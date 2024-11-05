Fungal STI Showing Up In New York

Four men have been diagnosed with Trichophyton mentagrophytes type VII since spring. Also, whooping cough cases — almost 20,000 — are almost back to pre-pandemic levels; California and Washington report more suspected bird flu cases.

CIDRAP: Four Cases Of Sexually Transmitted Fungal Infection Reported In New York

A paper published last week in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report describes four US cases of an emerging, sexually transmitted fungal infection. The infections were caused by Trichophyton mentagrophytes type VII (TMVII), a sexually transmitted fungus that causes genital tinea (ringworm). TMVII infections have previously been reported in patients who had contact with sex workers in Southeast Asia and men who have sex with men (MSM) in France. The first US case was reported in June in a man who reported sexual contact with multiple men while traveling in Europe and California. (Dall, 11/4)

On pertussis and bird flu —

The Washington Post: CDC: Pertussis Case Reports 5 Times Higher Than At This Time Last Year

More than five times as many pertussis cases had been reported as of mid-October compared with the same time last year, according to provisional numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Pertussis, or whooping cough, is characterized by persistent, chronic fits of coughing followed by a “whoop” sound, and is sometimes called the “100-day cough.” (McMahan, 11/4)

CIDRAP: California, Washington Report More Suspected H5 Avian Flu Cases

Two states affected by avian flu outbreaks in dairy cattle and commercial poultry reported more probable H5 avian flu infections in farm workers over the last few days, four in California and three in Washington. In other developments, federal officials reported more outbreaks in dairy cows and poultry, and in California, Los Angeles County announced that H5 has been detected in wastewater for the first time. (Schnirring, 11/4)

On mpox —

The New York Times: Cost Of Mpox Shot Deters Americans At Risk, Critics Say

The epidemic in Africa continues to grow, prompting fears of another outbreak in the U.S. But the vaccine is no longer free, and vulnerable people are going without. (Mandavilli, 11/4)

Reuters: Britain Detects Two More Cases Of New Mpox Variant

Britain has detected two more cases of the new mpox variant clade Ib in household contacts of the first case, the country's health security agency said on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to three. The government agency that added the risk to the population remained low. The clade Ib variant is a new form of the virus that is linked to a global health emergency declared by the World Health Organization in August. (11/4)

On covid and vaccines —

NBC News: Trump's Vaccine Stance Could Lead To Health Crisis Among Children: Experts Warn

Some pediatricians are stunned by the possibility that vaccines proven to save kids’ lives could be banned in a second Trump administration. On Sunday, former President Donald Trump told NBC News that if he wins Tuesday, he’ll “make a decision” about whether to outlaw some vaccines. ... The president doesn’t have authority to ban vaccines but can influence public health with appointments to federal agencies that can change recommendations or potentially revoke approvals. (Edwards, 11/4)

Stat: A Q&A With The FDA’s Top Vaccine Regulator Amid A Fresh Wave Of Disinformation

Vaccination policy in the United States could be in line for some fundamental changes, if Donald Trump is reelected and delivers on promises that long-time vaccine skeptic Robert Kennedy Jr. said the former president has made — including giving Kennedy authority over the country’s health agencies in a second Trump administration. Even if none of that comes to pass, vaccine fatigue and disinformation abound in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Branswell, 11/4)

Axios: Less Than 1 In 6 Health Workers Got COVID Booster

Fewer than 1 in 6 health care workers in hospitals and nursing homes reported getting COVID-19 boosters during the 2023-2024 respiratory virus season, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study found. The drop-off followed the expiration of a Biden administration vaccine mandate for health workers in June 2023 and the end of free access to government-funded COVID shots. (Bettelheim, 11/4)

CIDRAP: Risk Of Long COVID In Kids Grew Along With Rising Childhood Obesity During Pandemic

Two new studies highlight body mass index (BMI) in children during the COVID-19 pandemic, with one finding a 25% and 42% higher risk of long COVID among obese and severely obese children, respectively, and the other showing that the proportion of overweight or obese youth rose 5% amid the 18-month public-school closure in San Francisco. ... Relative to participants with a healthy BMI, those with obesity were at a 25.4% higher risk for long COVID, and those with severe obesity were at a 42.1% higher risk. (Van Beusekom, 11/1)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription