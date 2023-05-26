Gut Bacteria Give Clues To Rise In Colorectal Cancer In Younger People

Axios reports on a new study that may give hints as to why colorectal cancer rates are increasing in people under 45. Meanwhile, a second death is reported related to an outbreak of fungal meningitis in a clinic in Mexico, and worries rise of a summer mpox resurgence.

Axios: New Bacterial Clues About Why Young People Are Getting Colorectal Cancer

The type of gut bacteria in colorectal cancer tumors varies significantly between younger and older patients, offering a clue toward understanding why cases are rising in people under 45, according to a study due to be presented at next week's American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting. (Reed, 5/26)

In other health and wellness news —

The Washington Post: CDC Reports Second Death Linked To Surgery In Mexico

A second person has died after seeking medical treatment at a clinic in Matamoros, Mexico, linked to suspected cases of fungal meningitis, according to an updated advisory from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The advisory, issued Wednesday, also warned that more than 200 people across the United States are potentially at risk. (Malhi, 5/25)

AP: Mpox Is Down, But US Cities Could Be At Risk For Summertime Outbreaks

Mpox infections exploded early in the summer of 2022 in the wake of Pride gatherings. More than 30,000 U.S. cases were reported last year, most of them spread during sexual contact between gay and bisexual men. About 40 people died. With Pride events planned across the country in the coming weeks, health officials and event organizers say they are optimistic that this year infections will be fewer and less severe. A bigger supply of vaccine, more people with immunity and readier access to a drug to treat mpox are among the reasons. But they also worry that people may think of mpox as last year’s problem. (Stobbe, 5/25)

The Wall Street Journal: CBD And Pot Products Say They’ll Help You Sleep. The Science Isn’t So Sure.

Trying to get a better night’s rest is one of the most common reasons people use marijuana, pot gummies or CBD products—but it’s not clear that they actually improve your sleep. Cannabis probably can help you fall asleep, doctors and researchers say, but there’s little conclusive evidence that healthy adults get a better night’s rest overall. You may feel groggy the next day, or risk developing a dependence over time, doctors and researchers say. (Reddy, 5/25)

The Washington Post: People Keep Eating Cookie Dough Despite Salmonella Outbreak, CDC Warning

Raw cookie dough seems to be an irresistible temptation for many people. Whether they pick a piece from the mixing bowl, lick the spoon used to scoop it, or even bite straight into a store-bought roll — they can’t help but ignore health authorities’ warnings to not eat it. A salmonella outbreak linked to raw cookie dough has sickened at least 18 people in six states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Two people were hospitalized. (Bever, 5/25)

KFF Health News: Denials Of Health Insurance Claims Are Rising — And Getting Weirder

Millions of Americans in the past few years have run into this experience: filing a health care insurance claim that once might have been paid immediately but instead is just as quickly denied. If the experience and the insurer’s explanation often seem arbitrary and absurd, that might be because companies appear increasingly likely to employ computer algorithms or people with little relevant experience to issue rapid-fire denials of claims — sometimes bundles at a time — without reviewing the patient’s medical chart. A job title at one company was “denial nurse.” (Rosenthal, 5/26)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription