Drug Prices
Editorial writers discuss these public health issues.
Stat:
Five Steps To Beating State-Level Anti-Vaccine Bills
We defeated expanding vaccine exemptions and reducing mandates in North Dakota by sitting down and listening. (Josh Gryniewicz and Sandy Tibke, 5/29)
Stat:
Gutting Of FDA’s Generic Drug Policy Office Will Raise Prices
President Trump often touted during his first term that his administration had “approved more affordable generic drugs than any administration in history.” He had good reason to highlight these accomplishments. Over the first two years of his presidency, the Food and Drug Administration made significant investments in staffing and policies for reviewing and approving generic drugs with an explicit goal: ensuring that once valid patents on expensive branded medications expired, these products would promptly encounter vigorous competition from lower-cost generics. (Scott Gottlieb, 5/28)
The CT Mirror:
Now Is Not The Time For Government-Controlled Health Care
After years of feeling like Connecticut was falling behind, our economy finally found the momentum needed to mount a major comeback in recent years. Our state rebounded faster than our peers from the COVID-19 pandemic, with employers across a variety of sectors, including manufacturing, leading the way. (Katie D'Agostino, 5/29)
The Baltimore Sun:
How We Can Fix The Nursing Shortage Crisis
The heartwarming commercials paint a picture of nursing as a profession built on compassion, patience, strength and unwavering dedication. But behind the scenes, the reality is far more daunting. Imagine walking into a shift where supplies are scarce, rooms are dirty, trash is overflowing, staffing is minimal and you’re responsible for ensuring the safety and care of 10 patients simultaneously. (Julie Irvine, 5/28)
Stat:
Doctors Are Too Fixated On ‘Normal’ Numbers
A few months ago, Americans went to sleep thinking it was just an ordinary night. But the next morning, 30 million people woke up to a new a diagnosis of hypertension. We had a blood pressure epidemic on our hands. The newspapers were full of front-page stories alerting Americans to this new threat. The most erudite and well-respected physicians implored us all to get checked and treated immediately lest we suffer heart attacks, strokes — even death. Welcome to the world of numerical epidemics. Once we base our definition of disease on numerical abnormalities, we can change the numbers in a way that expands those who have the disease. (Andy Lazris and Alan Roth, 5/29)
Bloomberg:
'Organs-On-A-Chip' Is One Of Many Alternatives To Animal Testing
The new leaders of both the National Institutes of Health and the Food and Drug Administration have said they plan to reduce their use in federally funded research, continuing an effort started in the Biden administration. (F.D. Flam, 5/28)