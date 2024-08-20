- KFF Health News Original Stories 2
- Traveling To Die: The Latest Form of Medical Tourism
- Harris Did Not Vote to ‘Cut Medicare,’ Despite Trump's Claim
- Political Cartoon: 'Nut Allergy?'
- Outbreaks and Health Threats 1
- Loss Of Smell From Covid May Be Tied To 'Subtle Brain Damage,' Study Finds
Abortion And — Surprisingly — Covid Are Hottest Topics On First Day Of DNC
In a lengthy speech, President Joe Biden touted his many health care accomplishments during his single term. In perhaps the biggest surprise of the Democratic National Convention, several speakers criticized former President Donald Trump's inaction during the covid pandemic and mentioned a relative who died from the virus.
The New York Times:
Biden Defends His Record and Endorses Harris: ‘America, I Gave My Best to You’
President Biden used his valedictory address at the Democratic National Convention on Monday to deliver a lengthy defense of his own record aimed at cementing a 50-year legacy of public service, even as he passed the reins to Vice President Kamala Harris as the new face of the party he led until just weeks ago. ... One by one, Biden ticked through a litany of achievements from the stump speeches of his now-ended campaign: $35 insulin; beating “big Pharma”; burn pits that harmed veterans; appointing a Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court; and more. (Shear, 8/19)
The Washington Post:
5 Takeaways From The Democratic Convention, Biden’s Speech On Day 1
The pandemic was a more surprising focus — but also one with a personal touch. Speakers mentioned Trump’s lack of leadership, his efforts to downplay the threat and his conspiracy theories. And more than one spoke from the heart as the relative of someone who died. Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) mentioned the deaths of his health-care-worker mother and stepfather and added, “When Donald Trump and his MAGA extremists like Marjorie Taylor Greene downplayed the horror of the pandemic, it should make us all furious.” (Blake, 8/20)
Modern Healthcare:
What Democrats Could Do On Healthcare If Kamala Harris Wins
The Democratic National Convention kicked off Monday in an atmosphere of renewed optimism for the party and a new candidate atop its ticket. One thing that won’t be entirely new is the trajectory of health policy should Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz win the White House on Election Day. The top-line item, healthcare analysts and policy experts predict, will still be reproductive healthcare and abortion ... which promises to be a recurring topic at the DNC in Chicago, which runs through Thursday. (McAuliff, 8/19)
Stat:
At DNC, Health Care Platform Favors Smaller Goals Over Grand Reform
Gone are the days when Democrats bickered over wholesale reform of the American health care system — including Vice President Harris herself during the 2020 campaign cycle. Instead, their plan this election cycle evokes President Biden’s slogan to “finish the job” — even though they’re running a new candidate. With the notable exception of calling to erase medical debt by working with states, Democrats are largely eyeing marginal extensions or reinstatements of their prior policy achievements. (Zhang, 8/19)
Politico:
Amanda Zurawski, Kaitlyn Joshua And Hadley Duvall Talk About The Consequences Of State Abortion Bans
Three women who the Harris campaign is leaning on to demonstrate the far-reaching consequences of state abortion bans in the post-Roe era took the stage here in Chicago Monday evening to share their stories. The women — Amanda Zurawski, Kaitlyn Joshua and Hadley Duvall — have emerged as key figures in the Harris campaign’s effort to demonstrate why former President Donald Trump’s leave-abortion-to-the-states approach is insufficient and poses barriers to people receiving needed medical care. (Messerly, 8/19)
Crain's Chicago Business:
UI Health Nurses Go On Strike Near DNC In Chicago
Hundreds of registered nurses at the University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System, or UI Health, went on strike this morning at the West Side hospital near the United Center, the headquarters of this week’s Democratic National Convention. Unionized UI Health nurses, represented by the Illinois Nurses Association, or INA, say they are protesting management’s unfair labor practices, understaffing and stagnating pay. (Davis, 8/19)
In other election news —
KFF Health News:
Harris Did Not Vote To ‘Cut Medicare,’ Despite Trump's Claim
During a July 24 campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, former President Donald Trump claimed that Vice President Kamala Harris was responsible for passing legislation in the U.S. Senate to cut Medicare spending by nearly $300 billion. “As Vice President, Kamala Harris cast the tie-breaking vote to cut, as you know, Medicare by $273 billion,” Trump told rally attendees. “She cast a vote to cut Medicare.” Trump gave no further explanation for which vote he was referring to or how he arrived at that figure. (Gardenswartz, 8/20)
US Fertility Rate Posts All-Time Low
There were about 68,000 fewer babies born in 2023 compared with the year before, CDC data indicate. Moreover, fewer women are seeking prenatal care, a trend attributed in part to the lack of access to reproductive health care in states that have taken a hardline stance on abortion.
