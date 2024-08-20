Georgia’s Governor Defends Medicaid Work Requirement Program

AP notes that the Georgia Pathways program has signed up only a tiny fraction of eligible residents. In other news from across the country, a new Illinois law bans corporal punishment in all schools; a Texas jury finds the parents of a 2018 school shooter not liable; and more.

AP: Georgia Governor Doubles Down On Medicaid Program With Work Requirement Despite Slow Start

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Monday defended and doubled down on his signature Medicaid program — the only one in the nation with a work requirement — further dimming chances the state could adopt a broader expansion of the taxpayer-funded low-income health plan without a work mandate any time soon. Georgia Pathways requires all recipients to show that they performed at least 80 hours of work, volunteer activity, schooling or vocational rehabilitation in a month to qualify. It launched in July 2023, but has so far signed up a tiny fraction of eligible state residents. (Thanawala, 8/19)

AP: ‘Hitting Kids Should Never Be Allowed’: Illinois Bans Corporal Punishment In All Schools

This school year, Illinois will become just the fifth state in the nation to prohibit corporal punishment in all schools. Legislation that Gov. JB Pritzker signed into law this month bans physical punishment in private schools while reiterating a prohibition on the practice in public schools implemented 30 years ago. (O'Connor, 8/20)

The New York Times: Jury Finds Parents Of Gunman Not Liable In 2018 Texas School Shooting

The parents of a gunman who was 17 when he killed eight students and two teachers at his high school in Santa Fe, Texas, in 2018 are not financially liable for his heinous actions, a jury found on Monday. The verdict, reached after a day of deliberations, followed an emotional three-week trial that was among the first attempts to hold parents accountable in civil court for the actions of their child in a school shooting. But instead of finding that the parents bore responsibility for the shooting, the jury decided that blame rested with the gunman and with the company that sold him ammunition used in the shooting. (Goodman, 8/19)

Houston Chronicle: HISD To Amend AED Policy After Marshall Middle School Student Death

HISD vowed Monday to repair the 170 automated external defibrillators that aren't working and to inspect all 1,038 of the life-saving machines located on campuses, following last week's death of a Marshall Middle School student. The district noted that about 85% of AEDs are functional and that every campus has an operating machine, according to a news release Monday. (Partain, 8/19)

The Washington Post: D.C. 911 Outage Will Be Subject Of Investigation, Officials Say

D.C. police are investigating the cause of a 911 technology failure earlier this month that left dispatchers and other first responders operating without access to key location-tracking software for hours, officials confirmed Monday. The police investigation, first reported by NBC Washington, will look into whether a botched software update that caused the computer outage was criminally negligent, City Administrator Kevin Donahue told reporters Monday. (Gathright, 8/19)

San Francisco Chronicle: Oakland Fails To Tell Families About High Levels Of Lead At 22 Schools

Nearly 200 water faucets in Oakland public schools had levels of lead that exceeded district standards, sparking outrage among staff who criticized district officials this week for failing to immediately notify school communities about results found earlier this summer and spring. It’s unclear how long students were exposed to the tainted taps. (Tucker, 8/19)

New Hampshire Public Radio: Manchester Daycare Exposed To Tuberculosis By Infected Adult

An adult with tuberculosis spent time in a Manchester daycare center while infectious. State health officials said there have been no other confirmed cases related to this one. Families have been notified of the potential exposure, which occurred from March 1 to August 6, and the individual is no longer in the daycare center. (McFadden, 8/19)

