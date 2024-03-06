Fledgling New York Hospital Could Get $84 Million Cash Injection
CBS News reports on a fraught town hall meeting to discuss the Nassau University Medical Center's financial challenges. Separately, Salesforce's CEO donated $150 million to two Hawaii hospitals to allay worries over his land buy-ups.
CBS News:
New York State Health Commissioner Offers $84 Million For Nassau University Medical Center If New CEO Is Hired, Costs Are Cut
Financial help could be coming to Nassau University Medical Center if the fledgling hospital searches for a new CEO and details a plan to cut costs, the state health commissioner says. The town hall organized to discuss NUMC's financial challenges at times resembled a hootenanny. Some hospital workers waved signs amid strobe lights. "Oh, am I going to step down? No," NHCC Chairman Matthew Bruderman said. (McLogan, 3/5)
Bloomberg:
Salesforce CEO Gives $150 Million To Hawaii Hospitals
The donations were made in partnership with the University of California, San Francisco, and together make up the largest gift in the state’s history, according to a statement from UCSF. (Alexander, 3/5)
Wisconsin Watch:
Wisconsin’s Medicaid Postpartum Protection Lags Most Of The Country
Each year, at least 25 Wisconsin women die during or within one year of pregnancy, with less than a third occurring during birth. Experts say extending the coverage period for people insured under Medicaid could help new parents with depression and other health issues and save lives among Wisconsin’s most vulnerable residents. Yet the Legislature has turned down extensions with bipartisan support on multiple occasions. That includes a bipartisan bill that passed the Senate this session but the Assembly didn’t take up, making Wisconsin one of just four states without plans to implement a full-year extension. (Hale, 3/5)
NPR:
Places Across The U.S. Are Testing No-Strings Cash As Part Of The Social Safety Net
Christopher Santiago recalls being skeptical the first time he heard about basic income — giving people cash with no conditions on how to spend it. It was 2020, when presidential candidate Andrew Yang pitched it for all American adults, and Santiago thought, "That doesn't make much sense." But for a year now, Santiago has been getting $500 a month through one of the largest cash aid pilots in the U.S., and he's come around. (Ludden, 3/5)
Minnesota Public Radio:
Students Gather At Capitol In Support Of Bill Banning Flavored Tobacco Products
Hundreds of students and advocates gathered at the Capitol on Tuesday to express their support for a bill that would ban the sale of flavored tobacco products in Minnesota. (Roth, 3/5)
The Washington Post:
Baby Born At D.C. Home In 2022 Will Finally Get A Birth Certificate
The process of getting Baby JJ a birth certificate was complicated by the way he was born: in an inflatable tub in the family’s Southwest Washington living room with no medical assistance. (Silverman, 3/5)