CNN:
US Fertility Rate Dropped To Record Low In 2023, CDC Data Shows
Women in the United States are having babies less often, and the fertility rate reached a record low in 2023, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2023, the US fertility rate fell another 3% from the year before, to a historic low of about 55 births for every 1,000 females ages 15 to 44, according to final data published Tuesday by the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics. Just under 3.6 million babies were born last year, about 68,000 fewer than the year before. (McPhillips, 8/20)
NBC News:
More Pregnant Women Are Going Without Prenatal Care, CDC Finds
The number of women going through pregnancy without prenatal care is growing — even though the overall number of babies born in the U.S. is falling, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The lopsided trend, published Tuesday by the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics, may reflect, in part, a growing number of women unable to access OB/GYN care after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022. (Edwards, 8/20)
Also —
Newsweek:
Tiny Homes Are Being Built For Homeless Pregnant Women In Texas
Tiny homes expected to shelter homeless pregnant women are being built by the Westside Pregnancy Center in El Paso, Texas. The three homes, which are already under construction behind the Westside Community Church, should be completed by October. While the nonprofit pregnancy resource center in the border city describes itself as focusing on "helping families in need with free resources, including pregnancy tests, essential baby items, ultrasounds, classes and more," the organization has close ties to the pro-life movement. (8/19)
The New York Times:
Walz Family Fertility Journey Ran Not Through I.V.F. But Another Common Treatment
Unlike in vitro fertilization, the procedure used by the Walzes does not involve freezing embryos, so it has not been targeted by anti-abortion leaders. (Harmon, 8/19)
Planned Parenthood Draws Patients From 6 States To New Kansas Clinic
The new center in Pittsburg will offer reproductive health care for Kansans as well as abortion services to women who make the trek there from states where the procedure has been banned. Also, as more women are having to travel for care, abortion funds are running low.
Stateline:
New Planned Parenthood Clinic Expands Abortion Access For Patients In And Outside Kansas
A new Planned Parenthood clinic in southeast Kansas will be the closest abortion access point for many people in the South and will provide easier access to reproductive health care for southeast Kansans who previously had to travel to Overland Park, a Kansas City suburb. The center, which opened Monday in Pittsburg, expects to have patients from six states in its first five days — Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas and Louisiana. (Hills, 8/19)
WUSF:
Abortion Funds Say They Need More Money As Florida's Law Fuels Demand For Help
Whether scrambling to get abortions before six weeks or having to travel hundreds of miles to clinics in other states, abortion funds say patients need a lot more help since Florida's ban went into effect. (Colombini, 8/19)
The Colorado Sun:
3 Charts Showing How A Colorado Abortion Fund Spends Its Money
Cobalt Abortion fund for the first time has placed a cap on how much financial assistance it can provide each month, due to increased demand. (Brown, 8/19)
Also —
The Washington Post:
Female Candidates Are Sharing Their Reproductive History, Once Seen As A Liability
Up and down the ballot, women running for office this year are opening up about their own reproductive health, sharing their experiences with IVF, miscarriage and abortion — topics that for years on the campaign trail were considered, at best, uncouth and, at worst, potentially damaging. But after the Supreme Court reversed abortion protections two years ago, that calculus — Can I talk about these deeply personal issues and still win an election? — has changed. (Wells and Knowles, 8/20)
The Atlantic:
The Plan to Take Down the Hyde Amendment
For nearly 50 years, the Hyde Amendment has been considered an unassailable fixture of the United States budget. First passed in 1976, just three years after the now-defunct Roe v. Wade ruling, the amendment prohibits federal programs from covering the cost of most abortions, with exceptions for cases of rape, incest, and life-threatening pregnancies. Although the original amendment applied only to Medicaid, Hyde’s restrictions now extend to other programs, including Medicare, the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program, and the Indian Health Service. To many of its supporters, the amendment serves as both a guard against taxpayers funding abortions and a broad-brush check on abortion access. (Tu, 8/19)
Loss Of Smell From Covid May Be Tied To 'Subtle Brain Damage,' Study Finds
Some covid sufferers during the early pandemic waved off the problem as merely an inconvenience. But the study of 73 adults found behavioral, functional, and structural "brain alterations." Still, researchers stressed the need for more study. Plus: An update on the spread of mpox.
CIDRAP:
COVID-Related Loss Of Smell Tied To Changes In The Brain
A new study of 73 adults recovering from COVID-19 finds that those who lost their sense of smell showed behavioral, functional, and structural brain changes. The results were published late last week in Scientific Reports. (Van Beusekom, 8/19)
Read the study —
Patients recovering from COVID-19 who presented with anosmia during their acute episode have behavioral, functional, and structural brain alterations
In updates on the spread of mpox —
Reuters:
Mpox Is Not The New COVID, Says WHO Official
A World Health Organization official stressed on Tuesday that mpox, regardless of whether it is the new or old strain, is not the new COVID, as authorities know how to control its spread. "We can and must tackle mpox together," said Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, in a media briefing. (8/20)
Reuters:
One Case Of Clade 2 Mpox Detected In Pakistan, New Strain Not Detected
One case of the mpox virus has been detected in Pakistan of the clade 2 variety, the country's ministry of health said on Monday, adding that no cases of the clade 1b strain of the disease have been diagnosed. Clade 1b has triggered global concern because it seems to spread more easily though routine close contact. (8/19)
Reuters:
Emergent To Donate 50,000 Vaccine Doses To Address Mpox Outbreak In Africa
Emergent BioSolutions said on Monday it would donate 50,000 doses of its smallpox vaccine to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and other impacted countries of Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda to address the current mpox outbreak. Emergent's ACAM2000 vaccine, approved for smallpox, has been used as an mpox shot but the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is yet to approve its application for use against the virus. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, ACAM2000, a live, replicating virus vaccine, has more known side effects and risks than Danish biotech Bavarian Nordic A/S's Jynneos vaccine, which is approved in the U.S. for both smallpox and mpox. (8/19)
Bloomberg:
Congo Expects Mpox Vaccines From US By As Early As Next Week
The Democratic Republic of Congo may receive Mpox vaccines from the US as soon as next week, Health Minister Roger Kamba said. The central African nation has asked the US and Japan to send vaccines to help stem an outbreak that has so far infected more than 16,700 people and caused 570 deaths, he said. (Kavanagh, 8/20)
Bloomberg:
Mpox: Denmark-Produced Vaccine Highlights Strength Of Country’s Pharma Industry
After the World Health Organization this week warned that a fast-spreading strain of mpox poses a global threat, Denmark again has a potential solution and underscored its capacity to outshine traditional powerhouses in the US and the UK. From treatments for diabetes to depression, the Nordic nation of 6 million people has punched above its weight with its prowess in pharmaceuticals, and Bavarian Nordic A/S’s mpox vaccine — the only regulator-approved inoculation for the deadly virus — serves as the latest milestone. (Sjolin, 8/16)
1 Of 9 Chicago Hospitals Sold To Prime Healthcare Will Close
The Chicago Tribune notes it's been less than a month since Ascension said it was selling nine Illinois hospitals to Prime Healthcare, yet the health systems are already asking state permission to shut one of the facilities. Also in the news, SSM Health, Intuitive Health, Northwell Health, and more.
Chicago Tribune:
Ascension, Prime Plan To Close West Side Hospital
Less than a month after Ascension announced plans to sell nine Illinois hospitals to Prime Healthcare, the systems are asking the state for permission to close one of those hospitals. The systems also revealed for the first time, in applications to the state Health Facilities and Services Review Board, that Prime is paying Ascension more than $370 million to buy the nine hospitals. (Schencker, 8/19)
St. Louis Public Radio:
SSM Opens Mental Health Urgent Care To Relieve Emergency Room
SSM Health will open the first behavioral health urgent care clinic in St. Louis next week on South Grand Boulevard, officials announced Monday. The facility, based at the former emergency department at SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital, will operate like one of the dozens of no-appointment-needed urgent care centers around the region. But instead of conducting flu tests and treating skin infections, health workers will treat patients with depression, bipolar, addiction and other mental health issues. (Fentem, 8/19)
Modern Healthcare:
Inside Intuitive Health's Emergency Room-Urgent Care Strategy
Patients with non-emergency conditions seeking care in emergency departments drain resources from hospitals and health systems, leading some providers to consider a dual-care model. A growing number of health systems are partnering with private equity-backed company Intuitive Health to establish combined emergency and urgent care sites. (Hudson, 8/19)
Axios:
Hospitals' Medicare Advantage Peril Grows: S&P
Hospitals are in an increasingly vulnerable position as Medicare Advantage enrollment surges and the federal government looks to take a harder line on health plans, S&P Global warns in a new report. Financial pressures have already prompted providers like Scripps Health to terminate contracts with MA plans, leaving patients looking for new coverage arrangements or doctors. (Bettelheim, 8/20)
The New York Times:
A New York City Hospital System Has Been Bitten by the Acting Bug
Unusual for a hospital system, Northwell Health has opened its doors to several filmmakers in recent years. It has made for riveting television, including Netflix’s hit “Lenox Hill,” a docuseries about the doctors and patients in Northwell’s hospital on the Upper East Side. The documentary “The First Wave” was filmed inside another Northwell hospital during the deadly early days of Covid-19. Now, Northwell wants to ramp up the number of movies and shows set in its hospitals. (Goldstein, 8/17)
Also —
New Hampshire Public Radio:
The Need For Nursing Assistants Is High. But A Key Recruitment Program Has Been Halted.
Long-term care providers in New Hampshire say they’re in dire need of more licensed nursing assistants, as staff shortages limit the number of available beds. But a key recruitment and training program has been on hold since May, after its funding dried up. (Cuno-Booth, 8/16)
Stat:
Large Teams May Hamper Young Researchers' Career Prospects
Science is a team sport, and those teams are getting larger. While that expansion might help researchers answer complex biomedical questions by working together, a recent study suggests that this trend has hampered the career prospects of Ph.D. graduates. (Wosen, 8/20)
KFF Health News:
Traveling To Die: The Latest Form Of Medical Tourism
In the 18 months after Francine Milano was diagnosed with a recurrence of the ovarian cancer she thought she’d beaten 20 years ago, she traveled twice from her home in Pennsylvania to Vermont. She went not to ski, hike, or leaf-peep, but to arrange to die. ... Dying with medical assistance wasn’t an option when Milano learned in early 2023 that her disease was incurable. At that point, she would have had to travel to Switzerland — or live in the District of Columbia or one of the 10 states where medical aid in dying was legal. (Waldman, 8/20)
Georgia's Governor Defends Medicaid Work Requirement Program
AP notes that the Georgia Pathways program has signed up only a tiny fraction of eligible residents. In other news from across the country, a new Illinois law bans corporal punishment in all schools; a Texas jury finds the parents of a 2018 school shooter not liable; and more.
AP:
Georgia Governor Doubles Down On Medicaid Program With Work Requirement Despite Slow Start
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Monday defended and doubled down on his signature Medicaid program — the only one in the nation with a work requirement — further dimming chances the state could adopt a broader expansion of the taxpayer-funded low-income health plan without a work mandate any time soon. Georgia Pathways requires all recipients to show that they performed at least 80 hours of work, volunteer activity, schooling or vocational rehabilitation in a month to qualify. It launched in July 2023, but has so far signed up a tiny fraction of eligible state residents. (Thanawala, 8/19)
AP:
‘Hitting Kids Should Never Be Allowed’: Illinois Bans Corporal Punishment In All Schools
This school year, Illinois will become just the fifth state in the nation to prohibit corporal punishment in all schools. Legislation that Gov. JB Pritzker signed into law this month bans physical punishment in private schools while reiterating a prohibition on the practice in public schools implemented 30 years ago. (O'Connor, 8/20)
The New York Times:
Jury Finds Parents Of Gunman Not Liable In 2018 Texas School Shooting
The parents of a gunman who was 17 when he killed eight students and two teachers at his high school in Santa Fe, Texas, in 2018 are not financially liable for his heinous actions, a jury found on Monday. The verdict, reached after a day of deliberations, followed an emotional three-week trial that was among the first attempts to hold parents accountable in civil court for the actions of their child in a school shooting. But instead of finding that the parents bore responsibility for the shooting, the jury decided that blame rested with the gunman and with the company that sold him ammunition used in the shooting. (Goodman, 8/19)
Houston Chronicle:
HISD To Amend AED Policy After Marshall Middle School Student Death
HISD vowed Monday to repair the 170 automated external defibrillators that aren't working and to inspect all 1,038 of the life-saving machines located on campuses, following last week's death of a Marshall Middle School student. The district noted that about 85% of AEDs are functional and that every campus has an operating machine, according to a news release Monday. (Partain, 8/19)
The Washington Post:
D.C. 911 Outage Will Be Subject Of Investigation, Officials Say
D.C. police are investigating the cause of a 911 technology failure earlier this month that left dispatchers and other first responders operating without access to key location-tracking software for hours, officials confirmed Monday. The police investigation, first reported by NBC Washington, will look into whether a botched software update that caused the computer outage was criminally negligent, City Administrator Kevin Donahue told reporters Monday. (Gathright, 8/19)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Oakland Fails To Tell Families About High Levels Of Lead At 22 Schools
Nearly 200 water faucets in Oakland public schools had levels of lead that exceeded district standards, sparking outrage among staff who criticized district officials this week for failing to immediately notify school communities about results found earlier this summer and spring. It’s unclear how long students were exposed to the tainted taps. (Tucker, 8/19)
New Hampshire Public Radio:
Manchester Daycare Exposed To Tuberculosis By Infected Adult
An adult with tuberculosis spent time in a Manchester daycare center while infectious. State health officials said there have been no other confirmed cases related to this one. Families have been notified of the potential exposure, which occurred from March 1 to August 6, and the individual is no longer in the daycare center. (McFadden, 8/19)
Adjuvanted Flu Vax More Effective Than High-Dose Shots For Older Adults
A new study of patient data found different effectiveness in flu shots in preventing complications from the illness in older adults with risk factors. Separately, a patient receiving CAR-T therapy for lupus experienced a neurological side effect.
CIDRAP:
Adjuvanted Flu Vaccine Protects Better Than High-Dose Version In At-Risk Older Adults, US Data Show
A study of patient data from the 2019-20 US flu season found that the MF59-adjuvanted flu vaccine was more effective than the high-dose flu vaccine at preventing serious flu complications in older adults with risk factors, researchers reported late last week in Open Forum Infectious Diseases. (Dall, 8/19)
The Boston Globe:
Once Obscure, Pharmacy Benefit Managers Now Face Intense Scrutiny
When the Federal Trade Commission started to investigate pharmacy benefit managers in 2022, the agency asked the country’s largest PBMs to provide employee data, including names, responsibilities, and contact information. One of the PBMs responded by mailing the FTC a general company phone book; the agency was expecting the PBM to give organized, detailed information suited to its requests, not a random directory of names. (Lee, 8/20)
The Philadelphia Inquirer:
CAR-T Therapy Produced Serious Side Effect In Lupus Patient Being Treated By Cabaletta Bio
A Philadelphia-based biotech company exploring new cell therapy applications said that a patient receiving CAR-T for an autoimmune disease experienced a serious adverse event. The patient has a form of lupus that affects the kidney, and in late June, developed a neurological side effect that is a known risk of CAR-T from the therapy that the company is testing, called CABA-201. The company, Cabaletta Bio, said earlier this month the condition “resolved rapidly following standard management.” (McCook, 8/19)
Axios:
The Back-To-School Hunt For Adderall Is On
For a third year, back-to-school preparations will include a scramble to find popular drugs used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Despite signs from the Food and Drug Administration that manufacturers were catching up to outsized demand, the stimulants remain hard to track down with pharmacies out of stock and the Drug Enforcement Administration taking a harder line policing them. (Reed, 8/20)
The New York Times:
Matthew Perry’s Death Shines A Harsh Light On Ketamine Treatment
Was Matthew Perry, whose struggles with substance abuse were widely known, a good candidate for a drug used to relieve depression? Doctors say his case raises thorny questions. (Stevens and Hamby, 8/19)
In tech news —
The New York Times:
He Regulated Medical Devices. His Wife Represented Their Makers.
For 15 years, Dr. Jeffrey E. Shuren was the federal official charged with ensuring the safety of a vast array of medical devices including artificial knees, breast implants and Covid tests. When he announced in July that he would be retiring from the Food and Drug Administration later this year, Dr. Robert Califf, the agency’s commissioner, praised him for overseeing the approval of more novel devices last year than ever before in the nearly half-century history of the device division. But the admiration for Dr. Shuren is far from universal. Consumer advocates see his tenure as marred by the approval of too many devices that harmed patients and by his own close ties to the $500 billion global device industry. (Jewett, 8/20)
Stat:
Another Suit Filed Against FDA Over Lab-Developed Test Rule
A group representing molecular pathologists sued the Food and Drug Administration on Monday over its plan to regulate lab-developed tests. It’s the second legal challenge to the rule, following the American Clinical Laboratory Association’s suit in May. (Lawrence, 8/19)
WHO: 2.6 Million Deaths In 2019 Linked To Alcohol Is Unacceptable
In other news, an implant that responds in real time to brain signals helped ease symptoms of Parkinson's disease in a trial. Meanwhile, a new study of Alzheimer's disease found diagnosis rates differ widely across the nation in a way not explained by dementia risk factors.
The Washington Post:
Alcohol Played A Part In 2.6 Million Deaths In 2019, WHO Says
Alcohol consumption played a role in 2.6 million deaths worldwide in 2019, according to a report from the World Health Organization. The report analyzed alcohol and psychoactive drug usage in 2019 across 145 countries. While rates of alcohol-related deaths had decreased since 2010, the overall number is still “unacceptably high,” WHO officials said in the report released in June. Deaths linked to alcohol consumption made up about 4.7 percent of all deaths worldwide. (Docter-Loeb, 8/19)
The New York Times:
A Personalized Brain Pacemaker For Parkinson’s
In a new frontier for deep brain stimulation, researchers used A.I. to develop individualized algorithms, which helped a skateboarder and other patients with Parkinson’s disease. (Belluck, 8/19)
NPR:
A New Alzheimer's Study Suggests Where You Live Can Affect The Odds Of A Diagnosis
Researchers at the University of Michigan and Dartmouth College found that diagnosis rates vastly differ across the country and those different rates could not simply be explained by dementia risk factors, like if an area has more cases of hypertension, obesity and diabetes. The reasons behind the disparity aren't clear, but researchers speculate that stigma as well as access to primary care or behavioral neurological specialists may impact the odds of getting a formal diagnosis. (Kim, 8/19)
The Washington Post:
NFL Concussion Settlement Ignores ‘Critical’ MRIs And Other Tests, Post Finds
Attorneys promised a “state of the art” process to diagnose former players suffering from brain disease. But basic tools still aren’t being used, The Washington Post found, saving the NFL millions. (Hobson, 8/20)
CBS News:
People With Disabilities Struggle To Find Reliable Transportation, Data Shows
Jennifer Walton heads up the Disability Leadership Program, ACT. ... She says the situation is dire and federal data shared by the Department of Transportation backs it up. It says people with disabilities are less likely to travel, less likely to be employed and less likely to leave the house Whether it's unreliable rides, a lack of sensitivity training or a lack of drivers, Walton says transportation is unreliable for people with disabilities. (Littlefield, 8/19)
CIDRAP:
Salmonella Outbreak Linked To Pet Turtles Sickens At Least 51 People In 21 States
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has announced a Salmonella outbreak linked to contact with small pet turtles, similar to several other outbreaks linked to the animals in previous years. In the latest outbreak, the CDC has received reports of 51 illnesses from 21 states, with 23 patients hospitalized. No deaths have been reported. (Schnirring, 8/19)
Viewpoints: It's Time To Advance Maternal Care With These Changes; Mpox Photos Are Harmful
Editorial writers tackle these public health issues.
The Boston Globe:
Bringing Maternal Health Care Into The 21st Century
Better late than never. Although lawmakers finished formal sessions July 31 with a raft of unfinished business, they made clear last week that some important issues are still being addressed. A conference committee released a bill on maternal health Wednesday, and lawmakers voted in informal sessions Thursday to send it to Governor Maura Healey. (8/20)
Stat:
Mpox Photos Can Reinforce Stigma Instead Of Educating
For the second time in three years, the WHO has declared an mpox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. Since news of the epidemic, the media has circulated images of patients infected with mpox. Some of these photographs show mpox on patients’ arms, legs, and hands, but others are headshots that resemble mugshots of African people with mpox covering their faces. (Jim Downs, 8/19)
Stat:
Advancing Complex Generics With An FDA-EMA Program
Off-patent medicines provide people with access to high-quality essential treatment options that can be significantly less expensive than branded on-patent medicines. Off-patent therapies — generics and biosimilars — represent a system-critical industry that delivers around 80% of medicines used worldwide at a fraction of the cost of branded medicines. (Michael Banks, 8/20)
Scientific American:
Here Are The Five Health And Wellness Tools Everyone Needs Now
Prevention is key to health and wellness. Don’t wait too late to have these simple, essential medical devices on hand. (Howard Zucker, 8/19)
Stat:
Mask Bans Violate Disabled Americans’ Rights
Last week, a mask ban in Nassau County, New York was signed into law. If I lived just 60 miles east of my New Jersey town, I would be under threat of a fine or jail time every time I left the house. I’ve been masking consistently in public since 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic began, because I have a kidney transplant and will take immunosuppressant medication for the rest of my life. (Kaitlin Costello, 8/20)